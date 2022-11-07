Base MetalsInvesting News

Barksdale Resources will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse, which will take place on November 18th and 19th at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Barksdale Resources management will be taking meetings throughout the day, and also present at 10:45 CET on November 18th to an audience of European investors.

An online registration form is available, and investors can register to attend at: https://deutschegoldmesse.online/investor-registration/

Kai Hoffmann, Managing Director of Soar Financial Partners, remarked, "We are excited to host our 3rd in-person premier mining investment event, bringing together carefully selected mining and exploration companies with the European investment community over the course of two days. We anticipate this to be our largest conference yet, and we are pleased to welcome again an astute line-up of keynote speakers."

The Deutsche Goldmesse website is continuously being updated concerning attending companies, keynote speakers, agenda, etc.: www.deutschegoldmesse.com

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

About Deutsche Goldmesse

Deutsche Goldmesse is Germany's premier mining investment conference, based out of Frankfurt- one of Europe's most important financial capitals. We bring together leading minds in the industry to foster new business opportunities and facilitate valuable relationships. The exclusive two-day event showcases industry-leading keynote speakers and up to 35 carefully considered companies in a range of commodities and stages from explorers to producers.

Hosted by Soar Financial Partners, we provide a platform where top company management can connect with a vast network of European institutional and HNW investors, retail investors, analysts, influencers, newsletter writers, media, and other local partners.

For further information:
Barksdale Resources
Terri Anne Welyki
VP
7782382333
terrianne@barksdaleresources.com
www.barksdaleresources.com

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Barksdale Resources Corp.TSXV:BROBase Metals Investing
BRO:CA
Barksdale Resources Logo

Barksdale Resources Corp.


Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Clarifies Exchange Halt

Barksdale Clarifies Exchange Halt

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") would like to clarify today's market halt, which was due to an inaccurate bulletin published by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). In the bulletin, the TSXV accepted the filing documentation related to the extension of the Delbrook convertible debentures (press release dated October 21, 2022) and mistakenly quoted the warrant exercise price as $0.072 per warrant rather than the correct $0.72 per warrant.

Barksdale Resources Corp. is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Closes Financing and Completes Extension of Financial Instrument

Barksdale Closes Financing and Completes Extension of Financial Instrument

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases dated September 6, September 21 and October 3, 2022, it has now closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing ("Financing") with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"), with respect to Teck's pro-rata equity participation right.

In the Financing, Teck subscribed for 550,000 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $264,000. The Units have identical terms to the Units issued in the first tranche of the Financing that closed on September 21, 2022 (see News Release dated September 21, 2022). Each Unit consists of one common share of Barksdale (each a "Common Share") and one-half (½) of one transferable share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional Common Share at $0.72 for a period of three years. Teck now holds approximately 9.9% of Barksdale's current equity on a partially diluted basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Provides Update on Debenture Extension

Barksdale Provides Update on Debenture Extension

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") has finalized the extension of the maturity date of the secured convertible debentures ("Debentures") administered by Delbrook Capital Advisors Inc. (see new release dated September 6, 2022) by one year until December 31, 2023 ("Debenture Extension"). The Debentures have a remaining principal amount of $1,500,000 and all other terms of the Debentures remain unchanged except for the conversion price, which has increased to $0.55 per share from $0.45 per share.

Additionally, Delbrook and the Company have agreed to a debt for equity plan whereby approximately $99,166 of accrued interest will be exchanged for 206,595 units of the Company (the "Units"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of Barksdale (each a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.72 for a period of three years from the date of issuance. Any subsequent interest accrued under the Debentures shall be payable in cash in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Debentures.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strategic Shareholder Maintains Equity Ownership in Barksdale

Strategic Shareholder Maintains Equity Ownership in Barksdale

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"), a large shareholder of the Company and one of Canada's leading mining companies, has elected to exercise its pro-rata equity participation rights and will subscribe for 550,000 units (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $264,000 ("Financing"). The Units have identical terms to the financing that closed on September 21, 2022. Each Unit consists of one share and one-half (12) of one transferable share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at $0.72 for a period of three years. Following the Financing, Teck will hold approximately 9.9% of Barksdale's equity on a partially diluted basis.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Closes Financing

