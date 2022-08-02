Resource News Investing News

  • Elevated radioactivity intersected in 10 new drill holes at ACKIO, including;
    • 1,687 cps over 26.9 m at 90.9 m in hole AK22-069
    • 875 cps over 27.7 m at 106.2 m in hole AK22-066
  • Nine drill holes intersected elevated radioactivity results within 100 m true vertical depth from surface
  • Regional exploration drill target intersected pentlandite (nickel) within massive sulphides in hole HK22-007
  • A total of 22,277.7 metres were completed in 76 drill holes at ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery

 Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the final sixteen drill hole results from the now-complete 2022 diamond drill program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"Our success at ACKIO this year has exceeded our expectations. We've grown ACKIO very quickly with over 22,000 metres having been drilled since February.  The final drill holes of the Program continued to intersect near-surface mineralization, expanding the footprint of known mineralization at shallow depths.  The discovery of uranium mineralization just 25 metres below surface puts ACKIO into a rare category with near-surface open pit mined Athabasca uranium deposits.  Our objective now is to incorporate all the data we have collected this year, including recently flown airborne geophysical surveys, to refine our geological models, to determine mineralized vectors at ACKIO, and to assess the required drill hole density for completing a mineral resource estimate for ACKIO.  Once complete we plan to return to ACKIO with an aggressive drill campaign to discover more uranium mineralization," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Drill hole highlights from this news release include;

  • AK22-066 : 875 cps over 27.7 m at 106.2 m which includes
    • 2,222 cps over 2.9 m at 126.55 m and a maximum of 7,900 cps over 0.1 m
  • AK22-068 : 1,104 cps over 9.55 m at 78.25 m which includes
    • 2,292 cps over 2.15 m at 79.65 m and a maximum of 8,000 cps over 0.15 m
  • AK22-069 : 1,687 cps over 26.9 m at 90.9 m which includes
    • 2,614 cps over 0.45 m at 96.0 m and 3,100 cps over 11.3 m at 104.85 m with two maximums of 9,000 cps with each over 0.15 m
  • AK22-075 : multiple intercepts including,
    • 928 cps over 10.0 m at 107.35 m which includes 4,588 cps over 0.6 m at 115.75 m and a maximum of 7,200 cps over 0.2 m
    • 1,128 cps over 7.1 m at 131.6 m which includes 2,086 cps over 0.95 m at 131.8 m and a maximum of 5,800 cps over 0.2 m , and 5,800 cps over 0.25 m at 135.85 m
    • 982 cps over 9.95 m at 142.05 m which includes 3,426 cps over 1.2 m at 145.35 m and a maximum of 8,000 cps over 0.15 m
    • 869 cps over 11.65 m at 155.3 m which includes 4,400 cps over 0.2 m at 160.15 m , 3,774 cps over 0.3 m at 161.45 m , and 2,959 cps over 1.0 m at 165.8 m with a maximum of 5,000 cps over 0.1 m
  • HK22-007 : 7.0 m of variably disseminated ( 25.45 m and 45.6 m drill hole depth hosted within a massive quartz vein.

Since announcing the start of the Program on February 9, 2022 (see Company News Release), Baselode has completed 78 drill holes (AK22-005 to AK22-080, and HK22-007), including one abandoned drill hole, for 22,485.85 m (see Figure 1 ). Forty-three of seventy-six drill holes at ACKIO have intersected continuously elevated radioactivity. A complete list of drill hole collar information and hand-held scintillometer radioactivity composite measurements for the drill holes reported in this news release (AK22-066 to AK22-080, and HK22-007) are provided in Table 1.

Samples from these reported sixteen drill holes have been submitted to the Saskatchewan Research Council's Geoanalytical Laboratory in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan , for whole-rock, multi-element and U 3 O 8 analysis. Uranium and other assay results will be released as they are received after being compiled and thoroughly checked by the technical team.

ACKIO measures greater than 375 m along strike, greater than 150 m wide, comprised of at least 5 separate zones, with mineralization starting as shallow as 25 m beneath the surface and down to approximately 300 m depth beneath the surface with the bulk of mineralization occurring in the upper 200 m .  ACKIO remains open to the west, south, and along the Athabasca sandstone unconformity to the east and south.

ACKIO is 30 km southeast of well-established infrastructure, including an all-season road and powerline between Cameco Corp.'s (TSX: CCO) and Orano's McArthur River mine and Key Lake uranium mill joint ventures. ACKIO is 70 km northeast of the Key Lake mill. The Program was helicopter-supported to lessen any ground-induced environmental impacts within the project area.

