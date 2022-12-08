Appia Announces Final Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing For a Total of $3,666,000

Base MetalsInvesting News

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Change of Auditor

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Change of Auditor

(NewsDirect)

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") announces that it has changed its auditors from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("PwC" or the "Former Auditor") to Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants ("Grant Thornton" or the "Successor Auditor"). At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor in each case effective as of December 6, 2022.

There were no reservations or modified opinions in the Former Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements during the period that the Former Auditor acted as the Company's auditor. In addition, there are no reportable events, including disagreements, consultations or unresolved issues (as defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Board of Directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

Battery CFO Max Satel states: "We are pleased to announce the voluntary change in the Company's auditor, from PwC to Grant Thornton. The management and Board of Directors of BMR firmly believe that Grant Thornton's expertise and track record in auditing numerous companies in the metals & mining sector will serve BMR well, on a cost-effective basis, moving forward."

About Battery Mineral Resources Corp.

Battery Mineral Resources ("BMR") is a battery minerals company providing shareholders exposure to the global mega-trend of electrification while being focused on growth through cash-flow, exploration, and acquisitions in favourable mining jurisdictions. Battery Mineral's mission is the discovery, acquisition, and development of battery metals (namely cobalt, lithium, graphite, and copper), in North America, South America and South Korea, to become a premier and responsible supplier of battery minerals to the electrification marketplace. BMR is currently pursuing a potential near-term resumption of operations of the Punitaqui mine, a past copper-gold producer, in the Coquimbo region of Chile. BMR is the largest mineral claim holder in the historic Gowganda Cobalt-Silver Camp in Ontario, Canada, and continues to pursue a focused program to build on the recently announced, +1-million-pound high-grade cobalt resource at McAra. In addition, Battery Mineral owns 100% of ESI Energy Services, Inc. a profitable mainline pipeline and renewable energy equipment rental and sales company with operations in Alberta, Canada and Arizona, USA. Battery Minerals Resources is based in Canada and its shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under the symbol "BMR" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BTRMF". Further information about BMR and its projects can be found on www.bmrcorp.com .

For more information, please contact:

Martin Kostuik, CEO

Phone: +1 (604) 229 3830

info@bmrcorp.com

Mars Investor Relations

+1 (604) 335-1976

bmr@marsinvestorrelations.com

Harbor Access Corp.

475-477-9402

jody.kane@harbor-access.com

Twitter:

www.bmrcorp.com

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections of the Company on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to complete exploration and development activities, the ability of the Company to secure the Advances under the Loan Agreement, timing of the completion of the Company's audit, risks related to share price and market conditions, the inherent risks involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, the ability of the Company to meet its anticipated development schedule, government regulation and fluctuating metal prices. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Battery undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information or future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact Details

Martin Kostuik, CEO

+1 604-229-3830

info@bmrcorp.com

Company Website

https://bmrcorp.com/

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Battery Mineral ResourcesTSXV:BMRGraphite Investing
BMR:CA
Battery Mineral Resources

Battery Mineral Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Filing of its NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Resource Estimate at its Punitaqui Copper Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Filing of its NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Resource Estimate at its Punitaqui Copper Mine

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report for its NI 43-101 resource estimate at Punitaqui on SEDAR. This report is authored by JDS Mining and Energy Inc. ("JDS").

The technical report includes sections pertaining to the project history, geology, exploration, drilling, adjacent properties, sampling, QA/QC, data validation, metallurgy, mineral resources, conclusions, and recommendations as well as other required sections. The main highlight is the indicated and inferred resources which can be seen in the Table 1, below.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Approval of Its Environmental Permit for Mining at Cinabrio and San Andres at its Punitaqui Copper Mining Complex

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Approval of Its Environmental Permit for Mining at Cinabrio and San Andres at its Punitaqui Copper Mining Complex

 Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce that it has received public approval by the Chilean Environment Assessment Service ("SEA") for the Environmental Impact Declaration ("DIA") pertaining to mining at its Cinabrio and San Andres deposits. The approval of the DIA allows BMR to be on schedule to move forward with starting mining operations in Q4 of this year and copper mineral processing activities at its Punitaqui complex in early 2023.

