Banyan Provides Summary of 2025 Diamond Drill Program for the Flagship AurMac Project, Yukon, Canada

Banyan Provides Summary of 2025 Diamond Drill Program for the Flagship AurMac Project, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN,OTC:BYAGF)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to release the final drill results and provide a comprehensive summary of the 2025 AurMac delineation drill program. The 42,000 metres ("m") program included 178 drillholes at the AurMac Project, with the primary goal of the 2025 drill program to maximize economic potential for the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"; expected second half of 2026) by targeting high-grade domain and mineralized envelope extensions, and waste block conversion. Drilling took place from March 27, 2026, to November 10, 2026. Drill results throughout AurMac consistently intersected high-grade gold ("Au") mineralization, including well mineralized sheeted quartz vein domains hosting Bismuth-sulphosalts and visible gold throughout the core of the Powerline Deposit ("Powerline"). Very high-grade gold mineralization associated with sulphide replacement and skarn-style mineralization in the Airstrip Deposit ("Airstrip") were intersected in a core high-grade contact zone between calcareous metasedimentary rocks and a felsic aplite dyke. These findings follow up on drilling conducted in 2024 (see news release dated February 19, 2025).

Assay highlights from this release:

  • AX-25-692: 9.12 g/t Au over 1.5m within 0.78 g/t Au over 21.6m

AND 0.64 g.t Au over 15.6m

  • AX-25-743: 0.90 g/t Au over 13.3m within 0.51 g/t Au over 25.9m

  • AX-25-744: 2.59 g/t Au over 6.1m within 0.74 g/t Au over 26.3m

  • AX-25-760: 1.00 g/t Au over 4.0m AND 0.72 g/t Au over 11.4m all within 0.43 g/t Au over 58.4m

AND 6.56 g/t Au over 2.5m within 0.57 g/t Au over 42.3m

  • AX-25-776: 0.82 g.t Au over 6.6m within 0.47 g/t au over 14.2m

  • AX-25-790: 0.78 g/t Au over 16.8m within 0.5 g/t Au over 44.0m, including high grade of 17.34g/t Au over 0.4m

"We are looking forward to incorporating the 2025 drill results into our upcoming Mineral Resource Update and PEA, marking our first opportunity to speak about the economics of the AurMac Project," stated Tara Christie, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The PEA will focus on the gold potential, while ongoing drilling of the exciting silver intersections and metallurgical work throughout 2026 will further define the silver economics, potentially contributing to a future economic study."

"Banyan was able to take full advantage of an expanded drill program of over 42,000m to follow-up on high-grade zones intersected in 2024, while supporting the upcoming PEA through targeted drilling to convert in-pit waste blocks and expand high-grade domains identified with the new 3D model," stated Duncan Mackay, Vice President, Exploration. "Drilling through 2025 further expanded the AurMac deposits, showcasing the potential to connect the Airstrip and Powerline pits. We have identified areas where the conceptual pit may be flattened and extended at depth, demonstrating the open nature of mineralization, with 200-300m step outs hitting promising mineralization and visible gold in several directions. In an exciting new dimension, we have successfully followed up on bonanza-grade silver intersections in the core of Powerline and have identified at least eight discrete Keno-style silver veins across the deposits."

Figure 1: Plan map of the AurMac deposit including Airstrip and Powerline with drilling from 2025 (blue dots). Targets zones for 2025 drilling are denoted by coloured ellipses.
Figure 2: Grade x thickness heat map of the AurMac deposit with all diamond drilling to date. Sections with highlighted intervals are noted on the map.

Airstrip Deposit:

Consistent high-grade drill intersections through 2025 reinforce the continuity of gold mineralization associated with skarn-style sulphide replacement mineralization in Airstrip and the potential of this near-surface deposit. The first visible gold intersected in Airstrip is associated with skarn mineralization and is coincident with the highest-grade samples we have seen at this deposit (13.4 g/t Au over 5.94m, including 41.1 g/t Au over 0.97m). The potential of the high-grade contact zone in Airstrip is highlighted by samples in AX-25-650 returning results such as 51.2 g/t Au over 0.63m, 32.7 g/t Au over 0.55m and 41.1 g/t Au over 0.97m (see news release dated June 25, 2025). High-grade mineralization was also intersected in approximately 200m down-dip step-outs in Cal 1 and Cal 2 on the southern edge of Airstrip (Figure 3; AX-25-799 - 7.04 g/t Au over 6.0m within 0.68 g/t Au over 125.5m; see Banyan Gold News release dated February 8, 2026).

Figure 3: Cross-section 467000E of the Airstrip and Powerline deposits at AurMac. High-grade mineralization intersected in AX-25-799 and AX-25-807 in Airstrip represent large step-outs and down-dip extensions of the Cal 1 and Cal 2 zones (see news released dated February 8, 2026). Drilling in Central Powerline successfully extended high-grade mineralized domains at depth and supported continuity of domains and high-grade zones in the core of the deposit.
Figure 4: Calc-silicate alteration proximal to calcareous-metasedimentary rock and felsic dyke contact. See news releases dated April 30, 2025 and June 25, 2025.

Powerline Deposit:

Drilling in 2025 successfully intersected high-grade intervals associated with mineralized domains and sheeted-vein systems typical of Reduced Intrusion Related Gold deposits ("RIRGs") throughout the core of Powerline. With the improved 3D model for Powerline, mineralized domains can be more effectively targeted with opportunities to convert waste blocks; extend domains and flatten or deepen the conceptual pit floor; potentially extend high-grade portions of the main deposit at AurMac ; and support the upcoming PEA in the second half of 2026.

In Powerline, sheeted quartz-veins with visible gold, bismuth sulphosalts, and arsenopyrite are localized in higher concentrations in zones of more competent, brittle rocks. Veins are centimetre to decimetre in scale, generally with trace to 2% accessory minerals (bismuth sulphosalts and arsenopyrite). As rheology of the stratigraphy controls vein emplacement, detailed modelling is being carried out to refine the litho-structural model of the deposit and help define more refined mineralized domains. Many mineralized domains are open down-dip, with potential for more domains to be identified outside of the current mineralised envelope.

Continued drilling at Powerline has successfully confirmed mineralized domains in the core of Powerline (Figure 5), refined and extended mineralization between the Powerline and Airstrip main pits (Figure 3) and extended mineralization with potential to convert waste blocks in the southwest of Powerline.

Figure 5: Cross-section 466700. Drillholes AX-25-743, -692 and -790 extend and confirm continuity of high-grade domains in the core and northern portions of Powerline.

Gold mineralization in southwest Powerline is consistent with mineralization seen in the core of Powerline; gold mineralization is associated with discordant sheeted quartz veins hosting sulphosalts and sulphides (predominantly sphalerite, arsenopyrite), and is preferentially hosted in silicified/altered host rocks. Additional step-out drilling has intersected high-grade mineralization with potential to extend mineralized domains outside the conceptual pit boundary (Figure 6).

Figure 6: Cross-section 466100E in southwest Powerline. Drillholes AX-25-760 and -776 indicated potential for new mineralized domains intersected in step-out drilling. Coarse bismuth sulphosalts and visible gold have been intersected in the area which warrants further expansion/exploration drilling.

Silver Mineralization:

The identification of high-grade silver potential along extended strike lengths in central Powerline added a new dimension to the mineralization and metallogenic story for AurMac.

Highlights from 2025 (see news release dated January 22, 2026) confirming the very high-grade Keno-style silver mineralization in Powerline:

  • AX-25-803 - 5,625 g/t Ag over 3.4m within 1,841 g/t Ag over 10.4m, with very high-grade interval of 10,734 g/t Ag over 1.7m

  • AX-25-790 - 110.7 g/t Ag over 0.8m within 22.06 g/t Ag over 5.7m

  • AX-25-715 - 132 g/t Ag over 0.5m within 7.25 g/t Ag over 13.7m

Drillhole AX-25-803 was collared 90m away from 2021 Hole 142 and successfully intersected the vein pierce point 20m from Hole 142 at depth. Being able to successfully target this specific narrow, high-grade vein structure at depth is a technical success on top of the prospectivity for additional sub-parallel veins of silver mineralization which we are finding in the Ag-1 vein zone. Parallel veins intersected in both current and historic drilling further reinforce the scale and exploration potential of the targeted zone.

The high-grade Keno-style veins take advantage of steeply dipping, late brittle structures that strike northeast-southwest, cross-cutting the sheeted quartz veins that host gold mineralization (See Figure 7).

Figure 7: Plan map of new silver intersections in relation to high-grade silver zone in central Powerline (AX-21-142; see news release dated October 29, 2025).
Figure 8: Cross-section A-B in Powerline. Silver intersections within drillholes AX-25-803 are consistent with late brittle feature for the Ag-1 vein intersected in drillhole AX-21-142 (see news release dated October 29, 2025). Two sub-parallel veins have been identified (Ag-2 and Ag-3) north and south of the main Ag-1 vein.
Figure 9: High-grade Keno-style mineralization in drillhole AX-25-803 in Ag-1 Vein in Powerline. Silver mineralization is associated with semi-massive galena and sphalerite mineralization hosted within discrete Fe-carbonate ± quartz veins.

Table 1: Drill intervals for 2025 from AurMac

HOLE NUMBER

depth from

depth to

Au Interval (m)

Au Interval (g/t)

HOLE NUMBER

depth from

depth to

Au Interval (m)

Au Interval (g/t)

