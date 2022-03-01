Alteration zone tracked over 800 meters in the K-Zone Extensive hydrothermal hematite alteration over 100m thick in hole EP-035 Azincourt Energy Corp. is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 2022 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. Drilling at the East Preston Project commenced on January 24 th and to date, 3,208 meters has ...

AAZ:CA