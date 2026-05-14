Banyan Provides Summary of 2025 Diamond Drill Program for the Flagship AurMac Project, Yukon, Canada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2026 / Banyan Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Banyan") (TSXV:BYN,OTC:BYAGF)(OTCQB:BYAGF) is pleased to release the final drill results and provide a comprehensive summary of the 2025 AurMac delineation drill program. The 42,000 metres ("m") program included 178 drillholes at the AurMac Project, with the primary goal of the 2025 drill program to maximize economic potential for the upcoming Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"; expected second half of 2026) by targeting high-grade domain and mineralized envelope extensions, and waste block conversion. Drilling took place from March 27, 2026, to November 10, 2026. Drill results throughout AurMac consistently intersected high-grade gold ("Au") mineralization, including well mineralized sheeted quartz vein domains hosting Bismuth-sulphosalts and visible gold throughout the core of the Powerline Deposit ("Powerline"). Very high-grade gold mineralization associated with sulphide replacement and skarn-style mineralization in the Airstrip Deposit ("Airstrip") were intersected in a core high-grade contact zone between calcareous metasedimentary rocks and a felsic aplite dyke. These findings follow up on drilling conducted in 2024 (see news release dated February 19, 2025).
Assay highlights from this release:
AX-25-692: 9.12 g/t Au over 1.5m within 0.78 g/t Au over 21.6m
AND 0.64 g.t Au over 15.6m
AX-25-743: 0.90 g/t Au over 13.3m within 0.51 g/t Au over 25.9m
AX-25-744: 2.59 g/t Au over 6.1m within 0.74 g/t Au over 26.3m
AX-25-760: 1.00 g/t Au over 4.0m AND 0.72 g/t Au over 11.4m all within 0.43 g/t Au over 58.4m
AND 6.56 g/t Au over 2.5m within 0.57 g/t Au over 42.3m
AX-25-776: 0.82 g.t Au over 6.6m within 0.47 g/t au over 14.2m
AX-25-790: 0.78 g/t Au over 16.8m within 0.5 g/t Au over 44.0m, including high grade of 17.34g/t Au over 0.4m
"We are looking forward to incorporating the 2025 drill results into our upcoming Mineral Resource Update and PEA, marking our first opportunity to speak about the economics of the AurMac Project," stated Tara Christie, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The PEA will focus on the gold potential, while ongoing drilling of the exciting silver intersections and metallurgical work throughout 2026 will further define the silver economics, potentially contributing to a future economic study."
"Banyan was able to take full advantage of an expanded drill program of over 42,000m to follow-up on high-grade zones intersected in 2024, while supporting the upcoming PEA through targeted drilling to convert in-pit waste blocks and expand high-grade domains identified with the new 3D model," stated Duncan Mackay, Vice President, Exploration. "Drilling through 2025 further expanded the AurMac deposits, showcasing the potential to connect the Airstrip and Powerline pits. We have identified areas where the conceptual pit may be flattened and extended at depth, demonstrating the open nature of mineralization, with 200-300m step outs hitting promising mineralization and visible gold in several directions. In an exciting new dimension, we have successfully followed up on bonanza-grade silver intersections in the core of Powerline and have identified at least eight discrete Keno-style silver veins across the deposits."
Airstrip Deposit:
Consistent high-grade drill intersections through 2025 reinforce the continuity of gold mineralization associated with skarn-style sulphide replacement mineralization in Airstrip and the potential of this near-surface deposit. The first visible gold intersected in Airstrip is associated with skarn mineralization and is coincident with the highest-grade samples we have seen at this deposit (13.4 g/t Au over 5.94m, including 41.1 g/t Au over 0.97m). The potential of the high-grade contact zone in Airstrip is highlighted by samples in AX-25-650 returning results such as 51.2 g/t Au over 0.63m, 32.7 g/t Au over 0.55m and 41.1 g/t Au over 0.97m (see news release dated June 25, 2025). High-grade mineralization was also intersected in approximately 200m down-dip step-outs in Cal 1 and Cal 2 on the southern edge of Airstrip (Figure 3; AX-25-799 - 7.04 g/t Au over 6.0m within 0.68 g/t Au over 125.5m; see Banyan Gold News release dated February 8, 2026).
Powerline Deposit:
Drilling in 2025 successfully intersected high-grade intervals associated with mineralized domains and sheeted-vein systems typical of Reduced Intrusion Related Gold deposits ("RIRGs") throughout the core of Powerline. With the improved 3D model for Powerline, mineralized domains can be more effectively targeted with opportunities to convert waste blocks; extend domains and flatten or deepen the conceptual pit floor; potentially extend high-grade portions of the main deposit at AurMac ; and support the upcoming PEA in the second half of 2026.
In Powerline, sheeted quartz-veins with visible gold, bismuth sulphosalts, and arsenopyrite are localized in higher concentrations in zones of more competent, brittle rocks. Veins are centimetre to decimetre in scale, generally with trace to 2% accessory minerals (bismuth sulphosalts and arsenopyrite). As rheology of the stratigraphy controls vein emplacement, detailed modelling is being carried out to refine the litho-structural model of the deposit and help define more refined mineralized domains. Many mineralized domains are open down-dip, with potential for more domains to be identified outside of the current mineralised envelope.
Continued drilling at Powerline has successfully confirmed mineralized domains in the core of Powerline (Figure 5), refined and extended mineralization between the Powerline and Airstrip main pits (Figure 3) and extended mineralization with potential to convert waste blocks in the southwest of Powerline.
Gold mineralization in southwest Powerline is consistent with mineralization seen in the core of Powerline; gold mineralization is associated with discordant sheeted quartz veins hosting sulphosalts and sulphides (predominantly sphalerite, arsenopyrite), and is preferentially hosted in silicified/altered host rocks. Additional step-out drilling has intersected high-grade mineralization with potential to extend mineralized domains outside the conceptual pit boundary (Figure 6).
Silver Mineralization:
The identification of high-grade silver potential along extended strike lengths in central Powerline added a new dimension to the mineralization and metallogenic story for AurMac.
Highlights from 2025 (see news release dated January 22, 2026) confirming the very high-grade Keno-style silver mineralization in Powerline:
AX-25-803 - 5,625 g/t Ag over 3.4m within 1,841 g/t Ag over 10.4m, with very high-grade interval of 10,734 g/t Ag over 1.7m
AX-25-790 - 110.7 g/t Ag over 0.8m within 22.06 g/t Ag over 5.7m
AX-25-715 - 132 g/t Ag over 0.5m within 7.25 g/t Ag over 13.7m
Drillhole AX-25-803 was collared 90m away from 2021 Hole 142 and successfully intersected the vein pierce point 20m from Hole 142 at depth. Being able to successfully target this specific narrow, high-grade vein structure at depth is a technical success on top of the prospectivity for additional sub-parallel veins of silver mineralization which we are finding in the Ag-1 vein zone. Parallel veins intersected in both current and historic drilling further reinforce the scale and exploration potential of the targeted zone.
The high-grade Keno-style veins take advantage of steeply dipping, late brittle structures that strike northeast-southwest, cross-cutting the sheeted quartz veins that host gold mineralization (See Figure 7).
Table 1: Drill intervals for 2025 from AurMac
|
HOLE NUMBER
|
depth from
|
depth to
|
Au Interval (m)
|
Au Interval (g/t)
|
|
HOLE NUMBER
|
depth from
|
depth to
|
Au Interval (m)
|
Au Interval (g/t)
|
AX-25-638
|
13.7
|
14.9
|
1.2
|
0.40
|
|
AX-25-746
|
19.8
|
21.0
|
1.2
|
0.54
|
and
|
43.4
|
48.6
|
5.2
|
0.39
|
|
and
|
44.2
|
45.7
|
1.5
|
0.34
|
AX-25-640
|
18.6
|
27.1
|
8.5
|
0.31
|
|
and
|
116.8
|
126.5
|
9.7
|
0.30
|
and
|
46.0
|
59.0
|
13.0
|
0.72
|
|
and
|
145.6
|
202.0
|
56.4
|
0.38
|
including
|
53.6
|
59.0
|
5.4
|
1.25
|
|
including
|
164.6
|
178.2
|
13.6
|
0.66
|
and
|
92.5
|
104.7
|
12.2
|
0.29
|
|
and including
|
188.5
|
200.8
|
12.3
|
0.52
|
AX-25-641
|
91.0
|
92.3
|
1.3
|
0.30
|
|
including
|
200.2
|
200.8
|
0.6
|
3.94
|
and
|
204.9
|
206.0
|
1.1
|
1.35
|
|
and
|
220.0
|
259.5
|
39.5
|
0.56
|
and
|
219.5
|
221.0
|
1.5
|
0.57
|
|
including
|
224.5
|
243.3
|
18.8
|
0.92
|
and
|
248.0
|
256.5
|
8.5
|
0.18
|
|
including
|
229.0
|
234.7
|
5.7
|
1.70
|
AX-25-642
|
6.1
|
7.6
|
1.5
|
0.88
|
|
and
|
302.0
|
310.2
|
8.2
|
0.34
|
and
|
30.5
|
31.9
|
1.4
|
0.60
|
|
including
|
303.3
|
303.8
|
0.5
|
1.67
|
and
|
54.3
|
60.2
|
5.9
|
1.11
|
|
AX-25-747
|
56.8
|
63.4
|
6.6
|
0.57
|
and
|
88.0
|
89.6
|
1.6
|
0.52
|
|
including
|
61.9
|
63.4
|
1.5
|
1.70
|
and
|
111.9
|
113.2
|
1.3
|
0.34
|
|
and
|
86.0
|
101.4
|
15.4
|
0.61
|
AX-25-643
|
7.7
|
26.8
|
19.1
|
0.99
|
|
including
|
92.9
|
94.2
|
1.3
|
4.66
|
including
|
23.0
|
26.8
|
3.8
|
4.34
|
|
and
|
112.5
|
114.2
|
1.7
|
0.89
|
including
|
25.0
|
26.8
|
1.8
|
8.24
|
|
and
|
142.3
|
213.6
|
71.3
|
0.50
|
and
|
56.4
|
57.6
|
1.2
|
0.34
|
|
including
|
142.3
|
143.2
|
0.9
|
3.38
|
and
|
58.9
|
60.1
|
1.2
|
0.30
|
|
and including
|
161.5
|
162.6
|
1.1
|
1.54
|
and