AX-25-638

13.7

14.9

1.2

0.40

AX-25-746

19.8

21.0

1.2

0.54

and

43.4

48.6

5.2

0.39

and

44.2

45.7

1.5

0.34

AX-25-640

18.6

27.1

8.5

0.31

and

116.8

126.5

9.7

0.30

and

46.0

59.0

13.0

0.72

and

145.6

202.0

56.4

0.38

including

53.6

59.0

5.4

1.25

including

164.6

178.2

13.6

0.66

and

92.5

104.7

12.2

0.29

and including

188.5

200.8

12.3

0.52

AX-25-641

91.0

92.3

1.3

0.30

including

200.2

200.8

0.6

3.94

and

204.9

206.0

1.1

1.35

and

220.0

259.5

39.5

0.56

and

219.5

221.0

1.5

0.57

including

224.5

243.3

18.8

0.92

and

248.0

256.5

8.5

0.18

including

229.0

234.7

5.7

1.70

AX-25-642

6.1

7.6

1.5

0.88

and

302.0

310.2

8.2

0.34

and

30.5

31.9

1.4

0.60

including

303.3

303.8

0.5

1.67

and

54.3

60.2

5.9

1.11

AX-25-747

56.8

63.4

6.6

0.57

and

88.0

89.6

1.6

0.52

including

61.9

63.4

1.5

1.70

and

111.9

113.2

1.3

0.34

and

86.0

101.4

15.4

0.61

AX-25-643

7.7

26.8

19.1

0.99

including

92.9

94.2

1.3

4.66

including

23.0

26.8

3.8

4.34

and

112.5

114.2

1.7

0.89

including

25.0

26.8

1.8

8.24

and

142.3

213.6

71.3

0.50

and

56.4

57.6

1.2

0.34

including

142.3

143.2

0.9

3.38

and

58.9

60.1

1.2

0.30

and including

161.5

162.6

1.1

1.54

and

64.0

64.3

0.3

0.42

and including

189.0

212.2

23.2

0.83

and

65.5

68.2

2.7

0.38

including

191.2

194.6

3.4

3.25

and

93.5

95.0

1.5

0.40

and including

211.2

212.2

1.0

4.75

and

99.5

100.9

1.4

0.45

and

234.7

236.7

2.0

0.30

AX-25-644

8.8

59.0

50.2

0.36

AX-25-748

14.4

42.0

27.6

0.35

including

20.7

29.3

8.6

0.37

including

30.3

31.7

1.4

2.42

and including

42.4

49.7

7.3

0.91

and

55.3

56.8

1.5

0.35

and

75.5

77.0

1.5

0.51

and

58.3

59.6

1.3

0.30

and

142.9

143.8

0.9

0.34

and

72.8

74.3

1.5

0.35

AX-25-646

5.6

7.0

1.4

0.40

and

91.4

93.8

2.4

2.07

and

18.8

20.3

1.5

0.40

including

91.4

91.9

0.5

5.84

and

26.7

28.3

1.6

0.38

and including

92.5

93.8

1.3

1.31

and

33.0

34.6

1.6

0.53

and

128.0

172.0

44.0

0.43

and

238.2

239.3

1.1

0.85

including

129.5

130.4

0.9

1.92

AX-25-647

39.2

40.7

1.5

0.53

and including

144.0

147.1

3.1

1.26

and

112.0

114.0

2.0

1.14

and

188.4

277.5

89.1

0.30

and

140.0

141.5

1.5

0.90

including

188.4

188.9

0.5

3.41

and

190.5

196.4

5.9

0.12

and including

227.6

228.7

1.1

2.06

AX-25-648

98.5

100.6

2.1

0.62

and including

247.8

260.0

12.2

0.65

and

130.0

131.2

1.2

0.34

and

307.0

309.0

2.0

0.38

and

163.3

170.8

7.5

0.53

and

331.0

339.0

8.0

0.34

including

170.0

170.8

0.8

1.60

and

363.0

365.0

2.0

0.80

and

186.0

192.9

6.9

0.72

AX-25-749

81.5

82.0

0.5

0.32

including

192.3

192.9

0.6

3.31

and

100.5

102.5

2.0

0.83

AX-25-649

6.5

6.9

0.4

0.41

and

119.0

132.6

13.6

0.28

AX-25-650

79.0

117.1

38.1

3.95

and

149.1

167.3

18.2

0.56

including

80.0

84.3

4.3

12.06

including

149.1

151.0

1.9

2.86

and including

87.6

93.6

6.0

0.77

and including

163.0

164.6

1.6

1.02

and including

94.6

117.1

22.5

4.14

and

211.4

218.5

7.1

0.43

including

94.6

99.0

4.4

17.20

and

227.3

233.3

6.0

0.31

and

129.1

145.8

16.7

0.57

AX-25-750

54.9

56.7

1.8

0.36

and

162.3

166.8

4.5

0.52

and

65.6

66.4

0.8

0.37

and

196.8

198.4

1.6

0.56

and

100.9

107.2

6.3

0.31

and

214.0

215.4

1.4

2.64

and

137.1

137.7

0.6

0.39

AX-25-652

27.0

28.4

1.4

0.39

AX-25-751

45.5

47.0

1.5

0.55

and

50.0

74.2

24.2

1.19

and

112.3

113.9

1.6

0.38

including

60.5

62.2

1.7

14.09

and

120.1

121.4

1.3

0.62

and including

67.2

67.5

0.3

4.12

and

127.3

129.0

1.7

0.35

and

127.2

127.9

0.7

0.78

and

143.6

157.2

13.6

0.33

and

133.9

135.4

1.5

0.64

and

167.3

178.0

10.7

0.34

and

247.2

249.5

2.3

1.55

and

194.5

256.8

62.3

0.30

and

261.0

299.0

38.0

0.43

including

220.1

234.3

14.2

0.59

AX-25-653

34.0

36.0

2.0

0.54

and

273.3

274.8

1.5

0.64

and

49.0

63.0

14.0

0.32

and

342.2

342.6

0.4

0.82

and

85.8

91.8

6.0

0.36

AX-25-752B

33.6

36.6

3.0

0.58

and

104.3

135.5

31.2

0.65

and

59.4

62.5

3.1

0.38

including

104.3

104.9

0.6

16.70

and

112.6

119.8

7.2

0.43

and

147.5

152.5

5.0

0.31

including

118.8

119.8

1.0

1.37

and

164.5

168.6

4.1

0.40

AX-25-753

31.5

33.1

1.6

0.56

and

192.6

237.5

44.9

0.37

and

90.9

118.9

28.0

0.36

AX-25-654

15.5

18.5

3.0

0.64

including

90.9

92.4

1.5

1.08

and

50.8

72.0

21.2

1.38

and including

112.1

116.6

4.5

0.54

including

52.3

54.2

1.9

11.10

and

142.9

167.9

25.0

0.62

and

100.6

102.2

1.6

1.23

including

146.0

167.9

21.9

0.66

and

212.2

213.8

1.6

0.42

and

183.1

184.4

1.3

0.61

and

220.9

222.4

1.5

0.40

and

198.6

201.7

3.1

0.77

AX-25-656

44.3

62.0

17.7

0.43

including

199.6

200.2

0.6

2.14

and

107.0

121.3

14.3

0.30

and

222.5

224.0

1.5

0.30

and

141.3

149.4

8.1

0.21

AX-25-754*EOH pending'

