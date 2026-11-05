BD Board Increases Dividend for 55th Consecutive Year, Authorizes 10 Million Additional Share Repurchases

BD Board Increases Dividend for 55th Consecutive Year, Authorizes 10 Million Additional Share Repurchases

The Board of Directors of BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.06 per common share, an increase of 1.0% from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on December 31, 2026 to holders of record on December 10, 2026. The indicated annual dividend rate is $4.24 per share.

The board has also authorized the company to repurchase up to 10 million shares of BD common stock in addition to the shares that remain available under the board's previous 2026 authorization. The authorizations provide the company the ability to repurchase shares of its common stock through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions or other methods. The actual timing, manner, number and value of any shares repurchased will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of BD's common stock, general market and economic conditions, and other business considerations.

"This is the 55th consecutive fiscal year in which we have raised our dividend, maintaining BD's longstanding membership in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index, which tracks companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 consecutive years," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "Together, the dividend increase and new share repurchase authorization reflect our confidence in our long-term outlook, as well as our ongoing commitment to creating value through our New BD strategy and returning capital to shareholders."

About BD
BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at  www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X  @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

Contacts:

Media

Investors

Matt Marcus
VP, Public Relations
Matt.Marcus@bd.com   

Shawn Bevec 

SVP, Investor Relations

Investor.Relations@bd.com  

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bd-board-increases-dividend-for-55th-consecutive-year-authorizes-10-million-additional-share-repurchases-302929915.html

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

BDXnyse:bdx:us
BDX
The Conversation (0)
Becton Dickinson and Company

Becton Dickinson and Company

Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
Bcal Diagnostics Limited

BCAL Diagnostics Launches BREASTEST plus - Generating First Revenues

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX: BDX) (“BCAL” or “the Company”), an Australian and US-based biotechnology company pioneering non-invasive breast cancer diagnostics, is pleased to announce the commercial launch of BREASTEST plus™. This first-in-class blood test is available from Thursday, 27 March... Keep Reading...
Bcal Diagnostics Limited

BCAL Commences US Operations

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX: BDX) (“BCAL” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has established a North Carolina, United States of America, incorporated wholly owned subsidiary, BCAL Diagnostics, Inc. (“BCAL US”) which will commence operations on 2 September 2024.... Keep Reading...
TSXV:SYH

Skyharbour Signs Option Agreement with Black Shield Metals Corp to Option 75% of the Mann Lake Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Black Shield Metals Corp. (CSE: BDX) ("Black Shield") which provides Black Shield an... Keep Reading...
vegn stock cse

CSE Reports April 2021 Market Statistics

CSE is increasingly the exchange of choice for successful entrepreneursThe Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of April 2021. Trading volume exceeded three billion shares, while the total capital raised by issuers exceeded $1... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Gemdale Gold Reports Strong Metallurgical Test Results at its Pontio Gold Project: Gold Recoveries of +91% and Copper Recoveries up to 87.5%

Domestic Metals Provides Update on Drill Program at Smart Creek Project, Montana

Graycliff Reports High Grade Gold Results in All Five New Drill Holes

Juno Industries Announces LOGAN Vision Designed to Deliver Critical Decision-Making Advantage

Related News

precious metals investing

Gemdale Gold Reports Strong Metallurgical Test Results at its Pontio Gold Project: Gold Recoveries of +91% and Copper Recoveries up to 87.5%

base metals investing

Domestic Metals Provides Update on Drill Program at Smart Creek Project, Montana

precious metals investing

Graycliff Reports High Grade Gold Results in All Five New Drill Holes

gold investing

Gold Price Climbs Above US$4,000 After Democrat Midterm Win

base metals investing

Arunta pXRF Results Highlight Opportunities Beyond 3.1Mt MRE

precious metals investing

Omega Pacific Announces LIFE Offering

base metals investing

Chalice Drilling Extends Mineralisation 450m