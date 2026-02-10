BCM Resources Closes Financing

Proceeds to Drill Greenfield Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Discovery at Thompson Knolls Project in Utah, USA

Further to the January 30, 2026 News Release, BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B,OTC:BCMRF) ("BCM" or the "Company") announces the completion of the non-brokered private placement. The proceeds of the financing totals $7,180,000 through the issuance of 35,900,000 units. Each unit has a common share at $0.20 per share together with a one-year warrant at $0.30 per share.

The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause in favor of the Issuer. After four months and one day from the closing, if the share price is $0.45 or higher for 20 consecutive trading days the Issuer will be entitled to accelerate the expiration of the warrants to the date that is 30 business days from the date of the issuance of a news release by the Company announcing the exercise of the acceleration clause.

All the securities issued are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issue.

Proceeds from the financing will be used for general corporate purposes and to continue the ongoing drilling program at the Thompson Knolls is a Porphyry Cu-Au-Mo Discovery project.

An Insider of the Company, purchased a total of 4,675,000 units in the amount of $935,000. The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of the Insider participant.

Total finder's Fees in the amount of $61,250 (5% of some subscriptions) and 306,250 (5% of some subscriptions) in non-transferable 12-month $0.30 per share broker warrants were paid on the placement. The aforementioned accelerator clause is also applicable to the broker warrants.

The placement is subject to Final Approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF BCM Resources CORP.
"Dale McClanaghan"
CFO & Director

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations,
Telephone: 1 (604) 646-0144, ext. 222
info@bcmresources.com
www.bcmresources.com

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and related texts and images on BCM Resource Corporation: website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, technical, governmental, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283486

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

