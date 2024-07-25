- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to release its Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period ended June 30, 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Auric Mining Limited (ASX:AWJ) is a gold exploration and mining company based in Western Australia. In three-and-a-half years since its ASX listing, Auric has become a gold producer in this premier jurisdiction.
Since incorporation, it has moved from zero to 250,000 ounces of gold resources and zero to 282 square kilometers of tenements. Auric Mining is in the company of some of the biggest gold projects in the Goldfields, including the St Ives Gold Mine, Karora Resources’ Higginsville Operations & Beta Hunt Mine, all multi-million-ounce mines.
Besides gold, there are numerous precious metals being mined in the area with world-class deposits of nickel, lithium and rare earths. Auric is gold-focused and has the potential to become a significant producer in the region.
First blasting at Jeffreys Find took place in May 2023. Over the ensuing six months, 9,741 ounces of gold were produced.
Partnering with Auric in its Jeffreys Find Project is BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie (BML), a well-known and adept Kalgoorlie contractor. BML is a specialist mining contractor. It has particular expertise in shallow, open-pit mining with short duration projects in The Goldfields.
The Jeffreys Find Project commenced in May 2023 and is due for completion in the first quarter of 2025. The joint venture is partially exploiting 47,000 ounces of gold resources.
Gold ore on the ROM Pad at Jeffreys Find, Norseman. Ore was hauled to Coolgardie for milling in 2023.
Stage One is now complete with Stage Two mining to start in March 2024.
Success for Auric at Jeffreys Find means the company is self-funding for 2024 and able to sustain its exploration and development activity without need for additional capital raising. Auric now has a road map for five years of continuous mining and profits.
Grade control drilling at Munda was completed in January 2024
Auric’s primary focus continues to be on the company’s flagship asset - The Munda Gold Project.
To date almost 200,000 ounces of gold resources have been identified at Munda, the asset being part of the wider Widgiemooltha Gold Project, encompassing 22 tenements.
Munda is one of the largest deposits in the Widgiemooltha area having the potential to become a significant gold project.
In mid-year 2023 the Company released to the ASX a third-party scoping study on the economics and potential of open-pit mining at Munda.
The scoping study estimates the mining of up to 120,000 ounces of gold over a three-year mine life. It is envisaged gold ore would be toll-processed at a nearby Coolgardie Mill. The study projects free cash profits of between $50 million and $100 million, based on various gold prices.
Production from Munda could commence in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Auric is also planning to progress its Spargoville Project, where it has tenements ideally positioned along strike from the Wattle Dam gold mine, a prolific mine which produced 268,000 ounces of gold at 10 g/t, between 2006 and 2013.
An experienced and savvy management team leads Auric Mining towards its vision of becoming a significant gold producer in Western Australia. With the three directors owning approximately 17 percent of the company, they are focused and motivated for success.
Auric Mining’s board of directors: Mark English, Managing Director; Steve Morris, Chair; and John Utley, Technical Director
Steve Morris, non-executive chairman, has more than 25 years of experience in financial and natural resources markets.
Mark English, managing director, has a 40-year career as a chartered accountant and is at ease with all facets of running a public company on the ASX including major equity and debt raisings.
John Utley, technical director, has 35 years of experience in gold exploration and development.
This range of expertise offers a high level of confidence that the company will achieve its goals.
Company Highlights
- Auric Mining is a publicly listed company with a market cap of around $13m.
- Its flagship asset is the 200,000-ounce Munda Gold Project at Widgiemooltha, just 100 kms from Kalgoorlie. It has an aim to begin production in 2024 before more intensive mining from 2025 onwards.
- During 2023 the focus was on mining at its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine, near Norseman. Stage One mining between May and November 2023 produced 9,741 ounces of gold, creating almost $30 million in gross revenue.
- A final reconciliation saw surplus cash of $9.5 million generated. Auric banked $4.78 million, being 50% of the surplus cash as agreed with its JV partner, BML Ventures of Kalgoorlie.
- Mining at Jeffreys Find will recommence in March 2024 with expectations of expanded mining activity and significantly greater tonnage to be processed compared to 2023.