NOTES:

1.

cps* = "counts-per-second", as measured with a handheld RS-125 Gamma-Ray Spectrometer/Scintillometer. The reader is cautioned that Baselode uses scintillometer readings as a preliminary indication for the presence of radioactive materials (uranium, thorium and/or potassium), and that scintillometer results may not be used directly to quantify or qualify uranium concentrations of the rock samples measured.

2.

The Company considers all RS-125 readings greater than 300 cps to be considered elevated radioactivity, with background radioactivity measuring between 50 to 125 cps.

3.

"Continuous elevated radioactivity" means drill core length with no greater than 2.0 m of consecutive drill hole length measuring less than 300 cps.

4.

All reported drill hole depths and lengths do not represent true thicknesses which have yet to be determined.

About HK22-007's Massive Sulphide Intersection

On the Program's final hole and in-line with drill demobilization, Baselode tested a distinct geophysical target for sulphide mineralization 9 kilometres southeast of ACKIO on the Hook project. Given the visual observations of massive sulphides, including pentlandite, management will review and refine this new shallow nickel-sulphide target area for follow-up in a subsequent drill program.  Assays are pending and will be released accordingly.

FIGURE 1 – Plan map of the ACKIO mineralized surface expressions

TABLE 1 – Drill collar details and continuous composite elevated radioactivity results from drill

About Baselode Energy Corp.

Baselode controls 100% of approximately 227,000 hectares for exploration in the Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan, Canada . The land package is free of any option agreements or underlying royalties.

Baselode's Athabasca 2.0 exploration thesis is focused on discovering near-surface, basement-hosted, high-grade uranium orebodies outside of the Athabasca Basin. The exploration thesis is further complemented by the Company's preferred use of innovative and well-understood geophysical methods to map deep structural controls to identify shallow targets for diamond drilling.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cameron MacKay , P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration & Development for Baselode Energy Corp., who is considered to be a  Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Baselode Energy Corp. assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Baselode Energy Corp. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available under Baselode Energy Corp. profile at www.sedar.com .

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.

SOURCE Baselode Energy Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/02/c0223.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Baselode EnergyTSXV:FINDEnergy Investing
FIND:CA
TSXV:FIND

Baselode Energy


Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Intersects 81 Metres and 30 Metres of Radioactive Mineralization Near Surface; New Near-Surface Zone Discovered

Baselode Intersects 81 Metres and 30 Metres of Radioactive Mineralization Near Surface; New Near-Surface Zone Discovered

  • AK22-065 intersected a total 81.0 metres of composite mineralization including 1,057 cps over 52.3 m , ranks as the second-best drill hole on the project
  • AK22-052 intersected 2,677 cps over 30.0 metres beginning 30.0 metres downhole, ranks as best drill hole on the project
  • Another near-surface zone has been discovered

 Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update for the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

"Four of these reported drill holes now rank amongst the top six in composite radioactivity results, as Baselode continues to expand upon its ACKIO near-surface discoveries. These results demonstrate high levels of radioactivity but also considerable widths of mineralization. Additionally, results from AK22-063 suggest that we've discovered another near-surface zone. The remainder of the drill program will seek to delineate the extent of these near-surface zones as they remain open in all directions. These discoveries are very shallow, with mineralization beginning 25 metres from surface at the overburden contact, similar to the open-pit mines in the Athabasca's history, most notably Rabbit Lake , Cluff Lake , and Uranium City operations," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Being Showcased at ORE DAY: Today 9 am ET

Baselode Being Showcased at ORE DAY: Today 9 am ET

Baselode Energy Corp. (" Baselode " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FIND) is pleased to announce that it will be featured at Ore Day which will be broadcast today June 10 th at 9 am ET at www.Oreday.com

Ore Day is a conference hosted by the Ore Group of Companies who focus on gold, copper, nickel, and uranium development projects.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Continues to Hit Near-Surface Mineralization and Some of the Strongest Intersections of Elevated Radioactivity

Baselode Continues to Hit Near-Surface Mineralization and Some of the Strongest Intersections of Elevated Radioactivity

Highlights:

  • Three drill holes have now intersected elevated radioactivity within 45 m of vertical depth from surface
  • Two holes returned some the strongest elevated radioactivity intersections on ACKIO
  • AK22-040: 744 cps over 22.75 m at 115.05 m (new 2 nd best radioactivity intersection)
  • AK22-023: 538 cps over 29.25 m at 129.95 m (new 4 th best radioactivity intersection)
  • Change in drill azimuth direction has yielded a 100% intersection success