|
64.0
|
64.3
|
0.3
|
0.42
|
|
and including
|
189.0
|
212.2
|
23.2
|
0.83
|
and
|
65.5
|
68.2
|
2.7
|
0.38
|
|
including
|
191.2
|
194.6
|
3.4
|
3.25
|
and
|
93.5
|
95.0
|
1.5
|
0.40
|
|
and including
|
211.2
|
212.2
|
1.0
|
4.75
|
and
|
99.5
|
100.9
|
1.4
|
0.45
|
|
and
|
234.7
|
236.7
|
2.0
|
0.30
|
AX-25-644
|
8.8
|
59.0
|
50.2
|
0.36
|
|
AX-25-748
|
14.4
|
42.0
|
27.6
|
0.35
|
including
|
20.7
|
29.3
|
8.6
|
0.37
|
|
including
|
30.3
|
31.7
|
1.4
|
2.42
|
and including
|
42.4
|
49.7
|
7.3
|
0.91
|
|
and
|
55.3
|
56.8
|
1.5
|
0.35
|
and
|
75.5
|
77.0
|
1.5
|
0.51
|
|
and
|
58.3
|
59.6
|
1.3
|
0.30
|
and
|
142.9
|
143.8
|
0.9
|
0.34
|
|
and
|
72.8
|
74.3
|
1.5
|
0.35
|
AX-25-646
|
5.6
|
7.0
|
1.4
|
0.40
|
|
and
|
91.4
|
93.8
|
2.4
|
2.07
|
and
|
18.8
|
20.3
|
1.5
|
0.40
|
|
including
|
91.4
|
91.9
|
0.5
|
5.84
|
and
|
26.7
|
28.3
|
1.6
|
0.38
|
|
and including
|
92.5
|
93.8
|
1.3
|
1.31
|
and
|
33.0
|
34.6
|
1.6
|
0.53
|
|
and
|
128.0
|
172.0
|
44.0
|
0.43
|
and
|
238.2
|
239.3
|
1.1
|
0.85
|
|
including
|
129.5
|
130.4
|
0.9
|
1.92
|
AX-25-647
|
39.2
|
40.7
|
1.5
|
0.53
|
|
and including
|
144.0
|
147.1
|
3.1
|
1.26
|
and
|
112.0
|
114.0
|
2.0
|
1.14
|
|
and
|
188.4
|
277.5
|
89.1
|
0.30
|
and
|
140.0
|
141.5
|
1.5
|
0.90
|
|
including
|
188.4
|
188.9
|
0.5
|
3.41
|
and
|
190.5
|
196.4
|
5.9
|
0.12
|
|
and including
|
227.6
|
228.7
|
1.1
|
2.06
|
AX-25-648
|
98.5
|
100.6
|
2.1
|
0.62
|
|
and including
|
247.8
|
260.0
|
12.2
|
0.65
|
and
|
130.0
|
131.2
|
1.2
|
0.34
|
|
and
|
307.0
|
309.0
|
2.0
|
0.38
|
and
|
163.3
|
170.8
|
7.5
|
0.53
|
|
and
|
331.0
|
339.0
|
8.0
|
0.34
|
including
|
170.0
|
170.8
|
0.8
|
1.60
|
|
and
|
363.0
|
365.0
|
2.0
|
0.80
|
and
|
186.0
|
192.9
|
6.9
|
0.72
|
|
AX-25-749
|
81.5
|
82.0
|
0.5
|
0.32
|
including
|
192.3
|
192.9
|
0.6
|
3.31
|
|
and
|
100.5
|
102.5
|
2.0
|
0.83
|
AX-25-649
|
6.5
|
6.9
|
0.4
|
0.41
|
|
and
|
119.0
|
132.6
|
13.6
|
0.28
|
AX-25-650
|
79.0
|
117.1
|
38.1
|
3.95
|
|
and
|
149.1
|
167.3
|
18.2
|
0.56
|
including
|
80.0
|
84.3
|
4.3
|
12.06
|
|
including
|
149.1
|
151.0
|
1.9
|
2.86
|
and including
|
87.6
|
93.6
|
6.0
|
0.77
|
|
and including
|
163.0
|
164.6
|
1.6
|
1.02
|
and including
|
94.6
|
117.1
|
22.5
|
4.14
|
|
and
|
211.4
|
218.5
|
7.1
|
0.43
|
including
|
94.6
|
99.0
|
4.4
|
17.20
|
|
and
|
227.3
|
233.3
|
6.0
|
0.31
|
and
|
129.1
|
145.8
|
16.7
|
0.57
|
|
AX-25-750
|
54.9
|
56.7
|
1.8
|
0.36
|
and
|
162.3
|
166.8
|
4.5
|
0.52
|
|
and
|
65.6
|
66.4
|
0.8
|
0.37
|
and
|
196.8
|
198.4
|
1.6
|
0.56
|
|
and
|
100.9
|
107.2
|
6.3
|
0.31
|
and
|
214.0
|
215.4
|
1.4
|
2.64
|
|
and
|
137.1
|
137.7
|
0.6
|
0.39
|
AX-25-652
|
27.0
|
28.4
|
1.4
|
0.39
|
|
AX-25-751
|
45.5
|
47.0
|
1.5
|
0.55
|
and
|
50.0
|
74.2
|
24.2
|
1.19
|
|
and
|
112.3
|
113.9
|
1.6
|
0.38
|
including
|
60.5
|
62.2
|
1.7
|
14.09
|
|
and
|
120.1
|
121.4
|
1.3
|
0.62
|
and including
|
67.2
|
67.5
|
0.3
|
4.12
|
|
and
|
127.3
|
129.0
|
1.7
|
0.35
|
and
|
127.2
|
127.9
|
0.7
|
0.78
|
|
and
|
143.6
|
157.2
|
13.6
|
0.33
|
and
|
133.9
|
135.4
|
1.5
|
0.64
|
|
and
|
167.3
|
178.0
|
10.7
|
0.34
|
and
|
247.2
|
249.5
|
2.3
|
1.55
|
|
and
|
194.5
|
256.8
|
62.3
|
0.30
|
and
|
261.0
|
299.0
|
38.0
|
0.43
|
|
including
|
220.1
|
234.3
|
14.2
|
0.59
|
AX-25-653
|
34.0
|
36.0
|
2.0
|
0.54
|
|
and
|
273.3
|
274.8
|
1.5
|
0.64
|
and
|
49.0
|
63.0
|
14.0
|
0.32
|
|
and
|
342.2
|
342.6
|
0.4
|
0.82
|
and
|
85.8
|
91.8
|
6.0
|
0.36
|
|
AX-25-752B
|
33.6
|
36.6
|
3.0
|
0.58
|
and
|
104.3
|
135.5
|
31.2
|
0.65
|
|
and
|
59.4
|
62.5
|
3.1
|
0.38
|
including
|
104.3
|
104.9
|
0.6
|
16.70
|
|
and
|
112.6
|
119.8
|
7.2
|
0.43
|
and
|
147.5
|
152.5
|
5.0
|
0.31
|
|
including
|
118.8
|
119.8
|
1.0
|
1.37
|
and
|
164.5
|
168.6
|
4.1
|
0.40
|
|
AX-25-753
|
31.5
|
33.1
|
1.6
|
0.56
|
and
|
192.6
|
237.5
|
44.9
|
0.37
|
|
and
|
90.9
|
118.9
|
28.0
|
0.36
|
AX-25-654
|
15.5
|
18.5
|
3.0
|
0.64
|
|
including
|
90.9
|
92.4
|
1.5
|
1.08
|
and
|
50.8
|
72.0
|
21.2
|
1.38
|
|
and including
|
112.1
|
116.6
|
4.5
|
0.54
|
including
|
52.3
|
54.2
|
1.9
|
11.10
|
|
and
|
142.9
|
167.9
|
25.0
|
0.62
|
and
|
100.6
|
102.2
|
1.6
|
1.23
|
|
including
|
146.0
|
167.9
|
21.9
|
0.66
|
and
|
212.2
|
213.8
|
1.6
|
0.42
|
|
and
|
183.1
|
184.4
|
1.3
|
0.61
|
and
|
220.9
|
222.4
|
1.5
|
0.40
|
|
and
|
198.6
|
201.7
|
3.1
|
0.77
|
AX-25-656
|
44.3
|
62.0
|
17.7
|
0.43
|
|
including
|
199.6
|
200.2
|
0.6
|
2.14
|
and
|
107.0
|
121.3
|
14.3
|
0.30
|
|
and
|
222.5
|
224.0
|
1.5
|
0.30
|
and
|
141.3
|
149.4
|
8.1
|
0.21
|
|
AX-25-754*EOH pending'
|
10.8
|
15.0
|
4.2
|
0.39
|
and
|
178.6
|
195.4
|
16.8
|
0.35
|
|
and
|
113.5
|
118.0
|
4.5
|
0.39
|
and
|
210.7
|
212.7
|
2.0
|
0.30
|
|
and
|
170.3
|
192.0
|
21.7
|
0.32
|
and
|
236.7
|
253.8
|
17.1
|
0.24
|
|
including
|
190.5
|
192.0
|
1.5
|
1.71
|
and
|
269.8
|
282.8
|
13.0
|
0.26
|
|
and
|
204.2
|
205.7
|
1.5
|
0.86
|
AX-25-657
|
21.1
|
24.1
|
3.0
|
2.22
|
|
and
|
230.8
|
231.6
|
0.8
|
0.57
|
including
|
22.6
|
24.1
|
1.5
|
4.08
|
|
and
|
234.2
|
235.7
|
1.5
|
0.34
|
and
|
70.1
|
71.6
|
1.5
|
0.46
|
|
and
|
264.2
|
265.0
|
0.8
|
0.44
|
and
|
111.0
|
113.4
|
2.4
|
4.90
|
|
and
|
302.0
|
304.0
|
2.0
|
0.37
|
including
|
111.8
|
113.4
|
1.6
|
7.50
|
|
and
|
402.0
|
402.3
|
0.3
|
2.39
|
AX-25-658
|
10.1
|
38.4
|
28.3
|
1.31
|
|
AX-25-755
|
26.4
|
89.0
|
62.6
|
0.29
|
including
|
15.4
|
20.0
|
4.6
|
4.06
|
|
including
|
26.4
|
39.0
|
12.6
|
0.32
|
and including
|
16.2
|
17.0
|
0.8
|
18.50
|
|
including
|
26.4
|
27.4
|
1.0
|
2.27
|
and including
|
28.5
|
38.4
|
9.9
|
1.61
|
|
and including
|
38.4
|
39.0
|
0.6
|
2.47
|
including
|
34.0
|
34.5
|
0.5
|
20.50
|
|
and including
|
70.7
|
71.6
|
0.9
|
7.52
|
and
|
53.3
|
55.0
|
1.7
|
0.57
|
|
and
|
113.4
|
114.4
|
1.0
|
0.38
|
and
|
74.3
|
74.9
|
0.6
|
2.52
|
|
AX-25-756
|
64.1
|
131.6
|
67.5
|
0.35
|
and
|
100.7
|
102.3
|
1.6
|
11.77
|
|
including
|
66.6
|
70.2
|
3.6
|
0.90
|
including
|
101.6
|
102.3
|
0.7
|
23.30
|
|
and including
|
87.2
|
90.2
|
3.0
|
1.00
|
and
|
123.2
|
126.2
|
3.0
|
0.58
|
|
and including
|
110.3
|
126.0
|
15.7
|
0.55
|
and
|
153.5
|
155.0
|
1.5
|
0.40
|
|
including
|
125.0
|
126.0
|
1.0
|
3.81
|
AX-25-659
|
10.5
|
22.0
|
11.5
|
1.53
|
|
and
|
149.9
|
171.9
|
22.0
|
0.34
|
including
|
10.5
|
13.2
|
2.7
|
4.07
|
|
including
|
164.7
|
167.4
|
2.7
|
1.24
|
and
|
32.5
|
33.7
|
1.2
|
0.77
|
|
and
|
189.7
|
191.2
|
1.5
|
0.49
|
and
|
49.4
|
55.5
|
6.1
|
0.23
|
|
AX-25-757
|
29.0
|
30.5
|
1.5
|
0.36
|
and
|
74.0
|
77.4
|
3.4
|
0.72
|
|
and
|
40.3
|
41.2
|
0.9
|
0.42
|
and
|
86.8
|
97.8
|
11.0
|
0.23
|
|
and
|
76.9
|
92.3
|
15.4
|
0.36
|
and
|
117.2
|
126.5
|
9.3
|
0.30
|
|
including
|
89.0
|
89.9
|
0.9
|
1.18
|
and
|
141.5
|
143.0
|
1.5
|
0.53
|
|
and
|
101.0
|
102.5
|
1.5
|
0.48
|
and
|
165.5
|
167.0
|
1.5
|
0.34
|
|
and
|
108.5
|
110.0
|
1.5
|
0.49
|
AX-25-660
|
29.0
|
37.0
|
8.0
|
0.32
|
|
and
|
125.7
|
133.2
|
7.5
|
0.43
|
and
|
54.5
|
57.5
|
3.0
|
0.62
|
|
including
|
131.7
|
133.2
|
1.5
|
1.44
|
and
|
75.5
|
110.0
|
34.5
|
0.29
|
|
AX-25-758
|
53.0
|
61.0
|
8.0
|
0.45
|
and
|
157.0
|
219.0
|
62.0
|
0.93
|
|
including
|
59.4
|
61.0
|
1.6
|
1.89
|
including
|
163.6
|
167.1
|
3.5
|
5.91
|
|
and
|
81.7
|
82.8
|
1.1
|
1.35
|
including
|
163.6
|
164.2
|
0.6
|
15.40
|
|
and
|
91.2
|
92.4
|
1.2
|
0.46
|
including
|
166.6
|
167.1
|
0.5
|
21.50
|
|
and
|
95.2
|
95.8
|
0.6
|
0.56
|
and including
|
182.6
|
184.1
|
1.5
|
9.00
|
|
and
|
135.2
|
179.0
|
43.8
|
0.51
|
and
|
244.5
|
272.6
|
28.1
|
0.32
|
|
including
|
160.1
|
179.0
|
18.9
|
0.90
|
including
|
272.3
|
272.6
|
0.3
|
4.36
|
|
including
|
160.1
|
160.4
|
0.3
|
17.14
|
AX-25-661
|
78.3
|
79.9
|
1.6
|
0.61
|
|
and including
|
174.4
|
175.3
|
0.9
|
4.64
|
and
|
102.5
|
107.6
|
5.1
|
1.07
|
|
and
|
200.7
|
203.0
|
2.3
|
0.51
|
and
|
147.8
|
150.2
|
2.4
|
1.23
|
|
AX-25-759
|
26.2
|
74.0
|
47.8
|
0.66
|
and
|
162.2
|
163.6
|
1.4
|
0.36
|
|
including
|
29.2
|
31.2
|
2.0
|
6.85
|
and
|
180.5
|
182.0
|
1.5
|
2.03
|
|
including
|
30.2
|
31.2
|
1.0
|
9.72
|
and
|
254.7
|
256.2
|
1.5
|
0.33
|
|
and including
|
51.4
|
52.7
|
1.3
|
7.55
|
and
|
269.7
|
351.9
|
82.2
|
0.22
|
|
and
|
93.5
|
94.5
|
1.0
|
0.57
|
and
|
394.8
|
400.3
|
5.5
|
0.78
|
|
and
|
108.0
|
109.5
|
1.5
|
0.69
|
AX-25-662
|
65.0
|
69.0
|
4.0
|
1.25
|
|
AX-25-760
|
36.4
|
38.1
|
1.7
|
0.50
|
including
|
66.3
|
67.4
|
1.1
|
2.82
|
|
and
|
52.5
|
53.6
|
1.1
|
0.69
|
and
|
134.1
|
135.5
|
1.4
|
2.71
|
|
and
|
63.0
|
65.6
|
2.6
|
0.49
|
and
|
172.0
|
173.5
|
1.5
|
0.30
|
|
and
|
72.1
|
80.4
|
8.3
|
0.30
|
AX-25-663
|
77.5
|
88.0
|
10.5
|
0.31
|
|
and
|
87.8
|
89.2
|
1.4
|
0.48
|
and
|
98.5
|
100.0
|
1.5
|
0.43
|
|
and
|
93.8
|
94.5
|
0.7
|
0.34
|
and
|
177.5
|
198.2
|
20.7
|
0.34
|
|
and
|
148.6
|
149.5
|
0.9
|
0.59
|
including
|
193.1
|
194.6
|
1.5
|
2.60
|
|
and
|
154.2
|
155.8
|
1.6
|
0.32
|
and
|
242.5
|
243.2
|
0.7
|
0.33
|
|
and
|
192.0
|
193.6
|
1.6
|
0.53
|
AX-25-664
|
19.5
|
39.0
|
19.5
|
1.12
|
|
and
|
201.9
|
204.8
|
2.9
|
0.48
|
including
|
31.4
|
36.4
|
5.0
|
3.36
|
|
and
|
221.7
|
223.2
|
1.5
|
0.61
|
including
|
31.4
|
31.9
|
0.5
|
6.30
|
|
and
|
227.2
|
227.6
|
0.4
|
0.30
|
including
|
34.9
|
36.4
|
1.5
|
8.53
|
|
and
|
245.1
|
303.5
|
58.4
|
0.43
|
and
|
49.5
|
59.8
|
10.3
|
0.76
|
|
including
|
245.1
|
248.5
|
3.4
|
1.50
|
including
|
51.0
|
52.0
|
1.0
|
6.04
|
|
including
|
272.6
|
276.6
|
4.0
|
1.00
|
and
|
70.0
|
108.2
|
38.2
|
0.28
|
|
and including
|
288.4
|
299.8
|
11.4
|
0.71
|
and
|
138.5
|
158.5
|
20.0
|
0.32
|
|
including
|
293.2
|
294.1
|
0.9
|
4.10
|
and
|
170.5
|
181.0
|
10.5
|
0.60
|
|
AX-25-761
|
29.9
|
34.5
|
4.6
|
0.68
|
and
|
205.0
|
232.0
|
27.0
|
1.35
|
|
including
|
33.0
|
34.5
|
1.5
|
1.30
|
