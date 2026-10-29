Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on Third Quarter 2026 Results to Be Held on November 6, 2026

Baytex Conference Call and Webcast on Third Quarter 2026 Results to Be Held on November 6, 2026

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) will release its third quarter 2026 financial and operating results after the close of markets on Thursday November 5, 2026. A conference call and webcast will be held on Friday November 6, 2026 to discuss the results:

Date: Friday November 6, 2026


Time: 10:00 a.m. AT (11:00 a.m. ET)


Registration: For Express Access and Calendar booking, visit our website to register at:

https://www.baytexenergy.com/investors/events-presentations


Dial-in: If you prefer to speak with an operator, dial:

1-647-846-2449 (International)

1-833-821-2925 (North America Toll-Free)


Webcast Link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=jGHCxsPD

 

An archived recording of the conference call will be available shortly after the event by accessing the webcast link above. The conference call will also be archived on the Baytex website at www.baytexenergy.com.

Baytex Energy Corp. is a Calgary-based energy company committed to driving shareholder value through disciplined execution. It operates a high-quality, high-return portfolio in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, featuring the Duvernay and heavy oil plays in Alberta and Saskatchewan. These core assets are backed by an extensive drilling inventory and consistently generate strong cash flow. Baytex's common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol BTE.

For further information about Baytex, please visit our website at www.baytexenergy.com or contact:

Chad Lundberg   Chad Kalmakoff   Chris Lessoway
President and Chief Executive Officer   Chief Financial Officer   Vice President, Finance and Treasurer
Baytex Energy Corp.   Baytex Energy Corp.   Baytex Energy Corp.

 
 
Toll Free Number: 1-800-524-5521  
 
Email: investor@baytexenergy.com  
 

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/321627

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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