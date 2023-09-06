Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Barksdale Receives Positive Court Ruling

Barksdale Receives Positive Court Ruling

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a positive legal update regarding the Company's Sunnyside project in Arizona. The United States District Court for the District of Arizona has issued an order denying the Plaintiffs' request for a preliminary injunction that sought to prevent drilling at Sunnyside. While the Plaintiffs can appeal the Judge's decision to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, the Company has no information as to whether this will occur. The United States Forest Service has notified the Company that the Sunnyside Plan of Operations is expected to be approved in the coming days. Barksdale will provide an update once the approved Plan of Operations is in hand.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, states, "We are thrilled that the Judge ruled in our favor and denied the Plaintiff's request for a preliminary injunction that would have prevented us from drilling at Sunnyside. It is our expectation that mobilization will begin on September 15 and drilling will commence shortly thereafter. We look forward to tackling the Phase I Sunnyside drilling program of ~16,000 meters (50,000 feet) in accordance with our rigorous permitting guidelines."

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

ON BEHALF OF Barksdale Resources Corp

Rick Trotman
President, CEO and Director
Rick@barksdaleresources.com

Terri Anne Welyki
Vice President of Communications
778-238-2333
TerriAnne@barksdaleresources.com

For more information please phone 778-558-7145, email info@barksdaleresources.com or visit www.BarksdaleResources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, the expected formal approval of the Company's ("PoO") for the Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver project; the ability of the Plaintiffs to appeal the Judge's decision to United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit; the proposed nature, size, timing, targets and impact of the Company's planned drilling program on the Sunnyside project following approval of the PoO and the ability of the Company to obtain the requisite staffing, bonding and financing therefor; and the potential impact of seasonal drilling restrictions on the ability of the Company to effectively carry out such program. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and are based on a number of estimates and assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that such forward-looking information are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain and volatile equity and capital markets, lack of available capital, actual results of exploration activities, environmental risks, future prices of base metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. There are no assurances that the Company's PoO for the Sunnyside property will be approved by the USFS on the basis currently contemplated or at all. In addition, the Company's proposed drilling program at Sunnyside is an exploratory search for commercial quantities of ore, the discovery of which cannot be assured. There are currently no NI 43-101 resources or reserves on the Sunnyside property. There is also uncertainty about the continued spread and severity of COVID-19, the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising inflation and interest rates and the impact they will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access mining projects or procure equipment, supplies, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/179645

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRO

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BRO

Trading resumes in:

Company: Barksdale Resources Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Resources to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

Barksdale Resources to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 24th

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF), based in Arizona focused on their Sunnyside asset, today announced that President and CEO Rick Trotman will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on August 24 th 2023.

DATE : August 24 th
TIME: 11:00 AM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/43OHGxR
Available for 1x1 meetings: August 24 th , 25 th , 28 th , 29 th

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Announces Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Announces Grant of Stock Options

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to its directors, employees and consultants, exercisable to purchase up to 1,305,000 common shares in the capital of the Company until August 14, 2026 at an exercise price of $0.59 per share. The incentive stock options were granted in connection with the Company's ordinary course annual compensation process and in accordance with the Company's stock option plan.

Barksdale Resources Corp., a 2023 OTCQX BEST 50 Company, is a base metal exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and advancement of highly prospective base metal projects in North America. Barksdale is currently advancing the Sunnyside copper-zinc-lead-silver and San Antonio copper projects, both of which are in the Patagonia mining district of southern Arizona, as well as the San Javier copper-gold project in central Sonora, Mexico.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Reports Legal Update

Barksdale Reports Legal Update

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") is providing an update on the legal matters related to the Company's Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration project in Arizona.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO, comments, "I stand by the excellent work that the Barksdale and USFS teams have completed at Sunnyside during an intensive four-year permitting timeframe. The US permitting process is extremely robust and comprehensive, which ensures protection of the environment while meeting the needs of the local communities and strategic national priorities. Barksdale remains aligned with all stakeholders to advance the Sunnyside project and deliver much-needed critical metals to the US for the transition towards net-zero."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Barksdale Notified of USFS Challenge

Barksdale Notified of USFS Challenge

Barksdale Resources Corp. (TSXV: BRO) (OTCQX: BRKCF) ("Barksdale" or the "Company") has been informed that an action has been filed in the United States District Court against the United States Forest Service ("USFS") by various non-profit and environmental groups seeking to set aside the USFS' recently issued Environmental Assessment, Decision Memorandum and Finding of No Significant Impact related to the Company's proposed Sunnyside copper-lead-zinc-silver exploration program in Arizona. Barksdale is not a party to the lawsuit but will endeavor to assist the USFS as much as possible as they move forward.