- As an explorer, Auric has accumulated 282 square kilometers of tenure as it looks to find and mine a million ounces of gold between Kalgoorlie and Norseman.
- The area hosts some of the richest mineral deposits and mines in the world. In addition to gold, Auric also has opportunities for discovery of lithium, rare earths and nickel.
- Auric has three main projects: The Munda Gold Project which is part of the Widgiemooltha Gold Project; Jeffreys Find Gold Mine; The Spargoville Project.
- The company has a board and leadership team with a track record of delivering success for shareholders, particularly in discovering and bringing to production gold projects.
Auric’s tenements are between Norseman and Kambalda in Western Australia.
Key Projects
Widgiemooltha Gold Project & Munda Gold Project
Progression to open-pit mining is gathering momentum with a plan to commence gold production via a starter pit in the last quarter of 2024 at the Munda Gold Project.
The Widgiemooltha Gold Project combines 22 tenements of highly prospective gold country near Widgiemooltha and includes the Munda Gold Project. Since acquiring the Munda tenements, drilling results confirm indicated and inferred gold resources of almost 200,000 ounces (4.48 mt @ 1.38 g/t with 0.5 g cut off).
The Widgiemooltha tenements have substantial coverage at the north end of the Widgiemooltha Dome.
Even with the extensive mining history in the area, considerable exploration prospectivity remains. Several significant gold projects discovered or developed in the past ten years, including:
Auric Mining is now fast-tracking development at Munda. With a number of gold processing mills in the vicinity, the move to production is now gathering momentum.
In mid-2023 a Scoping Study on Munda produced a positive result. The study proposed a shallow open gold mine. At gold prices from $2,400/oz to $2,800/oz, the Production Target for the Project ranges from approximately:
- 1.67Mt at 2.2g/t producing 112.0koz gold, to
- 2.18Mt at 1.9g/t producing 129.1koz gold.
The Production Target generates an undiscounted accumulated cash surplus after payment of all working capital costs, but excluding pre-mining capital requirements, of between approximately $54.7m to $101.4m.
Mining is contemplated over an approximately 3-year period (13 calendar quarters).
Pre-mining capital and start-up costs are estimated to be approximately $0.8m to $1.7m.
Working capital requirements of approximately $3.9m to $8.1m were estimated based on a Stage 1 starter pit design.
Grade Control Program results at Munda.
To further advance the Project Auric completed a grade control drilling program at Munda in January 2024. In total 351 holes were sunk on a 10m x 10m grid over a potential starter pit.
Assay results include numerous significant intercepts at a 0.5g/t cut-off with high grade or broad intercepts such as:
Analysis of samples will be complete by the end of the first quarter 2024.
Further grade control drilling is envisaged as the company hones in on this high grade deposit.
A starter pit lasting about three months is envisaged in the last quarter of 2024. More intensive mining would follow in the period 2025-2027.
In all, Munda is projected to be a short-life project, able to produce exceptional cash profits with a gold price continuing at above $3000 an ounce.
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
Fresh from mining almost 10,000 ounces of gold in 2023, Jeffreys Find’s Stage Two is certain to be significantly greater in scope.
The Jeffreys Find Gold Mine is located approximately 45 kilometers northeast of the town of Norseman and 12 kilometers off the main Eyre Highway via a haul road.
Jeffreys Find is a short-life mine with a total gold-resources estimate of nearly 50,000 ounces.
Magnetic image of the gold resource at Jeffreys Find
The company has performed remarkably well with this mine, having acquired the tenements just 3.5 years ago.
Stage One mining took place over six months, from May to November 2023 with about 175,000 tonnes of gold ore hauled to the Greenfelds Mill at Coolgardie where it was processed. Final refining and sale of gold bullion produced took place at the Perth Mint.
Stage One – Production & Revenue Statistics
The project is a joint venture undertaking between Auric and well-known Kalgoorlie contractor BML Ventures Pty Ltd (BML).
