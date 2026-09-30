Bank of America to Convene 500+ Innovators and Capital Providers at 15th Annual Technology Innovation Summit

Gathering in San Francisco, companies and investors will explore enterprise AI, technology investment and opportunities for collaboration

Bank of America will host more than 500 technology companies and investors for its 15th annual Technology Innovation Summit in San Francisco on October 7. The summit brings founders and venture capital firms together with Bank of America leaders from Global Technology, Technology Investment Banking and Capital Markets to examine how emerging technology is changing banking and the wider economy.

Bank of America Technology Innovation Summit 2026 is celebrating 15 years

"For 15 years, we have been bringing people together at our Technology Innovation Summit, connecting entrepreneurs, investors and technology leaders," said Jim DeMare, Co-President of Bank of America"It's a great event where we share ideas and build partnerships that pair the speed of the startup ecosystem with Bank of America's insights, expertise and global reach."

Artificial intelligence anchors this year's agenda as companies move from pilots to enterprise-wide deployment and measurable results. Sessions will cover the foundations of an AI-enabled business, the impact of AI on the workforce, client experience and personalization, and where investment is likely to concentrate next.

"Innovation is inseparable from business strategy and results," said Hari Gopalkrishnan, Chief Technology and Information Officer of Bank of America. "The summit puts innovators in front of our technology leaders so we can identify ideas that can scale responsibly and deliver real benefits for our clients and employees."

Connecting innovation and investment
Over the summit's 15-year history, Bank of America has hosted more than 7,000 companies and venture capital investors. More than 20% of the companies that have presented at the summit have gone on to become Bank of America vendors. This year, participating companies represent innovation in the areas of AI, data and analytics, enterprise infrastructure, information security, financial technology and software development.

Additional topics to be covered at this year's summit include:

  • Which segments of the AI ecosystem will create the most impact for the enterprise
  • Opportunities for startups and other venture-backed technology companies to partner with Bank of America
  • Selling to large financial institutions, from proof of concept and procurement to implementation at scale

Bank of America
Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving more than 69 million clients with approximately 3,500 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 60 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. As the #1 small business lender in the United States (FDIC), Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries and/or jurisdictions. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more Bank of America news, including dividend announcements and other important information, visit the Bank of America newsroom and register for news email alerts.

Reporters may contact

Matt Card, Bank of America
Phone: 1.202.579.6879
matthew.card@bofa.com

John Yiannacopoulos, Bank of America
Phone: 1.917.750.0570
john.yiannacopoulos@bofa.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-america-to-convene-500-innovators-and-capital-providers-at-15th-annual-technology-innovation-summit-302893990.html

SOURCE Bank of America Corporation

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