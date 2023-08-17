Azincourt Energy Receives Results from 2023 Drill Program at the East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Oil and Gas Price Update: H1 2023 in Review

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Uranium Reserves: Top 5 Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Lake Resources NL Successful Extraction and Injection Tests at Kachi

Galan Lithium Secures Final Permitting to Commence Construction at Hombre Muerto West

NORTH ARROW CONFIRMS FOUR SPODUMENE PEGMATITES AT LDG PROJECT, NT DRILLING PLANNED TO START IN AUGUST

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

Alianza Minerals Moves Ahead with New Focus on High Grade Silver Projects

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Carmanah Minerals

CARM:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU

Aether Global Innovations

AETH:CC

Prospera Energy

PEI:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Update for Q3!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Cybersecurity
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Azincourt Energy Receives Results from 2023 Drill Program at the East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Azincourt Energy Receives Results from 2023 Drill Program at the East Preston Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt") is pleased to announce that the sample analysis have been received from the 2023 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project (the "Project") in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. Azincourt is the operator and majority interest holder in the Project with Skyharbour holding a minority interest.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourlt d.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

Drilling for the 2023 program at the East Preston Project consisted of a total of 3,066 metres completed in 13 drill holes. Drilling was focused on the G, K, H, and Q zones with a drilling update reported in a news release dated March 28 th , 2023.

Winter 2023 Diamond Drilling Program Highlights :

A total of 687 samples were collected throughout the program and sent to the Geoanalytical Laboratory at the Saskatchewan Research Council in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for analysis. There was a delay with the analytical results and after a review of the initial data received from the lab, there were significant quality control issues noted within the results. As part of the quality control process, standards with a known concentration of uranium are inserted in the sample batches. These samples are analyzed to confirm that the results for that batch of samples are within an acceptable range based on the results of the standards. The issues noticed manifested as anomalous results occurring in the samples analyzed immediately following several of the standards. As a result, these samples were reanalyzed. Once the issue was identified, confirmed, and resolved, Azincourt requested that all samples of the affected batches be run through the process to ensure a complete consistent data set.

Analysis of the results shows uranium enrichment within the previously identified clay alteration zones along the K, and H- target zones. Uranium enrichment is identified as uranium (U) values and a uranium/thorium ratio (U/Th) above what would normally be expected in the given rock type or area.

Drilling on the northeast trending G-Zone identified extensive hydrothermal alteration and evidence of east-west cross-cutting structures along the southern portion of the zone. The primary rock types in the alteration zone are granodiorite and diorite gneiss with average expected values of 2-3 ppm U and U/Th ratios of 0.25-0.3. Elevated radioactivity was intersected in holes EP0045 and EP0047, and EP0047 returned elevated U and U/Th values. While this is a good sign, the alteration zone does not display the upgraded clay alteration halo seen at Zones K and H.

Illite and kaolinite are both indicators of hydrothermal alteration typically found within alteration halos of unconformity uranium deposits. Dravite is a boron-rich clay which is typically found within a larger clay package in close proximity to uranium mineralization in the system. Both illite and dravite have been identified as being significant vectors for the recent Patterson Lake North discovery by F3 Uranium approximately 60 km to the northwest of the East Preston project.

2023 Target A reas and Drill Hole Locations at the East Preston Uranium Project :
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/2023-Target-areas-and-Drill-Hole-Locations.png

On the north end of the K-Zone, drilling intersected extensive structure and hydrothermal clay alteration within the structural zone. Samples of clay alteration were analyzed by Short Wavelength Infrared Reflectance (SWIR, sometimes referred to as "PIMA") to confirm the clay species. All three holes contained illite and kaolinite clay species, with hole EP0049 also having dravite identified within the structural zone. Hole EP0049 also returned elevated Thorium.