Auric’s risk is mitigated by BML who assume all operating costs including mining and haulage. Gold processing costs are recovered from the sale of gold bullion. After all costs have been deducted surplus cash is split equally between the partners.
For final mining in 2024 Auric has contributed $1 million in cash towards working capital which will be repaid towards the end of the final phase of mining.
The final pit shell at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine will be premised on a gold price of $2,900 an ounce, compared to the Stage One pit which was designed on the basis of gold at $2,600 an ounce. As a result the tonnage of ore being hauled to the mill will be substantially higher in 2024.
Equipment is being mobilised to the mine site in February and mining will recommence in March 2024. A continuing higher gold price has placed the joint venture in a solid position to throw off surplus cash well in excess of what was achieved in 2023.
Auric’s MD Mark English, Chairman Steve Morris and Technical Director John Utley at the Perth Mint with Auric gold bars from its Jeffreys Find Gold Mine.
Spargoville Project
Highly prospective tenements as company looks for gold on strike to Wattle Dam
Located approximately 35 kilometers southwest of the mining town Kambalda, the Spargoville Project is an underexplored asset with partially tested or entirely untested gold, nickel and lithium anomalies.
The asset sits north of the Wattle Dam gold mine. The Wattle Dam gold mine produced 268,000 oz of gold at an average grade of 10 g/t between 2006 and 2013.
While only partially drilled, initial exploration results from the Fugitive Prospect include an intercept at 14 meters with a grade of 2.51 g/t gold, indicating the asset’s promising potential.
Auric’s tenements at The Spargoville Project.
Management Team
Auric Mining’s Management and Board of Directors have a wealth of experience in gold discovery, in mine operations and across the full spectrum of finance and administration. That experience stretches to all parts of the globe.
Board of Directors
Steven Morris – Non-executive Chairman
Steve Morris is a well-known financial markets executive with more than two decades experience at a senior level. He garnered industry respect as head of private clients for Patersons Securities, now Canaccord Genuity, and has also been managing director of Intersuisse. Mr. Morris has served as a senior executive of the Little Group. From 2014 to 2019, Morris was a non-executive director of De Grey Mining (ASX:DEG), a gold company now with a $2.4 billion market capitalization. Mr. Morris is well connected in finance circles and was a board member of The Melbourne Football Club for nine years including three years as the vice chairman.
Mark English – Managing Director
Mark English is a Chartered Accountant with more than 40 years’ experience in business. English was the founding director of Bullion Minerals Ltd, now DevEX Resources (ASX:DEV) a company he managed for seven years before taking it to an IPO. Mr. English has considerable experience with major equity and debt raisings. He currently sits on the Board of WA integrated agricultural company Moora Citrus Group, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers and processors.
John Utley – Technical Director
John Utley has a 35-year career in mining and exploration with a dominant focus on gold assets. He holds a master’s degree in Earth sciences from the University of Waikato in New Zealand. Mr Utley has worked in Australia, South America, Papua New Guinea and most recently in Canada where he was the Chief Geologist for Atlantic Gold Corporation, a company now owned by St Barbara (ASX:SBM). He spearheaded exploration and development of the Touquoy Gold Mine in Nova Scotia, Canada, prior to being acquired by St Barbara. Mr Utley previously worked with Plutonic Resources (ASX:PLU) and was head of the exploration team at the Darlot Gold Mine during the discovery and development of the 2.3-million-ounce Centenary gold deposit.
Quarterly Activities Report 30 June 2024
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 30 June 2024 Quarter.
Highlights
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine
- First Gold Processing Campaign Completed: Commenced in mid-April 2024, processing approximately 30,300 tonnes of ore and producing six doré bars weighing 64.68 kg, generating $4.46 million in revenue for the Joint Venture with milling at Greenfields Mill in Coolgardie.
- Stage 2 Mining: Stage 2 aims to extract a minimum of 300,000 tonnes of ore in 2024/2025, with round-the-clock operations using larger equipment to double the 2023 output.
- Grade Control Completed: Grade control drilling on an initial 10m x 10m pattern was completed and mine planning progressed substantially, with detailed mine planning underway.
