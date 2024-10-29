- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Basin Energy Limited (‘BSN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BSN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Overview
Basin Energy (ASX:BSN) completed an IPO in October 2022 and is well-positioned as a uranium exploration and development company to take full advantage of the current political and economic environment for the global supply of uranium. The company operates three projects in the world-class Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada, known as the world’s leading source of high-grade uranium, currently accounting for approximately 10 percent of global uranium production. The company’s projects are in close proximity to high-grade uranium discoveries and mining operations within the Athabasca Basin.
Interest in uranium has skyrocketed in recent months, driven by the need for lower emissions and stable power generation. Nuclear reactors provide significant power for 32 countries globally, including the US, Canada, China, France, Hungary, Japan and Finland.Demand has become a key driver of uranium prices, with Sprott Asset Management further enhancing demand by launching two investment vehicles that have already found rapid success: Physical Uranium Trust (TSX:UUN) and Uranium Miners ETF (ARCA:URNM). Combined, existing demand and investment interest create a compelling opportunity for uranium miners and their investors.
Company Highlights
- Basin Energy is a uranium exploration and development company with three highly prospective projects in the world-renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada, known for being a consistent top three global uranium producer.
- Basin Energy’s board, management team and joint venture partner have direct extensive experience in uranium exploration and development along with comprehensive expertise in corporate financing, investment banking and geology. The company’s highly prospective uranium exploration portfolio comprises:
- The Geikie Project - located on the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin occupying an extensive land position of 351 square kilometers, showing multiple uranium and uranium pathfinder occurrences, and is prospective for shallow, high-grade mineralization with maiden drilling identifying uranium up to 0.27 percent;
- The North Millennium Project - an interpreted extension of the Mother Fault that hosts Cameco’s Millennium Deposit (104.8 Mlb U3O8 3.76 percent), located just 7 kilometers to the south; and
- The Marshall Project - located only 7 kilometers west of Cameco’s Millennium deposit centered on a strong magnetic and conductive anomaly interpreted as a significant unconformity-type uranium target.
- Basin Energy is committed to sustainable development throughout its operations, aiming to minimize environmental impact from all stages of the exploration and development cycle.
Key Projects
Basin has interest in and is actively exploring three highly prospective properties positioned in the southeast corner and margins of the Athabasca Basin, an area well known for its uranium endowment and pedigree. These are the Geikie (60 percent, North Millenium (40 percent) and Marshall (100 percent) projects.
The project portfolio provides exposure to traditional “unconformity style” exploration, targeting the same mineralisation model as Cameco’s (TSE:CCO) prolific McArthur River mine which hosts 674.9Mlb uranium at 16.9 percent at its North Millenium and Marshall projects, as well as exposure to potentially shallower “basement style” exploration targeting deposits similar to NexGen Energy’s (TSE:NXE) Arrow deposit which hosts 30.61Mlb uranium at 4.6 percent.
Geikie Project
The Geikie Project covers a significant area of 351 square kilometers on the eastern fringe of the Athabasca Basin and is easily accessible from Highway 905, which is located just 10 kilometers to the east. This portion of the Athabasca Basin is deemed perspective for shallow “basement style” mineralisation, but has traditionally been overlooked from much of the previous campaigns of uranium exploration. The discovery of multiple basement-hosted uranium ore bodies in recent years elsewhere in the district has driven a focus on the area.
The project was initially prioritized following a targeting review utilizing historical geophysics. Historical geochemistry confirmed the presence of uranium and suitable host lithologies. Recent nearby high-grade, shallow uranium discoveries by 92 Energy (ASX:92E) and Baselode Energy (TSXV:FIND), further enhance the overall prospectivity of the asset.
Project Highlights:
- Exploration underway: Basin Energy has completed mapping, geochemical sampling, airborne geophysics and maiden drilling. Further drilling is planned for 2024-.
- Shallow targets amenable to rapid exploration: Target horizon sits directly beneath glacial cover, in what was historically an overlooked part of the district.
- Nearby high-grade discoveries: The proximity of recent discoveries creates further confidence in the prospectivity of the project geology, being located adjacent to two recent discoveries:
- 92 Energy’s Gemini discovery 43 meters at 0.6 percent eU3O8 including 6 meters at 2.2 percent U308.
- Baseload Energy’s AKIO discovery was 13.2 meters at 0.55 percent U3O8 including 6.3 meters @ 0.99 percent U3O8.
