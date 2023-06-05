Energy Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Baselode Starts 10,000 Metre Drill Program at ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Zone, Hook Project

Baselode Starts 10,000 Metre Drill Program at ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Zone, Hook Project

  • Diamond drilling is underway at ACKIO targeting high-grade and shallow uranium mineralization

  • Updates will be released accordingly

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") as part of a larger 10,000 m diamond drilling program (the "Program") for the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project", see Figures 1 and 2).

"We're very excited to get back to Hook. With a successful financing behind us, we are well-positioned to advance ACKIO with definition and expansion drilling, while maintaining our vision to discover more mineralization with exploration drilling near ACKIO and Project-wide. This drill program will seek to discover additional mineralization along high-grade uranium trends within ACKIO, discover new zones within ACKIO's structural domain, and target new zones up to twelve kilometres south of ACKIO. 2022's drill results indicate potential for shallow, sandstone-unconformity mineralization at ACKIO within completely undrilled structural target areas. Sandstone-unconformity mineralization is typically higher-grades than basement-hosted mineralization, which is an exciting prospect for Baselode to target. Hook is highly prospective for numerous near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium discoveries, and we intend to test top-tier target areas with this current and future drill programs," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

The Company is preparing a presentation to provide more details regarding the Program's drill targets and plans.

ACKIO/Hook 2023 Summer Drill Program
10,000 metres of diamond drilling are planned for Hook this summer. The breakdown includes 7,500 metres allocated to delineation and expansion diamond drilling on ACKIO (Figure 1), and 2,500 metres partitioned in three to five areas for reconnaissance exploration to discover the next uranium zone on Hook (Figures 1 and 2). The ACKIO delineation and expansion part of the Program will first focus on the shallowest and/or the highest-grade uranium intersections defined in last years successful 22,500 metre drill campaign. Drill collars have been planned to optimize the allocated metres by intersecting multiple zones of mineralization from the same setups, and by limiting drill holes to specific stopping depths. The drill program is anticipated to be complete by October. With the recent closing of the financing, the company remains fully-funded to complete the program.

About Baselode Energy Corp.
Baselode controls 100% of approximately 264,172 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

The Company discovered the ACKIO near-surface, high-grade uranium deposit in September 2021. ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 11 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 28 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 120 m. ACKIO remains open to the west, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis focuses on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement
The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay, P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

For further information, please contact:

Baselode Energy Corp.
FIND on the TSXV
info@baselode.com
www.baselode.com

James Sykes, CEO, President and Director
jsykes@oregroup.ca
306-221-8717

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/168734_250caf55846aabd8_005.jpg

Figure 1 - ACKIO Uranium Zone Expansion & Definition Drilling and Brownfield/SST Exploration Target Areas, Hook Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/168734_250caf55846aabd8_005full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/168734_250caf55846aabd8_006.jpg

Figure 2 - Wildcat Exploration Target Areas South of ACKIO Uranium Zone, Hook Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6412/168734_250caf55846aabd8_006full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168734

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode EnergyTSXV:FINDEnergy Investing
FIND:CA
The Conversation (0)
Baselode Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Baselode Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Under the second tranche, the Company sold 385,538 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$185,058.24 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.70 at any time on or before May 24, 2025. The FT Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months expiring on September 26, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Announces Closing of First Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$4.4 Million

Baselode Announces Closing of First Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of C$4.4 Million

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"). Under the first tranche, the Company sold 9,161,811 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$4,397,669 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit consists of one common share of the Company issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.70 at any time on or before May 11, 2025. The FT Shares and Warrant Shares will be subject to a hold period of four months expiring on September 11, 2023 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Prepares for 10,000 Metre Drill Program at ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Zone, Hook Project

Baselode Prepares for 10,000 Metre Drill Program at ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Zone, Hook Project

  • 10,000 metres diamond drilling includes 7,500 metres dedicated to delineation and expansion at ACKIO, and 2,500 metres dedicated to exploring for new zones of mineralization
  • Drilling anticipated to start in June

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for the diamond drilling program (the "Program") scheduled to start in June for the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") and the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project").

A total of 10,000 metres of diamond drilling are planned for Hook this summer. The breakdown includes 7,500 metres allocated to delineation and expansion diamond drilling on ACKIO, and 2,500 metres partitioned in three to five areas for reconnaissance exploration aimed at discovering the next uranium zone on Hook. The ACKIO delineation and expansion part of the Program will first focus on the shallowest and/or the highest-grade uranium intersections defined in last years successful 22,500 metre drill campaign. Drill collars have been planned to optimize the allocated metres by intersecting multiple zones of mineralization from the same setups, and by limiting drill holes to specific stopping depths. The drill program is anticipated to start in June, with logistical planning and site preparation visits already being organized.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Announces Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement of up to C$5.0 Million

Baselode Announces Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement of up to C$5.0 Million

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,416,667 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$5,000,000 (the "Offering"). Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.70 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Announces Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement of up to C$5.0 Million

Baselode Announces Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement of up to C$5.0 Million

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,416,667 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to C$5,000,000 (the "Offering"). Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as a finder in connection with the Offering.