Spargoville Gold Project
- Drill Results: On 4 June 2024, results from a six-hole RC drilling program have outlined a large and prospective basement gold target beneath shallow mineralisation in weathered rock.
- The company reported a strong financial position with $3.4 million in cash at the end of the quarter.
- Completion of the 31 March 2024 option issue and finalise issue of all shares.
- Current issued share capital is now 148,553,371 shares.
Managing Director, Mark English said: “We have advanced the mining at Jeffreys Find Gold Mine. BML have been excellent partners and miners. From Auric’s perspective everything at Jeffreys Find is going according to plan. The substantial increase in the gold price is truly “icing on the cake”.
“We completed a lot of work at Munda on the technical matters to advance this project. In addition, we completed a Heritage Survey with the Marlinyu Ghoorlie traditional owners to clear the development area for the haul road. Another specific piece of work that had to be completed.
“We undertook a RC drilling program at our Fugitive Prospect at Spargoville. The geologists see potential similarities to the Wattle Dam deposit 8km to south and have planned further drilling to test the concept.
“We held our Annual General Meeting on the 24 May 2024. This was well attended with over 20 people at the meeting. All resolutions put to the meeting were passed,” said Mr English.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Report - Quarter Ending in 30 June 2024
Miramar Resources Limited (ASX:M2R, Miramar or “the Company”) is pleased to provide a summary of activities completed during the Quarter ending 30 June 2024.
〉Gidji JV
- IP Survey highlights potential extension(s) to 8 Mile Dam gold deposit
〉Randalls
- New tenement applications along Randall Fault
〉Bangemall Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Projects
- Exploration Incentive Scheme (EIS) funding approval and preparations for maiden drilling campaign at Mt Vernon and Trouble Bore
〉Whaleshark
- Passive seismic survey maps basement depth across Project
- Large magnetite Exploration Target outlined
〉Corporate/Financial
- Placement raises $446,000 and Entitlement Offer Announced
- 2023 EIS funding and Research and Development tax refund received
During the Quarter, the Company completed exploration activities across various projects in the Eastern Goldfields and Gascoyne regions of Western Australia and continued preparing for the maiden drill campaign within its Bangemall Projects.
An IP Survey within the Gidji JV Project increased the likelihood of a northern extension to the 313koz 8 Mile Dam gold deposit, offset by faulting.
The Company completed a passive seismic survey to map basement depth and outlined a very large magnetite Exploration Target at Whaleshark.
Miramar’s Executive Chairman, Mr Allan Kelly, said the Company was looking forward to completing the first drill campaign at Mount Vernon and Trouble Bore, targeting Norilsk-style Ni-Cu-Co-PGE mineralisation.
“We are exploring for mineralisation similar to the giant Norilsk-Talnakh deposits in Siberia, the largest and most valuable nickel deposits in the world,” he said.
“In addition, we have a number of highly prospective but underexplored gold projects in the world-class Eastern Goldfields Province, any of which could host a significant gold deposit,” he added.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Miramar Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Jeffreys Find Gold Mine Toll Milling of 150,000 Tonnes Commenced, Second 2024 Campaign
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce the second gold milling campaign for 2024 of 150,000 dry metric tonnes from the Jeffreys Find Gold Mine (the Project) near Norseman, WA, commenced on 24 July 2024.
- Processing of 150,000 tonnes commenced at Greenfields Mill.
- 75,600 tonnes on ROM Pad at Greenfields as of 23 July 2024.
- Second campaign expected to finish early September 2024.
- On target to process 300,000 tonnes at Greenfields Mill in 2024/2025.
- BML expects to mine well in excess of 300,000 tonnes in 2024/2025.
- First cash distributions to Auric this quarter.
MANAGEMENT COMMENT
Managing Director, Mark English, said: “We have the good fortune of pouring gold just as the price firms. It happened last year when the price went to $3,000 an ounce, this year it’s around $3,600 an ounce.
“The ever increasing gold price will result in Auric and our joint venture partner generating cash surpluses well in excess of what we had budgeted and anticipated.