- Presence of uranium: The maiden drilling program intersected anomalous uranium in four of the eight holes drilled, with assays returning up to 0.27 percent U3O8.
- Extensive scale: Geophysical data, combined with drilling data demonstrates significant scale opportunity with over 30 metres of intense alteration and brecciation intersected in drilling, that can be correlated to regional structural features identified in magnetics. This provides immediate follow up targets.
Since its IPO, the company has completed an extensive campaign of high resolution modern airborne geophysics including magnetics, radiometrics, electromagnetics and gravity gradiometry, as well as initial ground prospecting. These surveys have confirmed the pre-IPO geological interpretation and successfully identified a series of uranium targets.Basin Energy completed its maiden 2,217-meter drilling program at Geikie in the summer of 2023, the first drilling to occur within the Project area in over 50 years. Drilling successfully identified uranium mineralisation with assays up to 0.27 percent U3O8. Uranium mineralisation is located proximal to two regionally significant structures at Aero Lake and Preston Creek with associated extensive hydrothermal alteration indicative of large uranium mineralising systems. Furthermore, an extensive geochemical pathfinder halo has been identified at Preston Creek, characteristic of uranium mineralising systems seen elsewhere in the district.
The company further expanded the Geikie Project with two additional claims consisting of 11.87 square kilometers, bringing the total Geikie project area to 350.87 square kilometers. The newly staked claims are adjacent to the Preston Creek and Hourglass Lake prospects, where Basin’s maiden exploration drilling is underway.
The company currently owns 60 percent of the Geikie Uranium Project following the fulfillment of expenditure requirements to meet the option payment. Basin has elected to proceed with the option agreement to increase its ownership to up to 80 percent through earn-in stages.
North Millennium Project
North Millennium is located just 7 kilometers north of Cameco’s (NYSE:CCJ) Millennium Deposit, which contains 104.8 million pounds (Mlb) U3O8 at 3.76 percent, and 40 kilometers southwest of their flagship McArthur River Mine hosting 674.9 Mlbs U3O8 at 16.9 percent. Within the property, Basin Energy has identified two high-priority targets along a 5-kilometer corridor for initial priority exploration. The initial target is where an interpreted extension of the Millennium Mother Fault intersects a strong basement conductor.
Project Highlights:
- Favorable geology: The interpreted structural and stratigraphic geology has strong similarities with some of the major uranium deposits within the Athabasca, such as a basement conductor trend disrupted by an interpreted extension of the Millennium Deposit Mother Fault.
- Proximity to known mineralization and recent discoveries:
- Located 7 kilometers north of Cameco’s Millennium deposit
- Drilling to the south of the project, proximal to the Millennium Deposit Mother Fault intersected uranium and uranium pathfinder elements.
- A drill hole on a nearby property completed by joint venture partner CanAlaska (TSXV:CVV) identified high-grade mineralization of 9 meters at 2.4 percent U3O8, further enhancing confidence in the project.
- Thoroughly defined exploration strategy: The company is currently compiling historical data, including completing a 3D inversion of results from an existing historic airborne ZTEM campaign. Exploration work will subsequently consist of:
- Targeted ground geophysics
- Stepwise moving loop time domain electromagnetics
- Potentially DCIP resistivity
- Exploration diamond drilling
- Targeted ground geophysics
Marshall Project
Located in the southeast corner of the Athabasca Basin, the Marshall Project has received limited historic exploration between 1979 and 2009, which included surface geochemistry, electromagnetic surveys and ground geophysics.
The Marshall Project contains a strong magnetic and conductive structure indicative of an unconformity-type uranium target, the asset’s primary target. Recently completed modern 3D inversion and processing works of historical geophysical data identified multiple geophysical anomalies above and below the Athabasca unconformity within the sandstone and basement stratigraphy at the Marshall Project.
Project Highlights:
- Significant geophysical anomalies: Interpretation of historical geophysical data suggests a metasedimentary basin with a graphitic basal unit, cross-cut by a magnetic and conductive NE/SW structure – indicative of a geological setting suitable for high-grade uranium mineralization.
- Proximity to known mineralization and recent discoveries:
- Located 10 kilometers west of Cameco’s Millennium deposit
- A drill hole along strike at the McArthur West project, completed by joint venture partner CanAlaska (TSXV:CVV) identified high-grade mineralization of 9 meters at 2.4 percent U3O8, further enhancing confidence in the project.
