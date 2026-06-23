Azarga Metals Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General and Special Meeting

Azarga Metals Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Azarga Metals Corp. ("Azarga Metals" or the "Company") (TSX-V:AZR) is pleased to report that all resolutions put forward at the Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company's shareholders held on June 23, 2026, as further described in the Company's information circular dated May 19, 2026, were approved. The approved resolutions included the election of directors, re-appointment of the Company's auditors, the renewal of the Company's 10% "rolling" stock option plan (the "Option Plan") and approval of an increase in the Company's fixed equity incentive plan (the "Equity Plan"). The Board of Directors approved the increase to the Equity Plan on May 19, 2026, subject to TSX Venture Exchange and shareholder approval.

Stock Option Plan

The Company's current Option Plan is a 10% "rolling" stock option plan which governs the granting of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company for the purchase of up to 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares") from time to time.

Equity Incentive Plan

Shareholders of the Company approved the increase in the fixed reserve of the Equity Plan to 9,000,000 from the previous fixed reserve of 6,000,000, an increase of 3,000,000. The Company's Equity Plan governs the granting of any restricted share unit (RSU), performance share unit (PSU) or deferred share unit (DSU) (collectively the "Awards") granted under the fixed Equity Plan, to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company or a subsidiary of the Company. The Company has reserved for issuance a fixed number of Common Shares of up to 9,000,000.

Azarga Metals Corp.

Gordon Tainton,
President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact: Ben Meyer, at +1 (604) 536-2711 or visit www.azargametals.com. The address of the corporate office of Azarga Metals is Unit 1 - 15782 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1E6, British Columbia, Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE: Azarga Metals Corp.



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