including
|
217.0
|
219.0
|
2.0
|
6.00
|
|
and
|
65.8
|
67.9
|
2.1
|
1.64
|
and including
|
230.2
|
232.0
|
1.8
|
10.40
|
|
including
|
67.1
|
67.9
|
0.8
|
3.70
|
and
|
267.0
|
268.2
|
1.2
|
1.34
|
|
and
|
100.5
|
102.0
|
1.5
|
0.35
|
and
|
293.0
|
295.0
|
2.0
|
0.35
|
|
and
|
111.0
|
120.0
|
9.0
|
0.33
|
AX-25-665
|
40.6
|
70.1
|
29.5
|
0.41
|
|
and
|
146.5
|
149.5
|
3.0
|
0.40
|
and
|
166.2
|
177.8
|
11.6
|
0.27
|
|
and
|
152.6
|
154.2
|
1.6
|
0.32
|
and
|
272.8
|
274.2
|
1.4
|
0.58
|
|
and
|
162.7
|
163.6
|
0.9
|
0.35
|
AX-25-666
|
102.9
|
103.8
|
0.9
|
0.58
|
|
AX-25-762
|
29.0
|
33.5
|
4.5
|
0.36
|
and
|
112.4
|
113.5
|
1.1
|
0.51
|
|
and
|
62.4
|
77.2
|
14.8
|
0.49
|
and
|
159.0
|
159.9
|
0.9
|
1.76
|
|
including
|
62.4
|
75.5
|
13.1
|
0.49
|
and
|
209.0
|
210.3
|
1.3
|
0.59
|
|
and
|
91.7
|
94.8
|
3.1
|
0.37
|
and
|
237.4
|
238.0
|
0.6
|
0.40
|
|
and
|
103.5
|
105.0
|
1.5
|
0.46
|
and
|
330.3
|
334.4
|
4.1
|
0.34
|
|
and
|
115.4
|
132.5
|
17.1
|
0.36
|
and
|
345.1
|
345.5
|
0.4
|
0.36
|
|
including
|
126.5
|
132.5
|
6.0
|
0.55
|
and
|
379.7
|
381.9
|
2.2
|
0.67
|
|
and
|
171.6
|
173.1
|
1.5
|
1.60
|
and
|
403.3
|
405.0
|
1.7
|
0.33
|
|
AX-25-762B
|
7.5
|
9.0
|
1.5
|
0.76
|
and
|
410.0
|
410.8
|
0.8
|
0.31
|
|
and
|
65.3
|
76.2
|
10.9
|
1.13
|
and
|
417.2
|
418.8
|
1.6
|
0.88
|
|
including
|
66.6
|
73.2
|
6.6
|
1.41
|
and
|
428.4
|
430.0
|
1.6
|
0.44
|
|
including
|
68.1
|
69.3
|
1.2
|
4.64
|
AX-25-667
|
18.0
|
25.5
|
7.5
|
0.57
|
|
and
|
93.8
|
139.1
|
45.3
|
0.29
|
and
|
64.5
|
82.4
|
17.9
|
1.34
|
|
including
|
107.3
|
108.4
|
1.1
|
1.68
|
including
|
64.5
|
66.0
|
1.5
|
6.03
|
|
and including
|
121.9
|
135.5
|
13.6
|
0.39
|
including
|
81.0
|
82.4
|
1.4
|
5.22
|
|
and
|
174.0
|
178.5
|
4.5
|
2.03
|
and
|
97.0
|
98.5
|
1.5
|
0.32
|
|
including
|
175.9
|
178.5
|
2.6
|
3.14
|
and
|
105.4
|
105.8
|
0.4
|
1.15
|
|
including
|
175.9
|
176.2
|
0.3
|
19.60
|
and
|
123.0
|
128.8
|
5.8
|
0.36
|
|
and
|
205.6
|
206.0
|
0.4
|
0.88
|
and
|
178.7
|
179.8
|
1.1
|
0.44
|
|
and
|
212.2
|
213.3
|
1.1
|
0.32
|
and
|
308.3
|
322.0
|
13.7
|
0.43
|
|
and
|
215.8
|
217.8
|
2.0
|
0.57
|
and
|
360.8
|
366.1
|
5.3
|
0.73
|
|
and
|
233.5
|
235.0
|
1.5
|
0.36
|
AX-25-668
|
29.2
|
30.5
|
1.3
|
0.31
|
|
and
|
246.0
|
247.5
|
1.5
|
0.33
|
and
|
55.6
|
56.5
|
0.9
|
4.03
|
|
and
|
250.5
|
252.0
|
1.5
|
0.38
|
AX-25-669
|
45.4
|
46.8
|
1.4
|
0.41
|
|
and
|
255.0
|
256.5
|
1.5
|
0.33
|
AX-25-670
|
21.2
|
22.5
|
1.3
|
3.25
|
|
and
|
258.0
|
259.5
|
1.5
|
0.33
|
and
|
36.0
|
55.9
|
19.9
|
1.01
|
|
and
|
275.9
|
277.5
|
1.6
|
0.32
|
including
|
41.9
|
44.0
|
2.1
|
5.91
|
|
and
|
285.6
|
291.5
|
5.9
|
0.82
|
and including
|
55.5
|
55.9
|
0.4
|
8.80
|
|
including
|
285.6
|
287.0
|
1.4
|
2.48
|
and
|
81.4
|
110.5
|
29.1
|
1.04
|
|
AX-25-763
|
8.0
|
9.1
|
1.1
|
0.90
|
including
|
82.7
|
88.1
|
5.4
|
4.60
|
|
and
|
15.5
|
17.0
|
1.5
|
0.30
|
including
|
84.0
|
84.9
|
0.9
|
20.70
|
|
and
|
19.2
|
20.5
|
1.3
|
0.35
|
AX-25-671
|
26.5
|
39.3
|
12.8
|
0.62
|
|
and
|
66.0
|
66.7
|
0.7
|
0.42
|
and
|
61.6
|
64.0
|
2.4
|
1.48
|
|
and
|
141.8
|
142.3
|
0.5
|
2.42
|
and
|
78.1
|
79.7
|
1.6
|
0.61
|
|
and
|
147.5
|
149.1
|
1.6
|
0.36
|
and
|
126.0
|
132.5
|
6.5
|
0.45
|
|
and
|
152.0
|
153.5
|
1.5
|
0.37
|
AX-25-672
|
41.4
|
54.3
|
12.9
|
0.27
|
|
and
|
220.0
|
223.4
|
3.4
|
0.41
|
and
|
98.2
|
116.3
|
18.1
|
1.11
|
|
and
|
239.5
|
243.1
|
3.6
|
0.36
|
including
|
103.6
|
105.8
|
2.2
|
6.51
|
|
and
|
248.3
|
282.0
|
33.7
|
0.31
|
including
|
104.6
|
104.9
|
0.3
|
21.30
|
|
including
|
276.6
|
277.2
|
0.6
|
5.47
|
and
|
134.4
|
135.6
|
1.2
|
0.33
|
|
and
|
302.0
|
314.9
|
12.9
|
0.58
|
AX-25-673
|
16.9
|
18.2
|
1.3
|
0.34
|
|
including
|
302.0
|
304.0
|
2.0
|
1.99
|
and
|
57.8
|
61.5
|
3.7
|
0.31
|
|
including
|
313.5
|
314.9
|
1.4
|
1.98
|
and
|
132.4
|
135.3
|
2.9
|
2.47
|
|
AX-25-764
|
29.0
|
70.2
|
41.2
|
0.28
|
AX-25-674
|
56.2
|
60.7
|
4.5
|
0.35
|
|
including
|
60.2
|
61.1
|
0.9
|
1.50
|
and
|
80.4
|
81.9
|
1.5
|
13.90
|
|
and
|
93.6
|
96.3
|
2.7
|
0.67
|
and
|
119.0
|
123.9
|
4.9
|
0.99
|
|
and
|
119.4
|
120.0
|
0.6
|
0.36
|
and
|
137.2
|
153.2
|
16.0
|
1.15
|
|
and
|
124.1
|
125.1
|
1.0
|
0.72
|
including
|
141.2
|
146.0
|
4.8
|
3.43
|
|
and
|
153.0
|
157.0
|
4.0
|
0.52
|
and
|
296.2
|
315.2
|
19.0
|
0.23
|
|
and
|
164.5
|
165.9
|
1.4
|
0.76
|
and
|
346.3
|
378.5
|
32.2
|
0.49
|
|
and
|
188.0
|
197.5
|
9.5
|
0.33
|
and
|
400.0
|
401.3
|
1.3
|
3.98
|
|
including
|
196.5
|
197.5
|
1.0
|
1.48
|
and
|
428.7
|
430.5
|
1.8
|
4.23
|
|
and
|
214.5
|
269.8
|
55.3
|
0.87
|
AX-25-675
|
19.5
|
53.7
|
34.2
|
0.34
|
|
including
|
220.4
|
221.1
|
0.7
|
3.43
|
including
|
26.4
|
45.7
|
19.3
|
0.40
|
|
and including
|
239.0
|
269.8
|
30.8
|
1.37
|
and
|
96.5
|
102.6
|
6.1
|
0.47
|
|
including
|
239.0
|
239.7
|
0.7
|
21.00
|
and
|
128.8
|
130.8
|
2.0
|
1.67
|
|
and including
|
252.6
|
258.6
|
6.0
|
2.70
|
AX-25-676
|
15.6
|
17.5
|
1.9
|
0.37
|
|
including
|
257.2
|
258.6
|
1.4
|
6.38
|
and
|
37.5
|
50.0
|
12.5
|
0.26
|
|
and
|
290.8
|
300.8
|
10.0
|
0.34
|
and
|
67.8
|
69.3
|
1.5
|
0.38
|
|
and
|
320.0
|
320.9
|
0.9
|
0.62
|
and
|
86.2
|
94.2
|
8.0
|
0.83
|
|
AX-25-765
|
33.5
|
38.0
|
4.5
|
1.66
|
and
|
168.7
|
190.5
|
21.8
|
0.37
|
|
including
|
33.5
|
36.5
|
3.0
|
2.13
|
and
|
212.0
|
224.0
|
12.0
|
0.27
|
|
and
|
51.0
|
55.0
|
4.0
|
0.62
|
and
|
238.5
|
255.0
|
16.5
|
1.37
|
|
and
|
78.5
|
80.0
|
1.5
|
0.53
|
including
|
238.5
|
240.0
|
1.5
|
8.85
|
|
and
|
93.2
|
94.5
|
1.3
|
1.77
|
and
|
327.0
|
338.0
|
11.0
|
0.43
|
|
and
|
123.2
|
124.7
|
1.5
|
0.42
|
and
|
399.0
|
400.5
|
1.5
|
0.32
|
|
and
|
135.5
|
137.0
|
1.5
|
0.57
|
AX-25-677
|
48.9
|
49.7
|
0.8
|
0.66
|
|
AX-25-766
|
26.3
|
79.0
|
52.7
|
0.32
|
and
|
67.9
|
69.1
|
1.2
|
0.62
|
|
and
|
101.2
|
105.7
|
4.5
|
0.38
|
and
|
94.4
|
103.1
|
8.7
|
0.54
|
|
and
|
120.0
|
140.1
|
20.1
|
0.30
|
and
|
115.9
|
123.7
|
7.8
|
0.34
|
|
including
|
125.5
|
126.6
|
1.1
|
1.29
|
AX-25-678
|
22.5
|
24.0
|
1.5
|
0.48
|
|
and
|
149.1
|
153.1
|
4.0
|
0.56
|
and
|
37.0
|
38.5
|
1.5
|
0.34
|
|
including
|
151.8
|
153.1
|
1.3
|
1.39
|
and
|
72.7
|
78.7
|
6.0
|
0.75
|
|
and
|
159.7
|
160.4
|
0.7
|
0.34
|
and
|
109.0
|
113.5
|
4.5
|
0.28
|
|
and
|
179.6
|
229.9
|
50.3
|
0.73
|
and
|
140.5
|
142.0
|
1.5
|
0.36
|
|
including
|
195.1
|
217.9
|
22.8
|
1.26
|
and
|
172.0
|
176.5
|
4.5
|
0.29
|
|
including
|
203.8
|
204.5
|
0.7
|
10.30
|
and
|
212.6
|
317.0
|
104.4
|
0.82
|
|
and including
|
216.5
|
217.9
|
1.4
|
4.84
|
including
|
245.5
|
247.0
|
1.5
|
7.86
|
|
and
|
252.1
|
253.5
|
1.4
|
1.61
|
and including
|
265.8
|
296.6
|
30.8
|
1.44
|
|
AX-25-767
|
36.5
|
38.0
|
1.5
|
0.33
|
including
|
265.8
|
266.7
|
0.9
|
10.44
|
|
and
|
72.1
|
175.1
|
103.0
|
0.34
|
and including
|
268.5
|
268.8
|
0.3
|
24.80
|
|
including
|
82.5
|
84.0
|
1.5
|
2.57
|
and including
|
285.9
|
286.2
|
0.3
|
22.50
|
|
and including
|
99.5
|
111.0
|
11.5
|
0.58
|
and including
|
296.2
|
296.6
|
0.4
|
15.53
|
|
and including
|
130.5
|
137.6
|
7.1
|
0.95
|
AX-25-679
|
72.8
|
74.2
|
1.4
|
0.56
|
|
and
|
195.3
|
196.3
|
1.0
|
2.30
|
and
|
100.8
|
105.0
|
4.2
|
0.28
|
|
AX-25-768
|
26.0
|
41.2
|
15.2
|
0.47
|
and
|
124.0
|
125.2
|
1.2
|
0.32
|
|
including
|
38.0
|
39.6
|
1.6
|
1.77
|
and
|
136.2
|
137.8
|
1.6
|
0.37
|
|
and
|
58.3
|
70.8
|
12.5
|
0.49
|
and
|
238.1
|
245.4
|
7.3
|
0.31
|
|
including
|
58.3
|
59.7
|
1.4
|
2.19
|
including
|
238.1
|
239.1
|
1.0
|
1.37
|
|
and
|
120.9
|
122.9
|
2.0
|
0.86
|
and
|
289.0
|
291.0
|
2.0
|
2.29
|
|
including
|
120.9
|
122.1
|
1.2
|
1.16
|
and
|
327.0
|
349.0
|
22.0
|
0.35
|
|
and
|
175.4
|
176.6
|
1.2
|
0.31
|
including
|
327.0
|
328.6
|
1.6
|
1.90
|
|
AX-25-769
|
38.3
|
50.0
|
11.7
|
0.33
|
and
|
366.0
|
368.0
|
2.0
|
0.58
|
|
including
|
49.0
|
50.0
|
1.0
|
1.44
|
AX-25-680
|
99.9
|
101.2
|
1.3
|
0.30
|
|
and
|
62.5
|
64.0
|
1.5
|
0.39
|
and
|
222.6
|
256.4
|
33.8
|
0.24
|
|
and
|
129.4
|
156.5
|
27.1
|
0.66
|
including
|
222.6
|
223.6
|
1.0
|
1.63
|
|
including
|
137.7
|
139.1
|
1.4
|
8.08
|
and
|
301.1
|
308.8
|
7.7
|
0.71
|
|
and
|
173.0
|
174.5
|
1.5
|
0.42
|
including
|
301.1
|
302.0
|
0.9
|
3.81
|
|
and
|
199.5
|
214.8
|
15.3
|
0.29
|
AX-25-681
|
18.0
|
19.5
|
1.5
|
0.31
|
|
and
|
225.0
|
226.5
|
1.5
|
0.34
|
and
|
76.0
|
77.5
|
1.5
|
0.66
|
|
and
|
233.4
|
234.0
|
0.6
|
0.32
|
and
|
91.5
|
93.0
|
1.5
|
0.57
|
|
and
|
247.8
|
250.8
|
3.0
|
0.88
|
and
|
108.0
|
109.5
|
1.5
|
0.31
|
|
and
|
261.5
|
265.4
|
3.9
|
0.30
|
and
|
186.5
|
187.5
|
1.0
|
0.71
|
|
and
|
274.0
|
275.5
|
1.5
|
0.86
|
and
|
228.0
|
238.0
|
10.0
|
0.50
|
|
and
|
284.5
|
286.1
|
1.6
|
0.73
|
including
|
234.0
|
236.0
|
2.0
|
1.18
|
|
AX-25-770
|
96.5
|
103.3
|
6.8
|
0.32
|
and
|
256.0
|
258.0
|
2.0
|
0.60
|
|
including
|
102.4
|
103.3
|
0.9
|
1.24
|
and
|
270.0
|
292.5
|
22.5
|
0.64
|
|
and
|
106.4
|
107.3
|
0.9
|
0.32
|
including
|
281.0
|
282.0
|
1.0
|
4.21
|
|
and
|
109.8
|
110.6
|
0.8
|
0.56
|
and including
|
289.0
|
291.2
|
2.2
|
2.43
|
|
and
|
114.8
|
116.8
|
2.0
|
0.42
|
including
|
290.8
|
291.2
|
0.4
|
7.31
|
|
and
|
141.6
|
186.9
|
45.3
|
0.56
|
and
|
310.5
|
315.0
|
4.5
|
0.54
|
|
including
|
145.6
|
161.9
|
16.3
|
0.96
|
including
|
310.5
|
311.0
|
0.5
|
1.88
|
|
including
|
149.1
|
153.4
|
4.3
|
1.22
|
AX-25-682
|
45.1
|
48.0
|
2.9
|
0.71
|
|
and including
|
172.7
|
175.0
|
2.3
|
2.32
|
and
|
116.8
|
126.6
|
9.8
|
0.28
|
|
including
|
174.6
|
175.0
|
0.4
|
10.60
|
and
|
139.5
|
141.0
|
1.5
|
0.33
|
|
and
|
212.9
|
218.2
|
5.3
|
5.46
|
and
|
155.3
|
228.1
|
72.8
|
0.32
|
|
including
|
212.9
|
216.4
|
3.5
|
8.22
|
and
|
243.4
|
246.0
|
2.6
|
1.86
|
|
including
|
214.9
|
216.4
|
1.5
|
15.73
|
AX-25-683
|
30.5
|
31.5
|
1.0
|
0.41