The H-Zone covers a change in orientation of the structural and conductive trend from north-south to southwest trending. Drilling intersected an intense graphitic fault zone with hydrothermal alteration. The illite clay alteration halo identified in the K-Zone extends south into the H-Zone as far south as EP0053. Hole EP0053 intersected elevated radioactivity and both kaolinite and dravite are also present within the illite alteration package. Dravite was also identified in hole EP0052. Rocks in this zone are expected to return values of 0.5-1.5 ppm U and U/Th ratios of 0.25-0.5. Holes EP0052 and EP0056 returned the best analytical results of the program with U/Th ratios of 1.0 and 1.8 respectively, and uranium in the 5-6 ppm range.

Azincourt considers the drilling results to date to be significant, as major uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin such as McArthur River, Key Lake, and Millennium were primarily the result of drill testing of strong alteration zones related to conductor features. Identifying and upgrading the strong alteration zones is a significant step forward in identifying the key areas along the conductor trends where more attention is required.

"The alteration we are seeing in the K and H-Zones is very encouraging," said Azincourt's VP, Exploration, Trevor Perkins. "The associated elevated uranium present is also very promising and shows that we are vectoring towards something in this area. The identification of dravite and illite clays with the elevated uranium emphasizes that we are on the right track and getting close. This target area will be a top priority moving forward and based on results we may see the north-northwest trending structures taking on more significance for targeting on this trend and others on the property" continued Mr. Perkins.

"We're encouraged by the appropriate clay content in the alteration zones. If you're hunting for a uranium deposit, this is what you need to see," said Azincourt's CEO, Alex Klenman. "The elevated uranium values from the last two drill programs, combined with the confirmed presence of relevant clays and strong U/Th ratios, within these systems, are substantial developments in the progression of the project and should not be underestimated. Although we'd certainly welcome encountering significant mineralization we continue to be well within a practical discovery timeline. We are eager to continue moving the project forward and will begin formulating the next phase of drilling at East Preston. In the meantime, we're active at the Big Hill lithium project in Newfoundland and are awaiting results of the current work program. A follow up program is in the planning stage and will be announced shortly," continued Mr. Klenman.

East Preston Targets:

The primary target area on the East Preston Project is the conductive corridors from the A-Zone through to the G-Zone (A-G Trend) and the K-Zone through to the H and Q-Zones (K-H-Q Trend). The selection of these trends is based on a compilation of results from the 2018 through 2020 ground-based EM and gravity surveys, property wide VTEM and magnetic surveys, and the 2019 through 2022 drill programs, the 2020 HLEM survey indicates multiple prospective conductors and structural complexity along these corridors.

Road A ccess to East Preston Uranium Project :
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/Road-access-to-the-East-Preston-Uranium-Project.png

Drilling has confirmed that identified geophysical conductors comprise structurally disrupted zones that are host to accumulations of graphite, sulphides, and carbonates. Hydrothermal alteration, anomalous radioactivity, and elevated uranium have been demonstrated to exist within these structurally disrupted conductor zones.

Permitting and Community Engagement :

The permitting process is underway for the 2024-2026 drill programs. Azincourt Energy continues to be engaged in regular meetings with the Clearwater River Dene Nation and other rights holders to ensure that concerns of the local communities are addressed with regards to the East Preston project. A more in-depth engagement process will also be commencing within the next couple of months with the La Loche Metis Local #39. Azincourt looks forward to a continued close working relationship with CRDN and other rights holders to ensure that any potential impacts and concerns are addressed and that the communities can benefit from activities in the area through support of local business, employment opportunities, and sponsorship of select community programs and initiatives. Local businesses are engaged to provide services and supplies and members of the Clearwater River Dene Nation and surrounding communities have been directly employed on site or to provide support and services to keep the camp and programs running.

About East Preston:

Skyharbour and Dixie Gold entered into an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with Azincourt whereby Azincourt had an earn-in option to acquire a 70% working interest in a portion of the Preston Uranium Project known as the East Preston Property. Azincourt has now earned a majority interest in the project by completing CAD $2.5 million in staged exploration expenditures and making a total of CAD $1 million in cash payments as well as issuing shares of Azincourt divided evenly between Skyharbour and Dixie Gold. Skyharbour retains a minority interest in the East Preston Project.

