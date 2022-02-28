Precious Metals Investing News
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES  Bald Eagle Gold Corp., is pleased to report that it has completed an extensive historical data compilation for the Company's recently acquired Hercules Silver Property located in the Heath Mining District of Washington County, Idaho USA . The historical data comprises IP geophysics, soil geochemistry, geological mapping, and 301 ...

 Bald Eagle Gold Corp., (" Bald Eagle " or the " Company ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) is pleased to report that it has completed an extensive historical data compilation for the Company's recently acquired Hercules Silver Property located in the Heath Mining District of Washington County, Idaho USA (" Hercules ", or the " Property "). The historical data comprises IP geophysics, soil geochemistry, geological mapping, and 301 holes drilled on the Property from the period 1965 to 1988. The data was scanned from physical drill logs, maps and reports which were held in storage for over 30 years by the Hercules' former project geologist. The scanned information has been imported into a digital database where all of the exploration data on the Property is now stored. Compilation maps have been produced from the data, which are featured in the full news release available on the Company's website and the newly updated corporate presentation, both of which are available for download at the following links:

https://baldeaglegold.com/BIG-news/bald-eagle-announces-completion-of-data-compilation-and-rebranded-corporate-presentation

https://baldeaglegold.com/s/BIG-corporate-presentation.pdf

Historical Drilling Data

The geological information as well as the silver, lead and zinc analyses for 301 drill holes on the Property was digitized from paper logs into an Excel spreadsheet format. The Company has also engaged Goldspot Discoveries Corp. to utilize the historical drill data to develop a 3D model of the geology and mineralization on the Property, with a specific focus on the mineralization within two historical resource areas at the Hercules Adit and the Fishpond Zones. The historical geophysical and surface geochemical information will also be incorporated into the model and used in the planning of the Company's 2022 drill program on the Property.

IP Geophysical Data

Two historical IP geophysical surveys were conducted on the Property, one of which was not followed up with drilling. The chargeability data shows a good correlation with the known mineralization at the Fishpond and Hercules Adit zones and suggests a good degree of continuity within undrilled regions between the mineralized zones. The strongest chargeability anomaly occurs in an untested area between the Hercules Ridge and Grade Creek zones, an area that also exhibits the strongest silver-in-soil anomaly on the Property.

Soil Geochemistry Data

Silver, lead, zinc and copper data was digitized from two historical soil geochemical surveys conducted over the known zones of mineralization. The results demonstrate a very high background concentration of silver within the host Hercules Rhyolite unit, with individual values of up to 605 g/t Ag (17.6 oz/t) in soil. A strong copper anomaly of over 1,000 ppm copper also occurs over the Hercules Ridge-Grade Creek target area, suggesting the potential for nearby porphyry copper mineralization.

Historical Mapping

Several iterations of geological mapping were conducted during the 1960's through to the 1980's period. The Company has digitized all of the historical mapping efforts and plans to use the historical information to help guide a 2022 mapping program, focused on defining the extent of the mineralized Hercules Rhyolite unit.

Management Commentary

Chris Paul , CEO and Director of Bald Eagle, commented: "We are excited to have completed the extensive historical data compilation on the Hercules project, and recovered nearly all of the exploration data ever collected on the Property. The replacement cost of the numerous mapping, geophysical and geochemical and drilling programs on the Property is estimated to be on the order of several tens of millions of dollars. When factored into the total acquisition cost of less than half a million dollars for a 100% interest in the project, we consider this compilation to be a very significant development, as we look forward to continuing to firm up our drill plan for 2022."

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved for disclosure by Donald E. Cameron, MSc, a Registered Member of the Society for Mining. Metallurgy and Exploration, Inc., a QP Member of the Mining & Metallurgical Society of America and an independent "Qualified Person" for Bald Eagle within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). To the best of his knowledge, the technical information pertaining to the Hercules Silver Property, and discussion of it as disclosed in this news release is neither inaccurate nor misleading; however, the technical information presented in this news release was collected prior to enactment of NI 43-101 and comprises paper records maintained by various companies that conducted exploration work on the Property.  Details of the sampling methods, security, assaying, and quality control methods used in the generation of this historical technical data are unknown to Bald Eagle Gold Corp., and the results discussed herein cannot be, and have not been verified by Mr. Cameron for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, and should not be relied upon.

About Bald Eagle Gold Corp.