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Energy Corp Exhibiting at Booth 332, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, May 17-18, 2022

Baselode Energy Corp Exhibiting at Booth 332, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, May 17-18, 2022

 Baselode Energy Corp (TSXV: FIND) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #332 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Intersects Uranium 35.8 m Below Surface, One of the Shallowest Intersections in the History of the Athabasca Basin

Baselode Intersects Uranium 35.8 m Below Surface, One of the Shallowest Intersections in the History of the Athabasca Basin

  • One of the shallowest uranium intersections in the history of the Athabasca Basin
  • Supports the potential for open-pit mining on Baselode's ACKIO
  • AK22-038: 914 cps over 6.25 m at 35.85 m , including 2,057 cps over 1.75 m

 Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an interim update regarding elevated radioactivity intersected near-surface in drill hole AK22-038 as part of the Company's on-going 20,000 m drill program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan .

"This intersection is a game-changer for ACKIO as it opens up the prospect for open-pit mining. It also confirms our belief that mineralization occurs near-surface at ACKIO, and opens a new area for exploration to the west. This shallow intersection validates the possibility for unconformity style of mineralization and indicates that near-surface mineralization can occur throughout ACKIO. Other notable near-surface mineralization intersections include the Key Lake, Cluff Lake , Rabbit Lake , Collins Bay and Uranium City deposits, all of which have been mined with open-pit methodologies," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

ValOre's Second Core Rig Commences Drilling, with First Drill Intercepting Multiple Zones of Shallow Radioactivity at Dipole Uranium Target, Angilak Property

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today provided an update on the 4,500 metre ("m") core program at ValOre's 100% owned 59,483-hectare Angilak Property Uranium Project ("Angilak"), located in Nunavut Territory, Canada.

"Two diamond drill rigs are now drilling at Dipole as part of a 4,500-metre program to test the Dipole and J4 West uranium targets," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "The first rig has intercepted multiple shallow zones of strong radioactivity, including 12,000 CPS at 56 m vertical depth, and 9,361 CPS at 98 m vertical depth in drill hole 22-DP-002. "

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
US Shareholders Now Have Easier Access to VVC Shares as Trading Commences on the OTCQB Market

US Shareholders Now Have Easier Access to VVC Shares as Trading Commences on the OTCQB Market

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, (" VVC "), is pleased to announce that its common shares have been qualified for trading on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States and trading will commence under the symbol " VVCVF ", at the open of market on August 1, 2022. The Company's common shares will continue to trade in its home jurisdiction on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol " VVC.V " as well.

"Trading on the OTCQB represents a significant step towards our larger business goals as it provides additional volume for VVC investors in both the United States and Canada by allowing U.S. investors to more easily access VVC shares," said Jim Culver, VVC President and CEO. "We look forward to aligning with a broader group of U.S. investors interested in growth-driven portfolios like ours."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Now Trading on OTCQX Platform

CanAlaska Now Trading on OTCQX Platform

USA investors to gain better access to quotes and trading

New uranium discovery in Athabasca Basin advancing

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Azincourt Energy Updates Exploration Plans for the East Preston and Hatchet Lake Projects

Azincourt Energy Updates Exploration Plans for the East Preston and Hatchet Lake Projects

  • Fall geophysics and 1,500 m drill program at Hatchet Lake
  • Winter 6,000 m drill program at East Preston

Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to provide an update on plans for the fully funded upcoming fall and winter field season at the East Preston and Hatchet Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

East Preston

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner Company Azincourt Energy Provides Update on Exploration and Drilling Plans for the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner Company Azincourt Energy Provides Update on Exploration and Drilling Plans for the East Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt) is pleased to provide an update on its plans for its fully funded upcoming fall and winter field season at the East Preston Project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ValOre Metals

ValOre Commences Diamond Drill Program at Dipole Uranium Target, Angilak Property

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced the commencement of a 4,500 metre ("m") diamond drill program at ValOre's 100% owned 59,483-hectare Angilak Property Uranium Project ("Angilak"), located in Nunavut Territory, Canada.

"2022 RC drilling at the Dipole and J4 West targets intersected high-grade, near-surface, basement-hosted uranium, and immediate follow-up is warranted in the core drilling program," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "Two diamond drill rigs are at Dipole, with the first rig already drilling, and the second to commence within the week. Down-dip and along-strike core holes will test extensions to highly radioactive RC intercepts, including 65,535 CPS at ~30 m vertical depth (Dipole) and 22,146 CPS at ~36 m vertical depth (J4 West)".

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×