The DIA is an environmental permit which grants the permission to mine at a rate of up to 100,0000 tonnes per month (~ 3,333 tonnes per day) at the Cinabrio/San Andres area at its Punitaqui copper mining complex. The DIA permit covers aspects not only related to environmental considerations, but also social, health, flora, fauna, paleontology, amongst other items. With the DIA approval in hand the next step is to obtain the exploitation permit, which has been submitted for approval to the National Geology and Mining Service (SERNAGIOMIN).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Julia Aspillaga to the Board of Directors & Provides Corporate Update

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Julia Aspillaga to the Board of Directors & Provides Corporate Update

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Julia B. Aspillaga Rodriguez ("Julia Aspillaga") to the board of directors of the company. Julia Aspillaga is a mining executive and partner of several mining exploration companies having worked in Chile and in several other Latin American countries since the 1980's. At present, Miss Aspillaga is Managing Partner of Andeak Global Management, a firm providing mining exploration services to several international companies, including Lowell Mineral Exploration, Orestone Resources (Canada), and Emerita Resources which has exploration projects in Spain.

Miss Aspillaga studied at the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, graduating as an English teacher in 1977, then completed studies and graduated in Business Administration in 1979. Miss Aspillaga has participated in the discovery and development of several mining projects, including as a partner of Dr. David Lowell in the San Cristobal gold project, in Region II, Chile at the end of the 1980's. In the 1990's she was manager of Bema Gold in Chile, a company that developed the Refugio gold deposit in Region III, Atacama-Chile, that was previously exploited by Kinross Gold Corp. (Canada). From the year 2000 to date, Miss Aspillaga has participated as manager and/or management advisor for various international companies including Mineral Resource Development (Great Britain), Yorkton Securities (Canada), Endeavour Financial (Canada), Galileo Minerals (Canada), and Global Hunter Corp (Canada).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Robust NI 43-101 Resource Estimate of 6.2 million Tonnes Indicated and 3.1 million Tonnes Inferred At its Punitaqui Copper Mine Complex

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Robust NI 43-101 Resource Estimate of 6.2 million Tonnes Indicated and 3.1 million Tonnes Inferred At its Punitaqui Copper Mine Complex

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is excited to announce a robust NI 43-101 resource update for its Punitaqui copper mining complex in Region IV of Chile. This resource estimate, completed for Battery by independent consultants JDS Energy & Mining Inc. ("JDS"), is a major milestone for the company.

The resource estimate is based on our Phase 1 drill program, initiated in August 2021 which totalled 32,526 meters ("m") of diamond core drilling and also includes the drilling and mining data from the Cinabrio mine completed by prior operators including Glencore PLC. The BMR Phase 1 drilling focused on three zones at Punitaqui: Dalmacia, San Andres, and Cinabrio Norte. An updated technical report will be filed on the Company's website and SEDAR within 45 calendar days of this disclosure.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Derek White to the Board of Directors

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces the Appointment of Derek White to the Board of Directors

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. (TSXV: BMR) ("BMR" "Battery" or the "Company") is very pleased to announce the appointment of Derek White to the board of directors. Mr. White was previously an advisor to the company and is currently the President & CEO of Ascot Resources Ltd., a Canadian mineral development company publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange focused on re-starting the processing plant at the historic Premier gold mine, a mine once named North America's largest gold mine.

Derek has over 30 years of experience in the mining and metals industry. He holds an undergraduate degree in Geological Engineering from the University of British Columbia and is also a Chartered Accountant. Prior to joining Ascot Resources, Mr. White, was the Principal of Traxys Capital Partners LLP, a private equity firm specializing in the mining and minerals sectors. Mr. White was President and CEO of KGHM International Ltd. from 2012 to 2015, and held the positions of Executive Vice President, Business Development and Chief Financial Officer of Quadra FNX Mining Ltd. from 2004 to 2012. Mr. White has held executive positions with International Vision Direct Ltd., BHP-Billiton Plc, Billiton International Metals BV and Impala Platinum Ltd., in Vancouver, Toronto, London, The Hague, and Johannesburg. Mr. White is also an ICSA Accredited Director.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Natural ore and synthetic forms of graphite.