“150,000 tonnes is a sizeable parcel of ore for this campaign. While it will take six weeks or so to mill, we expect it to generate well in excess of $25 million through gold sales for the joint venture.
“The mill contract is to process 300,000 tonnes in 2024. This 150,000 tonnes parcel will be the largest for Stage 2 of mining of Jeffreys Find. That leaves an additional 120,000 tonnes for milling at Greenfields towards the end of 2024.
“Jeffreys Find will be a substantial cash producer for Auric in 2024. We are on target to receive our first distribution within about a month.” said Mr English.
The Jeffreys Find Pit as of 16 July 2024
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Viani - Low Sulphidation Epithermal Gold Project License Renewed
Advanced gold and copper explorer, Alice Queen Limited (ASX:AQX) (Alice Queen or the Company), is pleased to advise that it has received notification from the Mineral Resources Department (MRD) of Fiji that its highly prospective low sulphidation epithermal (LSE) gold project, Viani (SPL1513) located on the Pacific Rim of Fire, on Fiji’s second biggest island Vanua Levu, has been renewed for a further three years, commencing on 3 July 2024.
Highlights
- MRD notified Alice Queen on Friday 19 July 2024 via email that its Viani license (SPL1513) has been renewed for a further three years with effect from Wednesday 3 July 2024.
- Viani, located on the Pacific Rim of Fire on Vanua Levu in Fiji, covers an area greater than 200km2 and is largely under explored (see Figures 1 and 2).
- The Dakuniba prospect within Viani has been previously sampled where epithermal gold mineralisation has been recorded in outcrop samples over a >3km strike length.
- Multiple epithermal veins within the Dakuniba prospect area, 5km by 1.5km surface gold-in- soil geochemical anomaly - the footprint of the epithermal mineralisation is comparable to other economically productive gold epithermal deposits globally.
- Previous drilling by Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in 1997 focused on a small, shallow part of the overall system and intersected high grade epithermal gold mineralisation.
- (Hole MJFV-5 (see Figure 3) over 6 vein zones at 50 to 100m below surface with best results, 0.6m @ 27.6 g/t Au & 900 g/t Ag and 0.4m @ 11.7 g/t Au1 and remains open in all directions.
- The JICA drilling was limited to only 600m of strike-length of the 5km long gold-in-soil anomaly (>10ppb Au) supported by epithermal geochemistry i.e., Ag and As.
- Based on discovery knowledge from epithermal systems worldwide, it is apparent the historical drilling was an inadequate test of the Viani gold system.
Alice Queen’s Managing Director, Andrew Buxton said,
We are delighted the SPL1513 license has been renewed for a further three years and look forward to continuing to work alongside the Fiji Mineral Resources Department as we commence our next phase of exploration activities. The Viani Gold Project is a tremendous prospect which has demonstrated it has the potential to become a significant epithermal system. With the license now renewed and the Company fully funded for its Fiji exploration plans, Alice Queen will continue the systematic exploration of the Viani Gold Project with the Company having commenced planning for its upcoming exploration programs.
Viani
Figure 1. Fiji Project locations.
Figure 2. Location of the Dakuniba Prospect in relation with SPL1513.
The Viani project (SPL1513) covers an area greater than 200km2 on the Caukadrove Peninsula on the Pacific Rim of Fire, Vanua Levu, Fiji. It is well serviced from Savu Savu on Vanua Levu and is highly prospective for a high-grade LSE gold system (see ASX releases 2 December 2022, “VIANI UPDATE” and 6 March 2023, “ALICE QUEEN UPGRADES VIANI EPITHERMAL PROJECT”.
Following a renewal process for Viani (SPL1513) which the Company commenced earlier this year (including as announced in the Quarterly Activities Report released to ASX on 23 April 2024), MRD notified Alice Queen on Friday 19 July 2024 that the license had been renewed with effect from Wednesday 3 July 2024 for a further three years. The renewed license includes typical terms for a license of this nature, including minimum work program and expenditure requirements.
