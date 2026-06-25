Barclays US LLC Annual Stress Test Results

Barclays PLC notes the Federal Reserve Board's (FRB) publication of the results from its annual bank stress tests on 24 June 2026. The projected capital ratios for Barclays US LLC (Barclays' US intermediate holding company) remained above the regulatory minimum required levels across all nine quarters of the test.

In addition, Barclays US LLC has published its own assessment of its results under the FRB's hypothetical supervisory severely adverse scenario, which can be found on the Barclays website at:

https://home.barclays/investor-relations/investor-news/fed-filings/

About Barclays
Our vision is to be the UK-centered leader in global finance. We are a diversified bank with comprehensive UK consumer, corporate and wealth and private banking franchises, a leading investment bank and a strong, specialist US consumer bank. Through these five divisions, we are working together for a better financial future for our customers, clients and communities. For further information about Barclays, please visit our website home.barclays

Press Contact:
Oksana Poltavets
+1 (212) 526-0945
oksana.poltavets@barclays.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Marina Shchukina
+44 207 116 2526
marina.shchukina@barclays.com

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