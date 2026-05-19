Bausch Health Announces 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

Bausch Health Announces 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholder Results

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) today announced that shareholders elected all 10 director nominees at its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("Annual Meeting") held on May 19, 2026, including Eiry W. Roberts, M.D., who was elected as a new director. Dr. Roberts brings extensive pharmaceutical leadership experience, including expertise in clinical development, medical strategy and business development, and previously served as Chief Medical Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. Dr. Roberts will serve as chair of the Science and Technology Committee.

Detailed results of the vote follow:

Name

For

Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

Thomas J. Appio

196,814,621

2,743,810

79,859,605

Christian A. Garcia


196,711,908

2,846,523

79,859,605

Michael Goettler


196,757,828

2,800,603

79,859,605

Sarah B. Kavanagh

188,459,870

11,098,561

79,859,605

Frank D. Lee

183,885,617

15,672,814

79,859,605

Sandra Leung


195,931,772

3,626,659

79,859,605

John A. Paulson

196,214,806

3,343,625

79,859,605

Robert N. Power

186,236,066

13,322,365

79,859,605

Eiry W. Roberts, M.D.


196,972,752

2,585,679

79,859,605

Amy B. Wechsler, M.D.

195,813,955

3,744,476

79,859,605

Shareholders also approved, on a non-binding advisory vote, the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP to serve as the Company's auditor until the close of the Company's 2027 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, and the authorization for the board of directors to fix the auditor's remuneration.

The final vote tabulation on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting will be reported to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on a current report on Form 8-K, and such report will be made available on the Company's SEDAR+ profile and on the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.com.

About Bausch Health
Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global, diversified pharmaceutical company enriching lives through our relentless drive to deliver better health care outcomes. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neuroscience, dermatology, dentistry, aesthetics, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. Our ambition is to be a globally integrated healthcare company, trusted and valued by patients, HCPs, employees and investors. For more information about Bausch Health, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. 

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Garen Sarafin

Katie Savastano

ir@bauschhealth.com

corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com 

(877) 281-6642 (toll free)            

(908) 569-3692


BHC-AGM 

 

Bausch Health logo (PRNewsfoto/Bausch Health Companies Inc.)

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SOURCE Bausch Health Companies Inc.

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