|
|
and
|
236.0
|
278.3
|
42.3
|
0.57
|
and
|
47.5
|
49.1
|
1.6
|
0.44
|
|
including
|
245.7
|
248.2
|
2.5
|
6.55
|
and
|
190.6
|
194.6
|
4.0
|
0.77
|
|
including
|
245.7
|
247.2
|
1.5
|
8.73
|
and
|
211.0
|
241.0
|
30.0
|
0.26
|
|
including
|
277.9
|
278.3
|
0.4
|
2.80
|
including
|
211.0
|
212.8
|
1.8
|
1.02
|
|
and
|
298.5
|
300.0
|
1.5
|
0.75
|
and
|
265.0
|
311.0
|
46.0
|
0.28
|
|
AX-25-771
|
40.8
|
43.2
|
2.4
|
0.45
|
including
|
265.0
|
267.0
|
2.0
|
1.48
|
|
and
|
77.0
|
80.6
|
3.6
|
0.38
|
and including
|
276.5
|
278.0
|
1.5
|
1.40
|
|
and
|
93.6
|
101.0
|
7.4
|
0.54
|
and
|
344.0
|
346.0
|
2.0
|
1.87
|
|
including
|
94.1
|
95.3
|
1.2
|
2.15
|
AX-25-684
|
27.0
|
28.5
|
1.5
|
0.43
|
|
and
|
178.0
|
179.0
|
1.0
|
0.42
|
and
|
131.0
|
134.1
|
3.1
|
0.49
|
|
and
|
187.5
|
189.0
|
1.5
|
0.37
|
and
|
156.0
|
157.5
|
1.5
|
0.48
|
|
AX-25-772
|
39.5
|
47.5
|
8.0
|
0.29
|
and
|
170.5
|
170.9
|
0.4
|
4.01
|
|
and
|
54.4
|
55.2
|
0.8
|
0.81
|
and
|
248.9
|
257.0
|
8.1
|
0.25
|
|
and
|
97.7
|
98.2
|
0.5
|
0.49
|
and
|
282.4
|
282.7
|
0.3
|
1.12
|
|
and
|
113.6
|
115.0
|
1.4
|
0.34
|
and
|
307.3
|
330.0
|
22.7
|
0.37
|
|
and
|
119.1
|
121.3
|
2.2
|
0.33
|
including
|
309.0
|
311.0
|
2.0
|
1.28
|
|
and
|
131.6
|
144.4
|
12.8
|
0.50
|
and
|
350.0
|
380.0
|
30.0
|
0.37
|
|
including
|
143.0
|
143.9
|
0.9
|
4.42
|
including
|
351.1
|
353.8
|
2.7
|
2.38
|
|
and
|
162.6
|
164.1
|
1.5
|
0.62
|
AX-25-685
|
41.6
|
48.1
|
6.5
|
0.32
|
|
and
|
190.0
|
191.4
|
1.4
|
0.32
|
and
|
75.8
|
77.3
|
1.5
|
0.33
|
|
and
|
209.6
|
210.2
|
0.6
|
0.30
|
and
|
89.0
|
98.2
|
9.2
|
0.25
|
|
and
|
222.2
|
223.0
|
0.8
|
0.33
|
and
|
111.3
|
122.6
|
11.3
|
0.28
|
|
and
|
273.0
|
274.2
|
1.2
|
0.41
|
and
|
195.6
|
196.8
|
1.2
|
0.43
|
|
and
|
298.5
|
330.5
|
32.0
|
0.28
|
AX-25-686
|
15.0
|
16.5
|
1.5
|
0.66
|
|
including
|
321.6
|
321.8
|
0.2
|
5.36
|
and
|
52.6
|
70.2
|
17.6
|
0.33
|
|
AX-25-773
|
56.3
|
127.5
|
71.2
|
0.22
|
including
|
52.6
|
53.9
|
1.3
|
1.14
|
|
and
|
143.9
|
210.5
|
66.6
|
1.10
|
and
|
91.5
|
112.4
|
20.9
|
0.64
|
|
including
|
179.3
|
210.5
|
31.2
|
1.91
|
including
|
91.5
|
103.5
|
12.0
|
0.98
|
|
and including
|
181.5
|
200.2
|
18.7
|
2.73
|
and
|
138.2
|
148.5
|
10.3
|
1.03
|
|
and including
|
192.6
|
200.2
|
7.6
|
3.79
|
including
|
143.1
|
144.4
|
1.3
|
5.22
|
|
and
|
236.9
|
266.5
|
29.6
|
0.95
|
and
|
172.0
|
173.5
|
1.5
|
0.32
|
|
including
|
237.8
|
244.5
|
6.7
|
3.64
|
and
|
186.0
|
196.5
|
10.5
|
0.31
|
|
and including
|
237.8
|
243.0
|
5.2
|
4.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AX-25-774
|
111.2
|
113.2
|
2.0
|
0.58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AX-25-775
|
25.7
|
27.2
|
1.5
|
0.32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
28.7
|
30.2
|
1.5
|
0.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
112.1
|
114.6
|
2.5
|
0.54
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
133.1
|
185.8
|
52.7
|
0.47
|
AX-25-688
|
18.3
|
45.7
|
27.4
|
0.75
|
|
including
|
153.0
|
153.4
|
0.4
|
1.57
|
including
|
41.8
|
45.7
|
3.9
|
3.58
|
|
including
|
170.0
|
185.8
|
15.8
|
1.09
|
including
|
44.4
|
45.7
|
1.3
|
8.22
|
|
including
|
175.6
|
185.8
|
10.2
|
1.58
|
and
|
96.6
|
96.8
|
0.2
|
27.25
|
|
including
|
175.6
|
178.9
|
3.3
|
2.68
|
and
|
148.0
|
154.6
|
6.6
|
0.47
|
|
and
|
213.5
|
215.9
|
2.4
|
0.42
|
including
|
149.6
|
150.0
|
0.4
|
5.99
|
|
and
|
223.0
|
224.0
|
1.0
|
0.87
|
and
|
193.1
|
197.8
|
4.7
|
2.49
|
|
and
|
242.6
|
243.4
|
0.8
|
1.30
|
including
|
196.9
|
197.8
|
0.9
|
8.99
|
|
and
|
277.5
|
278.5
|
1.0
|
0.32
|
AX-25-689
|
19.3
|
20.4
|
1.1
|
0.51
|
|
and
|
313.1
|
314.6
|
1.5
|
0.57
|
and
|
74.5
|
76.0
|
1.5
|
0.68
|
|
AX-25-776
|
63.0
|
112.0
|
49.0
|
0.35
|
and
|
87.6
|
115.8
|
28.2
|
0.37
|
|
including
|
71.5
|
77.6
|
6.1
|
1.75
|
including
|
106.0
|
107.4
|
1.4
|
1.97
|
|
including
|
76.5
|
77.6
|
1.1
|
6.14
|
and
|
146.5
|
167.4
|
20.9
|
0.33
|
|
and
|
163.0
|
164.5
|
1.5
|
0.32
|
and
|
186.2
|
189.1
|
2.9
|
0.96
|
|
and
|
191.0
|
192.2
|
1.2
|
0.32
|
including
|
186.2
|
187.6
|
1.4
|
1.18
|
|
and
|
200.2
|
201.8
|
1.6
|
1.08
|
AX-25-690
|
32.3
|
38.2
|
5.9
|
0.31
|
|
and
|
219.4
|
233.6
|
14.2
|
0.47
|
including
|
37.9
|
38.2
|
0.3
|
3.70
|
|
including
|
219.4
|
226.0
|
6.6
|
0.82
|
and
|
46.6
|
48.6
|
2.0
|
0.34
|
|
including
|
219.4
|
220.1
|
0.7
|
4.19
|
and
|
75.4
|
120.9
|
45.5
|
0.74
|
|
and
|
264.0
|
265.2
|
1.2
|
0.50
|
including
|
75.4
|
77.3
|
1.9
|
6.82
|
|
and
|
285.2
|
301.2
|
16.0
|
0.33
|
and including
|
98.7
|
109.2
|
10.5
|
1.15
|
|
AX-25-777
|
25.2
|
27.0
|
1.8
|
0.36
|
including
|
108.2
|
109.2
|
1.0
|
9.75
|
|
and
|
38.2
|
39.8
|
1.6
|
0.38
|
including
|
108.2
|
108.5
|
0.3
|
18.60
|
|
and
|
46.2
|
57.0
|
10.8
|
0.37
|
and including
|
108.9
|
109.2
|
0.3
|
12.10
|
|
including
|
53.6
|
55.5
|
1.9
|
1.28
|
AX-25-691
|
15.5
|
17.0
|
1.5
|
0.42
|
|
and
|
100.0
|
101.5
|
1.5
|
0.36
|
and
|
105.5
|
131.5
|
26.0
|
0.39
|
|
and
|
118.0
|
119.5
|
1.5
|
1.38
|
including
|
113.0
|
122.5
|
9.5
|
0.77
|
|
and
|
135.3
|
136.8
|
1.5
|
0.39
|
and
|
149.0
|
243.2
|
94.2
|
0.54
|
|
and
|
138.3
|
139.8
|
1.5
|
0.33
|
including
|
157.6
|
182.2
|
24.6
|
0.35
|
|
and
|
167.0
|
168.4
|
1.4
|
1.26
|
and including
|
198.4
|
220.8
|
22.4
|
0.52
|
|
AX-25-778
|
81.0
|
82.5
|
1.5
|
0.58
|
including
|
220.4
|
220.8
|
0.4
|
6.82
|
|
and
|
88.0
|
97.0
|
9.0
|
0.34
|
and including
|
240.1
|
242.3
|
2.2
|
9.09
|
|
and
|
102.7
|
103.5
|
0.8
|
1.23
|
including
|
241.0
|
241.6
|
0.6
|
14.10
|
|
and
|
113.5
|
114.4
|
0.9
|
0.69
|
and
|
262.8
|
272.9
|
10.1
|
0.69
|
|
and
|
172.3
|
179.1
|
6.8
|
0.37
|
including
|
267.1
|
268.5
|
1.4
|
3.49
|
|
and
|
191.4
|
192.7
|
1.3
|
0.34
|
AX-25-692
|
19.0
|
40.6
|
21.6
|
0.78
|
|
and
|
201.6
|
202.7
|
1.1
|
0.43
|
including
|
19.0
|
20.5
|
1.5
|
9.12
|
|
AX-25-779
|
19.5
|
20.0
|
0.5
|
0.76
|
and
|
87.8
|
129.4
|
41.6
|
0.44
|
|
and
|
24.5
|
26.0
|
1.5
|
0.31
|
including
|
91.1
|
106.7
|
15.6
|
0.64
|
|
and
|
41.0
|
42.5
|
1.5
|
0.35
|
and including
|
121.6
|
121.9
|
0.3
|
10.80
|
|
and
|
61.5
|
63.0
|
1.5
|
1.34
|
and
|
154.0
|
155.4
|
1.4
|
0.62
|
|
and
|
92.0
|
93.5
|
1.5
|
0.72
|
and
|
204.2
|
206.0
|
1.8
|
0.43
|
|
and
|
121.2
|
122.4
|
1.2
|
0.94
|
AX-25-693
|
169.1
|
177.0
|
7.9
|
0.33
|
|
and
|
152.0
|
155.7
|
3.7
|
1.31
|
and
|
210.9
|
211.3
|
0.4
|
0.52
|
|
including
|
155.0
|
155.7
|
0.7
|
5.15
|
AX-25-694
|
61.8
|
90.4
|
28.6
|
0.62
|
|
and
|
183.4
|
195.5
|
12.1
|
0.35
|
including
|
66.3
|
90.4
|
24.1
|
0.67
|
|
and
|
212.0
|
213.5
|
1.5
|
0.49
|
including
|
88.4
|
90.4
|
2.0
|
4.27
|
|
and
|
282.9
|
285.0
|
2.1
|
0.33
|
including
|
89.5
|
90.4
|
0.9
|
5.64
|
|
and
|
307.0
|
309.0
|
2.0
|
0.81
|
and
|
123.5
|
133.6
|
10.1
|
0.29
|
|
AX-25-780
|
13.0
|
81.3
|
68.3
|
0.40
|
and
|
183.0
|
185.0
|
2.0
|
0.30
|
|
including
|
28.0
|
31.5
|
3.5
|
1.33
|
and
|
215.6
|
216.4
|
0.8
|
0.54
|
|
and including
|
76.0
|
81.3
|
5.3
|
2.12
|
AX-25-695
|
80.4
|
80.8
|
0.4
|
0.39
|
|
including
|
80.2
|
80.6
|
0.4
|
17.10
|
and
|
148.2
|
149.2
|
1.0
|
0.47
|
|
AX-25-781
|
21.2
|
45.7
|
24.5
|
0.32
|
and
|
159.4
|
174.2
|
14.8
|
0.27
|
|
including
|
39.7
|
45.7
|
6.0
|
0.87
|
and
|
188.3
|
192.0
|
3.7
|
0.58
|
|
and
|
143.8
|
154.4
|
10.6
|
0.34
|
and
|
207.1
|
208.6
|
1.5
|
1.07
|
|
including
|
143.8
|
144.8
|
1.0
|
1.24
|
and
|
241.2
|
243.2
|
2.0
|
2.92
|
|
including
|
154.0
|
154.4
|
0.4
|
4.44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AX-25-782
|
15.2
|
16.8
|
1.6
|
0.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
25.8
|
26.9
|
1.1
|
0.53
|
AX-25-697
|
13.5
|
86.0
|
72.5
|
0.65
|
|
and
|
32.0
|
40.6
|
8.6
|
0.33
|
including
|
13.5
|
15.2
|
1.7
|
4.20
|
|
including
|
32.0
|
36.5
|
4.5
|
0.44
|
including
|
13.5
|
14.8
|
1.3
|
4.92
|
|
and
|
50.3
|
53.3
|
3.0
|
0.49
|
and including
|
60.2
|
86.0
|
25.8
|
1.30
|
|
and
|
67.8
|
73.7
|
5.9
|
0.52
|
including
|
60.2
|
72.0
|
11.8
|
2.69
|
|
including
|
67.8
|
68.4
|
0.6
|
3.01
|
including
|
61.4
|
72.0
|
10.6
|
2.84
|
|
and
|
81.0
|
81.4
|
0.4
|
0.82
|
including
|
61.4
|
61.8
|
0.4
|
29.30
|
|
and
|
111.9
|
117.6
|
5.7
|
2.99
|
including
|
63.8
|
64.2
|
0.4
|
21.04
|
|
including
|
114.6
|
117.6
|
3.0
|
5.30
|
and
|
118.8
|
178.4
|
59.6
|
0.36
|
|
including
|
114.6
|
115.6
|
1.0
|
13.20
|
including
|
131.0
|
140.2
|
9.2
|
0.55
|
|
and
|
152.9
|
185.7
|
32.8
|
0.47
|
and including
|
154.0
|
160.4
|
6.4
|
0.99
|
|
including
|
181.3
|
182.8
|
1.5
|
3.30
|
and including
|
173.2
|
174.4
|
1.2
|
1.82
|
|
and
|
211.4
|
215.4
|
4.0
|
0.36
|
and
|
201.9
|
212.4
|
10.5
|
0.52
|
|
and
|
221.0
|
222.5
|
1.5
|
1.06
|
including
|
208.4
|
208.7
|
0.3
|
9.43
|
|
AX-25-783
|
59.5
|
97.0
|
37.5
|
0.35
|
and
|
289.6
|
291.3
|
1.7
|
0.83
|
|
including
|
82.3
|
97.0
|
14.7
|
0.62
|
AX-25-698
|
84.0
|
85.0
|
1.0
|
0.69
|
|
and
|
111.5
|
113.0
|
1.5
|
0.77
|
and
|
119.0
|
216.0
|
97.0
|
0.29
|
|
and
|
120.8
|
122.6
|
1.8
|
0.37
|
including
|
148.0
|
150.5
|
2.5
|
1.38
|
|
and
|
172.4
|
173.3
|
0.9
|
0.63
|
and including
|
156.6
|
159.0
|
2.4
|
1.99
|
|
AX-25-784
|
3.0
|
11.5
|
8.5
|
1.27
|
including
|
156.6
|
157.2
|
0.6
|
5.77
|
|
including
|
3.0
|
7.6
|
4.6
|
2.02
|
and including
|
171.0
|
173.0
|
2.0
|
1.18
|
|
and
|
42.5
|
44.4
|
1.9
|
0.71
|
and including
|
209.0
|
211.0
|
2.0
|
1.38
|
|
including
|
43.7
|
44.4
|
0.7
|
1.33
|
AX-25-699
|
9.1
|
14.0
|
4.9
|
0.51
|
|
and
|
59.0
|
60.5
|
1.5
|
0.82
|
and
|
37.2
|
58.0
|
20.8
|
0.28
|
|
AX-25-785
|
36.2
|
37.2
|
1.0
|
0.35
|
including
|
56.2
|
56.5
|
0.3
|
7.24
|
|
and
|
39.8
|
41.2
|
1.4
|
0.40
|
and
|
92.5
|
94.0
|
1.5
|
0.36
|
|
and
|
54.0
|
55.4
|
1.4
|
0.31
|
and
|
105.2
|
141.7
|
36.5
|
0.41
|
|
AX-25-786
|
12.7
|
88.5
|