10.8

15.0

4.2

0.39

and

178.6

195.4

16.8

0.35

and

113.5

118.0

4.5

0.39

and

210.7

212.7

2.0

0.30

and

170.3

192.0

21.7

0.32

and

236.7

253.8

17.1

0.24

including

190.5

192.0

1.5

1.71

and

269.8

282.8

13.0

0.26

and

204.2

205.7

1.5

0.86

AX-25-657

21.1

24.1

3.0

2.22

and

230.8

231.6

0.8

0.57

including

22.6

24.1

1.5

4.08

and

234.2

235.7

1.5

0.34

and

70.1

71.6

1.5

0.46

and

264.2

265.0

0.8

0.44

and

111.0

113.4

2.4

4.90

and

302.0

304.0

2.0

0.37

including

111.8

113.4

1.6

7.50

and

402.0

402.3

0.3

2.39

AX-25-658

10.1

38.4

28.3

1.31

AX-25-755

26.4

89.0

62.6

0.29

including

15.4

20.0

4.6

4.06

including

26.4

39.0

12.6

0.32

and including

16.2

17.0

0.8

18.50

including

26.4

27.4

1.0

2.27

and including

28.5

38.4

9.9

1.61

and including

38.4

39.0

0.6

2.47

including

34.0

34.5

0.5

20.50

and including

70.7

71.6

0.9

7.52

and

53.3

55.0

1.7

0.57

and

113.4

114.4

1.0

0.38

and

74.3

74.9

0.6

2.52

AX-25-756

64.1

131.6

67.5

0.35

and

100.7

102.3

1.6

11.77

including

66.6

70.2

3.6

0.90

including

101.6

102.3

0.7

23.30

and including

87.2

90.2

3.0

1.00

and

123.2

126.2

3.0

0.58

and including

110.3

126.0

15.7

0.55

and

153.5

155.0

1.5

0.40

including

125.0

126.0

1.0

3.81

AX-25-659

10.5

22.0

11.5

1.53

and

149.9

171.9

22.0

0.34

including

10.5

13.2

2.7

4.07

including

164.7

167.4

2.7

1.24

and

32.5

33.7

1.2

0.77

and

189.7

191.2

1.5

0.49

and

49.4

55.5

6.1

0.23

AX-25-757

29.0

30.5

1.5

0.36

and

74.0

77.4

3.4

0.72

and

40.3

41.2

0.9

0.42

and

86.8

97.8

11.0

0.23

and

76.9

92.3

15.4

0.36

and

117.2

126.5

9.3

0.30

including

89.0

89.9

0.9

1.18

and

141.5

143.0

1.5

0.53

and

101.0

102.5

1.5

0.48

and

165.5

167.0

1.5

0.34

and

108.5

110.0

1.5

0.49

AX-25-660

29.0

37.0

8.0

0.32

and

125.7

133.2

7.5

0.43

and

54.5

57.5

3.0

0.62

including

131.7

133.2

1.5

1.44

and

75.5

110.0

34.5

0.29

AX-25-758

53.0

61.0

8.0

0.45

and

157.0

219.0

62.0

0.93

including

59.4

61.0

1.6

1.89

including

163.6

167.1

3.5

5.91

and

81.7

82.8

1.1

1.35

including

163.6

164.2

0.6

15.40

and

91.2

92.4

1.2

0.46

including

166.6

167.1

0.5

21.50

and

95.2

95.8

0.6

0.56

and including

182.6

184.1

1.5

9.00

and

135.2

179.0

43.8

0.51

and

244.5

272.6

28.1

0.32

including

160.1

179.0

18.9

0.90

including

272.3

272.6

0.3

4.36

including

160.1

160.4

0.3

17.14

AX-25-661

78.3

79.9

1.6

0.61

and including

174.4

175.3

0.9

4.64

and

102.5

107.6

5.1

1.07

and

200.7

203.0

2.3

0.51

and

147.8

150.2

2.4

1.23

AX-25-759

26.2

74.0

47.8

0.66

and

162.2

163.6

1.4

0.36

including

29.2

31.2

2.0

6.85

and

180.5

182.0

1.5

2.03

including

30.2

31.2

1.0

9.72

and

254.7

256.2

1.5

0.33

and including

51.4

52.7

1.3

7.55

and

269.7

351.9

82.2

0.22

and

93.5

94.5

1.0

0.57

and

394.8

400.3

5.5

0.78

and

108.0

109.5

1.5

0.69

AX-25-662

65.0

69.0

4.0

1.25

AX-25-760

36.4

38.1

1.7

0.50

including

66.3

67.4

1.1

2.82

and

52.5

53.6

1.1

0.69

and

134.1

135.5

1.4

2.71

and

63.0

65.6

2.6

0.49

and

172.0

173.5

1.5

0.30

and

72.1

80.4

8.3

0.30

AX-25-663

77.5

88.0

10.5

0.31

and

87.8

89.2

1.4

0.48

and

98.5

100.0

1.5

0.43

and

93.8

94.5

0.7

0.34

and

177.5

198.2

20.7

0.34

and

148.6

149.5

0.9

0.59

including

193.1

194.6

1.5

2.60

and

154.2

155.8

1.6

0.32

and

242.5

243.2

0.7

0.33

and

192.0

193.6

1.6

0.53

AX-25-664

19.5

39.0

19.5

1.12

and

201.9

204.8

2.9

0.48

including

31.4

36.4

5.0

3.36

and

221.7

223.2

1.5

0.61

including

31.4

31.9

0.5

6.30

and

227.2

227.6

0.4

0.30

including

34.9

36.4

1.5

8.53

and

245.1

303.5

58.4

0.43

and

49.5

59.8

10.3

0.76

including

245.1

248.5

3.4

1.50

including

51.0

52.0

1.0

6.04

including

272.6

276.6

4.0

1.00

and

70.0

108.2

38.2

0.28

and including

288.4

299.8

11.4

0.71

and

138.5

158.5

20.0

0.32

including

293.2

294.1

0.9

4.10

and

170.5

181.0

10.5

0.60

AX-25-761

29.9

34.5

4.6

0.68

and

205.0

232.0

27.0

1.35

including

33.0

34.5

1.5

1.30

including

217.0

219.0

2.0

6.00

and

65.8

67.9

2.1

1.64

and including

230.2

232.0

1.8

10.40

including

67.1

67.9

0.8

3.70

and

267.0

268.2

1.2

1.34

and

100.5

102.0

1.5

0.35

and

293.0

295.0

2.0

0.35

and

111.0

120.0

9.0

0.33

AX-25-665

40.6

70.1

29.5

0.41

and

146.5

149.5

3.0

0.40

and

166.2

177.8

11.6

0.27

and

152.6

154.2

1.6

0.32

and

272.8

274.2

1.4

0.58

and

162.7

163.6

0.9

0.35

AX-25-666

102.9

103.8

0.9

0.58

AX-25-762

29.0

33.5

4.5

0.36

and

112.4

113.5

1.1

0.51

and

62.4

77.2

14.8

0.49

and

159.0

159.9

0.9

1.76

including

62.4

75.5

13.1

0.49

and

209.0

210.3

1.3

0.59

and

91.7

94.8

3.1

0.37

and

237.4

238.0

0.6

0.40

and

103.5

105.0

1.5

0.46

and

330.3

334.4

4.1

0.34

and

115.4

132.5

17.1

0.36

and

345.1

345.5

0.4

0.36

including

126.5

132.5

6.0

0.55

and

379.7

381.9

2.2

0.67

and

171.6

173.1

1.5

1.60

and

403.3

405.0

1.7

0.33

AX-25-762B

7.5

9.0

1.5

0.76

and

410.0

410.8

0.8

0.31

and

65.3

76.2

10.9

1.13

and

417.2

418.8

1.6

0.88

including

66.6

73.2

6.6

1.41

and

428.4

430.0

1.6

0.44

including

68.1

69.3

1.2

4.64

AX-25-667

18.0

25.5

7.5

0.57

and

93.8

139.1

45.3

0.29

and

64.5

82.4

17.9

1.34

including

107.3

108.4

1.1

1.68

including

64.5

66.0

1.5

6.03

and including

121.9

135.5

13.6

0.39

including

81.0

82.4

1.4

5.22

and

174.0

178.5

4.5

2.03

and

97.0

98.5

1.5

0.32

including

175.9

178.5

2.6

3.14

and

105.4

105.8

0.4

1.15

including

175.9

176.2

0.3

19.60

and

123.0

128.8

5.8

0.36

and

205.6

206.0

0.4

0.88

and

178.7

179.8

1.1

0.44

and

212.2

213.3

1.1

0.32

and

308.3

322.0

13.7

0.43

and

215.8

217.8

2.0

0.57

and

360.8

366.1

5.3

0.73

and

233.5

235.0

1.5

0.36

AX-25-668

29.2

30.5

1.3

0.31

and

246.0

247.5

1.5

0.33

and

55.6

56.5

0.9

4.03

and

250.5

252.0

1.5

0.38

AX-25-669

45.4

46.8

1.4

0.41

and

255.0

256.5

1.5

0.33

AX-25-670

21.2

22.5

1.3

3.25

and

258.0

259.5

1.5

0.33

and

36.0

55.9

19.9

1.01

and

275.9

277.5

1.6

0.32

including

41.9

44.0

2.1

5.91

and

285.6

291.5

5.9

0.82

and including

55.5

55.9

0.4

8.80

including

285.6

287.0

1.4

2.48

and

81.4

110.5

29.1

1.04

AX-25-763

8.0

9.1

1.1

0.90

including

82.7

88.1

5.4

4.60

and

15.5

17.0

1.5

0.30

including

84.0

84.9

0.9

20.70

and

19.2

20.5

1.3

0.35

AX-25-671

26.5

39.3

12.8

0.62

and

66.0

66.7

0.7

0.42

and

61.6

64.0

2.4

1.48

and

141.8

142.3

0.5

2.42

and

78.1

79.7

1.6

0.61

and

147.5

149.1

1.6

0.36

and

126.0

132.5

6.5

0.45

and

152.0

153.5

1.5

0.37

AX-25-672

41.4

54.3

12.9

0.27

and

220.0

223.4

3.4

0.41

and

98.2

116.3

18.1

1.11

and

239.5

243.1

3.6

0.36

including

103.6

105.8

2.2

6.51

and

248.3

282.0

33.7

0.31

including

104.6

104.9

0.3

21.30

including

276.6

277.2

0.6

5.47

and

134.4

135.6

1.2

0.33

and

302.0

314.9

12.9

0.58

AX-25-673

16.9

18.2

1.3

0.34

including

302.0

304.0

2.0

1.99

and

57.8

61.5

3.7

0.31

including

313.5

314.9

1.4

1.98

and

132.4

135.3

2.9

2.47

AX-25-764

29.0

70.2

41.2

0.28

AX-25-674

56.2

60.7

4.5

0.35

including

60.2

61.1

0.9

1.50

and

80.4

81.9

1.5

13.90

and

93.6

96.3

2.7

0.67

and

119.0

123.9

4.9

0.99

and

119.4

120.0

0.6

0.36

and

137.2

153.2

16.0

1.15

and

124.1

125.1

1.0

0.72

including

141.2

146.0

4.8

3.43

and

153.0

157.0

4.0

0.52

and

296.2

315.2

19.0

0.23

and

164.5

165.9

1.4

0.76

and

346.3

378.5

32.2

0.49

and

188.0

197.5

9.5

0.33

and

400.0

401.3

1.3

3.98

including

196.5

197.5

1.0

1.48

and

428.7

430.5

1.8

4.23

and

214.5

269.8

55.3

0.87

AX-25-675

19.5

53.7

34.2

0.34

including

220.4

221.1

0.7

3.43

including

26.4

45.7

19.3

0.40

and including

239.0

269.8

30.8

1.37

and

96.5

102.6

6.1

0.47

including

239.0

239.7

0.7

21.00

and

128.8

130.8

2.0

1.67

and including

252.6

258.6

6.0

2.70

AX-25-676

15.6

17.5

1.9

0.37

including

257.2

258.6

1.4

6.38

and

37.5

50.0

12.5

0.26

and

290.8

300.8

10.0

0.34

and

67.8

69.3

1.5

0.38

and

320.0

320.9

0.9

0.62

and

86.2

94.2

8.0

0.83

AX-25-765

33.5

38.0

4.5

1.66

and

168.7

190.5

21.8

0.37

including

33.5

36.5

3.0

2.13

and

212.0

224.0

12.0

0.27

and

51.0

55.0

4.0

0.62

and

238.5

255.0

16.5

1.37

and

78.5

80.0

1.5

0.53

including

238.5

240.0

1.5

8.85

and

93.2

94.5

1.3

1.77

and

327.0

338.0

11.0

0.43

and

123.2

124.7

1.5

0.42

