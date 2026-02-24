Awalé to Exhibit at PDAC 2026 Core Shack and Participate in Ore Day VIP Investor Lunch

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC,OTC:AWLRF) (OTCQX: AWLRF) (FSE: 2F60) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been selected to showcase drill core at the annual Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) Convention Core Shack on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 and Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC). Awalé will display core from its district-scale Odienné Gold-Copper Project ("Odienné" or the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire. The Company will also participate in Ore Day 2026, a private investor event hosted by Ore Group on February 28, 2026 and the Investors Exchange.
Ore Day VIP Investor Lunch
As part of this private, invite-only investor lunch, Awalé will provide a corporate and project update alongside other Ore Group companies. The event will feature a keynote address by Thomas Woolrych (Deutsche Rohstoff) and bring together a select group of investors and industry professionals ahead of PDAC 2026.
|Date:
|Saturday, February 28 at 12:00 PM
|Location:
|Shangri-La Hotel Toronto - Museum Room
|Register:
|www.oreday.ca
Investors Exchange
|Date:
|Sunday, March 1 - Wednesday, March 4
|Location:
|Investors Exchange, Level 800, MTCC, South Building
|Booth #:
|2322
Core Shack
|Date:
|Tuesday, March 3 and Wednesday, March 4
|Location:
|Investors Exchange, Level 800, MTCC, South Building
|Booth #:
|3117B
|Attending:
|Andrew Chubb, CEO
|Andrew Smith, VP Exploration
About Awalé Resources
Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is exploring the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,346 km2 across seven permits-five granted and two applications. This includes 797 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé currently manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding currently provided by Newmont Ventures Limited ("Newmont") under an Exploration Agreement signed in May 2022.
Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties.
The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well-seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.
AWALÉ Resources Limited
On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Andrew Chubb"
Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Andrew Chubb, CEO
(+356) 99139117
a.chubb@awaleresources.com
Ardem Keshishian, VP Corporate Development
+1 (416) 471-5463
a.keshishian@awaleresources.com
The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.ca. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.awaleresources.com.
