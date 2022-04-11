GamingInvesting News

AXES.ai ("AXES" or the "Company") announces that it has completed the acquisition of the assets of a state-of-the-art cloud-based media management platform. This platform will replace the current media screens AXES has deployed globally and connect them to a cloud-based management system for media, automated ad placement and information management.

The platform, to be branded AXES.TV, boasts the ability to build, schedule, manage and track all interaction with patrons as well as to broadcast general publicity, client information and offers to their patrons. The platform connects to all major technology-driven ad placement agencies to offer AXES the ability to broadcast publicity and generate new and accretive revenue for AXES clients. AXES.TV will be fully integrated with the AXES Fintech strategy and will include a frictionless experience between its mobile app (Butler), cashless media screens and kiosk screens with a personalized media experience for each patron.

"This is a quantum leap for AXES interactive strategy to ensure our clients can directly engage with their patrons" stated Earle G. Hall , President & CEO of AXES.ai. "This acquisition will empower AXES clients to offer interactive publicity to tailor a patron's experience to receive, in real-time, communication, marketing and publicity relevant to each person. Moreover, this new product base will fuel the AXES anti-money laundering and responsible gaming surveillance system and further advance the artificial intelligence base for detection and awareness."

ABOUT AXES.ai

AXES is the Global Gaming Industry's land-based cashless pioneer and FinTech disruptor. AXES empowers governments, casinos and route/street with highly secure, real-time data collection to fuel alerts, events, analytics, cashless and infinite other apps in the AXES APP Store. AXES harnesses the power of blockchain cloud technology to ensure the highest security, speed and availability of any platform in the Global Gaming Industry. With offices in seven countries and clients in more than 40 countries, AXES is the only 100% independent system provider in the land-based gaming industry, providing quantitative actionable intelligence and applications. AXES is the future of casino information management TODAY.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

XYZZY Partnering with Harmony to launch Next-Gen Web3 Projects

  • Formal partnership signed between XYZZY and blockchain platform Harmony
  • In talks to relaunch Mario Kart -styled game on Harmony
  • Partnership expected to incorporate more of XYZZY's highly anticipated Gaming, NFTs and Metaverse projects on Harmony platform

Miami -based metaverse, gaming and NFTs studio XYZZY is teaming up with blockchain platform Harmony (ONE) following recent meetings in San Francisco during the Game Developer Conference (GDC 2022).

XYZZY, the creators behind the world's first triple-A quality, NFT, massively multiplayer online role-playing game Realms of Ethernity (RoE), are in talks to launch a very exciting multiplayer game on Harmony. This game is the world's first NFT play-to-earn game in a specific genre backed by industry giant Mark Cuban , the billionaire, entrepreneur, media proprietor and Shark Tank celebrity. The launch is expected to be on Harmony (ONE), who will host the game on their platform, and will work with XYZZY to create a new governance token, in-game rewards token, a new play-to-earn model and a new and improved look to the hugely popular game.

International Game Technology PLC Announces Agreement to Acquire iSoftBet

IGT PlayDigital content library will more than double to approximately 225 proprietary games

Will Provide IGT PlayDigital with advanced third-party game aggregation platform

RESPAWN NAMED OFFICIAL GAMING CHAIR PARTNER OF FAZE CLAN

NEW FAZE CLAN X RESPAWN CHAIRS AVAILABLE LATER THIS YEAR

FaZe Clan, the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today announced RESPAWN as the organization's official gaming chair partner. The new collaboration will outfit FaZe Clan's diverse roster of premiere content creators and esports pros with RESPAWN's premium gaming chairs. Additionally, a new set of FaZe Clan x RESPAWN branded chairs, which will come in various colorways and three different price points, will be available for purchase later this year.

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY unveils character settings ahead of launch

Seven Mortal Sins X-TASY will be soon launched on the App Store and Google Play, and the pre-register campaign is now ongoing. Sin is an anime manga IP from Hobby Japan released in 2012 and licensed to USERJOY to develop as a mobile RPG later on.