Barksdale Closes Financing

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQB: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the non-brokered private placement financing announced September 6, 2022 ("Offering"). Due to excess demand, the Company increased the size of the Offering from the $2,000,000 originally announced and issued a total of 4,622,917 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.48 per Unit for gross proceeds of $2,219,000. Each Unit consisted of one common share and one-half (12) of one transferable share purchase warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share at $0.72 for a period of three years.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NOVA ROYALTY TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST FOR THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

NOVA ROYALTY TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST FOR THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

TSXV: NOVR
 OTCQB: NOVRF

Nova Royalty Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Nova Royalty Corp.)

Nova Royalty Corp. (" Nova " or the " Company ") announced today that its third quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on November 16, 2022 followed by a corporate update conference call with management for investors and analysts on November 17, 2022 at 10:00 am ET .

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers or webcast link:

Participant Number (Local): 416-764-8609
Participant Number (Toll-Free): 888-390-0605
Conference ID: 92655824
Audience URL: https://app.webinar.net/3ZjeNP7WJEP

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 pm (ET) December 1, 2022 , and can be accessed using the following dial-in numbers.

Encore (Local): 416-764-8677
Encore (Toll-Free): 1-888-390-0541
Encore ID: 655824#

Nova Royalty Corp. is a copper-focused royalty company. Nova has assembled a portfolio of royalties on a significant proportion of the next generation of major copper projects located in 1 st -tier jurisdictions, providing investors exposure to some of the most critical resource assets for the clean energy transition. These projects are being advanced by the world's premier mining companies, which include First Quantum, Lundin, Hudbay, Anglo American and Glencore, among others. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "NOVR" and on the US OTCQB under the trading symbol "NOVRF".

ON BEHALF OF Nova Royalty CORP.,

(signed) "Alex Tsukernik"
President and Chief Executive Officer

Website: www.novaroyalty.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Nova to control or predict, that may cause Nova's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated April 29, 2022 and other filings available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE Nova Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/07/c6100.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stillwater Critical Minerals Applies for Warrant Extension

Stillwater Critical Minerals Applies for Warrant Extension

Stillwater Critical Minerals (formerly Group Ten Metals) (TSXV:PGE)(OTCQB:PGEZF)(FSE:5D32) (the "Company" or "SWCM") announces that the Company has applied for TSX Venture Exchange approval to extend the expiry date on certain warrants that were due to expire November 21, 2022 (the "Warrants"). Per the application, 5,233,824 Warrants that were originally issued as part of a financing completed in November 2019 (see news release dated November 21, 2019) will be extended to a new expiration date of May 21, 2023. Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of CDN$ 0.25

About Stillwater Critical Minerals Corp.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NiCAN to Attend Swiss Mining Institute Forum and Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention

NiCAN to Attend Swiss Mining Institute Forum and Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention

NiCan Limited ("NiCAN" or the "Company") (TSXV: NICN) continues to expand its shareholder awareness initiatives. After completing a number of positive virtual meetings at the 121 Global Online Tech Metals conference, NiCAN will continue to introduce the Company, and its highly prospective Nickel projects in Manitoba Canada throughout the fourth quarter.

logo (CNW Group/Nican Ltd.)

Brad Humphrey , President and CEO, will be participating in the one-on-one meetings hosted by the Swiss Mining Institute Forum on November 8 , 9 and 10. NiCAN will also be exhibiting at the Central Canada Mineral Exploration Convention ("CCMEC") at the Victoria Inn in Winnipeg, Manitoba on November 14 and 15.

