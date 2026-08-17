BCM Completed Drilling Hole TK20 to Intercept Strong Porphyry-Skarn Mineralization at its 100% Controlled Thompson Knolls Project, Utah

BCM Resources Corporation (TSXV: B,OTC:BCMRF) ("BCM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling of diamond drill hole TK20 was successfully completed to a depth of 4,317 ft (1,261 m) at its 100% controlled Thompson Knolls project, in Utah's Millard County (see Company news release dated August 6, 2026 and the presentation available at Thompson Knolls Discovery - TK20 Drill Update).

TK20 added an extra 255 ft (77.7 m) since the time of the previous news release. Some of this additional core displays visible copper mineralization, thus extending the total mineralized interval to 1,951 ft (594 meters). This extended interval consists of an intercalation of latite porphyry dikes and skarn displaying copper mineralization (see Figures 1 and 2) to a depth of 4,207 ft ( 1,282.2 m). Mineralization eventually transitioned into hornfels and marbles, reaching a final depth of TK20 at 4,317 ft (1,261 m) where it was terminated.

Dr. Sergei Diakov, President and CEO of BCM Resources, commented: "We are delighted to see additional copper mineralization at the bottom of TK20 making this mineralized interval the longest and most highly mineralized intercept encountered to date at the Thompson Knolls project."

Additional highlights from hole TK20:

  • TK20 mineralized interval now stands at 1,951 ft (594 m)
  • Bottom of the hole went through mineralized tonalite and latite porphyry dikes intercalated with mineralized skarn (see Figures 1 and 2) and terminated in barren marble
  • The sample preparation for TK20 drill core is ongoing. Core processing productivity has been increased by introducing a 2nd core-cutting shift
  • With the completion of Hole TK20 closure, BCM will start drilling another vertical hole, TK21, which will be located approximately 250 m west of TK20 near previously drilled TK5 (see Figure 3). TK5 was lost in May 2022 due to poor ground conditions, but the final 2 meters encountered appreciable copper sulfides.

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Figure 1. Mineralized fine-grained latite intruded the skarn at 4,167.5 ft, with sulfides. Niton spot reading on this sulfide returned 6.2% Cu

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Figure 2. Dark patches of sulfides and Mn. Niton spot reading at white circle in sulfide patch returned 5% Cu. Overall sulfide content in breccia estimated at 7% with 2:1 pyrite to chalcopyrite

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Figure 3. Location of TK21 drill hole

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Qualified Person and QAQC

Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., a Certified Professional Geologist and a Company "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About BCM Resources Corporation

BCM Resources is a diversified Canadian mineral exploration company primarily focused on advancing exploration of its 100% controlled Thompson Knolls Porphyry Cu, Au, Ag, Mo discovery. The Company also controls prospective Copper, Gold, and Molybdenum exploration projects in British Columbia. The Company is managed by experienced and successful board members and advisors. For further information, including area maps, sections, and photos, please visit our website at www.bcmresources.com or contact us by e-mail at info@bcmresources.com.

ON BEHALF OF BCM Resources CORP.

"Sergei Diakov"
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations, Telephone: +1 (604) 646-0144, ext. 221
info@bcmresources.com
www.bcmresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release and related texts and images on BCM's website contain certain "forward-looking statements" including, but not limited to, statements relating to the interpretation of mineralization potential, drilling and assay results, future exploration work, and the anticipated results of this work. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to fluctuations in metals prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund the planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, governmental, social, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the Company's projects; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of sampling and drilling results and other tests; the possibility that required permits and access agreements may not be obtained in a timely manner; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, and; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in these exploration programs.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309822

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