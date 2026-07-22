BCE reports results of Series AI and AJ preferred share conversions

BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that all of its floating-rate Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AJ ("Series AJ Preferred Shares") will be converted on August 4, 2026, on a one-for-one basis, into fixed-rate Cumulative Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series AI ("Series AI Preferred Shares").

BCE Inc.

On June 16, 2026, notice was provided that holders of Series AI Preferred Shares could elect to convert their shares into Series AJ Preferred Shares and that holders of Series AJ Preferred Shares could elect to convert their shares into Series AI Preferred Shares, subject to the terms and conditions attached to those shares. A total of 1,875 of BCE's 8,584,140 Series AI Preferred Shares were tendered for conversion on August 4, 2026, on a one-for-one basis, into Series AJ Preferred Shares. In addition, a total of 1,976,448 of BCE's 3,514,957 Series AJ Preferred Shares were tendered for conversion on August 4, 2026, on a one-for-one basis, into Series AI Preferred Shares. As this would result in there being less than 2,000,000 Series AJ Preferred Shares outstanding, all remaining Series AJ Preferred Shares not tendered for conversion will, as per the terms and conditions attached to those shares, be automatically converted into Series AI Preferred Shares on August 4, 2026.

Registered shareholders who had elected to convert their Series AI Preferred Shares will have the share certificates representing the number of Series AI Preferred Shares tendered for conversion returned to them by TSX Trust Company.

The Series AI Preferred Shares will pay on a quarterly basis, for the five-year period beginning on August 4, 2026, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of BCE, a fixed cash dividend based on an annual fixed dividend rate of 5.10%. The Series AI Preferred Shares will continue to be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BCE.PR.I.

About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.

1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.

Media inquiries:
Ellen Murphy
media@bell.ca

Investor inquiries:
Krishna Somers
krishna.somers@bell.ca

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bce-reports-results-of-series-ai-and-aj-preferred-share-conversions-302832711.html

SOURCE BCE Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Bell CanadaBCE:CCTSX:BCE
BCE:CC
The Conversation (0)

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

BSPH Accommodation Strategy Progressing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - UTWO

GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes Initial Public Offering and Announces Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange

U92 Energy Announces Public Offering of up to $6 Million

Related News

gold investing

BSPH Accommodation Strategy Progressing

gold investing

Chinese Banks Halt Retail Paper Gold Trading: Risk Mitigation or Price Discovery?

copper investing

Joe Mazumdar: Copper Stock Sweet Spots I'm Watching Now

silver investing

Shawn Khunkhun: Silver, Gold in Pre-Mania Phase, Here's What Comes Next

gold investing

Novagold to Take Full Ownership of Donlin Gold in Buyout

energy investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - UTWO

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes Initial Public Offering and Announces Listing on the TSX Venture Exchange