- Thoroughly defined exploration strategy: The company is currently compiling historical data, including completing a 3D inversion of results from an existing historic airborne ZTEM campaign.
- Exploration work will subsequently consist of:
- Targeted ground geophysics
- Stepwise moving loop time domain electromagnetics
- Potentially DCIP resistivity
- Exploration diamond drilling as merited
Management Team
Blake Steele - Non-executive Chairman
Blake Steele is an experienced metals and mining industry executive and director with extensive knowledge across public companies and capital markets. He was formerly president and chief executive officer of Azarga Uranium Corp (Azarga), a US-focused integrated uranium exploration and development company. He led Azarga into an advanced stage multi- asset business, which was ultimately acquired by enCore Energy Corp (TSX.V:EU) for C$200 million in February 2022.
Pete Moorhouse - Managing Director
Pete Moorhouse has 18 years of mining and exploration geology experience with extensive experience in the junior uranium sector, having spent over 10 years with ASX-listed uranium explorer and developer Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE). He holds significant competencies in evaluating, exploring, resource drilling and feasibility studies across many global uranium and resource projects.
Jeremy Clark - Non-executive Director
Jeremy Clark has over 19 years of mining and exploration geology experience. He previously held technical and management roles at the recognized consultancy firm RPM Global for over 13 years, gaining experience across a number of uranium, base metals, and precious metals deposits globally. Subsequent to RPM, Clark established his own boutique geological consultancy firm, Lily Valley, focused in regards to compliance-related issues, IPOs and M&A.
Cory Belyk - Non-executive Director
Cory Belyk holds 30 years’ experience in exploration and mining operations, project evaluation, business development and extensive global uranium experience most recently employed by Cameco in the Athabasca Basin. He was a member of the exploration management team that discovered Fox Lake & West McArthur uranium deposits. Currently CEO/VP of Canadian Athabasca uranium explorer & project generator, CanAlaska (TSXV:CVV).
Peter Bird - Non-executive Director
Peter Bird is an investment banking professional with experience leading and managing a variety of global transactions including IPOs, Capital Raises and M&A Currently working with New York based investment fund, where he provides strategic funding solutions to a variety of international clients. He previously held the role of associate director at a Perth-based boutique corporate advisory firm focused on natural resources.
Ben Donovan - NED/ Company Secretary
Ben Donovan has over 22 years of experience in the provision of corporate advisory and company secretary services. He holds extensive experience in ASX listing rules compliance and corporate governance and has served as a Senior Adviser to the ASX for nearly 3 years Currently CoSec to several ASX listed resource companies including M3 Mining (ASX:M3M), Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) and Legacy Iron Ore (ASX:LCY).
Odile Maufrais - Exploration Manager
Odile Maufrais is an exploration geologist with over 14 years of experience and has an extensive understanding of the uranium exploration and mining industry, having worked at ORANO, one of the largest global uranium producers for 12 years on various assignments in Canada, Niger, and France. Maufrais has significant Athabasca Basin-specific experience, being involved on over 15 greenfield and brownfield uranium exploration projects located throughout the Basin. Her most recent roles for ORANO comprised leading various uranium exploration campaigns and being an active member of the ORANO research and development team, which involved working on trialing and implementing cost-effective and streamlined drilling techniques within the Athabasca Basin. She also played a key role in the update of the National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimate for the Midwest Main and Midwest A deposits. Mrs. Maufrais holds a Master of Science from Montpellier II University, France.
TRS Boomsafe and Steelwrist Introduce Automated Attachment Changes for Crushing Plants
Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS) announces a groundbreaking solution for attachment changeovers in crushing plants that minimises downtime, increases safety, and maximises productivity for mining operators.
TRS BoomSafe® boom control system has been programmed to work with the SteelWrist fully automatic quick couplers that allow fully automatic attachment changes, eliminating the need for manual intervention.
Time is a critical factor in any crushing plant, where delays can significantly impact production. Equipment disruptions, such as the need to service a hammer or change its tool, are inevitable. However, with advanced systems like BoomSafe® paired with Steelwrist's automatic hydraulic connection, attachment switching is now faster and safer, eliminating the need for manual intervention.
Operators can now keep crushing plants running seamlessly with BoomSafe®'s automated attachment changeover feature. At the press of a button, BoomSafe® automatically connects, disconnects, and switches between attachments such as hammers, without any manual effort from the operator.