The main characters in this piece are created by the famous Japanese artist Niθ^ as the Seven Mortal Sins, the Seven Heavenly Virtues, and the Sin of Heresy.

Jackpot World Launches New Classic Bonus Stamp Feature

Jackpot World, the world-leading, free-to-play social casino mobile game and one of the top 15 highest-grossing casino mobile games in the world, has launched its brand-new Classic Bonus Stamp feature. Following the launch of this new feature, the number of Jackpot World players participating in stamp exchange events jumped by 10%.

With this added functionality, users will now be able to exchange the Classic Bonus Stamp for any of the stamps in their previous Stamp Collection. This takes the in-game collection experience to a new level, as it not only provides players with the chance to complete their previous collections but also awards them with an extra bonus for completing each collection with fantastic coin prizes. This is a major step forward for the casino mobile game category, which currently lacks such gameplay mechanisms.

TGS Esports and 7-Eleven Canada Announce Expanded Partnership

TGS Esports Inc. (TSXV: TGS) (OTC: TGSEF) (FRA: 5RH) and 7-Eleven Canada have teamed up to bring more exciting events to Canadian gamers throughout the spring.

TGS Logo (CNW Group/TGS Esports Inc)

Following the partnerships' successful launch of the 2021 tournament series that featured game titles such as Valorant, APEX Legends, and Guilty Gear Strive, 7-Eleven and TGS are hosting four unique events for Canadian gamers showcasing Rocket League.

On March 20 , eight of the top Canadian collegiate teams went head-to-head in The Collegiate Rocket League Championships. St. Clair College defeated the University of Alberta in the Grand Finals, taking home the bulk of the $4,500 prize pool and bragging rights as the Champions of the North.

The weekend of March 25-27 , 7-Eleven took over TGS' home venue, The Gaming Stadium, and created the 7-Eleven Gamers Lounge. This free in-person event, attended by more than 500 enthusiastic gaming fans, was highlighted by a Rocket League watch party, free-play tournaments, arcade games, exciting gaming activations, mouth-watering 7-Eleven food, and prizes throughout the weekend.

"We're incredibly excited to partner with TGS Esports to host the ultimate weekend of gaming and snacking at the 7-Eleven Gamers Lounge," says Norman Hower , VP & GM of 7-Eleven Canada. "Knowing how important it is for the gaming community to keep fueled and have the perfect setup for gaming sessions and watch parties, this was a natural partnership."

In April, 7-Eleven Canada and TGS will host two additional Rocket League events:

On April 9th eight Canadian influencers will compete in the Rocket League Charity Challenge. Each influencer will play for a charity of their choice with $8,000 to be donated.

On April 30th gamers from across North America will compete in a massive free-to-play Rocket League Open Tournament with a huge $8,000 prize pool up for grabs. The tournament will be hosted on Pepper, TGS' proprietary tournament platform. Both April events will be broadcast live on Twitch and YouTube.

"Our gaming community absolutely loves this partnership. 7-Eleven understands gamers and has done a great job adding value to the gaming experience", says Gopal Patel , COO of TGS Esports. "Through these fun activations 7-Eleven will connect with gamers during moments that matter the most – when they are playing games and when they are livestreaming gaming content."

For more information on upcoming events, you can visit www.7-eleven.ca/rocket-league-gaming-tournaments

About TGS Esports Inc.

TGS Esports builds gaming strategies for brands looking to connect with any gaming community. This includes planning and executing in person and digital tournaments, live broadcasting, influencer campaigns, and scholastic integration. Tournaments are held on TGS' proprietary social gaming platform, Pepper, allowing communities to interact and engage in one space. The combination of TGS' event expertise and next generation software creates an unparalleled esports experience that allows brands to reach their desired gaming demographic.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the convenience retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas , 7-Eleven operates, franchises, and/or licenses in more than 77,000 stores in 19 countries, including nearly 16,000 in North America . Find out more about 7-Eleven Canada online at 7-Eleven.ca or on social media @7ElevenCanada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