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. is a junior mining company focused on the exploration and development of the Hercules Silver Project, northwest of Cambridge, Idaho . The Company's management team brings extensive and successful international experience with a focus on identifying and acquiring prospective and under-explored precious metals properties worldwide. The board of directors have an established track record of creating significant returns for investors and have demonstrated access to capital to advance the development of assets.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States . Any securities referred to herein have not and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws of an exemption from such registration is available.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by its nature, forward-looking information involves assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; the Covid-19 pandemic; adverse industry events; the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the timing of such approvals; that the Company maintains good relationships with the communities in which it operates or proposes to operate, future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the risk that any of the assumptions prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work, risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, as well as other assumptions risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company, including as set forth in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com .

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS PRESS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF BALD EAGLE AS OF THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE BALD EAGLE MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Overview

It can be difficult finding a viable asset to develop for emerging mining and exploration companies. Luckily, the right management team operating in the right jurisdiction can push even junior players into the big leagues.

One of the US' most prolific mining districts is Nevada. According to the Fraser Institute, the state ranks as one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. Nevada hosts the perfect mix of existing infrastructure, a skilled local workforce and favorable warm weather year-round, which presents emerging mining companies with exceptional discovery potential and economic prospects.

Bald Eagle Gold (TSXV:BIG, OTCBQ:BADEF, WKN:A3DEW9, FSE: 6W0) is an emerging mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring gold districts in North America. The company is currently developing its high-quality Hot Springs gold property in Nevada, which leverages a stable operating environment, rich resource networks and widespread mineralization.

The company's management team and board have a successful track record of growing companies through formation, listing, development and exit. Collectively, the team has raised over US$405 million in capital with companies such as UNX Energy (TSX:UNX), IC Potash (TSX:ICP), Namaste Technologies (TSXV:N) and Khiron Life Sciences (TSXV:KHRN).

With Bald Eagle Gold, the leadership team applies its expert exploration experience and technical skills to develop new highly prospective mineral exploration projects. This management team primes the company for growth and mining success.

Bald Eagle Gold has generated a high-quality pipeline through long-standing relationships with local operators, key decision-makers and market participants. These connections help Bald Eagle advance its objective to acquire, expand and enhance its asset's resources to reserves over the early stages of its current commodity cycle.

The Hot Springs property is a historically explored property with a significant source of gold mineralization first discovered in the 1890s. The property hosts two main targets: the Dutch Flats shear zone and the mid-Paleozoic calcareous and limestone zones.

bald_eagle_mpa1

The project's exploration history for the project is primarily shallow drilling and surface sampling, with the discovery of quartz-gold nuggets at surface. Bald Eagle theorizes that much of the high-grade gold discovery lies deeper into the property. The company is excited to explore its multiple drill targets across the property. The Battle Mountain and Getchell-Comstock gold trends intersect through the district and host world-class epithermal and Carlin-type deposits. Eighteen mines have been discovered across the district — including mines ones from well known companies such as Hecla (NYSE:HL), Newmont (NYSE:NEM,TSX:NGT) and Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD,TSX:ABX) — and considerable exploration and development potential remains.

The company's goal is to expand its portfolio of high-grade mineral assets through organic exploration and development. Immediate plans for the Hot Springs property involve developing new geologic models to test the property and continuing drilling to uncover the property's discovery possibilities at depth.

In 2021, Bald Eagle received TSX Venture Exchange and other regulatory approval for the acquisition of a 100 percent interest in the Hercules Silver Property located in Washington County, Idaho. The Hercules Property is a significant brownfield land package of nine square kilometers within the underexplored Cuddy Mountain Mining. Its silver-rich terrane has been prospected for silver occurrences since the late 19 th century, with six historically identified silver-mineralized zones. Hercules Silver has historic drill intercepts including hole 80-13 with 10.7 meters of 825 grams/tonne (“g/t") silver, hole PH 42 with 29.3 meters of 259 g/t silver and hole PH 33 with 14.6 meters of 562 g/t.

Bald Eagle Gold's Company Highlights

  • Bald Eagle Gold is an emerging mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring, acquiring and operating highly prospective gold assets in North America, focused primarily on Nevada.
  • Its impressive management team has collectively raised over US$405 million in capital and has a proven track record of success.
  • In 2018, Nevada's production of gold was approximately 5.58 million ounces, representing approximately 83 percent of U.S. total gold production.
  • The company's flagship gold asset is its Hot Springs gold property. The asset hosts high-grade gold mineralization and strategically positions the company around well-known gold mines as well as Carlin-type and epithermal gold deposits.
  • Eighteen gold mines have been discovered within 100 kilometers of the Hot Springs property, including ones from well-known mining companies such as Hecla, Newmont and Barrick.
  • In March 2021, Bald Eagle Gold began trading on the TSXV.
  • The company entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100 percent interest in the Leviathan Property in the Heath Mining District of Washington County, Idaho USA. The Leviathan is located immediately east of and adjoins the Company's recently acquired Hercules silver property.