Three prospective conductive, low magnetic signature corridors have been discovered on the property. The three distinct corridors have a total strike length of over 25 km, each with multiple EM conductor trends identified. Ground prospecting and sampling work completed to date has identified outcrop, soil, biogeochemical and radon anomalies, which are key pathfinder elements for unconformity uranium deposit discovery.

The East Preston Project has multiple long linear conductors with flexural changes in orientation and offset breaks in the vicinity of interpreted fault lineaments – classic targets for basement-hosted unconformity uranium deposits. These are not just simple basement conductors; they are clearly upgraded/enhanced prospectivity targets because of the structural complexity. The targets are basement-hosted unconformity related uranium deposits similar to NexGen's Arrow deposit and Cameco's Eagle Point mine. East Preston is near the southern edge of the western Athabasca Basin, where targets are in a near surface environment without Athabasca sandstone cover; therefore, they are relatively shallow targets but can have great depth extent when discovered. The project ground is located along a parallel conductive trend between the PLS-Arrow trend and Cameco's Centennial deposit (Virgin River-Dufferin Lake trend).

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Azincourt Energy, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with twenty-four projects, ten of which are drill-ready, covering over 518,000 hectares (over 1.2 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Adjacent to the Moore Uranium Project is Skyharbour's recently optioned Russell Lake Uranium Project from Rio Tinto, which hosts historical high-grade uranium drill intercepts over a large property area with robust exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drill programs.

Skyharbour has joint-ventures with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy at the Preston and East Preston Projects, respectively, whereby Orano and Azincourt earned majority interests in the projects through exploration expenditures, cash payments and share issuances. Skyharbour also has several active earn-in option partners including: ASX-listed Valor Resources at the Hook Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. at the Yurchison Project; Yellow Rocks Energy, a private Australian entity, at the Wallee and Usam Island projects; North Shore Energy Metals at the South Falcon Project; and TSX-V listed Tisdale Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project which is host to the Fraser Lakes Zone B Uranium and Thorium Deposit.

Collectively, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to over $37 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, over $28 million worth of shares being issued and over $19 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_V2A_20230727.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

"Jordan Trimble"

Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Nicholas Coltura
Corporate Development and Communications
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-558-5847
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including the Private Placement. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour ResourcesSYH:CATSXV:SYHEnergy Investing
SYH:CA
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Keep reading...Show less
THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Global Private Streaming Platform

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Quebec City, June 2023 Announces THE Global Private Streaming Platform

Special Sponsor: Government of Québec Premier Sponsor: Laurentian Bank Securities
Critical Metals Day Platinum Sponsor: National Bank Financial Markets
Gold Sponsors: BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Troilus Gold, Maple Gold Mines, JDS Group of Companies
Silver Sponsors: PearTree Financial, Stifel GMP, TMX Group, Invest Yukon, Mi3 Financial ESG Sponsor: Socialsuite
Copper Sponsors: Cassels, Crux Investor, CDPQ, Amex Exploration, Out of the Box Capital, Amvest Capital, INFOR Financial, Global Business Reports, Generation IACP, Brooks & Nelson, Alliance Advisors, VRIFY Technology
Partners: BTV, Kitco, Mining Network, The Northern Miner, Newsfile, Resource World, LFG Equities
Simply Better Marketing, Quebec City Business Destination, EBL Consultants, The Prospector

THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Québec City, June 19-21, 2023 is pleased to announce the launch of THE Global Private Streaming Platform dedicated to virtual attendance limited availability through registration only.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Québec City, June 2023 Welcomes Returning Special Sponsor - The Government of Québec Announces Critical Metals Day - June 20

THE Mining Investment Event of the North - Québec City, June 2023 Welcomes Returning Special Sponsor - The Government of Québec Announces Critical Metals Day - June 20

