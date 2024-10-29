Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Basin Energy

Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Basin Energy Limited (‘BSN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BSN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 31 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Basin Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

BSN:AU
Basin Energy
Basin Energy Logo

Basin Energy


Basin Energy
Linius Technologies Limited (ASX: LNU) – Trading Halt

Termination of Avondale Project Earn-in Agreement

Quarterly Update on Activities for the Period to 30 September 2024

Moab Minerals Limited (ASX: MOM) – Trading Halt

×