BD and Global Health Leaders Call for Accelerated Maternal Life Saving Measures Worldwide

Physicians, policymakers, and global health experts urge broader access to monitoring technologies that can help identify life-threatening complications earlier, helping more mothers survive childbirth and giving babies a healthier start in life.
BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, the Global Surgery Foundation (GSF) and the Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) brought together healthcare, government, academia, and industry leaders to advance solutions aimed at reducing maternal mortality worldwide. On the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), participants explored how continuous noninvasive blood pressure monitoring and advanced hemodynamic insights, can help clinicians identify complications earlier, respond faster and improve care for mothers and their babies.
World Health Leaders have called for accelerated maternal safety action to meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of reducing the global maternal mortality ratio to fewer than 70 deaths per 100,000 live births by 2030. The latest UN data put the global ratio at 197 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2023, with approximately 260,000 women dying from pregnancy-related causes that year – one every two minutes, substantially above the global goal.
To address the shortfall, offer detailed solutions and create situational awareness of the upcoming deadline, a high-level panel discussion was convened at the Japan Society on the sidelines of UNGA on September 24, focused on "Advancing Maternal Safety During Childbirth: Improving Recognition, Response and Care."
"We have an opportunity to help clinicians recognize risks earlier, respond faster and make more informed decisions during childbirth," said Tim Patz, worldwide president of Advanced Patient Monitoring at BD. "Advanced hemodynamic monitoring can help give mothers and babies a safer chance at a healthy outcome."
Expert speakers at the event included:
- Jean Chamberlain, M.D., Professor, Obstetrics & Gynecology, Clinical Consultant McMaster University; Member of the Order of Canada
- Geoff Ibbotson, M.D., Executive Director, The Global Surgery Foundation
- Latoya Mason, M.D., Director of Obstetric Anesthesia Education at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
- Michael Scott, M.D., chair of the Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center.
- Professor Katsuo Terui, M.D., PhD, Department Head and Professor at Saitama Medical University.
"Every mother deserves care that recognizes deterioration early, regardless of where she delivers, the resources available, or whether a clinician happens to be at the bedside at the critical moment," said Dr. Mason. After the birth of her second child, she developed peripartum cardiomyopathy, heart failure specific to pregnancy. She received the care she needed and is now working to ensure that others in her community have access to the same life-saving care.
Participants agreed that accelerating progress toward the UN's 2030 maternal mortality target will require stronger collaboration, earlier recognition of complications, and broader adoption of evidence-based maternal care practices, including optimized monitoring standards.
Visit Advancing Maternal Safety during Childbirth | The Global Surgery Foundation — The Global Surgery Foundation for more information and to access a recording of the event.
About BD
BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health™ by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X or Instagram @becton_dickinson.
Michael Scott, M.D. is a paid consultant of BD, but was not compensated by BD for providing professional services at this event.
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