Whilst the greater project area remains under explored, extensive sampling, trenching and (historic) limited drilling of the Dakuniba prospect area has been previously completed.
Previous drilling by JICA in 1997 returned multiple epithermal gold intersections in shallow drilling. Hole MJFV-5 (see Figure 2) intersected 6 vein zones at 50 to 100m below surface (best results include 0.6m @ 27.6ppm Au & 900ppm Ag, 0.4m @ 11.7ppm Au & 4.3ppm Ag)1. The JICA drilling was limited to only 600m of strike-length of the 5km long gold-in-soil anomaly (>10ppb Au) supported by epithermal geochemistry i.e., Ag and As.
Further details in relation to upcoming exploration plans at Viani will be announced in due course.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Alice Queen Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
$215 Million Debt Finance for the Waroona Renewable Energy Project
Frontier Energy Limited (ASX: FHE; OTCQB: FRHYF) (Frontier or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a senior debt mandate with Infradebt Pty Limited (Infradebt), an Australian specialist infrastructure fund, for Infradebt to provide senior project finance debt for the construction and operation of Stage One of Frontier’s Waroona Renewable Energy Project (Waroona Project). Stage One of the Waroona Project comprises a 120MWdc solar facility and an 80MW/360MWh DC coupled battery energy storage system.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Infradebt to provide up to $215 million senior project finance debt for the Stage One development of its Waroona Project
- Key terms include a debt tenor of 17 years and an innovative repayment structure that allows the Project to maximise exposure to its attractive economics
- The deal includes a long-term partnership for Infradebt to finance further battery projects developed by Frontier, including Stage Two of the Waroona Project
- Infradebt is an Australian based infrastructure financing specialist and is a significant lender to multiple renewable energy projects in Australia
- Infradebt’s Energy Transition Fund (ETF) is dedicated to financing grid scale batteries. Existing investments include Genex Power’s 50MW/100MWh Bouldercombe Battery in Queensland and Neoen’s 100MW/200MWh Capital Battery in the ACT
- The Infradebt Ethical Fund (IEF), Australia’s first ethically screened infrastructure debt fund, has a number of existing Western Australian exposures including the 180MW Warradarge Wind Farm, 40MW Greenough Solar Farm and 35MW Albany Grasmere Wind Farm
- Infradebt investors include Australian superannuation funds and family offices
- Long-form facility agreement and security documentation are expected to be executed in September 2024
- The Company continues to pursue potential investment by a strategic partner
CEO Adam Kiley commented: “The Company is delighted to mandate Infradebt, an Australian based infrastructure specialist, to provide debt financing of up to $215 million for the development of Stage One of our Waroona Project.
The Company received multiple credit endorsed proposals as part of the debt financing process from several major financial institutions, however, the Infradebt offer was superior, with a highly attractive tenor and interest rate, whilst also providing greater flexibility compared to alternatives. Infradebt’s proposal is also for 100% of the debt financing, meaning the Company will only deal with a single party compared to a syndicate solution.”
Frontier mandates specialised infrastructure financier
Following the release of the Stage One Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) in February 2024, a debt financing process commenced, led by debt advisory firm Leeuwin Capital Partners. Following receipt of multiple proposals, the Company has mandated Infradebt (Mandate) to provide debt financing for up to $215 million (Project Finance). The DFS estimated the total capital cost for Stage One at $304 million1.
The Project Finance will be funded by discretionary funds managed by Infradebt and co- investors advised by Infradebt. Infradebt has confirmed that it has committed funds for the purpose of providing the Project Finance. The majority of the Project Finance will be funded by the Infradebt Energy Transition Fund, a senior debt fund mandated specifically to provide debt finance to utility-scale battery projects in Australia.
The Mandate sets out the Project Finance terms, an indicative timetable for completion of the arrangements under which the Project Finance would be provided and other provisions that are expected to be included in long-form Project Finance documentation.
The facility has a base rate (a combination of three-month BBSY and the 12-year Swap Rate) plus a margin. The facility tenor is 17 years, including the two-year construction period.
A long-form facility agreement and security documentation are expected to be executed in September 2024.