Powered by Platinum Stage Sponsor - National Bank Financial 

THE Maple Gold Mines & JDS Group of Companies Student Sponsorship 
THE Salon Mi3 ExplorCo Lounge

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase 2022

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Fall Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be hosted in-person, at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel from November 9-10, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #604 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. Invites You to Join Us at the Red Cloud 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSXV: SYH) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's 2022 Very Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 2-4, 2022.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Confirms High-Grade Uranium Intersections from Winter Program at West McArthur Project

CanAlaska Confirms High-Grade Uranium Intersections from Winter Program at West McArthur Project

Assay Results Include 2.80% U3O8 Over 2.6 Metres; Including Maximum Grade of 20.20% U3O8

Two Drill Summer 2023 Exploration Program Underway at Pike Zone

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Announces Leadership Change

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") today announced the departure of Cameron Proctor, Chief Operating Officer, from the Company.

"I want to extend my gratitude to Cam for his leadership and contributions to PrairieSky throughout his nine years at the Company," said Andrew Phillips, President & Chief Executive Officer. "Cam was instrumental in executing our strategy and has been committed to the Company's success. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CanAlaska Reports Significant Alteration In First Drill Program At Geikie Uranium Project

CanAlaska Reports Significant Alteration In First Drill Program At Geikie Uranium Project

Structurally Controlled Hydrothermal Alteration Associated with Faulted Graphitic Stratigraphy

Project Expanded by Staking 1,187 Hectares; Adding Priority Targets

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

FORTUNE BAY PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") today provides a corporate update on its exploration and development projects in Saskatchewan, Canada and Chiapas, Mexico .

Fortune Bay Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Dale Verran , CEO, commented, "Fortune Bay is pleased to provide an update on current activities and plans for its projects aiming to; create value through focussed exploration, achieve transactional success, and minimize dilution to shareholders. The Company has built a unique set of high-potential assets across the exploration and early-stage development spectrum with the potential to generate value catalysts. These potential catalysts include identification of a transaction to realize value for the Goldfields project, commencement of exploration at the Ixhuatán project based on positive and respectful community engagement, and advancement of the early-stage Strike and Murmac projects through identification of a suitable funding partner."

Goldfields Gold Project

The 100% owned Goldfields Project ("Goldfields"), located in Northern Saskatchewan , is the Company's most advanced asset. Goldfields includes gold resources totalling 979,900 ounces in the Indicated category (23.2 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.31 g/t gold) and 210,800 ounces in the Inferred category (7.1 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t gold).

In November 2022 , the Company published a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment(" PEA") assessing the development of the gold resource by conventional open pit mining and milling methods.

  • The economic model supports an operation with low capital cost and high rate of return over an 8.3 year mine life, with average annual production of 101,000 ounces of gold.
  • Robust base case economics, at a gold price of US$1,650 per ounce, includes an after-tax NPV5% of C$285M and IRR of 35.2%.
  • At US$1,950 per ounce, upside case economics includes an after-tax NPV5% of C$459M and IRR of 50.5%.

Goldfields PEA news release link

The Company plans to actively explore and evaluate opportunities to further advance Goldfields. Such opportunities may include finding a suitable partner or investment to advance the project, sale of the asset, or other strategic transaction, with the objectives of realizing value for the asset, safeguarding capital, and minimizing shareholder dilution. The Company has engaged Natural Resources Global ("NRG") Capital Partners, an independent advisory firm, to provide financial advice and related assistance. There can be no assurance that the exploration and evaluation of such opportunities will result in a transaction, and the Company does not intend to provide announcements or updates unless or until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or necessary.