Bald Eagle Gold's Key Projects

Hot Springs Property

The Hot Springs property spans 11,894 acres and is strategically located at the intersections of Getchell-Comstock and Battle Mountain, which is part of gold trends found in the prolific Arkosic Triangle in Nevada. The trend hosts well-known gold mines as well as Carlin-type and epithermal gold deposits.

Historical exploration of the property confirms multiple occurrences of gold, both at surface and depth, uncovered through surface sampling and drilling. Drilling campaigns from 2007 returned mineralization estimates of 16 million tonnes at 0.18 g/t grade for 91,750 ounces of gold. Recent exploration indicates exceptional grades above 1 ounce per tonne gold at surface and quartz-gold nuggets at surface, indicating a source within two miles.

bald_eagle_mpa2

Mid-paleozoic limestone and calcareous sediments indicate the high probability of Carlin-type deposits, similar to the nearby Turquoise Ridge mine and neighboring mines from companies including Hecla, Newmont and Barrick.

In 2020, the company completed deep structural geophysics and a drilling campaign over the property. The next steps for the project include a proposed US$1.8 million drilling campaign that would involve up to 5,000 meters of drilling, IP and CSAMT and claims staking, for which Bald Eagle has expressed excitement.

Bald Eagle Gold's Management Team

Raymond Harari – President

Mr. Harari is the founder of Canalis Capital, a merchant bank focused on disruptive industries. Prior to founding Canalis Capital, Mr. Harari worked at Credicorp Bank in its private wealth group in Panama and Nomura's consumer and retail investment banking group based in New York City . Mr. Harari graduated with honors from the University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor of Science in systems engineering and a minor in engineering entrepreneurship and mathematics. Mr. Harari is an active angel investor across the mining, technology, fashion, cannabis, e-commerce, and energy sectors. Mr. Harari also serves as CEO of IM Exploration (CSE:IM) and CEO of Momentous Capital Corp. (TSXV:MCC.P), a Capital Pool Company which is in the process of completing its qualifying transaction. Mr. Harari also served as the deputy director of the Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture of Panama.

Christopher Paul - Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Paul holds a B.Sc. in Geology from Simon Fraser University and a Diploma in Mining & Mineral Exploration Technology from the British Columbia Institute of Technology. He is the Principal and Founder of Ridgeline Exploration Services, a technical services company which was acquired by Goldspot Discoveries Corp. in 2021.

Darren Collins – CFO & Director

Darren Collins has over 15 years of corporate finance and public company experience with a background in corporate finance, M&A, corporate, governance and public accounting. He has previous experience with Scotia Capital, Quest Capital, currently renamed Sprott Resource Lending, and various public issuers.

Antoine Soucy-Fradette - VP Exploration of the Corporation

Antoine holds a B. Eng. In Geological Engineering from Laval University and brings strong precious metals experience to the Company, with previous success ranging from Greenfields to Brownfields exploration projects throughout Quebec , Ontario , the Yukon Territories and British Columbia . Antoine was fundamental in the exploration, development, and advancement of the Bralorne Gold Project in British Columbia , with resources of over half a million ounces of gold.

Mark Smethurst – Senior Geologist

Mark Smethurst is a professional geologist with over 25 years of experience. He has held previous executive appointments as VP and COO of Resource Development for public companies and is currently a Qualified Person defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Terra Lane, B.S. – Mining Engineer

Ms. Lane is a Mining Engineer with more than 35 years of experience. Her experience includes feasibility studies, mine and process engineering and project development for surface and underground mines. She has managed projects in the US, Canada, Mexico, Ireland, Russia, China, Bolivia, Peru and Africa.

Hamid Samari, Ph.D. – Senior Exploration Geologist

Mr. Samari is a geologist with more than 30 years of experience. He has experience in structural geology, mining geology, economic geology, and seismic assessment. His project experience spans multiple jurisdictions and includes exploration and resource definition for gold, silver, copper and other metals

Michael Feinstein, Ph.D. – Senior Exploration Geologist

Mr. Feinstein holds a Ph.D. in Geological Sciences and an M.Sc. in Economic Geology from the University of Texas El Paso, as well as a B.Sc. in Geology and Geography from Sam Houston State University. He is president of Mineoro Explorations, leading exploration and development of mineral properties in the US, Mexico and Canada.