Natural and Synthetic Graphite to Face Significant Deficit by End of Decade

Even though it is sometimes overlooked as a battery metal, graphite is at the forefront of the anode supply chain.

In fact, market intelligence publisher Benchmark Mineral Intelligence is forecasting that natural and synthetic graphite anodes will maintain their dominance over anode market share up until 2040.

“We really believe that graphite-dominant anodes will continue to capture the majority of market share moving forward due to established processing and production technologies at present, meaning automakers have qualified these chemistries into their supply chains,” George Miller, senior analyst at the firm, said at this year's Benchmark Week event. “And this is really combined with favorable cost stability and performance of battery-based anodes.”

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals President & CEO Richard Pearce

South Star Battery Metals Eyes Graphite Production in Brazil by Late 2023

South Star Battery Metals Eyes Graphite Production in Brazil by Late 2023youtu.be

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Materials Announces Results of 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT) (OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held virtually at 10:00 AM Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 5, 2022

The Board of Directors had fixed October 14, 2022 as the record date for the Meeting. There were 101,872,614 common shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the Meeting. A total of 50,199,686 common shares equivalent to 49.5% of the common shares entitled to vote at the Meeting were represented in person or by proxy. A total of 2,339,761 of the common shares represented by proxy were not voted.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NMG Engages Hybrid Financial and Announces Cancellation of Options

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (the "Company" or "Nouveau Monde") ( TSXV: NOU ; NYSE: NMG) is pleased to announce that it has, subject to all required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), retained Hybrid Financial Ltd. ("Hybrid") to provide assistance in all aspects of a marketing campaign for the Company, pursuant to an agreement entered into between the Company and Hybrid effective as of December 1, 2022 (the "Hybrid Agreement").

The services provided by Hybrid to the Company are the access and use of a database of registered financial professionals in North America (the "Services"). Hybrid is not promoting the specific purchase or sale of securities. It provides its database, technology, email tracking and call center services to enable the Company to disseminate its information to financial professionals only. Hybrid provides its services directly to the Company.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Metals CEO Belinda Labatte

Lomiko Metals CEO Says Graphite is Poised for Prime Time

Lomiko Metals CEO says graphite is poised for prime timeyoutu.be

Keep reading...Show less
graphite molectures glowing

Graphite Market at a "Turning Point" as Demand for EV Batteries Rises

Demand for graphite used in electric vehicle (EV) batteries is set to soar in the next decade, and even though prices haven’t yet rallied as much as lithium, the market might be at its turning point.

The role of graphite, the most commonly used anode material, took center stage at this year’s Graphite and Anodes conference in Los Angeles. Hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, the two-day event brought together industry leaders from the natural and synthetic graphite sector as well as companies innovating in the anode space.

Here’s a brief overview of the main themes discussed at the conference that every investor interested in the battery metals space should keep in mind.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Bravada Reports 38% IRR and US$46.1 Million After-Tax NPV@5% for Phase I PEA at Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada; Additional Leach-Pad Site Being Evaluated for Phase II

BriaCell Announces Positive Clinical and Quality of Life Data in Advanced Metastatic Breast Cancer at 2022 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium®

White Gold Corp. Intersects Additional Near Surface High-Grade Gold Mineralization of 8.94 g/t Gold over 18.29m including 21.73 g/t Gold over 6.10m Extending Mineralization Along Strike at the Betty Ford Target, Yukon, Canada

Sirona Biochem Announces Start of Clinical Trial for Anti-Aging Compound TFC-1326

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Price 2022 Year-End Review

Gold Investing

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV (Updated December 2022)

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Andy Fortin as Senior Process and Commissioning Director

Precious Metals Investing

Sylla Gold Provides Update on Private Placement of Units

Base Metals Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Continues to Expand Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project Hitting 79 Meters of 20.1% Magnesium, 0.177% Nickel, 0.138% Chromium and 0.01% Cobalt

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Stakes Additional Claims at the Hydra Lithium Project in Quebec

Base Metals Investing

CORRECTION -- Emerita Intersects 19.7 Meters Grading 10.9% Zinc, 1.7% Lead and 74.6 G/T Silver at La Romanera Deposit 150 Meters East of Historical Drilling

×