The BoomSafe® system is designed to work in perfect synchronisation with Steelwrist quick couplers, which comply with the Open-S industry standard for fully automatic quick couplers. This integration ensures a fully automated attachment change, preventing the need for manual steps like disconnecting hydraulic hoses, unlocking pins, or bleeding the system. The result is faster, safer transitions between attachments, minimizing leakages and pressure drops.
Benefits of BoomSafe® and Steelwrist Integration:
- Automated Switching: Attachments can be changed quickly, keeping production running smoothly.
- Increased Safety: Eliminates the need for manual intervention, reducing the risk of injury.
- Improved Efficiency: No need to manually close valves or purge for trapped gases, saving valuable time.
About BoomSafe®
BoomSafe® is a purpose-built boom control system designed to optimize the operation of fixed pedestal boom systems. It offers remote operation, automated movements, and advanced collision prevention, making it the most reliable and cost-effective automation and remote-control solution on the market. BoomSafe® has been successfully installed across multiple sites and is recognized for its rugged design, ease of customization, and low maintenance.
About Steelwrist Quick Couplers
Steelwrist quick couplers allow fully automatic attachment changes in compliance with Open-S, the open industry standard. This ensures compatibility, reliability, and performance, enhancing the efficiency of mining operations worldwide.
About Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS)
Total Rockbreaking Solutions (TRS) is a Western Australian-owned company specialising in the design, sales, and service of boom systems, boom control technologies, hydraulic power units, and a wide range of specialist hydraulic attachments for the mining, construction, civil works, and recycling industries.
For more information, contact TRS at 1300 921 498, email engineering@trswa.com.au, visit https://www.totalrockbreaking.com.au/applications/mining-quarrying/boomsafe-boom-automation-and-control-system/ or view the demo video on https://youtu.be/Gv6DT0kJ6b0
Fleet Takes Next Big Step in Exploration Space
‘Reducing friction between data acquisition, integration and targeting essential to accelerate the path to discovery’
Fleet Space Technologies CEO Flavia Tata Nardini says the fast-moving Australian scale-up has taken another key step in its mission to accelerate terrestrial mineral exploration discovery rates by integrating gravity survey data gathering into its multi-physics technology platform.
Tata Nardini, who will update on ExoSphere Gravity and a big recent haul of new Fleet customer alliances at IMARC 2024 in Sydney on October 29, says combining gravity with the company’s real-time Ambient Noise Tomography (ANT) surveys can boost exploration productivity and speed.
“By leveling up traditional geophysical methods with ExoSphere’s vertically integrated hardware stack powered by space and AI we can maximise the value of multi-physics datasets like gravity and decrease cost per discovery, all while minimising environmental impact,” she says.
“Reducing the friction between data acquisition, integration and targeting is essential to accelerate the path to discovery.”
Fleet Space chief scientist Gerrit Olivier says an integrated multi-physics approach can cut common gravity model false positives and put more high-value data in front of geoscientists early in search cycles.
He says density, as measured by gravity surveys, and seismic velocity, as measured by ANT, are critical metrics for effective mineral detection.
“Joint analysis of ambient noise tomography and gravity is critical to enhance vectoring into mineralisation and optimise drilling design,” Olivier says.
“By simultaneously analysing multiple physical properties we significantly de-risk and reduce the uncertainty of interpreting geophysical anomalies by delivering a far more comprehensive understanding of the subtle and significant geological connections of the subsurface composition.”
More than 40 users, including mining majors Rio Tinto and Barrick Gold, have deployed ANT and Fleet’s ExoSphere nano-satellite real-time 3D imaging tools.
Extension of Fleet’s ongoing collaboration with Rio Tinto into Argentina was recently announced with a large-scale ExoSphere deployment at the Rincon lithium project. Rio Tinto will develop 3D subsurface maps across 100 square kilometres of the project’s salt flat and nearby subvolcanic structures to probe reservoir basement depth and brine influencing features.
Fleet says ANT data acquisition and processing using its satellite network can deliver actionable 3D subsurface insights in days with near-zero environmental impact.
This year it has already conducted its largest real-time ANT copper survey across 1800sq.km of Australia’s Macquarie Arc for Inflection Resources and AngloGold Ashanti, and done the world’s highest ANT survey for Gold Fields at Salares Norte in Chile.
Barrick engaged Fleet Space to deliver 3D subsurface maps across 1150sq.km of its major Reko Diq copper project in Pakistan.