and

399.0

400.5

1.5

0.32

and

135.5

137.0

1.5

0.57

AX-25-677

48.9

49.7

0.8

0.66

AX-25-766

26.3

79.0

52.7

0.32

and

67.9

69.1

1.2

0.62

and

101.2

105.7

4.5

0.38

and

94.4

103.1

8.7

0.54

and

120.0

140.1

20.1

0.30

and

115.9

123.7

7.8

0.34

including

125.5

126.6

1.1

1.29

AX-25-678

22.5

24.0

1.5

0.48

and

149.1

153.1

4.0

0.56

and

37.0

38.5

1.5

0.34

including

151.8

153.1

1.3

1.39

and

72.7

78.7

6.0

0.75

and

159.7

160.4

0.7

0.34

and

109.0

113.5

4.5

0.28

and

179.6

229.9

50.3

0.73

and

140.5

142.0

1.5

0.36

including

195.1

217.9

22.8

1.26

and

172.0

176.5

4.5

0.29

including

203.8

204.5

0.7

10.30

and

212.6

317.0

104.4

0.82

and including

216.5

217.9

1.4

4.84

including

245.5

247.0

1.5

7.86

and

252.1

253.5

1.4

1.61

and including

265.8

296.6

30.8

1.44

AX-25-767

36.5

38.0

1.5

0.33

including

265.8

266.7

0.9

10.44

and

72.1

175.1

103.0

0.34

and including

268.5

268.8

0.3

24.80

including

82.5

84.0

1.5

2.57

and including

285.9

286.2

0.3

22.50

and including

99.5

111.0

11.5

0.58

and including

296.2

296.6

0.4

15.53

and including

130.5

137.6

7.1

0.95

AX-25-679

72.8

74.2

1.4

0.56

and

195.3

196.3

1.0

2.30

and

100.8

105.0

4.2

0.28

AX-25-768

26.0

41.2

15.2

0.47

and

124.0

125.2

1.2

0.32

including

38.0

39.6

1.6

1.77

and

136.2

137.8

1.6

0.37

and

58.3

70.8

12.5

0.49

and

238.1

245.4

7.3

0.31

including

58.3

59.7

1.4

2.19

including

238.1

239.1

1.0

1.37

and

120.9

122.9

2.0

0.86

and

289.0

291.0

2.0

2.29

including

120.9

122.1

1.2

1.16

and

327.0

349.0

22.0

0.35

and

175.4

176.6

1.2

0.31

including

327.0

328.6

1.6

1.90

AX-25-769

38.3

50.0

11.7

0.33

and

366.0

368.0

2.0

0.58

including

49.0

50.0

1.0

1.44

AX-25-680

99.9

101.2

1.3

0.30

and

62.5

64.0

1.5

0.39

and

222.6

256.4

33.8

0.24

and

129.4

156.5

27.1

0.66

including

222.6

223.6

1.0

1.63

including

137.7

139.1

1.4

8.08

and

301.1

308.8

7.7

0.71

and

173.0

174.5

1.5

0.42

including

301.1

302.0

0.9

3.81

and

199.5

214.8

15.3

0.29

AX-25-681

18.0

19.5

1.5

0.31

and

225.0

226.5

1.5

0.34

and

76.0

77.5

1.5

0.66

and

233.4

234.0

0.6

0.32

and

91.5

93.0

1.5

0.57

and

247.8

250.8

3.0

0.88

and

108.0

109.5

1.5

0.31

and

261.5

265.4

3.9

0.30

and

186.5

187.5

1.0

0.71

and

274.0

275.5

1.5

0.86

and

228.0

238.0

10.0

0.50

and

284.5

286.1

1.6

0.73

including

234.0

236.0

2.0

1.18

AX-25-770

96.5

103.3

6.8

0.32

and

256.0

258.0

2.0

0.60

including

102.4

103.3

0.9

1.24

and

270.0

292.5

22.5

0.64

and

106.4

107.3

0.9

0.32

including

281.0

282.0

1.0

4.21

and

109.8

110.6

0.8

0.56

and including

289.0

291.2

2.2

2.43

and

114.8

116.8

2.0

0.42

including

290.8

291.2

0.4

7.31

and

141.6

186.9

45.3

0.56

and

310.5

315.0

4.5

0.54

including

145.6

161.9

16.3

0.96

including

310.5

311.0

0.5

1.88

including

149.1

153.4

4.3

1.22

AX-25-682

45.1

48.0

2.9

0.71

and including

172.7

175.0

2.3

2.32

and

116.8

126.6

9.8

0.28

including

174.6

175.0

0.4

10.60

and

139.5

141.0

1.5

0.33

and

212.9

218.2

5.3

5.46

and

155.3

228.1

72.8

0.32

including

212.9

216.4

3.5

8.22

and

243.4

246.0

2.6

1.86

including

214.9

216.4

1.5

15.73

AX-25-683

30.5

31.5

1.0

0.41

and

236.0

278.3

42.3

0.57

and

47.5

49.1

1.6

0.44

including

245.7

248.2

2.5

6.55

and

190.6

194.6

4.0

0.77

including

245.7

247.2

1.5

8.73

and

211.0

241.0

30.0

0.26

including

277.9

278.3

0.4

2.80

including

211.0

212.8

1.8

1.02

and

298.5

300.0

1.5

0.75

and

265.0

311.0

46.0

0.28

AX-25-771

40.8

43.2

2.4

0.45

including

265.0

267.0

2.0

1.48

and

77.0

80.6

3.6

0.38

and including

276.5

278.0

1.5

1.40

and

93.6

101.0

7.4

0.54

and

344.0

346.0

2.0

1.87

including

94.1

95.3

1.2

2.15

AX-25-684

27.0

28.5

1.5

0.43

and

178.0

179.0

1.0

0.42

and

131.0

134.1

3.1

0.49

and

187.5

189.0

1.5

0.37

and

156.0

157.5

1.5

0.48

AX-25-772

39.5

47.5

8.0

0.29

and

170.5

170.9

0.4

4.01

and

54.4

55.2

0.8

0.81

and

248.9

257.0

8.1

0.25

and

97.7

98.2

0.5

0.49

and

282.4

282.7

0.3

1.12

and

113.6

115.0

1.4

0.34

and

307.3

330.0

22.7

0.37

and

119.1

121.3

2.2

0.33

including

309.0

311.0

2.0

1.28

and

131.6

144.4

12.8

0.50

and

350.0

380.0

30.0

0.37

including

143.0

143.9

0.9

4.42

including

351.1

353.8

2.7

2.38

and

162.6

164.1

1.5

0.62

AX-25-685

41.6

48.1

6.5

0.32

and

190.0

191.4

1.4

0.32

and

75.8

77.3

1.5

0.33

and

209.6

210.2

0.6

0.30

and

89.0

98.2

9.2

0.25

and

222.2

223.0

0.8

0.33

and

111.3

122.6

11.3

0.28

and

273.0

274.2

1.2

0.41

and

195.6

196.8

1.2

0.43

and

298.5

330.5

32.0

0.28

AX-25-686

15.0

16.5

1.5

0.66

including

321.6

321.8

0.2

5.36

and

52.6

70.2

17.6

0.33

AX-25-773

56.3

127.5

71.2

0.22

including

52.6

53.9

1.3

1.14

and

143.9

210.5

66.6

1.10

and

91.5

112.4

20.9

0.64

including

179.3

210.5

31.2

1.91

including

91.5

103.5

12.0

0.98

and including

181.5

200.2

18.7

2.73

and

138.2

148.5

10.3

1.03

and including

192.6

200.2

7.6

3.79

including

143.1

144.4

1.3

5.22

and

236.9

266.5

29.6

0.95

and

172.0

173.5

1.5

0.32

including

237.8

244.5

6.7

3.64

and

186.0

196.5

10.5

0.31

and including

237.8

243.0

5.2

4.37

AX-25-774

111.2

113.2

2.0

0.58

AX-25-775

25.7

27.2

1.5

0.32

and

28.7

30.2

1.5

0.35

and

112.1

114.6

2.5

0.54

and

133.1

185.8

52.7

0.47

AX-25-688

18.3

45.7

27.4

0.75

including

153.0

153.4

0.4

1.57

including

41.8

45.7

3.9

3.58

including

170.0

185.8

15.8

1.09

including

44.4

45.7

1.3

8.22

including

175.6

185.8

10.2

1.58

and

96.6

96.8

0.2

27.25

including

175.6

178.9

3.3

2.68

and

148.0

154.6

6.6

0.47

and

213.5

215.9

2.4

0.42

including

149.6

150.0

0.4

5.99

and

223.0

224.0

1.0

0.87

and

193.1

197.8

4.7

2.49

and

242.6

243.4

0.8

1.30

including

196.9

197.8

0.9

8.99

and

277.5

278.5

1.0

0.32

AX-25-689

19.3

20.4

1.1

0.51

and

313.1

314.6

1.5

0.57

and

74.5

76.0

1.5

0.68

AX-25-776

63.0

112.0

49.0

0.35

and

87.6

115.8

28.2

0.37

including

71.5

77.6

6.1

1.75

including

106.0

107.4

1.4

1.97

including

76.5

77.6

1.1

6.14

and

146.5

167.4

20.9

0.33

and

163.0

164.5

1.5

0.32

and

186.2

189.1

2.9

0.96

and

191.0

192.2

1.2

0.32

including

186.2

187.6

1.4

1.18

and

200.2

201.8

1.6

1.08

AX-25-690

32.3

38.2

5.9

0.31

and

219.4

233.6

14.2

0.47

including

37.9

38.2

0.3

3.70

including

219.4

226.0

6.6

0.82

and

46.6

48.6

2.0

0.34

including

219.4

220.1

0.7

4.19

and

75.4

120.9

45.5

0.74

and

264.0

265.2

1.2

0.50

including

75.4

77.3

1.9

6.82

and

285.2

301.2

16.0

0.33

and including

98.7

109.2

10.5

1.15

AX-25-777

25.2

27.0

1.8

0.36

including

108.2

109.2

1.0

9.75

and

38.2

39.8

1.6

0.38

including

108.2

108.5

0.3

18.60

and

46.2

57.0

10.8

0.37

and including

108.9

109.2

0.3

12.10

including

53.6

55.5

1.9

1.28

AX-25-691

15.5

17.0

1.5

0.42

and

100.0

101.5

1.5

0.36

and

105.5

131.5

26.0

0.39

and

118.0

119.5

1.5

1.38

including

113.0

122.5

9.5

0.77

and

135.3

136.8

1.5

0.39

and

149.0

243.2

94.2

0.54

and

138.3

139.8

1.5

0.33

including

157.6

182.2

24.6

0.35

and

167.0

168.4

1.4

1.26

and including

198.4

220.8

22.4

0.52

AX-25-778

81.0

82.5

1.5

0.58

including

220.4

220.8

0.4

6.82

and

88.0

97.0

9.0

0.34

and including

240.1

242.3

2.2

9.09

and

102.7

103.5

0.8

1.23

including

241.0

241.6

0.6

14.10

and

113.5

114.4

0.9

0.69

and

262.8

272.9

10.1

0.69

and

172.3

179.1

6.8

0.37

including

267.1

268.5

1.4

3.49

and

191.4

192.7

1.3

0.34

AX-25-692

19.0

40.6

21.6

0.78

and

201.6

202.7

1.1

0.43

including

19.0

20.5

1.5

9.12

AX-25-779

19.5

20.0

0.5

0.76

and

87.8

129.4

41.6

0.44

and

24.5

26.0

1.5

0.31

including

91.1

106.7

15.6

0.64

and

41.0

42.5

1.5

0.35

and including

121.6

121.9

0.3

10.80

and

61.5

63.0

1.5

1.34

and

154.0

155.4

1.4

0.62

and

92.0

93.5

1.5

0.72

and

204.2

206.0

1.8

0.43

and

121.2

122.4

1.2

0.94

AX-25-693

169.1

177.0

7.9

0.33

and

152.0

155.7

3.7

1.31

and

210.9

211.3

0.4

0.52

including

155.0

155.7

0.7

5.15

AX-25-694

61.8

90.4

28.6

0.62

and

183.4

195.5

12.1

0.35

including

66.3

90.4

24.1

0.67

and

212.0

213.5

1.5

0.49

including

88.4

90.4

2.0

4.27

and

282.9

285.0

2.1

0.33

including

89.5

90.4

0.9

5.64

and

307.0

309.0

2.0

0.81

and

123.5

133.6

10.1

0.29

AX-25-780

13.0

81.3

68.3

0.40

and