Peter Simeon - Chairman of the Board

Mr. Simeon has over 18 years of experience as a lawyer focused on securities, corporate finance, and mergers and acquisitions. Since February 2015 he has been a partner at Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP and has extensive experience in corporate commercial and securities law. Prior to 2015, he was a partner at a boutique corporate law firm in Toronto. Mr. Simeon has a Bachelor of Arts from Queen’s University and a law degree from Osgoode Hall at York University. Mr. Simeon acts as an independent director for several publicly traded companies in Canada.

Nicholas Tintor – Executive Director

Nicholas Tintor, a geologist, and mining executive will be an active Executive Director of the Company. He has more than 35 years of experience in the Canadian mining industry and has been involved in all aspects of the junior mining sector including executive management, project generation, corporate finance, and investor relations.

He holds a B.Sc., Geology from the University of Toronto and is a Qualified Professional Member of the Mining and Metallurgical Society of America and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He is also a lifetime member of the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada , and a member of PDAC's Securities Committee.

Michael Bandrowski – Independent Director

Michael Bandrowski, an executive and former research analyst, will be an Independent Director of the Company. For the past 16 years, he has been active in the mineral exploration and development industry as a mining research analyst and mineral exploration and development corporate executive. He holds a B.Sc. in geology and an MBA and has previously served on numerous public and private company boards. He is currently President and Chief Executive Officer of Big Ridge Gold Corp., a company which is acquiring an 80 per cent interest in Hope Brook Gold Project of Newfoundland and Labrador , an advanced stage, high-grade gold project. He was Founder of Escarpment Capital Advisors, a premier Canadian mining advisory firm. Over a nine-year period, he was a mining Research Analyst at Beacon Securities Inc., a mining Research Analyst at Clarus Securities Inc., and a Research Associate at Paradigm Capital.

Dr. Laurence Curtis – Senior Technical Advisor

Dr. Laurence Curtis is an economic geologist with over 45 years of experience in exploration, mine development, and financing of precious metals resources . He holds a Ph.D. from the University of Toronto and is a licensed Professional Geologist ( Ontario ) and a Lifetime Member of the PDAC.

Dr. Curtis is currently a director of Excellon Resources Inc. and formerly a Director of Wheaton River Minerals, High River Gold and Breakwater Resources. In 1996 he founded Intrepid Minerals Corporation as a mineral exploration and development company and was with the company through to 2014. During that period, he operated as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Under his tenure, the company advanced projects in Argentina , Central America , and Western Australia . During the transition to Intrepid Mines Ltd., he effected substantial financings and negotiated significant joint ventures with major international mining companies.

Jean Depatie – Senior Technical Advisor

Jean Depatie has had a distinguished career in the mining industry in Canada and internationally for the past 45 years. He is an internationally recognized expert in mineral exploration and development and minerals and mining corporate finance including financing and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Depatie is a graduate of the University of Montréal where he obtained a B.A in Mathematics and Physics and a B.Sc. in Geology. He received an M.Sc. from Laval University in Québec City. He was a Director of Glamis Gold (which was sold to Goldcorp creating a $21.3 billion company), a Director of Novicourt Inc. (which was acquired by Xtrata), and a Director of Consolidated Thomson Iron Mines (acquired by Cliff Resources in a $4.9 billion acquisition transaction). Mr. Depatie has served many public companies at the highest levels. As President and CEO of Louvem Mines he was instrumental in the discovery of the Louvicourt base metal mine and the development of the Beaufor gold mine in Quebec. As a Director of Gold Hawk Resources, he was involved in the acquisition and reactivation of the Cobre San Juan base metal mine located in San Mateo, Peru.

Bald Eagle Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Hercules Silver Project in Idaho

Bald Eagle Files National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for its Hercules Silver Project in Idaho

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF) (" Bald Eagle " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce today that it has filed on SEDAR a technical report (the " Technical Report ") pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") for its Hercules Silver Project located within the under-explored Cuddy Mountain mining district in West Central Idaho.

Bald Eagle Announces Executive Officer Appointments

Bald Eagle Announces Executive Officer Appointments

Bald Eagle Appoints Chris Paul as Chief Executive Officer, Antoine Soucy-Fradette as Vice President of Exploration and Peter Simeon as Chairman of the Board

Bald Eagle Announces Resignation of Board Member

Bald Eagle Announces Resignation of Board Member

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (" Bald Eagle " or the " Corporation ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) announces today that Mr. Sidney Himmel has resigned from the board of directors of the Corporation in order to pursue other interests. The board has accepted his resignation. The Corporation thanks Mr. Himmel for his valuable contributions and wishes him great success in his future endeavors.