Ixhuatán Gold-Copper Project

Recently, Fortune Bay has been undertaking a detailed review of its 100% owned Ixhuatán Project ("Ixhuatán") located in Chiapas State, Mexico . Located in a highly favourable geological setting that parallels most of the giant porphyry systems worldwide, the project offers multiple exploration and development opportunities, including:

  • Resource expansion and development of the epithermal gold-silver Campamento deposit, which includes a historical gold resource of 1,041,000 ounces in the Measured and Indicated categories (17.6 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.84 g/t gold) and 703,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category (21.8 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.01 g/t gold).
  • Numerous additional epithermal gold-silver zones, including historical drill intersections of mineralization, that warrant further exploration.
  • Untested copper-gold potential associated the large porphyry system that spans the entire concession, both in outcrop and beneath thin cover rocks. Historical exploration focused on near-surface epithermal gold in the cover rocks. A precedent for a copper-gold mineralizing system is evident, including a historical drill hole (IXCM08-51) within the Cerro La Mina porphyry-related breccia pipe that intersected 601.4 metres at an average grade of 0.3% copper, 0.7 g/t gold and 2.7 g/t silver (0.8% copper equivalent) starting from surface and ending in mineralization, in addition to historical copper-gold mining immediately to the north of Ixhuatán at Santa Fe .

Prior to any future field work, it is necessary to reach respectful agreements with the communities to provide access to private or common use lands. Fortune Bay recently completed an initial site visit to the project area that included positive informal meetings with various stakeholders from the communities and region. Following these meetings, the Company is planning continued respectful dialogue with communities over the coming months with the aim of establishing access agreements that are mutually beneficial. In the interim, the Company intends to evaluate and prioritize exploration targets, based on desk-top analysis and drill core review, and develop plans for future field work.

Strike and Murmac Uranium Projects

Located near Goldfields, the Company's uranium projects have high-grade uranium potential typical of Athabasca Basin basement-hosted deposits. Initial exploration, testing this model, delivered highly encouraging results including intersections of uranium mineralization within favorable geological settings.

Murmac drilling news release link
Strike drilling news release link

The results to date, along with numerous additional targets identified, warrant further exploration. The Company plans to find a suitable partner to advance the projects through an earn-in, or similar agreement, that provides Fortune Bay with upside in future discovery.

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dale Verran , M.Sc., P.Geo., Chief Executive Officer of the Company, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Verran is an employee of Fortune Bay and is not independent of the Company under NI 43-101.

Disclosure of Goldfields Mineral Resource Estimate and Preliminary Economic Assessment

The PEA, with an effective date of October 31, 2022 , was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc., in collaboration with Moose Mountain Technical Services for the mine design, and SRK Consulting ( Canada ) Inc. for the updated Mineral Resource Estimate (effective date September 1, 2022 ) and Environmental, Permitting and Social aspects. The NI 43-101 2022 PEA Technical Report was filed on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ) on November 25, 2022 , and is available on the Company's website.

Disclosure of Ixhuatán Historical Mineral Resource Estimate and Historical Results

A mineral resource estimate (the "2006 Resource Estimate Report") with an effective date of June 22, 2006 , was prepared for the Campamento Deposit on the Ixhuatán Project by Gary H. Giroux , P.Eng for Linear Gold Corp., a predecessor company of Fortune Bay. The mineral resources were classified according to the CIM Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves: Definitions and Guidelines, August 2000 and incorporated, by reference, into NI 43-101. The reader is cautioned that a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the mineral resources stated in the 2006 Resource Estimate Report as current resources. Fortune Bay is not treating this historical estimate as a current mineral resource. While this estimate was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and CIM 2000 in effect at the time, there is no guarantee that it would be consistent with current standards and it should not be regarded as such. Fortune Bay has not undertaken any independent verification of the data upon which the historical estimates are based. The historical estimate is considered relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property.  The NI 43-101 2006 Resource Estimate Report is available on the Company's website.