183.0

185.0

2.0

0.30

including

28.0

31.5

3.5

1.33

and

215.6

216.4

0.8

0.54

and including

76.0

81.3

5.3

2.12

AX-25-695

80.4

80.8

0.4

0.39

including

80.2

80.6

0.4

17.10

and

148.2

149.2

1.0

0.47

AX-25-781

21.2

45.7

24.5

0.32

and

159.4

174.2

14.8

0.27

including

39.7

45.7

6.0

0.87

and

188.3

192.0

3.7

0.58

and

143.8

154.4

10.6

0.34

and

207.1

208.6

1.5

1.07

including

143.8

144.8

1.0

1.24

and

241.2

243.2

2.0

2.92

including

154.0

154.4

0.4

4.44

AX-25-782

15.2

16.8

1.6

0.45

and

25.8

26.9

1.1

0.53

AX-25-697

13.5

86.0

72.5

0.65

and

32.0

40.6

8.6

0.33

including

13.5

15.2

1.7

4.20

including

32.0

36.5

4.5

0.44

including

13.5

14.8

1.3

4.92

and

50.3

53.3

3.0

0.49

and including

60.2

86.0

25.8

1.30

and

67.8

73.7

5.9

0.52

including

60.2

72.0

11.8

2.69

including

67.8

68.4

0.6

3.01

including

61.4

72.0

10.6

2.84

and

81.0

81.4

0.4

0.82

including

61.4

61.8

0.4

29.30

and

111.9

117.6

5.7

2.99

including

63.8

64.2

0.4

21.04

including

114.6

117.6

3.0

5.30

and

118.8

178.4

59.6

0.36

including

114.6

115.6

1.0

13.20

including

131.0

140.2

9.2

0.55

and

152.9

185.7

32.8

0.47

and including

154.0

160.4

6.4

0.99

including

181.3

182.8

1.5

3.30

and including

173.2

174.4

1.2

1.82

and

211.4

215.4

4.0

0.36

and

201.9

212.4

10.5

0.52

and

221.0

222.5

1.5

1.06

including

208.4

208.7

0.3

9.43

AX-25-783

59.5

97.0

37.5

0.35

and

289.6

291.3

1.7

0.83

including

82.3

97.0

14.7

0.62

AX-25-698

84.0

85.0

1.0

0.69

and

111.5

113.0

1.5

0.77

and

119.0

216.0

97.0

0.29

and

120.8

122.6

1.8

0.37

including

148.0

150.5

2.5

1.38

and

172.4

173.3

0.9

0.63

and including

156.6

159.0

2.4

1.99

AX-25-784

3.0

11.5

8.5

1.27

including

156.6

157.2

0.6

5.77

including

3.0

7.6

4.6

2.02

and including

171.0

173.0

2.0

1.18

and

42.5

44.4

1.9

0.71

and including

209.0

211.0

2.0

1.38

including

43.7

44.4

0.7

1.33

AX-25-699

9.1

14.0

4.9

0.51

and

59.0

60.5

1.5

0.82

and

37.2

58.0

20.8

0.28

AX-25-785

36.2

37.2

1.0

0.35

including

56.2

56.5

0.3

7.24

and

39.8

41.2

1.4

0.40

and

92.5

94.0

1.5

0.36

and

54.0

55.4

1.4

0.31

and

105.2

141.7

36.5

0.41

AX-25-786

12.7

88.5

75.8

0.73

including

114.3

115.8

1.5

2.35

including

26.1

26.4

0.3

1.90

including

135.6

141.7

6.1

1.07

and including

87.0

88.5

1.5

27.90

and

163.1

178.4

15.3

0.56

AX-25-787

8.9

10.1

1.2

2.75

including

164.5

169.0

4.5

1.20

and

34.8

36.3

1.5

0.30

and

199.6

208.5

8.9

0.48

and

51.0

52.5

1.5

0.56

including

207.0

208.5

1.5

2.02

AX-25-788

12.0

16.2

4.2

0.30

and

232.7

257.6

24.9

0.43

and

58.5

59.0

0.5

0.90

including

234.2

236.0

1.8

3.01

and

69.4

70.6

1.2

0.56

including

256.0

257.6

1.6

1.33

and

79.6

80.5

0.9

0.67

AX-25-700

8.0

37.3

29.3

0.69

AX-25-789

16.0

17.5

1.5

0.35

including

21.5

25.1

3.6

3.07

and

46.1

53.1

7.0

1.11

including

23.0

24.0

1.0

4.49

including

46.1

50.1

4.0

1.78

and including

36.9

37.3

0.4

12.60

including

49.1

50.1

1.0

4.44

and

68.5

70.0

1.5

1.06

and

88.1

121.1

33.0

0.30

and

86.0

91.0

5.0

0.32

including

88.1

97.2

9.1

0.58

and

97.0

98.5

1.5

0.36

including

88.1

88.7

0.6

4.07

and

104.5

106.0

1.5

0.44

and

127.5

129.0

1.5

0.35

and

122.0

200.0

78.0

0.56

and

156.5

161.0

4.5

0.37

including

132.4

133.5

1.1

1.45

AX-25-790

18.0

22.9

4.9

0.55

and including

148.5

150.0

1.5

1.59

and

34.0

39.6

5.6

0.42

including

182.7

200.0

17.3

1.90

including

39.3

39.6

0.3

5.53

including

188.4

189.2

0.8

33.00

and

58.0

102.0

44.0

0.50

and including

198.6

200.0

1.4

1.06

including

67.2

84.0

16.8

0.78

and

261.6

262.2

0.6

0.68

including

67.2

67.8

0.6

5.02

AX-25-701

15.5

19.1

3.6

0.35

and including

83.6

84.0

0.4

17.34

and

41.4

58.3

16.9

0.29

and including

97.0

100.9

3.9

1.17

including

53.0

54.0

1.0

1.04

including

100.4

100.9

0.5

4.13

and

98.5

125.0

26.5

0.32

and

124.7

169.1

44.4

0.34

AX-25-702

25.0

93.4

68.4

0.38

including

147.8

165.9

18.1

0.46

including

43.5

45.0

1.5

3.72

and

183.1

191.0

7.9

0.35

and including

57.0

78.5

21.5

0.47

including

188.5

188.9

0.4

1.35

including

76.8

77.1

0.3

3.43

and

213.9

214.8

0.9

0.42

and

137.9

141.4

3.5

0.51

and

273.7

274.3

0.6

0.98

including

139.4

139.8

0.4

1.38

and

280.5

281.9

1.4

0.42

AX-25-703

25.2

31.5

6.3

0.59

and

284.9

286.3

1.4

0.47

including

25.2

26.8

1.6

1.87

AX-25-791

14.0

29.0

15.0

0.34

and

80.8

82.3

1.5

0.39

and

41.0

48.5

7.5

0.34

and

102.1

106.3

4.2

1.56

and

63.5

74.0

10.5

0.27

including

105.1

106.3

1.2

4.28

including

67.5

68.0

0.5

1.54

and

126.4

154.7

28.3

0.68

and

80.0

81.5

1.5

0.37

including

129.3

131.1

1.8

1.47

and

145.6

160.6

15.0

0.67

and including

138.3

139.7

1.4

5.31

including

147.0

148.4

1.4

2.42

and including

152.5

154.7

2.2

1.56

including

160.3

160.6

0.3

9.99

and

166.9

167.8

0.9

4.14

AX-25-792

52.4

55.4

3.0

1.22

and

196.2

207.6

11.4

2.04

including

52.4

53.9

1.5

1.98

including

196.2

201.8

5.6

3.60

and

129.1

130.6

1.5

0.31

including

197.5

201.8

4.3

3.99

and

135.1

136.6

1.5

0.50

including

197.5

198.7

1.2

7.98

and

141.4

143.0

1.6

0.30

and including

207.2

207.6

0.4

3.20

and

160.2

197.8

37.6

0.60

AX-25-704

17.5

42.5

25.0

0.32

including

177.4

180.7

3.3

4.25

including

17.5

18.8

1.3

1.28

including

177.4

178.9

1.5

8.43

and including

28.2

28.7

0.5

8.85

including

177.4

177.9

0.5

14.60

and

55.9

56.9

1.0

0.38

and including

196.7

197.8

1.1

3.59

and

64.5

66.0

1.5

0.37

AX-25-793

14.5

15.8

1.3

0.50

and

71.0

72.0

1.0

0.31

and

20.5

22.0

1.5

0.35

and

104.7

209.1

104.4

0.48

and

62.0

99.5

37.5

0.30

and

104.7

105.2

0.5

7.98

including

96.5

98.0

1.5

1.22

including

124.6

143.2

18.6

0.67

AX-25-793B

28.1

29.5

1.4

0.31

and including

156.7

158.2

1.5

1.41

and

58.0

101.0

43.0

0.37

and including

187.3

196.8

9.5

0.86

including

86.0

87.5

1.5

2.05

and including

208.0

209.1

1.1

2.06

and including

98.0

99.5

1.5

2.24

and

225.0

226.5

1.5

0.50

and

118.0

153.0

35.0

0.53

and

232.3

232.8

0.5

0.37

including

119.5

127.0

7.5

1.44

AX-25-705

51.6

78.2

26.6

0.30

and

179.5

202.5

23.0

0.34

including

53.8

54.7

0.9

1.54

and

227.0

228.5

1.5

1.06

and

105.9

112.0

6.1

0.47

AX-25-794

20.5

56.5

36.0

0.27

including

110.9

112.0

1.1

1.83

including

20.5

22.0

1.5

1.03

and

122.0

130.8

8.8

0.34

and including

43.0

56.5

13.5

0.44

and

163.9

167.6

3.7

0.95

and

73.5

82.0

8.5

0.86

including

165.4

167.6

2.2

1.30

including

81.0

82.0

1.0

4.34

AX-25-706

7.7

15.8

8.1

2.40

and

93.0

115.0

22.0

0.46

including

7.7

9.2

1.5

1.02

including

108.3

109.5

1.2

7.01

and including

14.7

15.8

1.1

16.74

AX-25-795

83.4

90.9

7.5

0.29

including

14.7

15.2

0.5

9.13

and

118.7

134.1

15.4

0.38

and including

15.2

15.8

0.6

24.80

including

124.0

134.1

10.1

0.40

and

40.4

40.6

0.2

4.13

AX-25-796

3.0

54.2

51.2

0.42

and

59.1

59.5

0.4

0.30

including

3.0

6.1

3.1

2.55

and

112.8

135.2

22.4

0.47

and including

30.0

30.4

0.4

1.65

including

114.2

115.8

1.6

1.72

and including

41.2

54.2

13.0

0.46

and including

126.6

131.2

4.6

0.93

including

53.5

54.2

0.7

3.06

and

156.6

173.8

17.2

0.84

and

76.2

152.2

76.0

0.64

including

159.4

165.9

6.5

1.57

including

81.3

92.5

11.2

1.07

AX-25-707

19.0

20.5

1.5

0.37

including

81.3

82.0

0.7

6.74

and

40.5

55.0

14.5

0.35

and including

91.0

92.5

1.5

4.89

and

74.5

107.8

33.3

0.45

and including

105.2

144.1

38.9

0.84

including

88.2

89.5

1.3

1.59

including

105.2

105.6

0.4

7.29

and including

106.5

107.8

1.3

5.38

and including

115.1

115.6

0.5

26.35

and

129.8

133.7

3.9

0.65

and including

125.0

125.6

0.6

5.57

including

132.5

133.7

1.2

1.17

and including

127.7

138.4

10.7

0.62

and

161.5

172.3

10.8

0.45

and

176.3

176.8

0.5

10.03

AX-25-708

24.0

25.5

1.5

0.44

AX-25-797

62.2

63.4

1.2

0.50

and

49.5

58.3

8.8

1.49

AX-25-798

15.0

254.2

239.2

0.61

including

57.1

58.3

1.2

7.60

including

68.0

69.0

1.0

1.38

including

57.9

58.3

0.4

18.90

and including

92.6

104.0

11.4

1.91

and

84.4

134.5

50.1

0.59

including

93.5

94.7

1.2

14.83

including

91.1

91.4

0.3

20.30

including

93.5

94.1

0.6

26.61

and including

104.9

133.5

28.6

0.62

and including

114.5

139.5

25.0

2.00

including

132.2

132.6

