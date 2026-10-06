BD and U.S. Government Launch Landmark Partnership to Expand U.S. Manufacturing and Strengthen America's Healthcare Resilience

Agreement supports significant investments in U.S. manufacturing, strengthens healthcare resilience and increases domestic production of essential medical consumables used in approximately 90% of U.S. hospital visits
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), one of the world's leading medical technology companies and the nation's largest manufacturer of essential medical consumables, today announced a landmark partnership with the U.S. Government to expand domestic manufacturing and strengthen the resilience of supply chains for essential medical consumables relied on by clinicians and patients every day.
Recognizing BD's critical role in America's healthcare infrastructure, the agreement supports significant investments in U.S. manufacturing, innovation and end-to-end production capabilities. The partnership aligns with the Trump administration's efforts to expand domestic manufacturing capacity and ensure a resilient supply chain for products critical to patient care and healthcare preparedness.
"This agreement reflects a shared commitment between the U.S. Government and BD to strengthening America's healthcare infrastructure, expanding U.S. manufacturing capacity and supporting reliable access to essential medical technologies, ultimately building a more resilient healthcare system for the future," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "The administration recognizes the importance of investing in a stronger, more secure healthcare supply chain, and BD is uniquely positioned to help bring that vision to life through our scale, innovation expertise and longstanding U.S. manufacturing footprint.
For nearly 130 years, BD has partnered with health systems and governments in the U.S. and around the world to meet critical healthcare challenges. We are proud to build on that legacy through significant investment in U.S. manufacturing and innovation, while continuing to advance healthcare and serve patients, providers and communities around the world who depend on us."
Through this partnership, BD intends to:
- Invest $19 billion in the U.S. over several years, including capital, operational and supply chain investments.
- Direct $3 billion of the overall investment toward U.S. manufacturing expansion focused on strategic production sites across the country.
- Expand end-to-end U.S. production by approximately 5 billion essential medical consumables annually, raising BD's share of domestically supplied essential medical consumables to roughly 80 percent.
- Manufacture 100 percent of BD needles used in America domestically using American-made steel.
The agreement also provides relief from future tariffs imposed under Section 232 on covered BD products and inputs, subject to the final scope and implementation of any future Section 232 actions and BD's achievement of agreed milestones. This provides greater long-term certainty for manufacturing and supply chain planning as BD advances investments in U.S. production, innovation and healthcare infrastructure. Because the final tariff rates, product scope and effective timing have not yet been determined, BD is not currently quantifying the financial impact of the agreement. The company expects to provide additional information when the Section 232 tariffs are finalized.
BD's U.S. manufacturing network is deeply rooted in communities across the country, including Columbus and Broken Bow, NE; Canaan, CT; Añasco, PR; Sandy, UT; El Paso, TX; Covington, GA; and Sumter, SC. For generations, BD has helped meet critical healthcare needs through innovation, manufacturing excellence and the reliable supply of essential medical technologies. From developing the first disposable syringe that helped advance the fight against polio to delivering more than two billion additional devices during the recent pandemic, BD has worked alongside healthcare providers and governments to respond to evolving patient and public health needs.
Collectively, these commitments will help establish one of the world's most resilient essential medical consumables manufacturing bases and strengthen America's healthcare resilience for future generations. The investments also reinforce BD's broader commitment to advancing innovation and strengthening healthcare systems around the world.
About BD
BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined under federal securities laws) regarding, among other things, BD's agreement with the U.S. government and each party's commitments therein. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections of BD's management about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect BD's business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussed in BD's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release and except as otherwise required by applicable law, BD undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.
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Shawn Bevec
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SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)