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.70 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Promotes Cory Belyk to President

CanAlaska Promotes Cory Belyk to President

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVU) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the promotion of Cory Belyk to President of the Company effective June 1, 2023. Mr. Belyk will continue as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") and as a Director of CanAlaska. Continued resurgence of interest in the uranium market as part of a carbon-free clean-energy world has continued to accelerate the Company's activities. Recent new high-grade uranium discoveries at it's West McArthur and Moon Lake South joint venture projects, and continued project generation activity in the world's richest uranium district in Saskatchewan, have CanAlaska ready for the next steps in its evolution. Mr. Belyk leads CanAlaska's exploration and management teams, located at the Company's office in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GoviEx Uranium Provides Update on the Sale of the Falea Exploration Project

GoviEx Uranium Provides Update on the Sale of the Falea Exploration Project

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (TSXV: GXU) (OTCQX: GVXXF) ("GoviEx" or the "Company"), a mineral resource company specializing in uranium exploration and development in Africa, announces that the agreement with African Energy Metals Inc. ("AEM") for AEM's acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of GoviEx's wholly-owned Malian subsidiary, Delta Exploration Mali SARL ("Delta"), which holds the Falea project in Mali, has been terminated due to the fact that AEM was unable to complete its obligations for closing.

In light of this development, GoviEx retains ownership of the Falea project. GoviEx's primary focus is to concentrate its resources on the development of its two advanced-stage mine-permitted projects, namely Madaouela in Niger and Muntanga in Zambia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Laramide Resources Ltd. (" Laramide " or the " Company ") (TSX: LAM) (ASX: LAM) (OTCQX: LMRXF) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023 in Toronto .

A total of 90,446,193 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") were represented and all matters presented for approval at the Meeting have been duly authorized and approved. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting, as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Prepares for 2,000 Metre Drill Program at Geikie Uranium Project

CanAlaska Prepares for 2,000 Metre Drill Program at Geikie Uranium Project

Drilling Will Focus on Shallow High-Priority Basement-Hosted Uranium Targets, Program Will Be Fully Funded by Basin Energy Ltd; Operated by CanAlaska

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQX: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska or the "Company") is pleased to announce ongoing preparation for a drill program on it's 60%-owned Geikie project in the Athabasca Basin (Figure 1). The drill program will be focused on testing shallow, high-priority targets that have been compiled from recent high-resolution airborne radiometric, magnetic, and electromagnetic surveys in combination with prospecting, structural mapping, and historical data review. The Company has secured contractors with mobilization to the project area, planned for the second week of June. This initial 2,000 metre program is planned to consist of 8 drill holes.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Announces the Closing of its Acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project from Denison Mines in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated April 27 th 2023, the Company has completed its acquisition of 100% of the South Dufferin Uranium Project ("South Dufferin" or the "Project") from Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison") through share and cash payments. The South Dufferin Project comprises 12,282 hectares (30,349 acres) over nine claims in the Athabasca Basin, which is host to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world and is consistently ranked as a top mining jurisdiction by the Fraser Institute.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces C$5 Million Private Placement

Cosa Resources Announces C$5 Million Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa Resources " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (" Haywood " or the " Agent ") who has agreed to sell, on a commercially reasonable efforts private placement basis, 2,857,200 hard dollar units of the Company (the " Hard Dollar Units ") at a price of C$0.35 per Hard Dollar Unit (the " Hard Dollar Issue Price "), and 7,767,000 charity flow-through units of the Company (the " Charity FT Units ", and together with the Hard Dollar Units, the " Units ") at a price of C$0.515 per Charity FT Unit (the " Charity FT Issue Price "), for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of C$5,000,025 (collectively, the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Steppe Gold Announces New Chairman

CanAlaska Promotes Cory Belyk to President

Nevada Sunrise Achieves 90.2% Lithium Recovery in Metallurgical Testing, Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Files Amended and Restated Unaudited Condensed Interim Financial Statements and MD&A

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Announces New Chairman

Battery Metals Investing

VICTORY LAUNCHES EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT ITS GEORGIA LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT IN ONTARIO

Battery Metals Investing

Kiplin Metals Addresses Activity Surrounding the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project in Saskatchewan

Gold Investing

5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Centerra Gold Up on EIA Approval for Öksüt Mine

Lithium Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Superior Mining Rises Over 80 Percent

×