Fleet Space announced a new A$50 million private equity funding last year.
Metso Opens DRI Smelting Furnace Pilot Plant in Finland
‘The road to a one million tonnes per annum plant is not far away’
Metso senior smelting manager Timo Haimi will have some news hot off the proverbial steel press when he talks about green iron smelting technology for Australian iron ores at IMARC 2024 in Sydney this week.
Haimi arrives from Finland, where Metso has just announced the opening of its state-of-the-art DRI (direct reduced iron) Smelting Furnace pilot facility at Pori in the country’s west.
The new facility enables customer-specific pilot-scale testing to demonstrate the applicability and results of industrial-scale DRI smelting with Metso’s Outotec DRI Smelting Furnace technology, supporting what the manufacturer says is rapidly increasing demand for reliable testing as iron and steel makers transition to emissions-free smelting.
“This new pilot facility is yet another example of Metso’s cutting-edge solutions that support the minerals and metals processing industry in the quest to implement new sustainable technologies,” said Metso smelting vice president, Jyrki Makkonen.
“Metso’s DRI Smelting Furnace substitutes traditional blast furnaces used in iron and steel making and enables a significant reduction of emissions when combined with a direct reduction plant.
With the pilot facility, Metso can reliably test various types of customer materials for industrial scale-up.
Speaking with Mining Beacon recently (https://miningbeacon.com/industry/applied-innovati...), Haimi said the DRI Smelting Furnace was one of the company’s breakthrough technologies for decarbonising the iron and steel industry.
It could be integrated with Metso’s hydrogen-based Circored process or other direct reduction processes.
“The DRI Smelting Furnace is based on the same proven technologies that we have been using for decades in multiple smelting projects, but for different metals. We are already processing hundreds of tonnes of feed materials in our smelters,” Haimi told Mining Beacon.
“So only the feed material, the DRI, is new for the process, which is why we are doing internal and external pilot testwork to prove this process.
“But compared to other new technologies we are well advanced.
“The road to a one million tonnes per annum [DRI Smelting Furnace] plant is not far away.”
Timo Haimi talks green iron smelting and potential applications for Australian iron ores on Wednesday at 12.55pm in the Caterpillar Energy Transition & Decarbonisation Theatre and returns to the theatre on Thursday for a panel discussion on Australia’s strategic steps to becoming a green superpower.
Chile’s Mining Undersecretary Chahuan Heads IMARC Delegation
Event a ‘great opportunity to collaborate and take advantage of our complementary strengths’
Chile and Australia share global leadership in the production of critical minerals essential for the energy transition but also a “common vision of more sustainable, inclusive and environmentally friendly mining”, according to Chile mining undersecretary Suina Chahuan Kim, who is leading a large delegation from the country at IMARC 2024.
The Ministry of Mining-led contingent features 25 public and private companies as well as representatives from Auscham, Invest Chile, Sonami (Sociedad Nacional de Mineria) and Fisa.
“Participating in IMARC is an excellent opportunity to highlight the solid offering of our national suppliers and open doors to foreign investment, showing the diverse opportunities that mining offers in our country,” undersecretary Chahuan says.
“At the same time we seek spaces for collaboration to explore innovative technologies and strategies that improve the efficiency and sustainability of our industry.”
The two countries had a “great opportunity to collaborate and take advantage of our complementary strengths”.
Chile’s mining exports have grown by an average 8% a year since 1960 to hit US$52.46 billion in 2023. Last year also saw Chilean companies supply circa-500 products and services worth more than $1.2 billion to over 90 markets outside Chile.
Sales of these products and services to Australia have nearly doubled to $15.8 million over the past six years.
The Chilean delegation in Sydney is being hosted by the country’s ambassador to Australia, Jaime Chomali, and ProChile commercial director, Juan Pablo Julio.
“Our country is internationally recognised as a world leader in the production of copper and other minerals,” says Juan Pablo.
“This position is due to, among other factors, the professionalism of national companies, their human capital and their ability to respond to the highest standards and demands, delivering innovative and highly technological solutions.
“This is the offer we want to present at IMARC 2024 so that more and more Chilean companies are established here in the Australian market.”
Chilean companies and organisations present this year include LM Abogados, Sonami, Vantaz Group, Pares & Alvarez, 100 Minds, Novamine, Andes Analytical Assay, Grupo Bbosch, Consorcio FMT-Bbosch, Codelco, WIM Chile, Auscham, Inexlink, WeTechs, GEM Mining Consulting, C&G, Mine Partner, Sattel, Sorena, X-Analytic and American Air.