75.8
|
0.73
|
including
|
114.3
|
115.8
|
1.5
|
2.35
|
|
including
|
26.1
|
26.4
|
0.3
|
1.90
|
including
|
135.6
|
141.7
|
6.1
|
1.07
|
|
and including
|
87.0
|
88.5
|
1.5
|
27.90
|
and
|
163.1
|
178.4
|
15.3
|
0.56
|
|
AX-25-787
|
8.9
|
10.1
|
1.2
|
2.75
|
including
|
164.5
|
169.0
|
4.5
|
1.20
|
|
and
|
34.8
|
36.3
|
1.5
|
0.30
|
and
|
199.6
|
208.5
|
8.9
|
0.48
|
|
and
|
51.0
|
52.5
|
1.5
|
0.56
|
including
|
207.0
|
208.5
|
1.5
|
2.02
|
|
AX-25-788
|
12.0
|
16.2
|
4.2
|
0.30
|
and
|
232.7
|
257.6
|
24.9
|
0.43
|
|
and
|
58.5
|
59.0
|
0.5
|
0.90
|
including
|
234.2
|
236.0
|
1.8
|
3.01
|
|
and
|
69.4
|
70.6
|
1.2
|
0.56
|
including
|
256.0
|
257.6
|
1.6
|
1.33
|
|
and
|
79.6
|
80.5
|
0.9
|
0.67
|
AX-25-700
|
8.0
|
37.3
|
29.3
|
0.69
|
|
AX-25-789
|
16.0
|
17.5
|
1.5
|
0.35
|
including
|
21.5
|
25.1
|
3.6
|
3.07
|
|
and
|
46.1
|
53.1
|
7.0
|
1.11
|
including
|
23.0
|
24.0
|
1.0
|
4.49
|
|
including
|
46.1
|
50.1
|
4.0
|
1.78
|
and including
|
36.9
|
37.3
|
0.4
|
12.60
|
|
including
|
49.1
|
50.1
|
1.0
|
4.44
|
and
|
68.5
|
70.0
|
1.5
|
1.06
|
|
and
|
88.1
|
121.1
|
33.0
|
0.30
|
and
|
86.0
|
91.0
|
5.0
|
0.32
|
|
including
|
88.1
|
97.2
|
9.1
|
0.58
|
and
|
97.0
|
98.5
|
1.5
|
0.36
|
|
including
|
88.1
|
88.7
|
0.6
|
4.07
|
and
|
104.5
|
106.0
|
1.5
|
0.44
|
|
and
|
127.5
|
129.0
|
1.5
|
0.35
|
and
|
122.0
|
200.0
|
78.0
|
0.56
|
|
and
|
156.5
|
161.0
|
4.5
|
0.37
|
including
|
132.4
|
133.5
|
1.1
|
1.45
|
|
AX-25-790
|
18.0
|
22.9
|
4.9
|
0.55
|
and including
|
148.5
|
150.0
|
1.5
|
1.59
|
|
and
|
34.0
|
39.6
|
5.6
|
0.42
|
including
|
182.7
|
200.0
|
17.3
|
1.90
|
|
including
|
39.3
|
39.6
|
0.3
|
5.53
|
including
|
188.4
|
189.2
|
0.8
|
33.00
|
|
and
|
58.0
|
102.0
|
44.0
|
0.50
|
and including
|
198.6
|
200.0
|
1.4
|
1.06
|
|
including
|
67.2
|
84.0
|
16.8
|
0.78
|
and
|
261.6
|
262.2
|
0.6
|
0.68
|
|
including
|
67.2
|
67.8
|
0.6
|
5.02
|
AX-25-701
|
15.5
|
19.1
|
3.6
|
0.35
|
|
and including
|
83.6
|
84.0
|
0.4
|
17.34
|
and
|
41.4
|
58.3
|
16.9
|
0.29
|
|
and including
|
97.0
|
100.9
|
3.9
|
1.17
|
including
|
53.0
|
54.0
|
1.0
|
1.04
|
|
including
|
100.4
|
100.9
|
0.5
|
4.13
|
and
|
98.5
|
125.0
|
26.5
|
0.32
|
|
and
|
124.7
|
169.1
|
44.4
|
0.34
|
AX-25-702
|
25.0
|
93.4
|
68.4
|
0.38
|
|
including
|
147.8
|
165.9
|
18.1
|
0.46
|
including
|
43.5
|
45.0
|
1.5
|
3.72
|
|
and
|
183.1
|
191.0
|
7.9
|
0.35
|
and including
|
57.0
|
78.5
|
21.5
|
0.47
|
|
including
|
188.5
|
188.9
|
0.4
|
1.35
|
including
|
76.8
|
77.1
|
0.3
|
3.43
|
|
and
|
213.9
|
214.8
|
0.9
|
0.42
|
and
|
137.9
|
141.4
|
3.5
|
0.51
|
|
and
|
273.7
|
274.3
|
0.6
|
0.98
|
including
|
139.4
|
139.8
|
0.4
|
1.38
|
|
and
|
280.5
|
281.9
|
1.4
|
0.42
|
AX-25-703
|
25.2
|
31.5
|
6.3
|
0.59
|
|
and
|
284.9
|
286.3
|
1.4
|
0.47
|
including
|
25.2
|
26.8
|
1.6
|
1.87
|
|
AX-25-791
|
14.0
|
29.0
|
15.0
|
0.34
|
and
|
80.8
|
82.3
|
1.5
|
0.39
|
|
and
|
41.0
|
48.5
|
7.5
|
0.34
|
and
|
102.1
|
106.3
|
4.2
|
1.56
|
|
and
|
63.5
|
74.0
|
10.5
|
0.27
|
including
|
105.1
|
106.3
|
1.2
|
4.28
|
|
including
|
67.5
|
68.0
|
0.5
|
1.54
|
and
|
126.4
|
154.7
|
28.3
|
0.68
|
|
and
|
80.0
|
81.5
|
1.5
|
0.37
|
including
|
129.3
|
131.1
|
1.8
|
1.47
|
|
and
|
145.6
|
160.6
|
15.0
|
0.67
|
and including
|
138.3
|
139.7
|
1.4
|
5.31
|
|
including
|
147.0
|
148.4
|
1.4
|
2.42
|
and including
|
152.5
|
154.7
|
2.2
|
1.56
|
|
including
|
160.3
|
160.6
|
0.3
|
9.99
|
and
|
166.9
|
167.8
|
0.9
|
4.14
|
|
AX-25-792
|
52.4
|
55.4
|
3.0
|
1.22
|
and
|
196.2
|
207.6
|
11.4
|
2.04
|
|
including
|
52.4
|
53.9
|
1.5
|
1.98
|
including
|
196.2
|
201.8
|
5.6
|
3.60
|
|
and
|
129.1
|
130.6
|
1.5
|
0.31
|
including
|
197.5
|
201.8
|
4.3
|
3.99
|
|
and
|
135.1
|
136.6
|
1.5
|
0.50
|
including
|
197.5
|
198.7
|
1.2
|
7.98
|
|
and
|
141.4
|
143.0
|
1.6
|
0.30
|
and including
|
207.2
|
207.6
|
0.4
|
3.20
|
|
and
|
160.2
|
197.8
|
37.6
|
0.60
|
AX-25-704
|
17.5
|
42.5
|
25.0
|
0.32
|
|
including
|
177.4
|
180.7
|
3.3
|
4.25
|
including
|
17.5
|
18.8
|
1.3
|
1.28
|
|
including
|
177.4
|
178.9
|
1.5
|
8.43
|
and including
|
28.2
|
28.7
|
0.5
|
8.85
|
|
including
|
177.4
|
177.9
|
0.5
|
14.60
|
and
|
55.9
|
56.9
|
1.0
|
0.38
|
|
and including
|
196.7
|
197.8
|
1.1
|
3.59
|
and
|
64.5
|
66.0
|
1.5
|
0.37
|
|
AX-25-793
|
14.5
|
15.8
|
1.3
|
0.50
|
and
|
71.0
|
72.0
|
1.0
|
0.31
|
|
and
|
20.5
|
22.0
|
1.5
|
0.35
|
and
|
104.7
|
209.1
|
104.4
|
0.48
|
|
and
|
62.0
|
99.5
|
37.5
|
0.30
|
and
|
104.7
|
105.2
|
0.5
|
7.98
|
|
including
|
96.5
|
98.0
|
1.5
|
1.22
|
including
|
124.6
|
143.2
|
18.6
|
0.67
|
|
AX-25-793B
|
28.1
|
29.5
|
1.4
|
0.31
|
and including
|
156.7
|
158.2
|
1.5
|
1.41
|
|
and
|
58.0
|
101.0
|
43.0
|
0.37
|
and including
|
187.3
|
196.8
|
9.5
|
0.86
|
|
including
|
86.0
|
87.5
|
1.5
|
2.05
|
and including
|
208.0
|
209.1
|
1.1
|
2.06
|
|
and including
|
98.0
|
99.5
|
1.5
|
2.24
|
and
|
225.0
|
226.5
|
1.5
|
0.50
|
|
and
|
118.0
|
153.0
|
35.0
|
0.53
|
and
|
232.3
|
232.8
|
0.5
|
0.37
|
|
including
|
119.5
|
127.0
|
7.5
|
1.44
|
AX-25-705
|
51.6
|
78.2
|
26.6
|
0.30
|
|
and
|
179.5
|
202.5
|
23.0
|
0.34
|
including
|
53.8
|
54.7
|
0.9
|
1.54
|
|
and
|
227.0
|
228.5
|
1.5
|
1.06
|
and
|
105.9
|
112.0
|
6.1
|
0.47
|
|
AX-25-794
|
20.5
|
56.5
|
36.0
|
0.27
|
including
|
110.9
|
112.0
|
1.1
|
1.83
|
|
including
|
20.5
|
22.0
|
1.5
|
1.03
|
and
|
122.0
|
130.8
|
8.8
|
0.34
|
|
and including
|
43.0
|
56.5
|
13.5
|
0.44
|
and
|
163.9
|
167.6
|
3.7
|
0.95
|
|
and
|
73.5
|
82.0
|
8.5
|
0.86
|
including
|
165.4
|
167.6
|
2.2
|
1.30
|
|
including
|
81.0
|
82.0
|
1.0
|
4.34
|
AX-25-706
|
7.7
|
15.8
|
8.1
|
2.40
|
|
and
|
93.0
|
115.0
|
22.0
|
0.46
|
including
|
7.7
|
9.2
|
1.5
|
1.02
|
|
including
|
108.3
|
109.5
|
1.2
|
7.01
|
and including
|
14.7
|
15.8
|
1.1
|
16.74
|
|
AX-25-795
|
83.4
|
90.9
|
7.5
|
0.29
|
including
|
14.7
|
15.2
|
0.5
|
9.13
|
|
and
|
118.7
|
134.1
|
15.4
|
0.38
|
and including
|
15.2
|
15.8
|
0.6
|
24.80
|
|
including
|
124.0
|
134.1
|
10.1
|
0.40
|
and
|
40.4
|
40.6
|
0.2
|
4.13
|
|
AX-25-796
|
3.0
|
54.2
|
51.2
|
0.42
|
and
|
59.1
|
59.5
|
0.4
|
0.30
|
|
including
|
3.0
|
6.1
|
3.1
|
2.55
|
and
|
112.8
|
135.2
|
22.4
|
0.47
|
|
and including
|
30.0
|
30.4
|
0.4
|
1.65
|
including
|
114.2
|
115.8
|
1.6
|
1.72
|
|
and including
|
41.2
|
54.2
|
13.0
|
0.46
|
and including
|
126.6
|
131.2
|
4.6
|
0.93
|
|
including
|
53.5
|
54.2
|
0.7
|
3.06
|
and
|
156.6
|
173.8
|
17.2
|
0.84
|
|
and
|
76.2
|
152.2
|
76.0
|
0.64
|
including
|
159.4
|
165.9
|
6.5
|
1.57
|
|
including
|
81.3
|
92.5
|
11.2
|
1.07
|
AX-25-707
|
19.0
|
20.5
|
1.5
|
0.37
|
|
including
|
81.3
|
82.0
|
0.7
|
6.74
|
and
|
40.5
|
55.0
|
14.5
|
0.35
|
|
and including
|
91.0
|
92.5
|
1.5
|
4.89
|
and
|
74.5
|
107.8
|
33.3
|
0.45
|
|
and including
|
105.2
|
144.1
|
38.9
|
0.84
|
including
|
88.2
|
89.5
|
1.3
|
1.59
|
|
including
|
105.2
|
105.6
|
0.4
|
7.29
|
and including
|
106.5
|
107.8
|
1.3
|
5.38
|
|
and including
|
115.1
|
115.6
|
0.5
|
26.35
|
and
|
129.8
|
133.7
|
3.9
|
0.65
|
|
and including
|
125.0
|
125.6
|
0.6
|
5.57
|
including
|
132.5
|
133.7
|
1.2
|
1.17
|
|
and including
|
127.7
|
138.4
|
10.7
|
0.62
|
and
|
161.5
|
172.3
|
10.8
|
0.45
|
|
and
|
176.3
|
176.8
|
0.5
|
10.03
|
AX-25-708
|
24.0
|
25.5
|
1.5
|
0.44
|
|
AX-25-797
|
62.2
|
63.4
|
1.2
|
0.50
|
and
|
49.5
|
58.3
|
8.8
|
1.49
|
|
AX-25-798
|
15.0
|
254.2
|
239.2
|
0.61
|
including
|
57.1
|
58.3
|
1.2
|
7.60
|
|
including
|
68.0
|
69.0
|
1.0
|
1.38
|
including
|
57.9
|
58.3
|
0.4
|
18.90
|
|
and including
|
92.6
|
104.0
|
11.4
|
1.91
|
and
|
84.4
|
134.5
|
50.1
|
0.59
|
|
including
|
93.5
|
94.7
|
1.2
|
14.83
|
including
|
91.1
|
91.4
|
0.3
|
20.30
|
|
including
|
93.5
|
94.1
|
0.6
|
26.61
|
and including
|
104.9
|
133.5
|
28.6
|
0.62
|
|
and including
|
114.5
|
139.5
|
25.0
|
2.00
|
including
|
132.2
|
132.6
|
0.4
|
12.10
|
|
including
|
114.5
|
121.0
|
6.5
|
2.54
|
and
|
163.9
|
181.5
|
17.6
|
3.66
|
|
and including
|
128.5
|
130.0
|
1.5
|
18.10
|
including
|
164.8
|
174.1
|
9.3
|
6.80
|
|
and including
|
177.0
|
178.5
|
1.5
|
2.89
|
including
|
171.9
|
173.5
|
1.6
|
35.98
|
|
and including
|
198.5
|
203.5
|
5.0
|
4.59
|
AX-25-709
|
33.0
|
34.4
|
1.4
|
0.52
|
|
including
|
202.0
|
203.5
|
1.5
|
14.00
|
and
|
58.6
|
63.0
|
4.4
|
0.65
|
|
and including
|
214.0
|
219.0
|
5.0
|
1.44
|
including
|
61.5
|
63.0
|
1.5
|
1.15
|
|
and including
|
234.5
|
242.0
|
7.5
|
1.12
|
and
|
80.5
|
88.0
|
7.5
|
0.30
|
|
including
|
240.5
|
242.0
|
1.5
|
4.06
|
and
|
108.2
|
171.9
|
63.7
|
0.39
|
|
and including
|
253.5
|
254.2
|
0.7
|
2.77
|
including
|
130.0
|
149.1
|
19.1
|
0.84
|
|
AX-25-799
|
79.0
|
80.5
|
1.5
|
0.30
|
and including
|
130.0
|
137.5
|
7.5
|
0.71
|
|
and
|
99.0
|
110.9
|
11.9
|
0.62
|
including
|
137.2
|
137.5
|
0.3
|
8.98
|
|
including
|
108.7
|
109.6
|
0.9
|
5.98
|
AX-25-709B
|
25.0
|
33.5
|
8.5
|
0.46
|
|
and
|
133.5
|
259.0
|
125.5
|
0.68
|
including
|
32.0
|
33.5
|
1.5
|
1.30
|
|
including
|
133.5
|
139.5
|
6.0
|
7.04
|
and
|
61.2
|
61.6
|
0.4
|
1.98
|
|
including
|
133.5
|
134.9
|
1.4
|
29.30
|
and
|
86.0
|
157.0
|
71.0
|
0.32
|
|
and including
|
150.9
|
159.0
|
8.1
|
0.82
|
including
|
86.0
|
93.5
|
7.5
|
0.75
|
|
and including
|
174.4
|
175.8
|
1.4
|
1.40
|
and
|
126.8
|
127.8
|
1.0
|
1.03
|
|
and including
|
209.5
|
228.5
|
19.0
|
0.58
|
and including
|
143.8
|
149.5
|
5.7
|
1.03
|
|
and including
|
242.0
|
243.0
|
1.0
|
5.27
|
and
|
174.6
|
197.5
|
22.9
|
0.84
|
|
AX-25-800
|
7.6
|
19.8
|
12.2
|
0.50
|
including
|
174.6
|
181.0
|
6.4
|
2.55
|
|
AX-25-800B
|
9.1
|
56.0
|
46.9
|
0.41
|
including
|
180.7
|
181.0
|
0.3
|
14.00
|
|
including
|
19.6
|
30.5
|
10.9
|
0.70
|
and
|
196.0
|
197.5
|
1.5
|
1.20
|
|
and including