0.4

12.10

including

114.5

121.0

6.5

2.54

and

163.9

181.5

17.6

3.66

and including

128.5

130.0

1.5

18.10

including

164.8

174.1

9.3

6.80

and including

177.0

178.5

1.5

2.89

including

171.9

173.5

1.6

35.98

and including

198.5

203.5

5.0

4.59

AX-25-709

33.0

34.4

1.4

0.52

including

202.0

203.5

1.5

14.00

and

58.6

63.0

4.4

0.65

and including

214.0

219.0

5.0

1.44

including

61.5

63.0

1.5

1.15

and including

234.5

242.0

7.5

1.12

and

80.5

88.0

7.5

0.30

including

240.5

242.0

1.5

4.06

and

108.2

171.9

63.7

0.39

and including

253.5

254.2

0.7

2.77

including

130.0

149.1

19.1

0.84

AX-25-799

79.0

80.5

1.5

0.30

and including

130.0

137.5

7.5

0.71

and

99.0

110.9

11.9

0.62

including

137.2

137.5

0.3

8.98

including

108.7

109.6

0.9

5.98

AX-25-709B

25.0

33.5

8.5

0.46

and

133.5

259.0

125.5

0.68

including

32.0

33.5

1.5

1.30

including

133.5

139.5

6.0

7.04

and

61.2

61.6

0.4

1.98

including

133.5

134.9

1.4

29.30

and

86.0

157.0

71.0

0.32

and including

150.9

159.0

8.1

0.82

including

86.0

93.5

7.5

0.75

and including

174.4

175.8

1.4

1.40

and

126.8

127.8

1.0

1.03

and including

209.5

228.5

19.0

0.58

and including

143.8

149.5

5.7

1.03

and including

242.0

243.0

1.0

5.27

and

174.6

197.5

22.9

0.84

AX-25-800

7.6

19.8

12.2

0.50

including

174.6

181.0

6.4

2.55

AX-25-800B

9.1

56.0

46.9

0.41

including

180.7

181.0

0.3

14.00

including

19.6

30.5

10.9

0.70

and

196.0

197.5

1.5

1.20

and including

52.3

52.6

0.3

10.28

and

222.0

223.1

1.1

1.96

and

94.5

96.0

1.5

5.58

and

242.8

244.0

1.2

0.61

and

134.7

142.8

8.1

0.33

AX-25-710

21.0

61.2

40.2

0.51

including

139.7

141.0

1.3

1.07

including

21.0

36.2

15.2

0.41

and

165.2

166.6

1.4

0.32

and including

57.0

59.0

2.0

4.52

and

182.5

190.2

7.7

0.35

including

57.0

57.6

0.6

11.60

AX-25-801

8.0

12.5

4.5

0.77

and

89.6

107.9

18.3

0.51

including

8.0

9.5

1.5

1.89

including

89.6

92.1

2.5

2.57

and

34.5

36.0

1.5

0.31

including

91.2

92.1

0.9

3.85

and

44.3

46.0

1.7

0.67

AX-25-711

27.0

34.5

7.5

0.58

and

58.0

96.1

38.1

0.30

including

31.5

33.0

1.5

1.50

including

75.0

85.8

10.8

0.57

and

50.0

57.0

7.0

1.25

and

119.4

154.0

34.6

0.60

including

54.0

57.0

3.0

2.39

including

119.4

120.0

0.6

4.16

AX-25-712

15.3

30.6

15.3

1.36

including

132.6

153.0

20.4

0.79

including

15.3

24.4

9.1

1.87

including

147.2

153.0

5.8

1.70

including

16.8

22.8

6.0

2.18

including

147.2

147.6

0.4

14.10

and

47.6

53.4

5.8

0.55

and

181.7

184.2

2.5

0.76

including

52.0

53.4

1.4

1.26

including

181.7

182.2

0.5

2.38

and

65.5

67.0

1.5

0.42

and

213.5

222.5

9.0

0.35

AX-25-713

8.0

56.6

48.6

0.70

and

237.8

238.6

0.8

0.33

including

9.2

11.3

2.1

8.81

AX-25-802

11.5

18.8

7.3

0.29

and including

24.9

27.3

2.4

1.62

and

23.5

27.6

4.1

0.27

and including

55.3

56.6

1.3

2.71

and

36.4

38.0

1.6

0.45

AX-25-714

14.2

32.6

18.4

1.12

and

51.8

52.7

0.9

0.88

including

25.9

32.6

6.7

2.12

and

85.6

88.2

2.6

0.44

including

28.6

32.6

4.0

2.78

and

107.0

108.5

1.5

0.42

including

32.2

32.6

0.4

6.18

and

131.4

182.5

51.1

0.78

and

51.6

56.2

4.6

1.49

including

154.2

166.0

11.8

2.82

including

54.2

56.2

2.0

2.78

including

161.7

166.0

4.3

7.26

including

54.2

55.0

0.8

4.54

including

164.5

166.0

1.5

12.60

AX-25-715

13.0

23.0

10.0

0.29

AX-25-803

78.4

139.6

61.2

0.92

including

21.9

23.0

1.1

1.38

including

101.0

139.6

38.6

1.38

and

89.8

99.0

9.2

0.83

including

101.0

101.4

0.4

14.77

including

94.6

99.0

4.4

1.19

including

112.9

117.3

4.4

5.60

including

94.6

95.0

0.4

5.02

including

115.6

116.3

0.7

13.20

and

110.4

111.0

0.6

0.44

including

132.7

133.2

0.5

3.33

and

113.4

114.5

1.1

0.43

and

165.6

217.5

51.9

0.40

and

119.0

125.0

6.0

0.30

including

172.6

184.0

11.4

1.06

and

134.0

140.3

6.3

0.31

including

212.9

214.4

1.5

1.03

including

140.0

140.3

0.3

1.05

AX-25-804

17.0

19.3

2.3

0.37

and

157.0

177.8

20.8

0.39

and

25.3

26.8

1.5

0.30

including

170.0

173.9

3.9

1.49

and

48.3

49.8

1.5

0.40

including

172.9

173.9

1.0

3.86

and

83.8

186.5

102.7

0.50

and

189.9

191.0

1.1

0.54

including

85.3

89.0

3.7

1.42

and

213.5

215.0

1.5

1.07

and including

101.6

103.0

1.4

1.79

AX-25-716

3.2

26.8

23.6

0.48

and including

114.7

123.6

8.9

1.94

including

13.0

26.8

13.8

0.73

including

117.4

119.2

1.8

6.65

including

18.7

19.0

0.3

17.10

and including

153.5

154.5

1.0

5.04

and

51.8

68.8

17.0

0.39

and including

179.7

180.4

0.7

8.77

including

52.8

54.2

1.4

1.63

and

204.5

237.9

33.4

0.28

AX-25-717

17.7

26.1

8.4

0.41

including

215.0

220.4

5.4

0.92

including

25.0

26.1

1.1

1.39

including

220.0

220.4

0.4

5.22

and

67.0

68.6

1.6

0.35

AX-25-805

5.7

109.4

103.7

0.39

AX-25-718

8.1

26.2

18.1

0.41

including

5.7

14.4

8.7

1.32

including

21.8

23.2

1.4

2.93

including

12.4

14.4

2.0

3.78

and

66.0

67.1

1.1

0.31

and including

50.0

51.4

1.4

1.30

AX-25-719

46.8

126.5

79.7

0.37

and including

70.9

75.1

4.2

2.56

including

56.8

108.0

51.2

0.45

including

70.9

72.0

1.1

4.92

including

56.8

57.3

0.5

10.96

and including

88.5

88.9

0.4

1.02

and including

90.2

90.8

0.6

6.85

and

126.6

127.2

0.6

1.47

and

144.5

152.0

7.5

0.58

and

146.0

154.6

8.6

0.44

and

171.0

172.8

1.8

0.47

including

146.0

153.0

7.0

0.47

and

192.2

192.5

0.3

1.86

and

187.6

193.5

5.9

0.61

AX-25-720

12.9

51.8

38.9

0.30

and

209.5

211.0

1.5

1.14

including

45.3

51.8

6.5

1.10

and

252.4

253.8

1.4

1.47

including

45.3

45.6

0.3

14.40

and

272.6

274.0

1.4

3.70

and

82.4

84.9

2.5

9.81

AX-25-806

10.0

44.0

34.0

0.37

including

82.4

82.8

0.4

16.70

including

15.0

16.0

1.0

5.29

and including

83.9

84.9

1.0

13.80

and including

30.5

32.0

1.5

1.74

AX-25-721

16.9

18.3

1.4

0.34

and

86.5

118.5

32.0

0.42

and

37.5

38.2

0.7

0.50

including

88.5

99.5

11.0

0.98

and

47.2

53.0

5.8

0.34

including

98.5

99.5

1.0

4.51

and

70.2

71.2

1.0

0.31

and

136.0

142.0

6.0

0.37

AX-25-722

16.1

17.2

1.1

1.07

and

156.5

158.0

1.5

0.76

and

29.2

31.8

2.6

0.39

and

168.5

170.0

1.5

0.59

and

59.5

61.0

1.5

0.38

and

180.2

181.5

1.3

0.99

AX-25-723

52.8

53.2

0.4

0.76

and

193.0

194.0

1.0

0.32

and

55.3

55.8

0.5

0.49

AX-25-807

78.2

78.7

0.5

1.76

AX-25-724

24.6

35.0

10.4

0.36

and

115.0

260.5

145.5

0.64

and

59.0

65.0

6.0

0.36

including

115.0

118.8

3.8

4.63

including

59.0

60.4

1.4

1.22

including

115.0

115.7

0.7

9.77

and

81.6

88.5

6.9

0.46

and including

117.6

118.8

1.2

7.39

including

83.7

84.1

0.4

5.74

and including

132.0

133.5

1.5

1.43

and

111.6

167.0

55.4

0.64

and including

148.1

158.5

10.4

1.93

including

126.4

132.3

5.9

4.60

including

148.1

149.5

1.4

9.28

including

126.4

127.9

1.5

14.90

and including

157.0

158.5

1.5

2.61

and including

155.6

156.0

0.4

5.89

and including

198.5

234.6

36.1

1.00

and

185.3

185.6

0.3

1.96

including

213.0

214.3

1.3

7.79

and

203.0

203.7

0.7

1.40

and including

232.0

233.5

1.5

3.30

and

248.0

249.5

1.5

0.41

AX-25-809

13.6

13.9

0.3

0.59

and

270.5

274.3

3.8

0.37

and

33.0

82.8

49.8

0.42

AX-25-725

86.6

87.0

0.4

0.33

including

33.0

52.7

19.7

0.39

AX-25-726

57.9

58.9

1.0

1.96

and including

67.8

70.9

3.1

1.92

AX-25-727

22.4

23.2

0.8

0.50

and

143.5

158.1

14.6

0.64

and

49.7

53.0

3.3

2.17

including

147.5

156.5

9.0

0.81

including

49.7

51.0

1.3

4.90

and

179.0

180.0

1.0

0.61

AX-25-728

12.5

13.2

0.7

1.30

and

208.7

209.8

1.1

0.75

and

39.3

40.8

1.5

2.56

and

216.4

220.0

3.6

0.46

and

64.3

80.8

16.5

0.86

and

250.5

258.0

7.5

0.49

including

64.3

65.1

0.8

4.52

including

250.5

252.0

1.5

1.45

including

71.1

72.2

1.1

3.16

and

283.4

285.0

1.6

2.31

including

79.2

79.5

0.3

3.77

AX-25-810

61.7

62.7

1.0

0.38

and

99.0

100.2

1.2

1.51

and

87.3

90.3

3.0

1.38

and

135.8

158.0

22.2

0.47

including

87.3

88.3

1.0

2.76

and

150.0

156.8

6.8

1.03

and

112.6

114.0

1.4

0.31

and

191.0

194.0

3.0

0.84

and

143.3

183.4

40.1

0.68

and

225.0

225.8

0.8

0.91

including

143.3

159.2

15.9

0.92

and

238.8

239.4

0.6

0.38

including

151.2

151.6

0.4

4.51

and

254.7

256.0

1.3

0.37

and including

158.6

159.2

0.6

16.58

AX-25-731

36.2

47.2

11.0

1.24

and including

182.7

183.4

0.7

12.04

including

37.7

42.7