NiCAN has engaged the services of Generation IACP Inc. ("Generation") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.  Generation will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month.  The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods (collectively, the "Term") unless the Company provides written notice of termination to Generation at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or Generation provides a written notice of termination to the Company.  Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 3.0%. No stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the engagement. Generation does not currently own any securities of the Company; however, Generation and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

Generation is an arm's length party to the Company.  Generation's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. Generation will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

Generation is based in Toronto, Ontario , and is an independently held and registered broker and member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the TSX-V, the Canadian Securities Exchange, and the NEO Exchange, and is a Participating Organization, as such term is defined in the rules and policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About NiCAN

NiCAN Limited is a mineral exploration company, trading under the symbol "NICN" on the TSX-V. The Company is actively exploring two nickel projects , both located in well-established mining jurisdictions in Manitoba, Canada .

www.nicanltd.com

To receive news releases by e-mail, please register using the NiCAN website at www.nicanltd.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains certain "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws concerning the proposed financing, business, operations and financial performance and condition of NiCan Limited. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the size and timing of the drill program, results of the drill program, NiCAN's ability to identify mineralization similar to that found in prior drill holes, the benefits and the potential of the properties of the Company; future commodity prices (including in relation to NiEq calculations); drilling and other exploration potential; costs; and permitting. Forward-looking information may be characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking information includes changes in market conditions, fluctuating metal prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and permitting disputes and/or delays. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Nican Ltd.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/03/c3881.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CMX Expands Clayton Landholdings

CMX Expands Clayton Landholdings

(TheNewswire)

CMX Gold & Silver Corp.

November 3, 2022 TheNewswire - CALGARY, ALBERTA CMX Gold & Silver Corp. ( CSE:CXC ) ; ( OTC:CXXMF ) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces completion of its 2022 claims staking program surrounding its 100%-owned Clayton Silver Property in Idaho, USA.  The Company surveyed and staked 22 lode claims on federal Bureau of Land Management land, adding approximately 450 acres to CMX's landholdings. The staking has added significant prospective acreage to the Company's silverleadzinc project, bringing the total land position to 1,134 acres, a 66% increase in the area covered.  Prior to staking the new claims, CMX's land position was comprised of 29 patented mining claims and 2  patented mill sites aggregating 565 acres, plus 6 lode claims aggregating 119 acres.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American Copper Development Corporation Appoints Tom Peregoodoff to Board of Directors

American Copper Development Corporation Appoints Tom Peregoodoff to Board of Directors

American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) ("ACDC" or the "‎‎Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Tom Peregoodoff as Director, effective November 1st, 2022.

Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse, Chairman of the board, comments: "We are thrilled to have Tom and his vast technical and executive experience join our board. Tom's experience includes value-add roles with Pretium (sold to Newcrest in 2022), BHP, Peregrine Diamonds (sold to DeBeers Canada in 2018) and Apollo Silver."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Reports Latest Drill Results and Adds 14th Drill Rig at La Romanera

Emerita Reports Latest Drill Results and Adds 14th Drill Rig at La Romanera

Emerita Resources Corp. (TSX V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) (the "Company" or "Emerita") is pleased to announce additional assay results from the 2022 delineation drilling at the La Romanera Deposit at its wholly owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project"). IBW hosts three previously identified massive sulphide deposits: La Infanta, La Romanera and El Cura. All deposits are open for expansion along strike and at depth. Presently, there are 13 rigs on La Romanera deposit delineation and 1 rig continues to drill at La Infanta. Six drilling companies are engaged in the program. The most recent drill rig is capable of drilling shallower angle drill holes and will accelerate drilling of some of the thicker, higher base metal grade sections of the deposit, based on the historical intercepts. This area of the deposit was not systematically assayed for gold by previous operators. According to Joaquin Merino, P.Geo., President of Emerita, "The upper central area of the deposit is expected to contain a significant proportion of the historical resource, based on the base metal grades and thickness of the sulphide intervals in the historical drill holes. We are interested to see what the gold values are in this section of the deposit. In addition, we expect to commence drilling the El Cura deposit with two drills after December 1, 2022 which is after the hunting season in the area. El Cura is situated between La Romanera and La Infanta deposits."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×