The final debt quantum will be determined after confirmation of the Reserve Capacity Price from the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) in late September 2024. The Benchmark Reserve Capacity Price of $230,000 for the 2026/27 capacity year has already been published2.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Frontier Energy, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
June 2024 Quarter - Activities Report
Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is an ASX-listed Critical Minerals exploration company which is advancing a portfolio of projects within the highly prospective Lachlan Orogen (“LO") and Broken Hill (“BH”) districts of New South Wales (Figures 1, 2 and 4).
Highlights
- Multiple work programs focused on high-value critical minerals – scandium, cobalt, and copper across Rimfire’s NSW projects
- Thick zones of strong scandium anomalism from surface across multiple locations across the 20km² Murga Intrusive Complex;
- 22m @ 273ppm Sc from surface incl 12m @ 353ppm Sc
- 22m @ 172ppm Sc from 2m incl 5m @ 226ppm Sc
- 28m @ 158ppm Sc from 4m incl 6m @ 320ppm Sc
- 25m @ 163ppm Sc from 2m incl 5m @ 242ppm Sc
- 27m @ 162ppm Sc from 3m incl 4m @ 270ppm Sc
- Further Melrose leaching test work generates up to 90% scandium recoveries at atmospheric pressures
- Estimation of a combined JORC Mineral Resource for both Murga North and Melrose Scandium Prospects (Fifield and Avondale Earn-In Projects) underway ahead of completion within the coming weeks subject to receiving outstanding drill assays from the laboratory
- Drilling programs are planned for September 2024 Quarter designed to test copper cobalt targets at Broken Hill and scandium targets at Fifield
- Rimfire completes a placement to raise $1.15M post end of Quarter
Commenting on the Quarterly Activities report, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “Rimfire continues to explore for and discover the critical minerals that are associated with global decarbonisation strategies. We are leveraged to and provide unique ASX investment exposure to scandium – an extremely valuable metal.
Buoyed by the success of our scandium drilling and metallurgical studies carried out during the Quarter we have made the decision to estimate a maiden JORC Mineral Resource for both the Melrose and Murga North Prospects with the work underway.
We expect to announce both resources in the coming weeks with just some Melrose drilling assays awaited on to complete the estimation process.
Looking ahead, the September 2024 Quarter will be pivotal for Rimfire and its shareholders with maiden scandium resources, further scandium drilling and the resumption of copper-cobalt drilling at Broken Hill”.
Introduction and Operational Summary
During the June 2024 Quarter (the “Quarter”), Rimfire’s exploration activities were focused on advancing the Murga and Melrose Scandium Prospects (Fifield and Avondale Earn In Project) with 100 aircore holes (2,664 metres) drilled.
The drilling successfully intersected strongly anomalous scandium at multiple locations across the Murga Intrusive Complex with subsequent re-assaying of anomalous drill samples demonstrating a significant increase in grade.
Buoyed by the success of the drilling, Rimfire has commenced the estimation of a combined JORC Mineral Resource for both the Murga North and Melrose Scandium Prospects.
Also, two further sighter leach tests focused on maximising scandium recovery at atmospheric pressures from Melrose laterite-hosted mineralisation returned recoveries of 62.6% and 90.1% scandium respectively. The latest results represent a significant improvement on previous best scandium recovery of 40% and can be attributed to increased acidity (sulphuric acid) and addition of reagents (NaCl).
To guide the Company’s future metallurgical studies, Rimfire also engaged highly experienced hydrometallugist Mr Boyd Willis as Process Consultant.
The exploration activities at the Fifield and Avondale are funded by Rimfire’s exploration partner
- Golden Plains Resources (GPR) and looking ahead to the September 2024 Quarter, Rimfire will complete the estimate of the combined JORC Mineral Resource for the Murga North and Melrose Scandium Prospects, as well as undertaking further aircore and diamond drilling at Murga to build on the initial resource.
Separately on its 100% - owned projects, Rimfire is preparing to carry out a further round of diamond drilling at its Bald Hill Copper Cobalt prospect commencing in August 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
