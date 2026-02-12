Bahia Metals Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering of $5,750,000, with Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Bahia Metals Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering of $5,750,000, with Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Bahia Metals Corp. (CSE: BMT) ("Bahia" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed its initial public offering (the "IPO") of 11,500,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.50 per Unit, inclusive of the full exercise of the 15% over-allotment option. The gross proceeds from the IPO financing were $5,750,000.

The Company's common shares will commence trading on February 12, 2026 on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the ticker symbol "BMT.CN".

Each Unit of the IPO financing consists of one common share in the authorized share structure of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.90 per share until February 11, 2029. The warrants are subject to an acceleration right held by the Company, such that in the event that the closing price of the Company's shares on the CSE is $1.50 or greater per share for a total of seven trading days within a twenty consecutive day trading period, all warrants issued in connection with the IPO will expire 30 days following written notice (via news release) provided by the Company (the "Acceleration").

Pursuant to an agency agreement dated January 30, 2026, between Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Agent") and the Company, the Agent acted as exclusive agent for the Company in connection with the IPO. The Company paid cash commission in the amount of $347,958, issued 100,000 common shares of the Company, and granted non-transferable warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 795,916 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share until February 11, 2029, subject to the Acceleration and a voluntary six-month hold period.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be expended on work programs at the Company's Mangueiros Nickel Sulphide-Copper Cobalt Project located in Bahia State, Brazil and for general working capital purposes.

Mr. Goodman, CEO, states, "Bahia Metals has completed the requirements to secure 100% of the project that was initially owned and advanced by investors related to Appian Capital Advisory Limited. This milestone is a positive step in the company's trajectory towards increasing shareholder value."

The company will be attending PDAC 2026 from March 1-4 and looks forward to meeting with its supporters and the broader mining community. Please email the company to arrange a meeting.

About Bahia Metals Corp.

Bahia Metals Corp. is a mining company focused on advancing its Mangueiros Project, a Nickel Sulphide - Copper Cobalt project located in Bahia State, Brazil.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Stephen Goodman
Chief Executive Officer, Director
E: Investors@bahiametals.com
Follow us on LinkedIn

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as well as historical information. Readers should not rely on information in this summary for any purpose other than for gaining general knowledge of the Company. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the trading of the Company's common shares on the CSE and the timing thereof and the Company attending PDAC. The words "expected", "will", "will have", "will be", "estimated" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in any forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and no assurance can be given that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

The securities referenced in this news release have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities in any jurisdiction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283685

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

bahia-metalsbmt-cccse-bmtbase-metals-investing
BMT:CC
The Conversation (0)
Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - February 12, 2026 Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), announces that Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") (TSX-V: NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB.PK: NLPXF) has approved a distribution of 9,000,000 common shares... Keep Reading...
Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

(TheNewswire) Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - February 12, 2026 Homeland Nickel Inc. ("Homeland" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SHL, OTC: SRCGF), announces that Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble") (TSX-V: NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB.PK: NLPXF) has approved a distribution of 9,000,000 common shares... Keep Reading...
Western Copper and Gold Announces Upsized C$80 Million Bought Deal Financing

Western Copper and Gold Announces Upsized C$80 Million Bought Deal Financing

western copper and gold corporation. (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to significant investor demand, it has entered into an amended agreement with Stifel Canada, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters"),... Keep Reading...
Western Copper and Gold Announces Upsized C$80 Million Bought Deal Financing

Western Copper and Gold Announces Upsized C$80 Million Bought Deal Financing

western copper and gold corporation. (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to significant investor demand, it has entered into an amended agreement with Stifel Canada, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters"),... Keep Reading...
RETRANSMISSION: Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

RETRANSMISSION: Tartisan Nickel Corp. Intersects 11.0 Metres of 1.05% Ni, 0.33% Cu Including 2.0 Metres of 4.79% Ni, 1.25% Cu at the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's flagship Kenbridge Nickel-Coppet-Cobalt Project, Sioux Narrows, Ontario. The drill program is designed to test the on strike and down dip potential... Keep Reading...
Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION, DISTRIBUTION, RELEASE, OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:RMIOD) (OTCID: RMIOD) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company") (previously,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Bahia Metals Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering of $5,750,000, with Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Homeland Nickel Announces Homeland Share Distribution by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Tajiri Discovers Potentially Economic Gold Mineralization in Multiple Trenches at Yono Property Including: 12m@ 2.4 g/t; 20m@ 1.4g/t; 8m@ 1.0g/t; 18m@ 0.8g/t & 4m@ 5.5g/t Gold; Bordered by G Mining Ventures Oko West and G2 Goldfields Oko Properties, Guyana

Related News

nickel-investing

Bahia Metals Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering of $5,750,000, with Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option

gold-investing

The True Value of Olympic Gold: Beyond Metal and Market Prices

gold-investing

Tajiri Discovers Potentially Economic Gold Mineralization in Multiple Trenches at Yono Property Including: 12m@ 2.4 g/t; 20m@ 1.4g/t; 8m@ 1.0g/t; 18m@ 0.8g/t & 4m@ 5.5g/t Gold; Bordered by G Mining Ventures Oko West and G2 Goldfields Oko Properties, Guyana

energy-investing

Stallion Uranium Commences Phase 1 Drilling Program on Moonlite Project in Athabasca Basin

battery-metals-investing

SAGA Metals Provides Update on MRE Drilling Program at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

base-metals-investing

Oreterra Announces Over-Subscription and Upsizing of Non-Brokered Private Placement to $8 Million

precious-metals-investing

Apollo Silver Announces Return of Tom Peregoodoff as Board Nominee and Prospective Executive Chair