BD Appoints Ferass Abuzaina as Worldwide President of Surgery

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Ferass Abuzaina has been named worldwide president of the Surgery business unit at BD, effective immediately.
Abuzaina will be responsible for driving the global strategic, operational, and commercial performance of Surgery. He will be based out of BD Surgery's headquarters in Warwick, RI, and will report to Peter Menziuso, executive vice president and president of the Interventional segment.
"Surgery is well-positioned for its next chapter of growth, and Ferass is the right leader to help us build on that momentum," said Menziuso. "He combines a deep understanding of our business with a strong commitment to innovation, execution and serving customers. I am confident his leadership will help us continue advancing solutions that improve outcomes for patients and clinicians around the world."
Abuzaina currently serves as Worldwide VP/GM, Advanced Repair and Reconstruction, within Surgery. He joined BD in 2013 and has held leadership positions across multiple BD businesses, with experience spanning research and development, strategy and business development. Abuzaina has played an important role in advancing Surgery's innovation pipeline, commercial excellence and operational performance.
He earned a Bachelor of Science, Master of Science and Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from New York University's Tandon School of Engineering, as well as a Master of Business Administration from the University of Connecticut School of Business.
About BD
BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X or Instagram @becton_dickinson.
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SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)