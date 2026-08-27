Bausch Health's Ortho Dermatologics Announces the 2026 Aspire Higher Scholarship Winners

This year's Aspire Higher scholarships are awarded to six students who have been affected by dermatologic conditions.
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), a global, diversified pharmaceutical company, and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced the recipients of its 2026 Aspire Higher Scholarship Program. Since launching in 2013, the program has awarded 87 scholarships, totaling over $1 million, to students who have been treated for dermatologic conditions. This year, six inspiring students will each receive up to $10,000 to support their undergraduate or graduate studies.
The 2026 scholar recipients were selected based on essays that described their educational journeys while managing dermatologic conditions and reflected on the role healthcare professionals played in their treatment. The Aspire Higher program recognizes students nationwide and offers scholarships in two categories: Undergraduate Scholar Awards and Graduate Scholar Awards.
"It's always a privilege to be able to support exceptional students as they work towards achieving their academic goals," said Aimee Lenar, President, US Pharma, Bausch Health. "The stories shared by this year's scholar recipients, shaped by their educational experiences and the dermatologic care they received, are truly inspiring. We're honored to be part of their journey through the Aspire Higher program."
The 2026 Aspire Higher Scholarship Program recipients are as follows:
Undergraduate Scholar Awards
- Riddhi Patel – Loyola University Chicago
- Maria Pervez – University of Southern California
- Connor Proefrock – Purdue University
Graduate Scholar Awards
- Joshua Lewis – Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Patrick Molluso – Warren Alpert Medical School at Brown University
- Demilade Oloyede – Harvard University
"Thank you for this incredible honor and for investing in my future. I am deeply grateful for Ortho Dermatologics generosity and encouragement, and I look forward to representing the Aspire Higher Graduate Scholarship program throughout my medical training."–Joshua Lewis
To learn more about the Aspire Higher Scholarship Program and to read stories from previous scholarship recipients, please visit www.AspireHigherScholarships.com.
About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. Our dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics is one of the largest prescription and aesthetic dermatology businesses dedicated to helping patients in the treatment of a range of conditions, including psoriasis, onychomycosis, actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis and other dermatoses. More information can be found at https://www.ortho-dermatologics.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
Forward-looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "will," "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events, information or circumstances after the date of this news release or to reflect actual outcomes, unless required by law.
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SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.