5.0

2.27

and

201.7

233.5

31.8

0.39

including

38.6

39.1

0.5

14.10

including

201.7

210.5

8.8

0.80

and

73.8

74.4

0.6

0.91

including

209.7

210.5

0.8

5.03

and

79.0

80.5

1.5

0.40

and including

232.0

233.5

1.5

1.86

AX-25-732

21.8

22.4

0.6

2.57

and

260.0

261.5

1.5

0.64

and

55.3

56.6

1.3

0.35

and

276.5

286.2

9.7

0.33

and

76.5

78.2

1.7

0.55

AX-25-811

29.5

44.7

15.2

0.40

and

85.1

85.8

0.7

0.44

including

29.5

31.4

1.9

1.87

and

99.8

124.2

24.4

0.34

and

82.3

117.6

35.3

0.37

including

113.0

114.5

1.5

1.40

including

82.3

84.0

1.7

2.65

and

156.0

159.0

3.0

0.86

and including

107.2

116.5

9.3

0.55

including

156.0

157.5

1.5

1.34

including

116.0

116.5

0.5

6.55

and

193.5

207.3

13.8

0.55

and

147.8

149.4

1.6

0.72

including

193.5

204.6

11.1

0.63

and

173.1

174.6

1.5

0.28

AX-25-733

4.3

13.4

9.1

0.42

and

193.7

195.0

1.3

1.21

including

10.7

12.0

1.3

1.12

and

214.7

217.8

3.1

0.70

and

106.7

108.2

1.5

0.31

AX-25-815

86.5

97.0

10.5

0.57

and

122.0

123.0

1.0

0.88

including

90.0

92.0

2.0

1.75

AX-25-734

32.6

33.7

1.1

0.49

AX-25-814

31.9

32.6

0.7

1.94

and

42.4

43.9

1.5

0.53

and

44.4

143.0

98.6

0.39

and

127.1

128.3

1.2

0.30

including

44.4

44.7

0.3

17.11

AX-25-735

6.0

7.0

1.0

0.44

and including

56.3

57.8

1.5

1.56

and

18.0

20.0

2.0

0.34

and including

71.8

82.0

10.2

1.37

and

24.1

40.0

15.9

0.33

including

75.4

76.1

0.7

7.06

including

35.3

36.0

0.7

1.03

and including

95.8

112.8

17.0

0.38

and

55.7

61.6

5.9

0.30

and

185.6

201.0

15.4

0.67

including

60.7

61.6

0.9

1.14

including

195.9

197.4

1.5

4.92

and

92.5

93.5

1.0

0.49

and

239.5

241.2

1.7

0.46

AX-25-736

19.5

40.0

20.5

0.36

and

247.1

248.0

0.9

0.31

including

19.5

21.0

1.5

2.04

and

268.1

268.7

0.6

0.52

and

27.5

40.0

12.5

0.31

AX-25-816

48.4

49.5

1.1

0.54

and

54.3

55.7

1.4

0.48

and

79.5

80.0

0.5

0.87

and

60.8

61.5

0.7

0.48

and

99.2

138.0

38.8

0.60

and

117.3

117.9

0.6

0.62

including

105.1

138.0

32.9

0.67

and

129.1

129.7

0.6

0.36

including

125.3

125.8

0.5

22.11

and

152.5

154.0

1.5

0.54

and including

137.5

138.0

0.5

4.66

and

173.2

183.0

9.8

0.29

and

154.0

155.0

1.0

0.64

including

173.2

174.0

0.8

1.19

AX-25-817

31.1

33.0

1.9

0.68

and

190.5

192.0

1.5

0.32

including

31.1

32.0

0.9

1.05

and

196.5

198.0

1.5

0.50

and

56.0

57.1

1.1

0.63

and

202.5

204.0

1.5

0.33

and

67.3

68.7

1.4

0.45

and

205.0

206.5

1.5

0.31

and

71.7

76.1

4.4

0.33

and

217.0

218.3

1.3

0.52

and

102.8

104.2

1.4

0.42

and

225.5

227.0

1.5

0.34

and

115.8

116.6

0.8

0.41

and

233.0

234.5

1.5

0.46

and

177.2

178.8

1.6

0.83

and

258.9

260.0

1.1

0.33

and

204.2

205.6

1.4

0.53

and

269.0

274.5

5.5

0.35

and

213.2

223.5

10.3

0.28

AX-25-737

3.0

5.0

2.0

0.37

and

248.0

249.0

1.0

0.46

and

11.0

20.5

9.5

0.30

and

253.4

254.7

1.3

0.56

and

38.5

40.0

1.5

0.38

and

280.2

342.0

61.8

0.50

and

49.2

67.0

17.8

0.32

including

292.2

292.9

0.7

6.61

and

111.0

112.5

1.5

1.50

and including

307.5

310.0

2.5

6.29

AX-25-738

106.4

107.1

0.7

0.34

and including

335.9

336.9

1.0

2.75

and

121.2

124.0

2.8

0.46

and

365.0

403.0

38.0

1.37

and

164.5

188.5

24.0

0.28

including

365.0

394.3

29.3

1.70

including

174.8

175.8

1.0

1.06

including

365.0

365.4

0.4

3.61

and

188.0

188.5

0.5

0.94

and including

392.1

394.3

2.2

15.87

AX-25-739

15.0

22.5

7.5

0.31

and

426.4

429.1

2.7

2.19

and

47.4

51.6

4.2

0.28

and

473.7

475.7

2.0

0.62

and

68.7

69.7

1.0

0.48

and

485.7

489.7

4.0

0.42

and

82.6

104.8

22.2

0.30

and

516.0

534.8

18.8

0.30

including

99.8

104.8

5.0

0.50

including

533.2

534.8

1.6

1.48

including

99.8

100.0

0.2

5.25

and

585.0

589.0

4.0

0.45

and

123.4

133.3

9.9

1.15

and

668.2

670.1

1.9

0.31

including

123.4

124.6

1.2

2.79

AX-25-818

7.5

9.1

1.6

0.71

and including

133.0

133.3

0.3

16.10

and

22.9

82.0

59.1

0.27

and

150.9

169.6

18.7

0.84

including

37.4

38.7

1.3

1.16

including

164.6

166.1

1.5

8.76

including

52.7

54.2

1.5

2.95

and

189.0

204.0

15.0

0.37

including

67.7

68.5

0.8

1.12

including

203.2

203.4

0.2

2.62

and

102.0

118.5

16.5

0.74

and

219.6

221.1

1.5

0.39

including

102.0

108.6

6.6

1.57

AX-25-740

25.0

26.5

1.5

0.30

including

108.2

108.6

0.4

9.29

and

86.1

87.2

1.1

1.37

and

138.2

140.9

2.7

0.63

and

98.1

100.0

1.9

0.72

and

153.5

154.5

1.0

0.40

AX-25-741

25.9

33.3

7.4

0.38

and

158.4

160.0

1.6

0.34

and

52.1

52.8

0.7

0.31

and

202.8

204.0

1.2

0.40

and

76.3

77.5

1.2

0.36

and

235.0

236.0

1.0

1.43

and

141.2

142.6

1.4

0.48

including

235.4

236.0

0.6

2.12

and

166.5

167.5

1.0

0.48

AX-25-819

66.6

80.3

13.7

0.35

and

173.3

174.3

1.0

0.45

including

66.6

68.1

1.5

1.64

and

178.7

179.9

1.2

0.50

and including

79.9

80.3

0.4

2.93

and

190.9

193.4

2.5

0.81

and

99.9

149.5

49.6

1.06

including

192.9

193.4

0.5

2.45

including

104.4

130.6

26.2

1.82

and

209.8

288.0

78.2

0.29

including

106.8

107.2

0.4

4.24

including

277.5

280.8

3.3

1.97

and including

115.2

122.9

7.7

4.64

AX-25-742

124.4

126.0

1.6

0.36

including

117.9

122.9

5.0

6.58

and

143.5

150.0

6.5

0.73

including

121.4

122.9

1.5

19.90

including

149.0

150.0

1.0

3.12

AX-25-820

9.0

10.5

1.5

0.40

and

176.0

180.5

4.5

0.65

and

14.3

15.0

0.7

0.35

and

201.6

202.5

0.9

0.53

and

22.5

24.0

1.5

0.68

and

208.0

210.7

2.7

0.39

and

47.5

107.5

60.0

0.48

and

218.6

220.2

1.6

0.39

including

47.5

47.9

0.4

4.83

and

235.2

237.0

1.8

8.27

and including

58.6

59.2

0.6

1.10

including

235.2

235.8

0.6

25.40

and including

71.0

71.9

0.9

10.90

AX-25-743

20.6

37.5

16.9

0.37

and including

82.4

82.8

0.4

1.52

including

28.5

37.5

9.0

0.53

and including

94.4

104.5

10.1

0.86

and

51.0

52.0

1.0

0.68

including

102.0

103.1

1.1

3.32

and

63.0

64.0

1.0

0.83

and

125.0

126.1

1.1

0.52

and

67.1

68.2

1.1

0.34

and

141.2

142.6

1.4

0.31

and

90.0

96.0

6.0

0.91

and

161.0

162.5

1.5

0.38

including

90.0

91.4

1.4

3.12

and

169.0

170.2

1.2

0.76

and

154.4

154.9

0.5

0.48

and

174.4

175.9

1.5

0.30

and

174.2

175.7

1.5

0.39

and

220.0

221.0

1.0

1.52

and

208.6

209.0

0.4

0.89

and

233.0

233.5

0.5

1.23

and

230.3

256.2

25.9

0.51

and

274.6

275.8

1.2

0.31

including

230.3

243.6

13.3

0.90

AX-25-821

43.0

57.0

14.0

2.10

including

230.3

231.7

1.4

4.19

including

52.0

57.0

5.0

5.08

AX-25-744

12.0

26.9

14.9

0.40

including

55.5

57.0

1.5

14.90

including

17.0

18.1

1.1

1.48

AX-25-822

25.4

28.6

3.2

2.27

and

48.0

49.5

1.5

1.68

including

27.0

28.6

1.6

4.24

including

49.0

49.5

0.5

4.02

and

43.5

44.0

0.5

0.68

and

68.6

80.3

11.7

0.41

and

59.9

126.5

66.6

0.49

including

70.0

71.6

1.6

1.35

including

92.0

94.3

2.3

3.56

and

93.7

95.2

1.5

0.35

including

92.0

92.4

0.4

11.65

and

100.0

100.4

0.4

0.91

and including

106.0

106.4

0.4

4.21

and

109.5

156.3

46.8

0.28

and including

110.9

111.4

0.5

2.54

including

114.9

121.3

6.4

0.93

and including

117.6

124.8

7.2

1.50

including

114.9

115.2

0.3

3.56

including

117.6

119.9

2.3

2.86

and including

140.5

142.0

1.5

1.00

AX-25-823

12.0

22.0

10.0

1.02

and

199.5

201.0

1.5

1.13

and

44.0

54.0

10.0

0.49

and

216.5

218.0

1.5

2.75

including

50.0

54.0

4.0

0.80

and

233.2

259.5

26.3

0.74

and

70.6

127.9

57.3

0.62

including

234.7

240.8

6.1

2.59

including

70.6

87.0

16.4

0.69

including

234.7

236.2

1.5

7.39

including

86.6

87.0

0.4

3.39

AX-25-745

25.5

29.5

4.0

0.40

and including

112.9

119.0

6.1

3.39

and

47.5

49.0

1.5

0.30

including

115.6

115.9

0.3

50.84

and

144.5

146.0

1.5

0.36

and including

118.5

119.0

0.5

3.50

and

151.5

175.5

24.0

0.29

and

148.5

149.2

0.7

0.39

including

174.1

175.5

1.4

1.95

and

153.3

154.7

1.4

0.44

and

206.0

220.5

14.5

0.46

and

166.4

171.2

4.8

0.29

including

210.0

211.5

1.5

1.30

and

200.4

231.1

30.7

0.43

and

244.0

249.0

5.0

1.18

including

205.8

213.4

7.6

1.31

including

244.0

245.0

1.0

5.14

including

208.0

209.5

1.5

3.05

and

250.9

253.0

2.1

2.37

including

251.4

253.0

1.6

2.96

*Note: Calculated percentage of true thickness for drill intervals is presented in each drillbholes in table 2.

Table 2: Collar Locations for drill holes in this release

HOLE ID

EASTING (m)

NORTHING (m)

ELEVATION (m)

Depth (m)

