Recognition underscores BD's longstanding U.S. manufacturing leadership and critical role strengthening America's healthcare resilience
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, has been named to TIME's 2027 list of America's Top Manufacturers based on an independent evaluation of the company's financial performance, innovation capacity and employment. The nation's largest manufacturer of essential medical consumables, BD is among just 250 companies selected from thousands of eligible U.S. manufacturers.
"Manufacturing excellence in healthcare is ultimately about delivering when it matters," said Max Urbini, EVP and chief integrated supply chain officer. "For nearly 130 years, BD has combined manufacturing scale and innovation with the expertise of our people to help meet critical healthcare needs. We're proud of this recognition and what it represents: the focus and discipline we drive through our BD Excellence operating system to reliably deliver the essential medical technologies clinicians and patients count on every day."
Developed by TIME and Statista, a statistics portal and industry ranking provider, America's Top Manufacturers 2027 ranks leading U.S. manufacturers. BD was named to the list based on three primary dimensions:
- Financial Performance: Measures revenue, profitability and overall financial strength.
- Innovation Capacity: Reflects investment in innovation and the development of new products, patent filings and R&D expenditures.
- Employment: Measures employment, productivity and support for U.S. manufacturing jobs.
BD has a longstanding U.S. manufacturing presence, including the production of essential medical consumables used in approximately 90% of U.S. hospital visits. Several of its longest-operating U.S. manufacturing facilities are celebrating milestone anniversaries this year, including Canaan, Conn. (65 years), Sandy, Utah (70 years), and Glens Falls, N.Y. (85 years). BD continues to invest in people, capabilities and innovation to strengthen supply resilience and meet evolving customer needs.
The honor marks the second time this year BD has been recognized by TIME, following its inclusion on TIME's 2026 list of America's Best Companies, which evaluated U.S.-based companies across employee satisfaction, financial performance and corporate sustainability.
For a full list of awards and recognitions BD has received, visit news.bd.com/Award-news.
About BD
BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.
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SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)