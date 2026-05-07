BCE announces election of Directors

BCE Inc. (TSX: BCE) (NYSE: BCE) today announced that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by BCE at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders today, including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
Mirko Bibic
|
353,953,313
|
98.54 %
|
5,234,818
|
1.46 %
|
Robert P. Dexter
|
353,627,369
|
98.45 %
|
5,560,764
|
1.55 %
|
Katherine Lee
|
352,455,181
|
98.13 %
|
6,732,929
|
1.87 %
|
Monique F. Leroux
|
351,935,337
|
97.98 %
|
7,253,735
|
2.02 %
|
Sheila A. Murray
|
353,097,526
|
98.30 %
|
6,089,369
|
1.70 %
|
Louis P. Pagnutti
|
355,329,541
|
98.93 %
|
3,858,648
|
1.07 %
|
Calin Rovinescu
|
353,127,593
|
98.31 %
|
6,061,479
|
1.69 %
|
Karen Sheriff
|
353,988,345
|
98.55 %
|
5,199,837
|
1.45 %
|
Jennifer Tory
|
355,078,864
|
98.86 %
|
4,109,294
|
1.14 %
|
Louis Vachon
|
355,951,816
|
99.10 %
|
3,236,372
|
0.90 %
|
Steve Weed
|
355,143,310
|
98.87 %
|
4,044,880
|
1.13 %
|
Johan Wibergh
|
355,295,756
|
98.92 %
|
3,892,002
|
1.08 %
|
Cornell Wright
|
353,310,385
|
98.36 %
|
5,877,329
|
1.64 %
Please visit BCE.ca for complete Director biographies. Information regarding all matters subject to a vote during BCE's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is available on sedarplus.ca.
About BCE
BCE is Canada's largest communications company1, leading the way in advanced fibre and wireless networks, enterprise services and digital media. By delivering next-generation technology that leverages cloud-based and AI-driven solutions, we're keeping customers connected, informed and entertained while enabling businesses to compete on the world stage. To learn more, please visit Bell.ca or BCE.ca.
|
1 Based on total revenue and total combined customer connections.
Media inquiries:
Ellen Murphy
media@bell.ca
Investor inquiries:
Richard Bengian
richard.bengian@bell.ca
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SOURCE BCE Inc.