Historical results for drill hole IXCM08-51 have not been verified and there is a risk that any future confirmation work and exploration may produce results that substantially differ from the historical results. The Company considers these results relevant to assess the mineralization and economic potential of the property. The results can be referenced in the NI 43-101 2011 Summary Report, with an effective date of May 18, 2011 , prepared by Philip K. Seccombe , PhD, MAIG of Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. and Gary H. Giroux , Peng. The 2011 Summary Report is filed on SEDAR under Cangold's issuer profile and available on Fortune Bay's website. Copper equivalent grades (%CuEq) are for comparative purposes only. Calculations are uncut and recovery is assumed to be 100% as no metallurgical data is available. Metal prices of US$3.75 /lb copper, US$1,950 /oz gold and US$24 /oz silver are applied using the formula: %CuEq = Cu grade + (Au price x Au grade + Ag price x Ag grade)/31.104/(Cu price x 22.046).

A description of the historical mining at Santa Fe is referenced in the publication by Consejo de Recursos Minera ("CRM") (2000) - Geological-Mining Monograph of the State of Chiapas : Compiled and Prepared by Jesus Castro-Mora and Luis Enrique Ortiz-Hernández: ISBN 968-6710-89-2. The Santa Fe deposits are described as polymetallic sulphide deposits, with appreciable gold and silver content in both wollastonite-rich endoskarn and exoskarn zones. At Santa Fe , the mineralization is chalcopyrite, bornite and argentite with gold associated with copper minerals. At La Victoria mineralization is galena, argentite, chalcopyrite, chalcocite and sphalerite with the gold content less than at Santa Fe . The average grade for the mineralized zone, as defined by CRM is 0.6 % Cu, 2.4 g/t Au, 120 g/t Ag and 1.30 % Pb.

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR, FWB: 5QN, OTCQX: FTBYF) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada , Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico , Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.
"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the results of the PEA, future operating and capital costs, closure costs, AISC, the projected NPV, IRR, timelines, permit timelines, and the ability to obtain the requisite permits, economics and associated returns of the Project, the technical viability of the Project, the market and future price of and demand for gold, the environmental impact of the Project, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the local levels of government.

Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals, intentions or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, inability to reach access agreements with other Project communities, amendments to applicable mining laws, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Fortune Bay Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/08/c5244.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Blue Sky Uranium Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on August 9th, 2023 at 2:00pm ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Hits More Shallow Radioactivity, Extends Uranium Mineralization Footprint at Hook

Baselode Hits More Shallow Radioactivity, Extends Uranium Mineralization Footprint at Hook

  • High levels of radioactivity and multiple intersections of >10,000 cps in AK23-102 within 2,271 cps* over 16.0 m starting at 120 metres from surface
  • ACKIO growth: AK23-102 extends mineralization in Pod 7 by 50 metres (~50% strike length growth) with mineralization open along strike
  • Near Surface: Eight of nine holes with radioactivity starting within 100 m from surface

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update of the diamond drilling program (the "Program") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium zone ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project") (see Figures 1 to 3 and Table 1).

"We are impressed with these results that extend ACKIO's near-surface mineralization along with higher levels of radioactivity. Pod 7 has grown along strike and at depth with higher radioactivity. In particular, hole AK23-102 has some of the highest radioactivity encountered at ACKIO, and mineralization remains open along strike," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Skyharbour Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

ACME Lithium Successfully Completes 10-Day Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project

TINONE SAMPLES LITHIUM MINERALIZATION IN HISTORICAL DRILL CORE FROM ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Project and Delays Drilling on the Kidd2/Carnegie Project Near Timmins, Ontario

Fireweed Provides Update on Previously Announced Offering of $16.8M

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

ACME Lithium Successfully Completes 10-Day Pumping Test at Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project

Industrial Metals Investing

TINONE SAMPLES LITHIUM MINERALIZATION IN HISTORICAL DRILL CORE FROM ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

Lithium Investing

Partner Commits to Ewoyaa Development Funding

Copper Investing

Fourth Diamond Drill Hole Hits Thick Interval Of Visual Copper Sulphides At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

Precious Metals Investing

COMET LITHIUM ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF TERM OF WARRANTS

Resource Investing

Nomgon CBM Operations Update

×