Azimuth

Dip

Pct of True Thickness

AX-25-638

467119

7084045

784

111.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-640

467053

7084043

781

11.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-641

468399

7083425

830

259.1

0

-60

90%

AX-25-642

466995

7084040

779

115.8

0

-60

90%

AX-25-643

466933

7084041

777

111.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-644

466879

7084044

774

150.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-646

467033

7084100

778

275.8

0

-60

90%

AX-25-647

468775

7083385

870

243.8

0

-60

90%

AX-25-648

468607

7083289

863

306.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-649

467029

7084066

780

89.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-650

467029

7084066

780

225.6

245

-50

41%

AX-25-652

467029

7084066

780

303.3

180

-70

54%

AX-25-653

468465

7082953

871

301.8

0

-55

85%

AX-25-654

467029

7084066

780

228

120

-65

45%

AX-25-656

468511

7082945

878

300.2

0

-55

85%

AX-25-657

467240

7084037

788

153.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-658

467336

7084014

791

157

0

-60

90%

AX-25-659

467845

7084036

793

198.6

0

-60

90%

AX-25-660

468467

7082859

873

289.8

0

-55

85%

AX-25-661

466914

7083543

785

408.4

0

-60

90%

AX-25-662

467842

7083932

793

247.2

0

-60

90%

AX-25-663

467932

7083936

793

249.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-664

468359

7082934

853

332.2

0

-55

85%

AX-25-665

468025

7083994

793

293.5

0

-60

90%

AX-25-666

466892

7083450

784

448.1

0

-60

90%

AX-25-667

468557

7083096

861

412.1

0

-60

90%

AX-25-668

467446

7084025

792

61

0

-60

90%

AX-25-669

467450

7083992

792

78.6

0

-60

90%

AX-25-670

467507

7083900

789

117.4

0

-60

90%

AX-25-671

467489

7083837

789

149.4

0

-60

90%

AX-25-672

467562

7083871

789

135.6

0

-60

90%

AX-25-673

467600

7083826

789

150.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-674

466832

7083498

781

438.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-675

467615

7083883

790

137.2

0

-60

90%

AX-25-676

467594

7083423

794

405.4

0

-60

90%

AX-25-677

467524

7083763

789

226.5

0

-60

90%

AX-25-678

466813

7083666

755

322.8

0

-60

90%

AX-25-679

467503

7083711

788

420.6

0

-60

90%

AX-25-680

467502

7083482

791

373.4

0

-60

90%

AX-25-681

466702

7083627

746

331

0

-60

90%

AX-25-682

467525

7083652

788

298.7

0

-60

90%

AX-25-683

467591

7083539

791

361.2

0

-60

90%

AX-25-684

466659

7083553

745

403.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-685

467598

7083737

789

248.4

0

-60

90%

AX-25-686

467313

7083850

787

199.6

0

-60

90%

AX-25-688

466702

7083430

773

205.7

0

-60

90%

AX-25-689

467285

7083788

785

231.7

0

-60

90%

AX-25-690

466704

7083367

773

228.6

0

-60

90%

AX-25-691

467190

7083765

785

274.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-692

466753

7083336

775

245.4

0

-60

90%

AX-25-693

466096

7083799

704

323.1

0

-60

90%

AX-25-694

466804

7083366

778

253

0

-60

90%

AX-25-695

466280

7083774

712

283.5

0

-60

90%

AX-25-697

466454

7083008

753

310.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-698

466353

7083811

717

248.4

0

-60

90%

AX-25-699

466510

7083046

756

268.2

0

-60

90%

AX-25-700

466553

7083001

760

306.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-701

467001

7083963

780

152.4

0

-60

90%

AX-25-702

466901

7083896

768

153.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-703

466903

7083800

773

227.1

0

-60

90%

AX-25-704

466553

7083001

760

236.2

180

-70

50%

AX-25-705

466904

7083848

771

185.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-706

466657

7082999

766

249.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-707

466800

7083897

760

179.8

0

-60

90%

AX-25-708

467001

7083858

772

190.5

0

-60

90%

AX-25-709B

466650

7082899

761

251.5

0

-60

90%

AX-25-710

466957

7083980

778

140.2

0

-60

90%

AX-25-711

466843

7084051

771

76.2

0

-60

90%

AX-25-712

466793

7084047

767

70.1

0

-60

90%

AX-25-713

466746

7084037

762

70.1

0

-60

90%

AX-25-714

466689

7084036

754

68.6

0

-60

90%

AX-25-715

466703

7083055

769

251.5

0

-60

90%

AX-25-716

466658

7084046

751

70.1

0

-60

90%

AX-25-717

466614

7084052

745

70.1

0

-60

90%

AX-25-718

466561

7084049

737

67.1

0

-60

90%

AX-25-719

466796

7083052

773

265.2

0

-60

90%

AX-25-720

466562

7084003

736

91.4

0

-60

90%

AX-25-721

466520

7084025

731

85.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-722

466469

7083982

724

120.4

0

-60

90%

AX-25-723

466468

7084029

725

86.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-724

466758

7083002

770

274.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-725

466422

7083981

717

126.5

0

-60

90%

AX-25-726

467297

7084051

789

115.8

0

-60

90%

AX-25-727

467297

7084102

788

76.8

0

-60

90%

AX-25-728

466852

7083001

774

274.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-729

467397

7084060

792

111.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-730

467609

7083965

789

85.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-731

467700

7083976

792

85.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-732

466793

7082941

771

237.7

0

-60

90%

AX-25-733

467744

7083895

791

140.5

0

-60

90%

AX-25-734

467743

7083841

791

172.2

0

-60

90%

AX-25-735

467045

7083979

782

126.5

0

-60

90%

AX-25-736

466303

7082672

745

285.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-737

467135

7083964

785

135.6

0

-60

90%

AX-25-738

466389

7083902

717

201.2

0

-60

90%

AX-25-739

466917

7082899

774

236.2

0

-60

90%

AX-25-740

466378

7083954

715

157

0

-60

90%

AX-25-741

466300

7082602

747

300.2

0

-60

90%

AX-25-742

466503

7083708

728

251.5

0

-60

90%

AX-25-743

466544

7083221

753

257.6

0

-50

80%

AX-25-744

466358

7082968

746

275.8

0

-60

90%

AX-25-745

466604

7083702

747

257.6

0

-60

90%

AX-25-746

466503

7082594

760

310.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-747

466382

7083763

726

251.5

0

-60

90%

AX-25-748

466402

7082498

757

376.4

0

-60

90%

AX-25-749

466308

7083817

712

256

0

-60

90%

AX-25-750

466205

7083899

709

163.1

0

-60

90%

AX-25-751

466601

7082501

768

371.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-752B

466109

7083876

704

185.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-753

466707

7083777

759

234.7

0

-60

90%

AX-25-754

466802

7082500

785

431.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-755

469690

7082679

986

117.4

0

-60

90%

AX-25-756

466706

7083821

757

201.2

0

-60

90%

AX-25-757

469724

7082613

990

158.5

0

-60

90%

AX-25-758

466774

7083743

759

278.8

0

-60

90%

AX-25-759

469621

7082616

987

147.8

0

-60

90%

AX-25-760

466202

7082667

740

315.5

0

-60

90%

AX-25-761

469616

7082552

991

173.7

0

-60

90%

AX-25-762B

466802

7083830

766

310.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-763

466200

7082601

743

326.1

0

-60

90%

AX-25-764

466131

7082671

737

374.9

350

-55

85%

AX-25-765

469680

7082559

996

175.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-766

466705

7083773

758

265.2

0

-80

85%

AX-25-767

466753

7083825

761

201.2

0

-60

90%

AX-25-768

469735

7082563

993

193.6

0

-60

90%

AX-25-769

466101

7082398

746

326.4

0

-60

90%

AX-25-770

466801

7083777

763

307.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-771

469683

7082554

991

190.5

25

-55

80%

AX-25-772

466104

7082201

746

335.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-773

466852

7083772

766

269.1

0

-75

80%

AX-25-774

469503

7082550

990

155.7

0

-60

90%

AX-25-775

466855

7083774

776

326.1

335

-53

95%

AX-25-776

466000

7082402

738

338.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-777

469501

7082455

1007

204.2

0

-60

90%

AX-25-778

466540

7083920

737

202.7

0

-60

90%

AX-25-779

466302

7082406

757

326.1

0

-60

90%

AX-25-780

466812

7084016

772

150.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-781

469195

7082803

976

161.5

0

-60

90%

AX-25-782

466814

7084002

766

251.5

170

-75

40%

AX-25-783

469194

7082758

983

184.4

0

-60

90%

AX-25-784

466741

7084070

776

65.5

0

-60

90%

AX-25-785

466793

7084070

772

65.5

0

-60

90%

AX-25-786

469196

7082705

975

178.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-787

466704

7084072

756

65.5

0

-60

90%

AX-25-788

466304

7082196

753

88.4

0

-60

90%

AX-25-789

467795

7084042

801

202.7

0

-60

90%

AX-25-790

466871

7083172

774

291.1

305

-57

85%

AX-25-791

469143

7082704

972

175.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-792

467882

7083972

791

202.7

0

-60

90%

AX-25-793B

466951

7082802

786

249

0

-60

90%

AX-25-794

469103

7082650

988

199.6

0

-60

90%

AX-25-795

467883

7084089

792

146.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-796

469057

7082690

959

189

0

-60

90%

AX-25-797

467394

7084108

798

76.2

0

-60

90%

AX-25-798

466871

7083172

774

260.6

320

-50

75%

AX-25-799

466967

7083795

792

269.8

180

-80

70%

AX-25-800B

468949

7082631

969

210.3

0

-60

90%

AX-25-801

466857

7082879

766

243.8

0

-55

85%

AX-25-802

468849

7082657

944

185.9

0

-60

90%

AX-25-803

466746

7083283

773

219.2

120

-60

45%

AX-25-804

466999

7083799

783

248.4

0

-60

90%

AX-25-805

467263

7083016

767

286.5

355

-60

90%

AX-25-806

466897

7082860

793

248.4

0

-60

90%

AX-25-807

466997

7083799

782

333.8

180

-80

70%

AX-25-808

466744

7083284

781

30.5

95

-55

45%

AX-25-809

467331

7082971

795

324.6

0

-60

90%

AX-25-810

466743

7083283

777

288

100

-60

45%

AX-25-811

466941

7082911

777

227.1

45

-50

80%

AX-25-813

467420

7082904

795

345

345

-60

85%

AX-25-814

466940

7082910

775

272.8

0

-52

90%

AX-25-815

466747

7083280

782

100.6

120

-50

45%

AX-25-816

466747

7083280

782

175.3

120

-70

45%

AX-25-817

467346

7083217

792

699.5

355

-60

95%

AX-25-818

467045

7082935

783

248.4

180

-70

60%

AX-25-819

466743

7083282

792

150.9

150

-60

45%

AX-25-820

467045

7082935

783

275.8

355

-50

90%

AX-25-821

466766

7083263

781

77.7

120

-50

45%

AX-25-822

466768

7083264

780

126.5

120

-70

45%

AX-25-823

467114

7083041

786

253

350

-60

90%

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.

Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Samples returning >200 g/t Ag (MA250 or MA300) were analysed by mutli-acid digestion ICP-ES MA370. If samples returned > 1,500 g/t Ag, they were analysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA550). If samples returned > 10,000 g/t Ag, they were analysed by fire assay 2g sample (FA501). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.

Qualified Persons

Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as ‎defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE.‎ Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, ‎‎analytical and test data underlying the information.

European Investor Relations Agreement

Banyan has engaged Swiss Resource Capital AG, an independent European investor relations and communications firm based in Switzerland, to provide investor relations, translation, news dissemination, digital marketing and media outreach services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and other European markets. The agreement commences May 14, 2026 for an initial one-year term, automatically renewable on a quarterly basis thereafter unless terminated by either party. Services include dissemination of Company news and information, investor and shareholder communications, media distribution, social media marketing, virtual roadshows and broader awareness initiatives targeting the German-speaking and European investment community. Compensation is CHF 6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance, with additional fees applicable for optional roadshows, conferences and special marketing initiatives. Swiss Resource Capital AG currently holds no direct or indirect interest in Banyan Gold or its securities, and Banyan is unaware of any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

Upcoming Events

  • Canaccord Genuity 5th Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference, Henderson, NV, May 19 - 21

  • The Rule Symposium, Boca Raton, FL, July 6 - 10

  • Invest Yukon Property Tours, July 12 - 15

About Banyan

Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ‎ounces of gold ("Au") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ‎Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43‑101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.

Table 3: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project

Deposit

Gold Cut-Off (g/t)

Tonnage
(M Tonnes)

Average Gold Grade (g/t)

Contained Gold (Moz)

Indicated MRE

Airstrip

0.30

27.7

0.69

0.611

Powerline

0.30

84.8

0.61

1.663

Total Combined Indicated MRE

0.30

112.5

0.63

2.274

Inferred MRE

Airstrip

0.30

10.1

0.75

0.245

Powerline

0.30

270.4

0.60

5.208

Total Combined Inferred MRE

0.30

280.6

0.60

5.453

Notes to Table 3:

  1. The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

  2. Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.

  3. The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature ‎and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an ‎Indicated Mineral Resource.

  4. Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.1

  5. The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.

In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ‎ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes of ore at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes of ore at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition ‎Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43‑101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.

Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan Gold Corporation ("Banyan") and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.

Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.

ON BEHALF OF Banyan Gold CorpORATION

(signed) "Tara Christie"
Tara Christie
President & CEO

For more information, please contact:

Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com

Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations, Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for resource expansion; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

1 The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs and, in particular, with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.

SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.



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