TSXV:BIG

Bald Eagle Appoints Darren Collins to the Board of Directors

 Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (" Bald Eagle " or the " Company ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCQB: BADEF) is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Mr. Darren Collins the Chief Financial Officer of the Company to the board of directors of the Company  (the " Board "). In addition, Mr. Marc-André Lavoie has resigned from the Board. The Board thanks Mr. Lavoie for his service as a director.

cyp stockhouse

Bald Eagle Announces Closing of Assignment of Interest in Hot Springs Joint Venture for USD$1.27 Million

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES/

Bald Eagle Gold Corp. (" Bald Eagle " or the " Company ") (TSXV: BIG) (OTCBQ: BADEF)  announces that, further to the Company's press release dated October 4, 2021 the Company, has completed the transaction (the " Transaction ") involving the assignment of its 50% joint venture interest in certain unpatented mineral claims and leases in Nevada forming the Hot Springs property (the " Hot Springs Property ") to Huizenga Exploration Group, LLC (" HEG ").

Gold Bull surface sampling defines new drill target at Sandman

Gold Bull surface sampling defines new drill target at Sandman

Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (" Gold Bull " or the " Company ") is pleased to report that lag geochemical sampling of the Windmill target area has defined a strong anomaly at its 100% owned Sandman Project (" Sandman " or the " Project ") located in Humboldt County, Nevada, USA.

HIGHLIGHTS & UPDATE:

Goldplay Discovers Gold Mineralization at Past Producing Copper Mine in Portugal; Drills 5.87 g/t Au Over 2 m, Near Surface

Goldplay Discovers Gold Mineralization at Past Producing Copper Mine in Portugal; Drills 5.87 g/t Au Over 2 m, Near Surface

TSXV:AUC) (USOTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce the results of the first drill hole completed on the historical Aparis Copper Mine ("Aparis or the Project") in Portugal. The Aparis mine is part of the 73.2 km2 Barrancos exploration license and other two projects held by a private Portuguese company, Indice Crucial Lda ("Indice Crucial") on which Goldplay can earn up to 100% interest (see Company's news release dated June 23, 2021 for more details

HIGHLIGHTS

Barrick Alliance Initial Evaluation Phase Extended

Barrick Alliance Initial Evaluation Phase Extended

 Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Barrick Alliance agreement, and progress following the technical workshops held in November 2021 and January and February 2022.

Japan Gold formed a country-wide alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) (TSX: ABX) ("Barrick") in February 2020 to jointly explore, develop and mine certain gold mineral properties and mining projects in Japan (the "Barrick Alliance") (see February 24, 2020, news release). As part of the agreement Barrick agreed to sole fund a 2-year Initial Evaluation Phase of each project and sole fund a subsequent 3-year Second Evaluation Phase on projects which meet Barrick criteria. Barrick has spent US$5.6 million on the Initial Evaluation Phase from the formation of the Barrick Alliance to the end of 2021.

Bam Bam Engages Major Firm for Environmental Planning at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper

Bam Bam Engages Major Firm for Environmental Planning at Majuba Hill Porphyry Copper

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that EM Strategies-A Westland Resources Inc. Company has been retained to provide long-range environmental planning advice and services for the Majuba Hill Project in Pershing County Nevada.

2022 drilling will proceed under the existing U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") notice level authorization and on the wholly-owned private ground.

Titan Minerals Logo

More High-grade Gold & Silver at Dynasty

Titan (ASX:TTM) is pleased to advise that it has received assays for a further 30 diamond holes and 5 trenches from the Cerro Verde prospect within its Dynasty Gold Project in Southern Ecuador.

flags for russia and ukraine against dark sky

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Spikes, Then Falls; Can Silver Hit US$50 in 2022?

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Spikes, Then Falls; Can Silver Hit US$50 in 2022? youtu.be

The gold price spiked this week as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine boiled over.

After starting the five day period just below the US$1,900 per ounce level, the yellow metal leaped rapidly to about US$1,970 in the early hours of Thursday (February 24). The major move for gold came as Russia launched what Ukraine has called a "full-scale invasion," with investors rushing toward the safe-haven asset.

At the same time, global equity markets sank, including the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) and NASDAQ Composite (INDEXNASDAQ:.IXIC). Bitcoin also took a hit, prompting questions about its utility in times of crisis.

