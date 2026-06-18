Baru Gold Announces Private Placement Increase

(TheNewswire)

Baru Gold Corp.
 

June 18, 20206 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC - Baru Gold Corp (BARU: TSX.V | BARUF: OTCQB) ("Baru" and its subsidiary PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS") or the "Company") wishes to amend its news release dated June 8, 2026, announcing its non-brokered private placement. The Company is increasing the size of the offering from up to 7,000,000 units for gross proceeds of up to $315,000 to up to 7,480,555 units at a price of $0.045 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $336,625. Each unit will comprise one common share in the capital of the Company and one non-transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase over two years one additional share at an exercise price of $0.07. The financing is expected to close as soon as practicable.

 

The use of proceeds as previously announced remains unchanged.

 

The private placement is subject to regulatory approval, and all securities to be issued pursuant to the financing are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. All funds are denominated in Canadian dollars. In connection with the private placement, the company may pay finders' fees in cash or securities, or a combination of both, as may be permitted by the policies of the exchange.

The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirement.

ABOUT SANGIHE GOLD PROJECT

 

The Sangihe Gold Project ("Sangihe") is located on the Indonesian island of Sangihe, off the northern coast of Sulawesi with a gold bearing area of approximately 25,000 ha. Sangihe has an existing National Instrument 43-101 report suitable for mining planning and production schedules for an area within the 65-ha area targeted for initial production. Within the area targeted for initial production, the National Instrument 43-101 report estimates over 200,000 oz of gold resource (Inferred: 91,000 and Indicated: 114,000), and over 3 million oz of silver resource (Inferred: 1,080,000 and Indicated: 1,930,000) as reported in the Company's "Independent Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimates of the Binebase and Bawone Deposits, Sangihe Project, North Sulawesi, Indonesia" (Mining Associates Pty Ltd, February 1st, 2025). Only 10% of the gold bearing area has been explored.

 

Readers are cautioned that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The Company intends to proceed to production without the benefit of first establishing mineral reserves supported by a feasibility study. The Company cautions readers that the any production decision made by the Company will not be based on a NI 43-101 feasibility study of mineral reserves that demonstrates economic and technical viability and as such, there may be involved increased uncertainty and various technological and economic risks

 

The Company's 70-percent interest in the Sangihe-mineral-tenement Contract of Work ("CoW") is held through PT. Tambang Mas Sangihe ("TMS"). The remaining 30-percent interest in TMS is held by other Indonesian corporations. The term of the Sangihe CoW agreement is 30 years upon commencement of the production phase of the project. Baru has met all the requirements of the Indonesian government and has been granted its environmental permit.

 

ABOUT Baru Gold CORP.

 

Baru Gold Corporation is a dynamic junior gold developer with NI 43-101 gold resources in Indonesia, one of the top ten gold producing countries in the world. Based in Indonesia and North America, Baru's team boasts extensive experience in starting and operating small-scale gold assets.

 

On behalf of the Board of Directors

 

Baru Gold CORP.

 

"Terry Filbert"                       

Terry Filbert

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

info@barugold.com

604-684-2183

 

For investor contacts more information, please contact:

 

Kevin Shum

Investor Relations

kevin@jeminicapital.com

647-725-3888 ext. 702

  

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

 

Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning future work programs, results and timing of any work programs, the Company's performance or events as of the date hereof. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Those risks include the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; general market and mining exploration risks and production and economic risks related to design and engineering, manufacturing, technological processes and test procedures and the risk that the project's output will not be salable at a price that will cover the project's operating and maintenance costs. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as investment advice. Readers should perform a detailed, independent investigation and analysis of the Company and are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

  

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Baru GoldBARU:CCtsxv:barugold investing
BARU:CC
The Conversation (0)
Gold letters spelling "Fed" in front of a pile of gold dollar coins and US flag.

Gold Price Dips Back Below US$4,300 as New Fed Chair Holds Rates Steady

The US Federal Reserve held its first meeting with new Chair Kevin Warsh from Tuesday (June 16) to Wednesday (June 17) as a US-Iran peace deal is on the table and the US economy is in the midst of a three-year inflation high alongside a resilient labor market. The central bank held the federal... Keep Reading...
Jeffrey Christian, gold bars.

Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver, PGMs — My Summer Price Outlook

Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, shares his summer outlook for gold and silver prices, saying he expects consolidation within a volatile range. However, as the year continues, he believes both precious metals could move back toward highs seen earlier in 2026. Platinum and... Keep Reading...
Gold bars on financial charts and a notebook.

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks in 2026

The gold price may have receded from the new all-time high above AU$6,860.28 per ounce set in Q1, but the yellow metal is still trading at historic highs in the second quarter. The gold bull market has been well-supported by a number of factors. Among them is the pervading geopolitical turmoil... Keep Reading...
GoldInxs Mining

GoldInxs Mining

Keep Reading...
A pair of white-gloved hands holds a gold bar over a stack of gold bars with a vault in the background.

WGC: Central Banks Plan to Boost Gold Allocations as US Dollar Outlook Declines

Global central banks plan to increase their gold reserves while reducing their exposure to the US dollar over the next five years, according to the World Gold Council's (WGC) 2026 Central Bank Gold Reserves survey.The annual survey, which drew a record 76 responses from reserve managers between... Keep Reading...
Emperor Metals

Emperor Metals Returns 15.0 Meters of 61.5 g/t Gold Including 2.4 Meters of 369.6 g/t Gold

Visible gold observed in multiple zones within the intercept.
Emperor Metals Inc. (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FSE: 9NH) ("Emperor") is pleased to report on the recent assay release of high-grade gold in DQ26-20 as well as progress of its 2026 exploration campaign at its Duquesne West Project, integrating +15,000 meters of new drilling with 8,000 meters of... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bold Options Olcott Claims and Notes the Commencement of Ring of Fire Road Construction

Goldgroup Commences 24,000 M Diamond Drilling Program at San Francisco Gold Project

Steadright Announces Addition of a New Advisory Board Member, and Changes in Financial Year-End

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Project's VTM Enriched Magnetic Concentrate up to 0.9% V2O5 Relative to Panzhihua, China Benchmark of 0.3% V2O5

Related News

copper investing

Unmasking Copper's True Mining Costs

copper investing

Former DHS Secretary Kristi Noem Joins NovaRed Mining

base metals investing

Bold Options Olcott Claims and Notes the Commencement of Ring of Fire Road Construction

precious metals investing

Goldgroup Commences 24,000 M Diamond Drilling Program at San Francisco Gold Project

base metals investing

Steadright Announces Addition of a New Advisory Board Member, and Changes in Financial Year-End

battery metals investing

SAGA Metals Highlights Radar Project's VTM Enriched Magnetic Concentrate up to 0.9% V2O5 Relative to Panzhihua, China Benchmark of 0.3% V2O5

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Commences Drilling for Maiden Tailings Mineral Resource Estimate at the Langis Silver Project