|
52.3
|
52.6
|
0.3
|
10.28
|
and
|
222.0
|
223.1
|
1.1
|
1.96
|
|
and
|
94.5
|
96.0
|
1.5
|
5.58
|
and
|
242.8
|
244.0
|
1.2
|
0.61
|
|
and
|
134.7
|
142.8
|
8.1
|
0.33
|
AX-25-710
|
21.0
|
61.2
|
40.2
|
0.51
|
|
including
|
139.7
|
141.0
|
1.3
|
1.07
|
including
|
21.0
|
36.2
|
15.2
|
0.41
|
|
and
|
165.2
|
166.6
|
1.4
|
0.32
|
and including
|
57.0
|
59.0
|
2.0
|
4.52
|
|
and
|
182.5
|
190.2
|
7.7
|
0.35
|
including
|
57.0
|
57.6
|
0.6
|
11.60
|
|
AX-25-801
|
8.0
|
12.5
|
4.5
|
0.77
|
and
|
89.6
|
107.9
|
18.3
|
0.51
|
|
including
|
8.0
|
9.5
|
1.5
|
1.89
|
including
|
89.6
|
92.1
|
2.5
|
2.57
|
|
and
|
34.5
|
36.0
|
1.5
|
0.31
|
including
|
91.2
|
92.1
|
0.9
|
3.85
|
|
and
|
44.3
|
46.0
|
1.7
|
0.67
|
AX-25-711
|
27.0
|
34.5
|
7.5
|
0.58
|
|
and
|
58.0
|
96.1
|
38.1
|
0.30
|
including
|
31.5
|
33.0
|
1.5
|
1.50
|
|
including
|
75.0
|
85.8
|
10.8
|
0.57
|
and
|
50.0
|
57.0
|
7.0
|
1.25
|
|
and
|
119.4
|
154.0
|
34.6
|
0.60
|
including
|
54.0
|
57.0
|
3.0
|
2.39
|
|
including
|
119.4
|
120.0
|
0.6
|
4.16
|
AX-25-712
|
15.3
|
30.6
|
15.3
|
1.36
|
|
including
|
132.6
|
153.0
|
20.4
|
0.79
|
including
|
15.3
|
24.4
|
9.1
|
1.87
|
|
including
|
147.2
|
153.0
|
5.8
|
1.70
|
including
|
16.8
|
22.8
|
6.0
|
2.18
|
|
including
|
147.2
|
147.6
|
0.4
|
14.10
|
and
|
47.6
|
53.4
|
5.8
|
0.55
|
|
and
|
181.7
|
184.2
|
2.5
|
0.76
|
including
|
52.0
|
53.4
|
1.4
|
1.26
|
|
including
|
181.7
|
182.2
|
0.5
|
2.38
|
and
|
65.5
|
67.0
|
1.5
|
0.42
|
|
and
|
213.5
|
222.5
|
9.0
|
0.35
|
AX-25-713
|
8.0
|
56.6
|
48.6
|
0.70
|
|
and
|
237.8
|
238.6
|
0.8
|
0.33
|
including
|
9.2
|
11.3
|
2.1
|
8.81
|
|
AX-25-802
|
11.5
|
18.8
|
7.3
|
0.29
|
and including
|
24.9
|
27.3
|
2.4
|
1.62
|
|
and
|
23.5
|
27.6
|
4.1
|
0.27
|
and including
|
55.3
|
56.6
|
1.3
|
2.71
|
|
and
|
36.4
|
38.0
|
1.6
|
0.45
|
AX-25-714
|
14.2
|
32.6
|
18.4
|
1.12
|
|
and
|
51.8
|
52.7
|
0.9
|
0.88
|
including
|
25.9
|
32.6
|
6.7
|
2.12
|
|
and
|
85.6
|
88.2
|
2.6
|
0.44
|
including
|
28.6
|
32.6
|
4.0
|
2.78
|
|
and
|
107.0
|
108.5
|
1.5
|
0.42
|
including
|
32.2
|
32.6
|
0.4
|
6.18
|
|
and
|
131.4
|
182.5
|
51.1
|
0.78
|
and
|
51.6
|
56.2
|
4.6
|
1.49
|
|
including
|
154.2
|
166.0
|
11.8
|
2.82
|
including
|
54.2
|
56.2
|
2.0
|
2.78
|
|
including
|
161.7
|
166.0
|
4.3
|
7.26
|
including
|
54.2
|
55.0
|
0.8
|
4.54
|
|
including
|
164.5
|
166.0
|
1.5
|
12.60
|
AX-25-715
|
13.0
|
23.0
|
10.0
|
0.29
|
|
AX-25-803
|
78.4
|
139.6
|
61.2
|
0.92
|
including
|
21.9
|
23.0
|
1.1
|
1.38
|
|
including
|
101.0
|
139.6
|
38.6
|
1.38
|
and
|
89.8
|
99.0
|
9.2
|
0.83
|
|
including
|
101.0
|
101.4
|
0.4
|
14.77
|
including
|
94.6
|
99.0
|
4.4
|
1.19
|
|
including
|
112.9
|
117.3
|
4.4
|
5.60
|
including
|
94.6
|
95.0
|
0.4
|
5.02
|
|
including
|
115.6
|
116.3
|
0.7
|
13.20
|
and
|
110.4
|
111.0
|
0.6
|
0.44
|
|
including
|
132.7
|
133.2
|
0.5
|
3.33
|
and
|
113.4
|
114.5
|
1.1
|
0.43
|
|
and
|
165.6
|
217.5
|
51.9
|
0.40
|
and
|
119.0
|
125.0
|
6.0
|
0.30
|
|
including
|
172.6
|
184.0
|
11.4
|
1.06
|
and
|
134.0
|
140.3
|
6.3
|
0.31
|
|
including
|
212.9
|
214.4
|
1.5
|
1.03
|
including
|
140.0
|
140.3
|
0.3
|
1.05
|
|
AX-25-804
|
17.0
|
19.3
|
2.3
|
0.37
|
and
|
157.0
|
177.8
|
20.8
|
0.39
|
|
and
|
25.3
|
26.8
|
1.5
|
0.30
|
including
|
170.0
|
173.9
|
3.9
|
1.49
|
|
and
|
48.3
|
49.8
|
1.5
|
0.40
|
including
|
172.9
|
173.9
|
1.0
|
3.86
|
|
and
|
83.8
|
186.5
|
102.7
|
0.50
|
and
|
189.9
|
191.0
|
1.1
|
0.54
|
|
including
|
85.3
|
89.0
|
3.7
|
1.42
|
and
|
213.5
|
215.0
|
1.5
|
1.07
|
|
and including
|
101.6
|
103.0
|
1.4
|
1.79
|
AX-25-716
|
3.2
|
26.8
|
23.6
|
0.48
|
|
and including
|
114.7
|
123.6
|
8.9
|
1.94
|
including
|
13.0
|
26.8
|
13.8
|
0.73
|
|
including
|
117.4
|
119.2
|
1.8
|
6.65
|
including
|
18.7
|
19.0
|
0.3
|
17.10
|
|
and including
|
153.5
|
154.5
|
1.0
|
5.04
|
and
|
51.8
|
68.8
|
17.0
|
0.39
|
|
and including
|
179.7
|
180.4
|
0.7
|
8.77
|
including
|
52.8
|
54.2
|
1.4
|
1.63
|
|
and
|
204.5
|
237.9
|
33.4
|
0.28
|
AX-25-717
|
17.7
|
26.1
|
8.4
|
0.41
|
|
including
|
215.0
|
220.4
|
5.4
|
0.92
|
including
|
25.0
|
26.1
|
1.1
|
1.39
|
|
including
|
220.0
|
220.4
|
0.4
|
5.22
|
and
|
67.0
|
68.6
|
1.6
|
0.35
|
|
AX-25-805
|
5.7
|
109.4
|
103.7
|
0.39
|
AX-25-718
|
8.1
|
26.2
|
18.1
|
0.41
|
|
including
|
5.7
|
14.4
|
8.7
|
1.32
|
including
|
21.8
|
23.2
|
1.4
|
2.93
|
|
including
|
12.4
|
14.4
|
2.0
|
3.78
|
and
|
66.0
|
67.1
|
1.1
|
0.31
|
|
and including
|
50.0
|
51.4
|
1.4
|
1.30
|
AX-25-719
|
46.8
|
126.5
|
79.7
|
0.37
|
|
and including
|
70.9
|
75.1
|
4.2
|
2.56
|
including
|
56.8
|
108.0
|
51.2
|
0.45
|
|
including
|
70.9
|
72.0
|
1.1
|
4.92
|
including
|
56.8
|
57.3
|
0.5
|
10.96
|
|
and including
|
88.5
|
88.9
|
0.4
|
1.02
|
and including
|
90.2
|
90.8
|
0.6
|
6.85
|
|
and
|
126.6
|
127.2
|
0.6
|
1.47
|
and
|
144.5
|
152.0
|
7.5
|
0.58
|
|
and
|
146.0
|
154.6
|
8.6
|
0.44
|
and
|
171.0
|
172.8
|
1.8
|
0.47
|
|
including
|
146.0
|
153.0
|
7.0
|
0.47
|
and
|
192.2
|
192.5
|
0.3
|
1.86
|
|
and
|
187.6
|
193.5
|
5.9
|
0.61
|
AX-25-720
|
12.9
|
51.8
|
38.9
|
0.30
|
|
and
|
209.5
|
211.0
|
1.5
|
1.14
|
including
|
45.3
|
51.8
|
6.5
|
1.10
|
|
and
|
252.4
|
253.8
|
1.4
|
1.47
|
including
|
45.3
|
45.6
|
0.3
|
14.40
|
|
and
|
272.6
|
274.0
|
1.4
|
3.70
|
and
|
82.4
|
84.9
|
2.5
|
9.81
|
|
AX-25-806
|
10.0
|
44.0
|
34.0
|
0.37
|
including
|
82.4
|
82.8
|
0.4
|
16.70
|
|
including
|
15.0
|
16.0
|
1.0
|
5.29
|
and including
|
83.9
|
84.9
|
1.0
|
13.80
|
|
and including
|
30.5
|
32.0
|
1.5
|
1.74
|
AX-25-721
|
16.9
|
18.3
|
1.4
|
0.34
|
|
and
|
86.5
|
118.5
|
32.0
|
0.42
|
and
|
37.5
|
38.2
|
0.7
|
0.50
|
|
including
|
88.5
|
99.5
|
11.0
|
0.98
|
and
|
47.2
|
53.0
|
5.8
|
0.34
|
|
including
|
98.5
|
99.5
|
1.0
|
4.51
|
and
|
70.2
|
71.2
|
1.0
|
0.31
|
|
and
|
136.0
|
142.0
|
6.0
|
0.37
|
AX-25-722
|
16.1
|
17.2
|
1.1
|
1.07
|
|
and
|
156.5
|
158.0
|
1.5
|
0.76
|
and
|
29.2
|
31.8
|
2.6
|
0.39
|
|
and
|
168.5
|
170.0
|
1.5
|
0.59
|
and
|
59.5
|
61.0
|
1.5
|
0.38
|
|
and
|
180.2
|
181.5
|
1.3
|
0.99
|
AX-25-723
|
52.8
|
53.2
|
0.4
|
0.76
|
|
and
|
193.0
|
194.0
|
1.0
|
0.32
|
and
|
55.3
|
55.8
|
0.5
|
0.49
|
|
AX-25-807
|
78.2
|
78.7
|
0.5
|
1.76
|
AX-25-724
|
24.6
|
35.0
|
10.4
|
0.36
|
|
and
|
115.0
|
260.5
|
145.5
|
0.64
|
and
|
59.0
|
65.0
|
6.0
|
0.36
|
|
including
|
115.0
|
118.8
|
3.8
|
4.63
|
including
|
59.0
|
60.4
|
1.4
|
1.22
|
|
including
|
115.0
|
115.7
|
0.7
|
9.77
|
and
|
81.6
|
88.5
|
6.9
|
0.46
|
|
and including
|
117.6
|
118.8
|
1.2
|
7.39
|
including
|
83.7
|
84.1
|
0.4
|
5.74
|
|
and including
|
132.0
|
133.5
|
1.5
|
1.43
|
and
|
111.6
|
167.0
|
55.4
|
0.64
|
|
and including
|
148.1
|
158.5
|
10.4
|
1.93
|
including
|
126.4
|
132.3
|
5.9
|
4.60
|
|
including
|
148.1
|
149.5
|
1.4
|
9.28
|
including
|
126.4
|
127.9
|
1.5
|
14.90
|
|
and including
|
157.0
|
158.5
|
1.5
|
2.61
|
and including
|
155.6
|
156.0
|
0.4
|
5.89
|
|
and including
|
198.5
|
234.6
|
36.1
|
1.00
|
and
|
185.3
|
185.6
|
0.3
|
1.96
|
|
including
|
213.0
|
214.3
|
1.3
|
7.79
|
and
|
203.0
|
203.7
|
0.7
|
1.40
|
|
and including
|
232.0
|
233.5
|
1.5
|
3.30
|
and
|
248.0
|
249.5
|
1.5
|
0.41
|
|
AX-25-809
|
13.6
|
13.9
|
0.3
|
0.59
|
and
|
270.5
|
274.3
|
3.8
|
0.37
|
|
and
|
33.0
|
82.8
|
49.8
|
0.42
|
AX-25-725
|
86.6
|
87.0
|
0.4
|
0.33
|
|
including
|
33.0
|
52.7
|
19.7
|
0.39
|
AX-25-726
|
57.9
|
58.9
|
1.0
|
1.96
|
|
and including
|
67.8
|
70.9
|
3.1
|
1.92
|
AX-25-727
|
22.4
|
23.2
|
0.8
|
0.50
|
|
and
|
143.5
|
158.1
|
14.6
|
0.64
|
and
|
49.7
|
53.0
|
3.3
|
2.17
|
|
including
|
147.5
|
156.5
|
9.0
|
0.81
|
including
|
49.7
|
51.0
|
1.3
|
4.90
|
|
and
|
179.0
|
180.0
|
1.0
|
0.61
|
AX-25-728
|
12.5
|
13.2
|
0.7
|
1.30
|
|
and
|
208.7
|
209.8
|
1.1
|
0.75
|
and
|
39.3
|
40.8
|
1.5
|
2.56
|
|
and
|
216.4
|
220.0
|
3.6
|
0.46
|
and
|
64.3
|
80.8
|
16.5
|
0.86
|
|
and
|
250.5
|
258.0
|
7.5
|
0.49
|
including
|
64.3
|
65.1
|
0.8
|
4.52
|
|
including
|
250.5
|
252.0
|
1.5
|
1.45
|
including
|
71.1
|
72.2
|
1.1
|
3.16
|
|
and
|
283.4
|
285.0
|
1.6
|
2.31
|
including
|
79.2
|
79.5
|
0.3
|
3.77
|
|
AX-25-810
|
61.7
|
62.7
|
1.0
|
0.38
|
and
|
99.0
|
100.2
|
1.2
|
1.51
|
|
and
|
87.3
|
90.3
|
3.0
|
1.38
|
and
|
135.8
|
158.0
|
22.2
|
0.47
|
|
including
|
87.3
|
88.3
|
1.0
|
2.76
|
and
|
150.0
|
156.8
|
6.8
|
1.03
|
|
and
|
112.6
|
114.0
|
1.4
|
0.31
|
and
|
191.0
|
194.0
|
3.0
|
0.84
|
|
and
|
143.3
|
183.4
|
40.1
|
0.68
|
and
|
225.0
|
225.8
|
0.8
|
0.91
|
|
including
|
143.3
|
159.2
|
15.9
|
0.92
|
and
|
238.8
|
239.4
|
0.6
|
0.38
|
|
including
|
151.2
|
151.6
|
0.4
|
4.51
|
and
|
254.7
|
256.0
|
1.3
|
0.37
|
|
and including
|
158.6
|
159.2
|
0.6
|
16.58
|
AX-25-731
|
36.2
|
47.2
|
11.0
|
1.24
|
|
and including
|
182.7
|
183.4
|
0.7
|
12.04
|
including
|
37.7
|
42.7
|
5.0
|
2.27
|
|
and
|
201.7
|
233.5
|
31.8
|
0.39
|
including
|
38.6
|
39.1
|
0.5
|
14.10
|
|
including
|
201.7
|
210.5
|
8.8
|
0.80
|
and
|
73.8
|
74.4
|
0.6
|
0.91
|
|
including
|
209.7
|
210.5
|
0.8
|
5.03
|
and
|
79.0
|
80.5
|
1.5
|
0.40
|
|
and including
|
232.0
|
233.5
|
1.5
|
1.86
|
AX-25-732
|
21.8
|
22.4
|
0.6
|
2.57
|
|
and
|
260.0
|
261.5
|
1.5
|
0.64
|
and
|
55.3
|
56.6
|
1.3
|
0.35
|
|
and
|
276.5
|
286.2
|
9.7
|
0.33
|
and
|
76.5
|
78.2
|
1.7
|
0.55
|
|
AX-25-811
|
29.5
|
44.7
|
15.2
|
0.40
|
and
|
85.1
|
85.8
|
0.7
|
0.44
|
|
including
|
29.5
|
31.4
|
1.9
|
1.87
|
and
|
99.8
|
124.2
|
24.4
|
0.34
|
|
and
|
82.3
|
117.6
|
35.3
|
0.37
|
including
|
113.0
|
114.5
|
1.5
|
1.40
|
|
including
|
82.3
|
84.0
|
1.7
|
2.65
|
and
|
156.0
|
159.0
|
3.0
|
0.86
|
|
and including
|
107.2
|
116.5
|
9.3
|
0.55
|
including
|
156.0
|
157.5
|
1.5
|
1.34
|
|
including
|
116.0
|
116.5
|
0.5
|
6.55
|
and
|
193.5
