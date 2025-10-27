Battery Mineral Resources' Wholly-Owned Subsidiary Minera BMR Spa Helps Ensure Labor Stability into 2028 with New Collective Agreements

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR,OTC:BTRMF) (OTCQB: BTRMF) ("Battery" or "BMR" or the "Company") is pleased to announce on behalf of its Chilean subsidiary Minera BMR, Spa, the successful conclusion of the collective bargaining processes with the two labor unions that represent the majority of its workforce at the Cinabrio and San Andrés mining operations. These agreements, signed under Chilean labor regulations, help to ensure labor stability into 2028.

Currently, 76% of the Company's 323 employees are unionized, divided between two labor unions:

  • Mine Union, Minas Cinabrio y San Andrés, representing primarily mine workers, includes 95 members (29% of the total workforce). This union signed a collective bargaining agreement on May 1, 2025, valid through May 13, 2028.
  • Concentrator Union, which includes personnel from all operational areas - notably from the processing plant, administrative functions, and supervisory roles - consists of 152 members (47% of the workforce). This union entered into a new collective agreement effective October 18, 2025, valid until October 18, 2028.

The remaining 24% of the workforce (76 employees) is not unionized.

Both agreements were negotiated to have a term of 36 months, which is the maximum permitted under Chilean law. During this period, unions are legally prohibited from initiating strikes or protest actions, allowing the Company to operate without the risk of such labor disruptions.

"These long-term agreements reflect the constructive dialogue we maintain with our workforce and underscore our commitment to labor stability," said Laz Nikeas, Chief Executive Officer of Minera BMR Spa. "They play an important role in maintaining stable operations and give us the confidence to execute our long-term production and development plans."

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources' mission is to build a mid-tier copper producer. The Company has recently initiated mine and mill operations at the Punitaqui Mining Complex, a historic copper-gold, and silver-producing mine in the Coquimbo region of Chile. The Company's portfolio also includes 100%-owned ESI Energy Services Inc. and North American mineral exploration assets. The Company is focused on providing shareholders with accretive exposure to copper and the global trend of electrification while targeting growth through cash flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favorable mining jurisdictions. Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com.

For more information, please contact:
Lazaros Nikeas, CEO
Phone: +1 (604) 628-1110
info@bmrcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/272005

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

