Founded during World War II to fill a critical supply gap, the longest-running site in BD's network today makes approximately 6.5 million medical devices annually
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today celebrates the 85th anniversary of its manufacturing site in Glens Falls, New York, highlighting its generations-long role in strengthening American healthcare resilience and partnership in the communities where it operates. Since opening with 35 employees in 1941, the site has grown to about 550 associates producing essential medical technologies across vascular, cardiac, urology and other areas of care that clinicians and patients around the world rely on every day.
The site began as the United States Catheter and Instrument Corporation (USCI), which received the Army-Navy "E" Award for manufacturing performance in 1943. Over the decades, the operation has contributed to advances in catheter-based medicine, including selective angiography and technologies associated with the development of angioplasty.
"Healthcare providers count on us for products that are consistent, high quality and available when patients need them," said Jerome Mascles, vice president of Integrated Supply Chain, Peripheral Intervention, at BD. "For 85 years, the skill and dedication of our associates in Glens Falls have helped us deliver the reliable supply of essential medical technologies that health systems across the US and around the world depend on for care."
Associates, retirees and community leaders gathered today at the Glens Falls site in the Town of Queensbury to celebrate the milestone and recognize the generations of people who have contributed to its 85-year history. Retired New York State Sen. Betty Little, a lifelong area resident, and Glens Falls Mayor Dana Palmer joined the celebration along with other local leaders and special guests.
"This facility has been a cornerstone of the Glens Falls community for 85 years. The skilled people who work here are part of what makes this a great place to live. It's special that something made right here helps patients around the world," Little said.
"Eighty-five years is a long time to keep making products that patients and clinicians depend on, and it happens because of the people who show up here every day. The know-how our associates have built over the years is what keeps our work reliable," said Bob Kelly, Senior Operations Manager at BD's Glens Falls site.
As part of the anniversary celebration, BD donated $10,000 to Open Door Mission, which provides food assistance and shelter for people experiencing homelessness and poverty across the region. Glens Falls associates also support local organizations including Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks and The Wait House.
BD's community engagement through Glens Falls extends beyond the region. Since 2024, BD has provided $60,000 to Let's Share the Sun, a New York-based nonprofit supporting solar installations in underserved communities, including projects that give Glens Falls students hands-on experience.
Glens Falls by the numbers
- Employees: ~550 associates, with more than 5,800 years of combined experience
- Innovation Portfolio: 825 SKUs across 20 product lines
- Healthcare Impact: products supporting vascular intervention, cardiac care, vascular access, urology and drainage
About BD
BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.
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SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)