Jorge Riesco, president of the country’s national mining society, Sonami, says IMARC is a key platform for the organisation in Australia.
“The objective is to support the work that seeks to position Chile as the main mining supplier worldwide,” he says.
“As part of our attendance we will not only participate as exhibitors in the different seminars that will be held, but we will also hold meetings with industry executives to strengthen our commercial ties and highlight the potential of our mining industry, which, while it has interesting resources, also has adequate regulations to attract investments and highly qualified human capital.”
Don’t miss undersecretary Chahuan and other Chilean mining industry leaders speaking on Tuesday about the country’s contribution to the global energy transition, and other themes, in the MMG Global Opportunities Theatre, or the La Noche de Chile networking event on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Centre for Innovation and Circular Economy Chile founder, Petar Ostojic, is speaking in the Newmont Plenary Theatre, while Jorge Riesco appears in the Global Opportunities Theatre.
IWIM Seeks Partners to Drive Industry-Wide Equity Initiatives
International Women in Mining (IWIM) is looking for new partners to help it “scale up our impact” on the industry’s energy transition, critical minerals, decarbonisation, social and governance agendas.
“We are seeking partners who share our vision of an inclusive future for the natural resources sector,” IWIM industry relationship manager Allison Coppel said ahead of IMARC 2024, where the global not-for-profit organisation is launching its new growth strategy.
“By aligning your organisation with IWIM you will help drive tangible, measurable change while enhancing your own position as a leader in equity and sustainability.”
With an expanded focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) beyond gender, IWIM is well-positioned to lead systemic change across the industry, according to Coppel.
It was seeking “like-minded financial partners to join us on this journey”.
IWIM’s new vision is an “equitable and inclusive natural resources sector where all people can thrive”, the group says.
Over 15 years it has “consistently demonstrated its ability to affect meaningful change at both the policy and industry levels”.
“Our new strategy leverages this experience, offering potential partners the opportunity to invest in sustainable change, influence policy and industry standards and drive tangible results,” IWIM says.
The latter has been seen in leadership diversity and organisational transformation outcomes achieved through strategic initiatives such as the International Women in Resources Mentoring Programme (IWRMP) and IWIM’s DEI tools and frameworks.
IWIM is also looking to work with corporate partners on collaborative impact and learning programs, focused on creating safe spaces for shared learning and tailored DEI support.
“This collective approach accelerates change, ensuring the broader adoption of best practices in diversity, equity and inclusion,” it says.
Aligning with IWIM can help companies boost their brand reputation.
“In today's rapidly evolving industry, businesses and stakeholders alike recognise that diversity of thought is not just a moral imperative, but a critical driver of innovation, productivity, and profitability,” the group says.
“IWIM is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation but we cannot do it alone.
“With the right financial support IWIM will be able to accelerate the pace of transformation, scaling our initiatives globally and making sure that no one is left behind in this critical movement toward a more inclusive industry.”
To learn more about IWIM’s new strategy and partnerships arrange a meeting with Eliza-Jane Young at IMARC or explore investment opportunities by contacting Allison Coppel: acoppel@internationalwim.org
Outstanding Copper-Nickel Discovery
Asian Battery Metals PLC (ABM or the Company, ASX: AZ9) is pleased to report the results of the remaining assay data from the Phase 1 diamond drilling program at the 100% Oval Cu-Ni-PGE prospect, located in the Gobi-Altai region of Mongolia.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Massive sulphide intercept in hole OVD021 of 8.8m @ 6.08% Cu, 3.19% Ni, 1.63g/t E31, 0.11% Co (CuEq2 12.57%) from 107.2m is encountered in between high grade zones of:
- Dense disseminated intercept - 7.85m @0.75% Cu, 0.78% Ni, 0.15g/t E31, 0.04% Co (CuEq2 2.25%) from 99.35m and
- Net textured intercept - 15.8m @ 1.36% Cu, 1.00% Ni, 0.44g/t E31, 0.04% Co (CuEq2 3.4%) from 116m.
- OVD021 is located within 800m+ of strike which remains open at depth and in the SE, NW, NE and SW directions. The copper-nickel sulphide mineralisation represents a new style of deposit for the South Western part of Mongolia.