|
207.3
|
13.8
|
0.55
|
|
and
|
147.8
|
149.4
|
1.6
|
0.72
|
including
|
193.5
|
204.6
|
11.1
|
0.63
|
|
and
|
173.1
|
174.6
|
1.5
|
0.28
|
AX-25-733
|
4.3
|
13.4
|
9.1
|
0.42
|
|
and
|
193.7
|
195.0
|
1.3
|
1.21
|
including
|
10.7
|
12.0
|
1.3
|
1.12
|
|
and
|
214.7
|
217.8
|
3.1
|
0.70
|
and
|
106.7
|
108.2
|
1.5
|
0.31
|
|
AX-25-815
|
86.5
|
97.0
|
10.5
|
0.57
|
and
|
122.0
|
123.0
|
1.0
|
0.88
|
|
including
|
90.0
|
92.0
|
2.0
|
1.75
|
AX-25-734
|
32.6
|
33.7
|
1.1
|
0.49
|
|
AX-25-814
|
31.9
|
32.6
|
0.7
|
1.94
|
and
|
42.4
|
43.9
|
1.5
|
0.53
|
|
and
|
44.4
|
143.0
|
98.6
|
0.39
|
and
|
127.1
|
128.3
|
1.2
|
0.30
|
|
including
|
44.4
|
44.7
|
0.3
|
17.11
|
AX-25-735
|
6.0
|
7.0
|
1.0
|
0.44
|
|
and including
|
56.3
|
57.8
|
1.5
|
1.56
|
and
|
18.0
|
20.0
|
2.0
|
0.34
|
|
and including
|
71.8
|
82.0
|
10.2
|
1.37
|
and
|
24.1
|
40.0
|
15.9
|
0.33
|
|
including
|
75.4
|
76.1
|
0.7
|
7.06
|
including
|
35.3
|
36.0
|
0.7
|
1.03
|
|
and including
|
95.8
|
112.8
|
17.0
|
0.38
|
and
|
55.7
|
61.6
|
5.9
|
0.30
|
|
and
|
185.6
|
201.0
|
15.4
|
0.67
|
including
|
60.7
|
61.6
|
0.9
|
1.14
|
|
including
|
195.9
|
197.4
|
1.5
|
4.92
|
and
|
92.5
|
93.5
|
1.0
|
0.49
|
|
and
|
239.5
|
241.2
|
1.7
|
0.46
|
AX-25-736
|
19.5
|
40.0
|
20.5
|
0.36
|
|
and
|
247.1
|
248.0
|
0.9
|
0.31
|
including
|
19.5
|
21.0
|
1.5
|
2.04
|
|
and
|
268.1
|
268.7
|
0.6
|
0.52
|
and
|
27.5
|
40.0
|
12.5
|
0.31
|
|
AX-25-816
|
48.4
|
49.5
|
1.1
|
0.54
|
and
|
54.3
|
55.7
|
1.4
|
0.48
|
|
and
|
79.5
|
80.0
|
0.5
|
0.87
|
and
|
60.8
|
61.5
|
0.7
|
0.48
|
|
and
|
99.2
|
138.0
|
38.8
|
0.60
|
and
|
117.3
|
117.9
|
0.6
|
0.62
|
|
including
|
105.1
|
138.0
|
32.9
|
0.67
|
and
|
129.1
|
129.7
|
0.6
|
0.36
|
|
including
|
125.3
|
125.8
|
0.5
|
22.11
|
and
|
152.5
|
154.0
|
1.5
|
0.54
|
|
and including
|
137.5
|
138.0
|
0.5
|
4.66
|
and
|
173.2
|
183.0
|
9.8
|
0.29
|
|
and
|
154.0
|
155.0
|
1.0
|
0.64
|
including
|
173.2
|
174.0
|
0.8
|
1.19
|
|
AX-25-817
|
31.1
|
33.0
|
1.9
|
0.68
|
and
|
190.5
|
192.0
|
1.5
|
0.32
|
|
including
|
31.1
|
32.0
|
0.9
|
1.05
|
and
|
196.5
|
198.0
|
1.5
|
0.50
|
|
and
|
56.0
|
57.1
|
1.1
|
0.63
|
and
|
202.5
|
204.0
|
1.5
|
0.33
|
|
and
|
67.3
|
68.7
|
1.4
|
0.45
|
and
|
205.0
|
206.5
|
1.5
|
0.31
|
|
and
|
71.7
|
76.1
|
4.4
|
0.33
|
and
|
217.0
|
218.3
|
1.3
|
0.52
|
|
and
|
102.8
|
104.2
|
1.4
|
0.42
|
and
|
225.5
|
227.0
|
1.5
|
0.34
|
|
and
|
115.8
|
116.6
|
0.8
|
0.41
|
and
|
233.0
|
234.5
|
1.5
|
0.46
|
|
and
|
177.2
|
178.8
|
1.6
|
0.83
|
and
|
258.9
|
260.0
|
1.1
|
0.33
|
|
and
|
204.2
|
205.6
|
1.4
|
0.53
|
and
|
269.0
|
274.5
|
5.5
|
0.35
|
|
and
|
213.2
|
223.5
|
10.3
|
0.28
|
AX-25-737
|
3.0
|
5.0
|
2.0
|
0.37
|
|
and
|
248.0
|
249.0
|
1.0
|
0.46
|
and
|
11.0
|
20.5
|
9.5
|
0.30
|
|
and
|
253.4
|
254.7
|
1.3
|
0.56
|
and
|
38.5
|
40.0
|
1.5
|
0.38
|
|
and
|
280.2
|
342.0
|
61.8
|
0.50
|
and
|
49.2
|
67.0
|
17.8
|
0.32
|
|
including
|
292.2
|
292.9
|
0.7
|
6.61
|
and
|
111.0
|
112.5
|
1.5
|
1.50
|
|
and including
|
307.5
|
310.0
|
2.5
|
6.29
|
AX-25-738
|
106.4
|
107.1
|
0.7
|
0.34
|
|
and including
|
335.9
|
336.9
|
1.0
|
2.75
|
and
|
121.2
|
124.0
|
2.8
|
0.46
|
|
and
|
365.0
|
403.0
|
38.0
|
1.37
|
and
|
164.5
|
188.5
|
24.0
|
0.28
|
|
including
|
365.0
|
394.3
|
29.3
|
1.70
|
including
|
174.8
|
175.8
|
1.0
|
1.06
|
|
including
|
365.0
|
365.4
|
0.4
|
3.61
|
and
|
188.0
|
188.5
|
0.5
|
0.94
|
|
and including
|
392.1
|
394.3
|
2.2
|
15.87
|
AX-25-739
|
15.0
|
22.5
|
7.5
|
0.31
|
|
and
|
426.4
|
429.1
|
2.7
|
2.19
|
and
|
47.4
|
51.6
|
4.2
|
0.28
|
|
and
|
473.7
|
475.7
|
2.0
|
0.62
|
and
|
68.7
|
69.7
|
1.0
|
0.48
|
|
and
|
485.7
|
489.7
|
4.0
|
0.42
|
and
|
82.6
|
104.8
|
22.2
|
0.30
|
|
and
|
516.0
|
534.8
|
18.8
|
0.30
|
including
|
99.8
|
104.8
|
5.0
|
0.50
|
|
including
|
533.2
|
534.8
|
1.6
|
1.48
|
including
|
99.8
|
100.0
|
0.2
|
5.25
|
|
and
|
585.0
|
589.0
|
4.0
|
0.45
|
and
|
123.4
|
133.3
|
9.9
|
1.15
|
|
and
|
668.2
|
670.1
|
1.9
|
0.31
|
including
|
123.4
|
124.6
|
1.2
|
2.79
|
|
AX-25-818
|
7.5
|
9.1
|
1.6
|
0.71
|
and including
|
133.0
|
133.3
|
0.3
|
16.10
|
|
and
|
22.9
|
82.0
|
59.1
|
0.27
|
and
|
150.9
|
169.6
|
18.7
|
0.84
|
|
including
|
37.4
|
38.7
|
1.3
|
1.16
|
including
|
164.6
|
166.1
|
1.5
|
8.76
|
|
including
|
52.7
|
54.2
|
1.5
|
2.95
|
and
|
189.0
|
204.0
|
15.0
|
0.37
|
|
including
|
67.7
|
68.5
|
0.8
|
1.12
|
including
|
203.2
|
203.4
|
0.2
|
2.62
|
|
and
|
102.0
|
118.5
|
16.5
|
0.74
|
and
|
219.6
|
221.1
|
1.5
|
0.39
|
|
including
|
102.0
|
108.6
|
6.6
|
1.57
|
AX-25-740
|
25.0
|
26.5
|
1.5
|
0.30
|
|
including
|
108.2
|
108.6
|
0.4
|
9.29
|
and
|
86.1
|
87.2
|
1.1
|
1.37
|
|
and
|
138.2
|
140.9
|
2.7
|
0.63
|
and
|
98.1
|
100.0
|
1.9
|
0.72
|
|
and
|
153.5
|
154.5
|
1.0
|
0.40
|
AX-25-741
|
25.9
|
33.3
|
7.4
|
0.38
|
|
and
|
158.4
|
160.0
|
1.6
|
0.34
|
and
|
52.1
|
52.8
|
0.7
|
0.31
|
|
and
|
202.8
|
204.0
|
1.2
|
0.40
|
and
|
76.3
|
77.5
|
1.2
|
0.36
|
|
and
|
235.0
|
236.0
|
1.0
|
1.43
|
and
|
141.2
|
142.6
|
1.4
|
0.48
|
|
including
|
235.4
|
236.0
|
0.6
|
2.12
|
and
|
166.5
|
167.5
|
1.0
|
0.48
|
|
AX-25-819
|
66.6
|
80.3
|
13.7
|
0.35
|
and
|
173.3
|
174.3
|
1.0
|
0.45
|
|
including
|
66.6
|
68.1
|
1.5
|
1.64
|
and
|
178.7
|
179.9
|
1.2
|
0.50
|
|
and including
|
79.9
|
80.3
|
0.4
|
2.93
|
and
|
190.9
|
193.4
|
2.5
|
0.81
|
|
and
|
99.9
|
149.5
|
49.6
|
1.06
|
including
|
192.9
|
193.4
|
0.5
|
2.45
|
|
including
|
104.4
|
130.6
|
26.2
|
1.82
|
and
|
209.8
|
288.0
|
78.2
|
0.29
|
|
including
|
106.8
|
107.2
|
0.4
|
4.24
|
including
|
277.5
|
280.8
|
3.3
|
1.97
|
|
and including
|
115.2
|
122.9
|
7.7
|
4.64
|
AX-25-742
|
124.4
|
126.0
|
1.6
|
0.36
|
|
including
|
117.9
|
122.9
|
5.0
|
6.58
|
and
|
143.5
|
150.0
|
6.5
|
0.73
|
|
including
|
121.4
|
122.9
|
1.5
|
19.90
|
including
|
149.0
|
150.0
|
1.0
|
3.12
|
|
AX-25-820
|
9.0
|
10.5
|
1.5
|
0.40
|
and
|
176.0
|
180.5
|
4.5
|
0.65
|
|
and
|
14.3
|
15.0
|
0.7
|
0.35
|
and
|
201.6
|
202.5
|
0.9
|
0.53
|
|
and
|
22.5
|
24.0
|
1.5
|
0.68
|
and
|
208.0
|
210.7
|
2.7
|
0.39
|
|
and
|
47.5
|
107.5
|
60.0
|
0.48
|
and
|
218.6
|
220.2
|
1.6
|
0.39
|
|
including
|
47.5
|
47.9
|
0.4
|
4.83
|
and
|
235.2
|
237.0
|
1.8
|
8.27
|
|
and including
|
58.6
|
59.2
|
0.6
|
1.10
|
including
|
235.2
|
235.8
|
0.6
|
25.40
|
|
and including
|
71.0
|
71.9
|
0.9
|
10.90
|
AX-25-743
|
20.6
|
37.5
|
16.9
|
0.37
|
|
and including
|
82.4
|
82.8
|
0.4
|
1.52
|
including
|
28.5
|
37.5
|
9.0
|
0.53
|
|
and including
|
94.4
|
104.5
|
10.1
|
0.86
|
and
|
51.0
|
52.0
|
1.0
|
0.68
|
|
including
|
102.0
|
103.1
|
1.1
|
3.32
|
and
|
63.0
|
64.0
|
1.0
|
0.83
|
|
and
|
125.0
|
126.1
|
1.1
|
0.52
|
and
|
67.1
|
68.2
|
1.1
|
0.34
|
|
and
|
141.2
|
142.6
|
1.4
|
0.31
|
and
|
90.0
|
96.0
|
6.0
|
0.91
|
|
and
|
161.0
|
162.5
|
1.5
|
0.38
|
including
|
90.0
|
91.4
|
1.4
|
3.12
|
|
and
|
169.0
|
170.2
|
1.2
|
0.76
|
and
|
154.4
|
154.9
|
0.5
|
0.48
|
|
and
|
174.4
|
175.9
|
1.5
|
0.30
|
and
|
174.2
|
175.7
|
1.5
|
0.39
|
|
and
|
220.0
|
221.0
|
1.0
|
1.52
|
and
|
208.6
|
209.0
|
0.4
|
0.89
|
|
and
|
233.0
|
233.5
|
0.5
|
1.23
|
and
|
230.3
|
256.2
|
25.9
|
0.51
|
|
and
|
274.6
|
275.8
|
1.2
|
0.31
|
including
|
230.3
|
243.6
|
13.3
|
0.90
|
|
AX-25-821
|
43.0
|
57.0
|
14.0
|
2.10
|
including
|
230.3
|
231.7
|
1.4
|
4.19
|
|
including
|
52.0
|
57.0
|
5.0
|
5.08
|
AX-25-744
|
12.0
|
26.9
|
14.9
|
0.40
|
|
including
|
55.5
|
57.0
|
1.5
|
14.90
|
including
|
17.0
|
18.1
|
1.1
|
1.48
|
|
AX-25-822
|
25.4
|
28.6
|
3.2
|
2.27
|
and
|
48.0
|
49.5
|
1.5
|
1.68
|
|
including
|
27.0
|
28.6
|
1.6
|
4.24
|
including
|
49.0
|
49.5
|
0.5
|
4.02
|
|
and
|
43.5
|
44.0
|
0.5
|
0.68
|
and
|
68.6
|
80.3
|
11.7
|
0.41
|
|
and
|
59.9
|
126.5
|
66.6
|
0.49
|
including
|
70.0
|
71.6
|
1.6
|
1.35
|
|
including
|
92.0
|
94.3
|
2.3
|
3.56
|
and
|
93.7
|
95.2
|
1.5
|
0.35
|
|
including
|
92.0
|
92.4
|
0.4
|
11.65
|
and
|
100.0
|
100.4
|
0.4
|
0.91
|
|
and including
|
106.0
|
106.4
|
0.4
|
4.21
|
and
|
109.5
|
156.3
|
46.8
|
0.28
|
|
and including
|
110.9
|
111.4
|
0.5
|
2.54
|
including
|
114.9
|
121.3
|
6.4
|
0.93
|
|
and including
|
117.6
|
124.8
|
7.2
|
1.50
|
including
|
114.9
|
115.2
|
0.3
|
3.56
|
|
including
|
117.6
|
119.9
|
2.3
|
2.86
|
and including
|
140.5
|
142.0
|
1.5
|
1.00
|
|
AX-25-823
|
12.0
|
22.0
|
10.0
|
1.02
|
and
|
199.5
|
201.0
|
1.5
|
1.13
|
|
and
|
44.0
|
54.0
|
10.0
|
0.49
|
and
|
216.5
|
218.0
|
1.5
|
2.75
|
|
including
|
50.0
|
54.0
|
4.0
|
0.80
|
and
|
233.2
|
259.5
|
26.3
|
0.74
|
|
and
|
70.6
|
127.9
|
57.3
|
0.62
|
including
|
234.7
|
240.8
|
6.1
|
2.59
|
|
including
|
70.6
|
87.0
|
16.4
|
0.69
|
including
|
234.7
|
236.2
|
1.5
|
7.39
|
|
including
|
86.6
|
87.0
|
0.4
|
3.39
|
AX-25-745
|
25.5
|
29.5
|
4.0
|
0.40
|
|
and including
|
112.9
|
119.0
|
6.1
|
3.39
|
and
|
47.5
|
49.0
|
1.5
|
0.30
|
|
including
|
115.6
|
115.9
|
0.3
|
50.84
|
and
|
144.5
|
146.0
|
1.5
|
0.36
|
|
and including
|
118.5
|
119.0
|
0.5
|
3.50
|
and
|
151.5
|
175.5
|
24.0
|
0.29
|
|
and
|
148.5
|
149.2
|
0.7
|
0.39
|
including
|
174.1
|
175.5
|
1.4
|
1.95
|
|
and
|
153.3
|
154.7
|
1.4
|
0.44
|
and
|
206.0
|
220.5
|
14.5
|
0.46
|
|
and
|
166.4
|
171.2
|
4.8
|
0.29
|
including
|
210.0
|
211.5
|
1.5
|
1.30
|
|
and
|
200.4
|
231.1
|
30.7
|
0.43
|
and
|
244.0
|
249.0
|
5.0
|
1.18
|
|
including
|
205.8
|
213.4
|
7.6
|
1.31
|
including
|
244.0
|
245.0
|
1.0
|
5.14
|
|
including
|
208.0
|
209.5
|
1.5
|
3.05
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and
|
250.9
|
253.0
|
2.1
|
2.37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
including
|
251.4
|
253.0
|
1.6
|
2.96
*Note: Calculated percentage of true thickness for drill intervals is presented in each drillbholes in table 2.