Rick Trotman, President and CEO of Barksdale, states, "The Company stands by the USFS' decision, which is the culmination of almost five years of extensive environmental review, public scoping and process. The Company is proud of its thorough and conscientious approach to the protection of the natural environment and looks forward to a speedy resolution of this matter. In the meantime, the USFS continues to process the Company's Plan of Operation for Sunnyside as the Company prepares to commence its planned drilling program as soon as we're given the green light."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pacific Empire Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

Pacific Empire Provides Corporate and Exploration Update

pacific empire minerals corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a British Columbia copper explorer, is pleased to provide a corporate and exploration update on its Trident and Pinnacle projects.

Over the past decade Pacific Empire has operated under the "Prospect Generator" business model, where the Company would acquire projects through staking or through option agreements. The Company would then seek to attract partners to advance the projects, primarily in the form of diamond drilling. The acquisition of the Trident Copper-Gold Porphyry Project marks a significant turning point for the Company and an opportunity to focus entirely on advancing one highly prospective project toward discovery, while partner-funded exploration continues at the Company's Pinnacle Copper-Gold Porphyry Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel Over 169 Metres

Inomin Drills 23% Magnesium and 0.19% Nickel Over 169 Metres

Initial South Zone Drilling Demonstrates Large Tonnage Potential of Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Discovery

US Department of Energy Classifies Magnesium Among the Most Critical Commodities

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Independent Preliminary Economic Assessment for Northern Dynasty's Pebble Project Completed: Positive Projected Financial Results, Excellent Optionality and Important Benefits for Alaska

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces an independent technical report entitled Pebble Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report Update and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Alaska, United States of America, effective date August 21, 2023 ("2023 PEA") has been completed and will be filed at www.sedarplus.ca

"The proposed mine for the Pebble Project would provide good-paying, year-round employment for thousands of Alaskans, something desperately needed in Southwest Alaska," said Ron Thiessen, President and CEO of Northern Dynasty. "The mine would mean substantial tax revenues for Alaska, including contributions to the Alaska Permanent Fund, which will be important for the future economic sustainability of the region. New infrastructure developed to support the proposed project would offer the additional benefit of potentially lowering energy costs for the region. The July 2020 Environmental Impact Statement of the Pebble Project (the "FEIS") states that the proposed mine can be developed and operated without harming the fishery, and so, with Alaska's excellent track record of managing all its resources for the benefit of its people, it can have BOTH the mine AND the fishery."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Pampa Metals Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQB:PMMCF) announces that, further to its news release of August 10, 2023, effective at the opening of trading on September 8, 2023 (the "Effective Date") the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange on a consolidated basis, with one post-consolidated Share outstanding for every 2.5 pre-consolidation Shares (the "Consolidation

As a result of the Consolidation, on the Effective Date, a total of approximately 29,117,310 Shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding, with approximately 13,221,894 Shares reserved for issuance. No fractional shares will be issued. The number of post-consolidated Shares to be received will be rounded up to the nearest whole number for fractions of 0.5 or greater or rounded down to the nearest whole number for fractions of less than 0.5.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Amended: Heritage Mining - New Millennium Drilling Mobilization and Corporate update

Amended: Heritage Mining - New Millennium Drilling Mobilization and Corporate update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. Announces C$5.0M Brokered Financing

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. Announces C$5.0M Brokered Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSX-V:BAY)(OTCQB:ATBHF) (the "Company" or "Aston Bay") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation (the "Agent"), who has agreed to sell, on a commercially reasonable "best efforts" private placement basis, up to 26,315,789 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of C$0.19 per Unit (the "Offering Price"), for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 (the "LIFE Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of C$0.29 for 24 months following the completion of the LIFE Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