- Drilling to recommence immediately upon receipt of Downhole Electromagnetics (pending).
Photo-1. Massive sulphide and matrix/net textured sulphide interceptions from OVD021 with details. Image represents the style of mineralisation in short segments from longer assay intercepts, given in the figure.
The Company’s Managing Director, Gan-Ochir Zunduisuren commented: “After 4 years of systematic exploration in Mongolia, with the help of the BHP Xplor program in 2023, it is exciting to be a part of an outstanding Copper-Nickel discovery. It is an exceptional result that shows the mineralisation system at Oval has potential for hosting a substantial deposit with a higher grade zone of copper and nickel. With the confirmation of high-grade massive sulphide intercepts, future exploration work at the Oval Cu-Ni discovery will primarily focus on the extension of the high-grade zone and understanding its size, true dip, and orientation. We will recommence drilling within two weeks and look forward to continuing the journey of discovery with our shareholders”.
Summary of the Phase 1 Diamond Drilling Program
During the Phase 1 program, a total of 19 holes were completed (with an additional 2 being abandoned due to drilling and core loss issues) totalling 2896.85 metres (Appendix 1), at the Yambat Project. This included 2183.85 metres of drilling at the Oval Cu-Ni-PGE discovery, 459.8 metres of scout drilling in the South-East area and 253.2 metres of diamond drilling at the Copper Ridge prospect. The abandoned holes SC02 and OVD013A (as shown in Appendix 1) provided no meaningful information and were excluded from the totals.
The Company previously reported the results of 7 Phase 1 2024 drill holes from the Oval discovery (OVD011, OVD012, OVD014, OVD015, OVD017, OVD018, and OVD019) and 2 drill holes from the Copper Ridge prospect3. Laboratory assay results from all the remaining samples from the Phase 1 drilling program have now been received. These samples cover Oval drill holes (OVD009A, OVD010, OVD013, OVD020 and OVD021) and scout drill holes (SC01, SC03, and SC04). Significant intercepts are provided in Table 1.
The most significant achievement of this drilling phase has been intercepting massive sulphides in hole OVD021, now confirmed by the assay results to have outstanding grades of Cu-Ni-PGE. This further confirms that the Oval magmatic sulphide system is a rich system capable of forming high- grade ore.
In addition to the high-grade massive, net textured, and disseminated sulphide intercepts in OVD021, other significant assay results from drill holes with disseminated mineralisation returned:
- OVD013 - 33.4m4 @ 0.23% Cu, 0.22% Ni, 0.07g/t E3, 0.01% Co from 111m
- OVD009A - 16.7m4 @ 0.17% Cu, 0.14% Ni, 0.11g/t E3, 0.01% Co from 200.5m
- OVD021 - 92.35m4 @ 0.27% Cu, 0.30% Ni, 0.08g/t E3, 0.02% Co from 7m and - 31.2m4 @ 0.19% Cu, 0.20% Ni, 0.10g/t E3, 0.01% Co from 131.8m
Drill hole OVD021
The drill hole OVD021 was designed to target a 98m x 16m DHEM conductor and was drilled at an acute angle along the strike of the mineralised gabbro. The true width of the mineralisation is currently unknown and the mineralisation remains open in NE, SW, up dip and down dip directions. Further investigation of the massive sulphide is the primary objective of the Phase 2 drilling program and will be targeted based on the DHEM that was used to design the OVD021 drill hole and recently completed DHEM described below.
For a more detailed breakdown of the drilling results, please refer to Tables 1, 2 and Figure 5 (Appendix 2).
Drill hole OVD021 provides additional evidence (in addition to the DHEM plate shown in Figure 2) supporting the interpretation that the massive sulphide may be injected at a high angle relative to the Oval gabbro. The hole was drilled semi-parallel to the strike of the Oval mineralisation and intersected extended intervals of disseminated mineralisation, which aligns with expectations for a hole in this orientation. However, the massive sulphide was intercepted over a shorter distance, and no additional intercepts were encountered. This outcome is consistent with the hole not being drilled parallel to the massive sulphide body and not traversing in and out of the massive sulphide due to changes in contact geometry. Drill holes being planned for the next drilling phase will test this interpretation and provide information to establish true widths of the massive sulphide, which are currently unknown.
Photo-2. Drill core from OVD021, massive sulphide between 107.2m and 116m
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Asian Battery Metals PLC, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Latest News