Table 2: Collar Locations for drill holes in this release
|
HOLE ID
|
EASTING (m)
|
NORTHING (m)
|
ELEVATION (m)
|
Depth (m)
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Pct of True Thickness
|
AX-25-638
|
467119
|
7084045
|
784
|
111.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-640
|
467053
|
7084043
|
781
|
11.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-641
|
468399
|
7083425
|
830
|
259.1
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-642
|
466995
|
7084040
|
779
|
115.8
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-643
|
466933
|
7084041
|
777
|
111.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-644
|
466879
|
7084044
|
774
|
150.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-646
|
467033
|
7084100
|
778
|
275.8
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-647
|
468775
|
7083385
|
870
|
243.8
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-648
|
468607
|
7083289
|
863
|
306.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-649
|
467029
|
7084066
|
780
|
89.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-650
|
467029
|
7084066
|
780
|
225.6
|
245
|
-50
|
41%
|
AX-25-652
|
467029
|
7084066
|
780
|
303.3
|
180
|
-70
|
54%
|
AX-25-653
|
468465
|
7082953
|
871
|
301.8
|
0
|
-55
|
85%
|
AX-25-654
|
467029
|
7084066
|
780
|
228
|
120
|
-65
|
45%
|
AX-25-656
|
468511
|
7082945
|
878
|
300.2
|
0
|
-55
|
85%
|
AX-25-657
|
467240
|
7084037
|
788
|
153.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-658
|
467336
|
7084014
|
791
|
157
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-659
|
467845
|
7084036
|
793
|
198.6
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-660
|
468467
|
7082859
|
873
|
289.8
|
0
|
-55
|
85%
|
AX-25-661
|
466914
|
7083543
|
785
|
408.4
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-662
|
467842
|
7083932
|
793
|
247.2
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-663
|
467932
|
7083936
|
793
|
249.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-664
|
468359
|
7082934
|
853
|
332.2
|
0
|
-55
|
85%
|
AX-25-665
|
468025
|
7083994
|
793
|
293.5
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-666
|
466892
|
7083450
|
784
|
448.1
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-667
|
468557
|
7083096
|
861
|
412.1
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-668
|
467446
|
7084025
|
792
|
61
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-669
|
467450
|
7083992
|
792
|
78.6
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-670
|
467507
|
7083900
|
789
|
117.4
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-671
|
467489
|
7083837
|
789
|
149.4
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-672
|
467562
|
7083871
|
789
|
135.6
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-673
|
467600
|
7083826
|
789
|
150.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-674
|
466832
|
7083498
|
781
|
438.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-675
|
467615
|
7083883
|
790
|
137.2
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-676
|
467594
|
7083423
|
794
|
405.4
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-677
|
467524
|
7083763
|
789
|
226.5
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-678
|
466813
|
7083666
|
755
|
322.8
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-679
|
467503
|
7083711
|
788
|
420.6
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-680
|
467502
|
7083482
|
791
|
373.4
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-681
|
466702
|
7083627
|
746
|
331
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-682
|
467525
|
7083652
|
788
|
298.7
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-683
|
467591
|
7083539
|
791
|
361.2
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-684
|
466659
|
7083553
|
745
|
403.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-685
|
467598
|
7083737
|
789
|
248.4
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-686
|
467313
|
7083850
|
787
|
199.6
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-688
|
466702
|
7083430
|
773
|
205.7
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-689
|
467285
|
7083788
|
785
|
231.7
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-690
|
466704
|
7083367
|
773
|
228.6
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-691
|
467190
|
7083765
|
785
|
274.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-692
|
466753
|
7083336
|
775
|
245.4
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-693
|
466096
|
7083799
|
704
|
323.1
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-694
|
466804
|
7083366
|
778
|
253
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-695
|
466280
|
7083774
|
712
|
283.5
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-697
|
466454
|
7083008
|
753
|
310.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-698
|
466353
|
7083811
|
717
|
248.4
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-699
|
466510
|
7083046
|
756
|
268.2
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-700
|
466553
|
7083001
|
760
|
306.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-701
|
467001
|
7083963
|
780
|
152.4
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-702
|
466901
|
7083896
|
768
|
153.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-703
|
466903
|
7083800
|
773
|
227.1
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-704
|
466553
|
7083001
|
760
|
236.2
|
180
|
-70
|
50%
|
AX-25-705
|
466904
|
7083848
|
771
|
185.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-706
|
466657
|
7082999
|
766
|
249.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-707
|
466800
|
7083897
|
760
|
179.8
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-708
|
467001
|
7083858
|
772
|
190.5
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-709B
|
466650
|
7082899
|
761
|
251.5
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-710
|
466957
|
7083980
|
778
|
140.2
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-711
|
466843
|
7084051
|
771
|
76.2
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-712
|
466793
|
7084047
|
767
|
70.1
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-713
|
466746
|
7084037
|
762
|
70.1
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-714
|
466689
|
7084036
|
754
|
68.6
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-715
|
466703
|
7083055
|
769
|
251.5
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-716
|
466658
|
7084046
|
751
|
70.1
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-717
|
466614
|
7084052
|
745
|
70.1
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-718
|
466561
|
7084049
|
737
|
67.1
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-719
|
466796
|
7083052
|
773
|
265.2
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-720
|
466562
|
7084003
|
736
|
91.4
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-721
|
466520
|
7084025
|
731
|
85.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-722
|
466469
|
7083982
|
724
|
120.4
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-723
|
466468
|
7084029
|
725
|
86.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-724
|
466758
|
7083002
|
770
|
274.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-725
|
466422
|
7083981
|
717
|
126.5
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-726
|
467297
|
7084051
|
789
|
115.8
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-727
|
467297
|
7084102
|
788
|
76.8
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-728
|
466852
|
7083001
|
774
|
274.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-729
|
467397
|
7084060
|
792
|
111.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-730
|
467609
|
7083965
|
789
|
85.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-731
|
467700
|
7083976
|
792
|
85.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-732
|
466793
|
7082941
|
771
|
237.7
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-733
|
467744
|
7083895
|
791
|
140.5
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-734
|
467743
|
7083841
|
791
|
172.2
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-735
|
467045
|
7083979
|
782
|
126.5
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-736
|
466303
|
7082672
|
745
|
285.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-737
|
467135
|
7083964
|
785
|
135.6
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-738
|
466389
|
7083902
|
717
|
201.2
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-739
|
466917
|
7082899
|
774
|
236.2
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-740
|
466378
|
7083954
|
715
|
157
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-741
|
466300
|
7082602
|
747
|
300.2
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-742
|
466503
|
7083708
|
728
|
251.5
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-743
|
466544
|
7083221
|
753
|
257.6
|
0
|
-50
|
80%
|
AX-25-744
|
466358
|
7082968
|
746
|
275.8
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-745
|
466604
|
7083702
|
747
|
257.6
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-746
|
466503
|
7082594
|
760
|
310.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-747
|
466382
|
7083763
|
726
|
251.5
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-748
|
466402
|
7082498
|
757
|
376.4
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-749
|
466308
|
7083817
|
712
|
256
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-750
|
466205
|
7083899
|
709
|
163.1
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-751
|
466601
|
7082501
|
768
|
371.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-752B
|
466109
|
7083876
|
704
|
185.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-753
|
466707
|
7083777
|
759
|
234.7
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-754
|
466802
|
7082500
|
785
|
431.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-755
|
469690
|
7082679
|
986
|
117.4
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-756
|
466706
|
7083821
|
757
|
201.2
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-757
|
469724
|
7082613
|
990
|
158.5
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-758
|
466774
|
7083743
|
759
|
278.8
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-759
|
469621
|
7082616
|
987
|
147.8
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-760
|
466202
|
7082667
|
740
|
315.5
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-761
|
469616
|
7082552
|
991
|
173.7
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-762B
|
466802
|
7083830
|
766
|
310.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-763
|
466200
|
7082601
|
743
|
326.1
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-764
|
466131
|
7082671
|
737
|
374.9
|
350
|
-55
|
85%
|
AX-25-765
|
469680
|
7082559
|
996
|
175.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-766
|
466705
|
7083773
|
758
|
265.2
|
0
|
-80
|
85%
|
AX-25-767
|
466753
|
7083825
|
761
|
201.2
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-768
|
469735
|
7082563
|
993
|
193.6
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-769
|
466101
|
7082398
|
746
|
326.4
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-770
|
466801
|
7083777
|
763
|
307.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-771
|
469683
|
7082554
|
991
|
190.5
|
25
|
-55
|
80%
|
AX-25-772
|
466104
|
7082201
|
746
|
335.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-773
|
466852
|
7083772
|
766
|
269.1
|
0
|
-75
|
80%
|
AX-25-774
|
469503
|
7082550
|
990
|
155.7
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-775
|
466855
|
7083774
|
776
|
326.1
|
335
|
-53
|
95%
|
AX-25-776
|
466000
|
7082402
|
738
|
338.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-777
|
469501
|
7082455
|
1007
|
204.2
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-778
|
466540
|
7083920
|
737
|
202.7
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-779
|
466302
|
7082406
|
757
|
326.1
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-780
|
466812
|
7084016
|
772
|
150.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-781
|
469195
|
7082803
|
976
|
161.5
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-782
|
466814
|
7084002
|
766
|
251.5
|
170
|
-75
|
40%
|
AX-25-783
|
469194
|
7082758
|
983
|
184.4
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-784
|
466741
|
7084070
|
776
|
65.5
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-785
|
466793
|
7084070
|
772
|
65.5
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-786
|
469196
|
7082705
|
975
|
178.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-787
|
466704
|
7084072
|
756
|
65.5
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-788
|
466304
|
7082196
|
753
|
88.4
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-789
|
467795
|
7084042
|
801
|
202.7
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-790
|
466871
|
7083172
|
774
|
291.1
|
305
|
-57
|
85%
|
AX-25-791
|
469143
|
7082704
|
972
|
175.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-792
|
467882
|
7083972
|
791
|
202.7
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-793B
|
466951
|
7082802
|
786
|
249
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-794
|
469103
|
7082650
|
988
|
199.6
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-795
|
467883
|
7084089
|
792
|
146.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-796
|
469057
|
7082690
|
959
|
189
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-797
|
467394
|
7084108
|
798
|
76.2
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-798
|
466871
|
7083172
|
774
|
260.6
|
320
|
-50
|
75%
|
AX-25-799
|
466967
|
7083795
|
792
|
269.8
|
180
|
-80
|
70%
|
AX-25-800B
|
468949
|
7082631
|
969
|
210.3
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-801
|
466857
|
7082879
|
766
|
243.8
|
0
|
-55
|
85%
|
AX-25-802
|
468849
|
7082657
|
944
|
185.9
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-803
|
466746
|
7083283
|
773
|
219.2
|
120
|
-60
|
45%
|
AX-25-804
|
466999
|
7083799
|
783
|
248.4
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-805
|
467263
|
7083016
|
767
|
286.5
|
355
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-806
|
466897
|
7082860
|
793
|
248.4
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-807
|
466997
|
7083799
|
782
|
333.8
|
180
|
-80
|
70%
|
AX-25-808
|
466744
|
7083284
|
781
|
30.5
|
95
|
-55
|
45%
|
AX-25-809
|
467331
|
7082971
|
795
|
324.6
|
0
|
-60
|
90%
|
AX-25-810
|
466743
|
7083283
|
777
|
288
|
100
|
-60
|
45%
|
AX-25-811
|
466941
|
7082911
|
777
|
227.1
|
45
|
-50
|
80%
|
AX-25-813
|
467420
|
7082904
|
795
|
345
|
345
|
-60
|
85%
|
AX-25-814
|
466940
|
7082910
|
775
|
272.8
|
0
|
-52
|
90%
|
AX-25-815
|
466747
|
7083280
|
782
|
100.6
|
120
|
-50
|
45%
|
AX-25-816
|
466747
|
7083280
|
782
|
175.3
|
120
|
-70
|
45%
|
AX-25-817
|
467346
|
7083217
|
792
|
699.5
|
355
|
-60
|
95%
|
AX-25-818
|
467045
|
7082935
|
783
|
248.4
|
180
|
-70
|
60%
|
AX-25-819
|
466743
|
7083282
|
792
|
150.9
|
150
|
-60
|
45%
|
AX-25-820
|
467045
|
7082935
|
783
|
275.8
|
355
|
-50
|
90%
|
AX-25-821
|
466766
|
7083263
|
781
|
77.7
|
120
|
-50
|
45%
|
AX-25-822
|
466768
|
7083264
|
780
|
126.5
|
120
|
-70
|
45%
|
AX-25-823
|
467114
|
7083041
|
786
|
253
|
350
|
-60
|
90%
Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures
All diamond drill core was systematically logged and photographed by Banyan geology personnel. All core samples (HTW and NTW diameter) were split on-site at Banyan's core processing facilities. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were delivered by Banyan personnel or a dedicated expediter to the Bureau Veritas, Whitehorse preparatory laboratory where samples are prepared and then shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C. for pulverization and final chemical analysis.
Core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Vancouver, B.C., utilizing the four-acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA-300 or ICP-ES/MS 59-element MA-250 analytical package with FA-450 50-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Samples returning >10 g/t Au were reanalysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA-550). High-grade samples with documented visible gold are also analysed using metallic screen fire assay (FS-652). Samples returning >200 g/t Ag (MA250 or MA300) were analysed by mutli-acid digestion ICP-ES MA370. If samples returned > 1,500 g/t Ag, they were analysed by fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 50g sample (FA550). If samples returned > 10,000 g/t Ag, they were analysed by fire assay 2g sample (FA501). Bureau Veritas is an accredited lab following ISO/IEC 17025:2017 SCC File Number 15895. A robust system of standards, ¼ core duplicates and blanks has been implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data becomes available.
Qualified Persons
Duncan Mackay, M.Sc., P.Geo., is a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release in respect of all disclosure other than the MRE. Mr. Mackay is Vice President Exploration for Banyan and has verified the data disclosed in this news release, including the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information.
European Investor Relations Agreement
Banyan has engaged Swiss Resource Capital AG, an independent European investor relations and communications firm based in Switzerland, to provide investor relations, translation, news dissemination, digital marketing and media outreach services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and other European markets. The agreement commences May 14, 2026 for an initial one-year term, automatically renewable on a quarterly basis thereafter unless terminated by either party. Services include dissemination of Company news and information, investor and shareholder communications, media distribution, social media marketing, virtual roadshows and broader awareness initiatives targeting the German-speaking and European investment community. Compensation is CHF 6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance, with additional fees applicable for optional roadshows, conferences and special marketing initiatives. Swiss Resource Capital AG currently holds no direct or indirect interest in Banyan Gold or its securities, and Banyan is unaware of any right or intent to acquire such an interest.
Upcoming Events
Canaccord Genuity 5th Annual Global Metals & Mining Conference, Henderson, NV, May 19 - 21
The Rule Symposium, Boca Raton, FL, July 6 - 10
Invest Yukon Property Tours, July 12 - 15
About Banyan
Banyan's primary asset, the AurMac Project is located in the Traditional Territory of First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, in Canada's Yukon Territory. The current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the AurMac Project has an effective date of June 28, 2025 and comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 2.274 million ounces of gold ("Au") (112.5 M tonnes at 0.63 g/t) and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 5.453 Moz of Au (280.6 M tonnes at 0.60 g/t ) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43‑101). The 303 square kilometres ("sq km") AurMac Project lies 40 kilometres from Mayo, Yukon. The AurMac Project is transected by the main Yukon highway and benefits from a 3-phase powerline, existing power station and cell phone coverage.
Table 3: Pit-Constrained Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources - AurMac Project
|
Deposit
|
Gold Cut-Off (g/t)
|
Tonnage
|
Average Gold Grade (g/t)
|
Contained Gold (Moz)
|
Indicated MRE
|
|
Airstrip
|
0.30
|
27.7
|
0.69
|
0.611
|
Powerline
|
0.30
|
84.8
|
0.61
|
1.663
|
Total Combined Indicated MRE
|
0.30
|
112.5
|
0.63
|
2.274
|
Inferred MRE
|
|
Airstrip
|
0.30
|
10.1
|
0.75
|
0.245
|
Powerline
|
0.30
|
270.4
|
0.60
|
5.208
|
Total Combined Inferred MRE
|
0.30
|
280.6
|
0.60
|
5.453
Notes to Table 3:
The effective date for the MRE is June 28, 2025, and was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent "Qualified Person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.
Mineral Resources, which are not Mineral Reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. The estimate of Mineral Resources may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, sociopolitical, marketing, changes in global gold markets or other relevant issues.
The CIM Definition Standards were followed for classification of Mineral Resources. The quantity and grade of reported Inferred Mineral Resources in this estimation are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Mineral Resources as an Indicated Mineral Resource.
Mineral Resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.30 g/t gold for all deposits, using a US$/CAN$ exchange rate of 0.73 and constrained within an open pit shell optimized with the Lerchs-Grossman algorithm to constrain the Mineral Resources with the following estimated parameters: gold price of US$2,050/ounce, US$2.50/t mining cost, US$10.00/t processing cost, US$2.00/t G+A, 90% gold recoveries, and 45° pit slopes.1
The number of tonnes and ounces was rounded to the nearest thousand. Any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects.
In addition to the AurMac Project, the Company holds the Hyland Gold Project, located 70 km Northeast of Watson Lake, Yukon, along the Southeast end of the Tintina Gold Belt (the "Hyland Project") in the Traditional Territory of the Kaska Nations, closest to the Liard First Nation and Daylu Dena Council. The Hyland Project represents a sediment hosted, structurally controlled, intrusion-related gold deposit, within a large land package (over 125 sq km), accessible by a network of existing gravel access roads. The updated MRE comprises an Indicated Mineral Resource of 337 thousand ("K") ounces ("oz") of gold ("Au") and 2.63 million ("M") oz of silver ("Ag") (11.3 M tonnes of ore at 0.93 g/t Au and 7.27 g/t Ag), and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 118 Koz of Au and 0.86 Moz Ag (3.9 M tonnes of ore at 0.95 g/t Au and 6.94 g/t Ag) (as defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") Definition Standards for Mineral Resources & Mineral Reserves incorporated by reference into NI 43‑101) effective September 1, 2025 and with technical report filed on Sedar on October 27, 2025.
Banyan also holds the Nitra Gold Project, a grassroots exploration project located in the Mayo Mining district, approximately 10 km west of the AurMac Gold property. The Nitra Property lies in the northern part of the Selwyn basin and is underlain by metaclastic rocks of the Late Proterozoic Yusezyu Formation of the Hyland Group, similar to lithologies hosting portions of the AurMac Project. Middle Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic suite intrusions occur along the property including the Morrison Creek and Minto Creek stocks. The property is 100% owned and operated by Banyan Gold Corporation ("Banyan") and covers approximately 313.9 sq km. The property is accessible by road along the Silver Trail Highway, South McQuesten Road and 4x4 roads.
Banyan trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the symbol "BYN" and is quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "BYAGF". For more information, please visit the corporate website at or contact the Company.
ON BEHALF OF Banyan Gold CorpORATION
(signed) "Tara Christie"
Tara Christie
President & CEO
For more information, please contact:
Tara Christie • 778 928 0556 • tchristie@banyangold.com
Jasmine Sangria • 604 312 5610 • jsangria@banyangold.com
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) nor OTCQB Venture Market accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This release contains forward-looking information, which is not comprised of historical facts and is based upon the Company's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend(s)", "believe", "potential" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations, Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the potential for resource expansion; mineral recoveries and anticipated mining costs. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include uncertainties inherent in resource estimates, continuity and extent of mineralization, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, enhanced risks inherent to conducting business in any jurisdiction, and those risks set out in Banyan's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Banyan believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Banyan disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.
1 The gold price and cost assumptions are consistent with current pricing assumptions and costs and, in particular, with those employed for recent technical reports for similar pit-constrained Yukon gold projects.
SOURCE: Banyan Gold Corp.
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire