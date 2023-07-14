Alpha Lithium Files Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Gold Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Barrick Receives Shares of Cascadia Minerals Pursuant to Previously Announces Spinout

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) (" Barrick ") announced today that on July 12, 2023 it received 2,788,696 common shares of Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (" Cascadia ") as partial consideration for the acquisition by Hecla Mining Company (" Hecla ") of all of the common shares of ATAC Resources Ltd. (" ATAC ") pursuant to the previously announced plan of arrangement among Hecla, Alexco Resource Corp. and ATAC (the " ATAC Arrangement ").

The Cascadia common shares owned by Barrick represent approximately 10.1% of Cascadia's issued and outstanding common shares. Prior to completion of the ATAC Arrangement and the spin-out of Cascadia pursuant to that transaction, Barrick owned 27,886,960 common shares of ATAC, but did not own any securities of Cascadia.

Barrick is holding the common shares of Cascadia for investment purposes. Depending on market conditions and other factors, including Cascadia's business and financial condition, Barrick may acquire additional common shares or other securities of Cascadia or dispose of some or all of the common shares or other securities of Cascadia that it owns at such time.

An early warning report will be filed by Barrick in accordance with applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact Kathy du Plessis, whose contact details are included below.

Barrick is a senior gold mining company organized under the laws of the Province of British Columbia. Barrick's corporate office is located at Brookfield Place, TD Canada Trust Tower, Suite 3700, 161 Bay Street, P.O. Box 212, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2S1. Cascadia's head office is located at Suite 1500 - 409 Granville Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6C 1T2.

Enquires:

Investor and Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: barrick@dpapr.com

Website: www.barrick.com

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information relating to the ownership by Barrick of common shares of Cascadia constitutes "forward-looking statements". All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words "expect", "will", "potential", "may" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to Barrick's potential acquisition or disposition of securities of Cascadia in the future. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions, including material assumptions considered reasonable by Barrick as at the date of this press release in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, and are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

Barrick disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Barrick GoldABX:CAGold Investing
ABX:CA
The Conversation (0)
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:BGF

Beauce Gold: Placer to Hard Rock Gold Exploration in Southern Quebec

Beauce Gold Fields Inc. (TSXV:BGF) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Beauce Gold is a gold exploration company focused on placer and hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of southern Quebec. Beauce is using a model similar to that used in the Klondike and Cariboo gold districts with the hopes that the model will allow the company to trace the placer gold back to its source, sparking a new gold rush. The Beauce region was home to Canada’s first gold rush in 1860, which was host to the largest historical placer gold deposit in the eastern half of North America.

Keep reading...Show less
TSXV:AHM.H

Antler Hill: Gold and Copper Exploration in Argentina’s San Juan Province

Antler Hill Mining (TSXV:AHM.H) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Antler Hill is a junior exploration company in the process of acquiring two properties in San Juan Province, Argentina. The country is viewed as a mining-friendly jurisdiction thanks to the federal government’s clear support of the mining industry through pro-mining tax incentives. The Amiches goldsilver project is located in the El Indio gold belt approximately 100 kilometers south of Barrick Gold’s (TSX:ABX,NYSE:GOLD) Veladero mine. Amiches remains predominantly unexplored with small trenching and sampling projects previously conducted on the property. In 2018 Antler Hill collected grab samples that graded 15 g/t gold and 190 g/t silver as well as 3.3 g/t gold and 70 g/t silver.

Keep reading...Show less
gold nuggets on dark ground

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2023

The gold price has seen a lot of excitement in 2023. After multiple banks failed in March, the yellow metal rallied and broke above the US$2,000 per ounce mark on March 20. Gold continued moving upward into Q2, and held above US$2,000 for the first half of April before jumping all the way up to a year-to-date high of US$2,052.

While it has moved down since then, nearing US$1,900 at the end of June, on July 12 the gold price shot up to nearly US$1,960. This rally came after the release of the latest US inflation data, which shows inflation slowed to 3 percent in June.

In addition to learning about the top-performing gold stocks below, those looking to invest in precious metals stocks should take the time to check out private investor Don Hansen's interview on his approach for building a low-risk gold and silver portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bar

A Guide to Physical Gold as an Investment (Updated 2023)

Gold is known as an attractive safe-haven investment and has been used to store wealth during volatile times through history. It has interesting currency-like tendencies, and retains its purchasing power better than paper currencies.

For that reason, gold market analysts typically recommend that investors build a diversified portfolio with a portion of their wealth in gold bullion. Here the Investing News Network explains what's involved in building and managing a physical gold portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Announces Sale of Properties from Battle Mountain Portfolio in Nevada

Element79 Gold Announces Sale of Properties from Battle Mountain Portfolio in Nevada

Element 79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ") announces that, further to its November 17, 2022 release, the Company has closed the sale of two properties from its Battle Mountain Portfolio located in the gold mining district of northeastern Nevada, USA to a subsidiary of Centra Mining Ltd. (" Centra ").

Under the terms of the Asset Purchase Agreement, Centra purchased all of Element79 Gold's interests and obligations in relation to the Long Peak Project ("Long Peak ") and the Stargo Project ("Stargo ") in exchange for total consideration of CAD $1,000,000 paid by the issuance of an aggregate of 2,500,000 common shares of Centra at a deemed price of CAD $0.40 per share (the “Payment Shares ”). The transaction closed on July 13 , 2023, subject to regulatory approval.

Keep reading...Show less

Stronger Q2 Puts Barrick On Track to Achieve 2023 Targets

All amounts expressed in US Dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) ("Barrick" or the "Company") today reported preliminary Q2 sales of 1.00 million ounces of gold and 101 million pounds of copper, as well as preliminary Q2 production of 1.01 million ounces of gold and 107 million pounds of copper. As previously guided, Barrick's gold and copper production in 2023 is expected to increase through the year with the second half being higher than the first six months of 2023. The Company remains on track to achieve full year gold and copper guidance. 1

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NOVA COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON NEWMONT'S SADDLE NORTH DEPOSIT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

TSXV: NOVR
OTCQB: NOVRF

(All dollar amounts are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ora Gold Limited

Further High-Grade Gold Intercept from Diamond Drilling at Crown Prince Prospect

Ora Gold Limited (“Ora” or the “Company”, ASX: OAU) is pleased to announce another high-grade gold intercept from diamond core at Crown Prince (M51/886).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Alpha Lithium Files Preliminary Economic Assessment for Tolillar Salar, Argentina

Diamond Drilling Underway At Machinga HREE + Nb Project

Pomme REE-Nb Project Diamond Drilling Program To Recommence

Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect – Drill Results are Delivering

Related News

Resource Investing

Diamond Drilling Underway At Machinga HREE + Nb Project

Resource Investing

Pomme REE-Nb Project Diamond Drilling Program To Recommence

Lithium Investing

Bang I Tum Lithium Prospect – Drill Results are Delivering

Nickel Investing

Further Wide Zones Of Nickel Sulphide Mineralisation Intersected At Pulju

iron investing

Cyclone Metals To Divest Non-Core Gold Assets

Zinc Investing

Zinc Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

Lithium Investing

Types of Lithium Brine Deposits (Updated 2023)

×