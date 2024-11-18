Awalé Hits 2.7 g/t Gold Eq. over 27 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

How Could Trump's US Election Win Affect the Gold Price?

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Significant Increase in Mineral Resources at Gaspé Copper

Bitcoin Well Provides Update to the Bitcoin Super Company Vision and Bitcoin Reserve Fund

Silver47 Drills 2.48m of 14.95 g/t Gold, 249.50 g/t Silver, 21.97% Zinc, 7.03% Lead, 0.42% Copper at Its Red Mountain Project, Alaska

Ashburton Drilling Programme Delivers Further Significant Uranium Intersections

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Trading Halt

OSISKO METALS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM AND ANNOUNCES C$100 MILLION BOUGHT DEAL FINANCING

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Silver47 Exploration

AGA:CC

Syntheia

SYAI:CC

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Awalé Hits 2.7 g/t Gold Eq. over 27 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Awalé Hits 2.7 g/t Gold Eq. over 27 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 27m @ 2.7 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold equivalent (AuEq.), including 12m @ 3.9 g/t AuEq. from 435m downhole in OEDD-98.

  • 10m @ 2.8 g/t AuEq. within 22m @ 2 g/t AuEq. from 454m downhole in OEDD-97.

  • Deeper drilling shows the BBM system remains open at depth and down plunge, with mineralization defined from surface to over 330 metres vertical depth.

  • Awalé has recently commenced a 4000m diamond drill program, fully funded by Newmont as part of a broader campaign that will continue throughout 2024 and into 2025.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2024) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the final two 525-metre ("m") deep holes of a 6,808-metres in 28 holes follow-up drilling program at the BBM Zone within the Odienné Joint Venture ("OJV") in Côte d'Ivoire. These holes have intercepted mineralization at a planned depth exceeding 330m below surface (see Figure 1 - Drill Plan View, Figure 2 - Cross Section, and Figure 3 - Cross Section).

"The BBM drill program has exceeded our expectations as we report the final two holes, which test the down-plunge continuity of this discovery. The highlighted intercept of 27 metres at 2.7 g/t AuEq. including 12m at 3.9 g/t AuEq. in hole OOEDD-98 is significant, and confirms the system is open at depth with the higher-grade core of BBM growing to 600 metres and remaining open.

A new interpretation of the drill data has introduced a fold model within the BBM mineralized shear, this can have a meaningful impact on grade and volume within the core zone of this discovery. We are still learning about BBM as drilling has been broadly spaced with only 6,808m drilled in 28 holes. We are excited to see drilling resume as we continue to explore the potential scale and significance of the BBM target." commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.

LINK TO BBM's OEDD-98 Drill Core Photos

LINK TO ALL HI-RES FIGURES

Link to BBM Webinar

About the BBM Zone

BBM is an Awalé grassroots discovery (see January 11, 2024 news release). Gold and copper mineralization and alteration in the BBM system are controlled by a northwest striking shear zone that follows an intrusive/sedimentary contact. This shear zone lies parallel to an interpreted major crustal boundary and forms an 8-kilometre-long geochemical gold trend in termitaria and soil. The 6,808 metres of drilling in 28 holes completed to date have intercepted the target shear zone and covers only 2 kilometres of an 8-kilometre trend (see Figure 5). Awalé has continued to expand the potential of the BBM discovery with further intersections along strike from the initial discovery holes. The included interval of 12m at 3.9 g/t AuEq. (see Core Photos) continues to show there is increasing grade with depth. The Company has now completed 3 phases of drilling and has just commenced the fourth this drill season (see March 18, 2024 news release and September 9, 2024 news release).

Mineralization at BBM is steeply dipping (70 to 80 degrees) with a gentle plunge (45 to 55 degrees) toward the northwest. Recent interpretation suggests this plunge is controlled by isoclinal folding withing the BBM shear (see Cross Sections in Figure 2 and Figure 3 and Long Section in Figure 4). This fold geometry, along with the frequency of the folds, can have a significant impact on the grade and volume of mineralization.

The final two holes reported in this release were part of a program which consisted of 3,627 metres drilled across 10 diamond holes and 2 diamond tails (hole extensions from previous drilling, targeting footwall mineralization).

Alteration at BBM is dominated by silica and biotite with pyrite, chalcopyrite, and molybdenite as the main sulphide species. Recently, a fold model for control on the plunging mineralization has taken precedence over the footwall splay model previously discussed. What were previously considered as mineralized fingers of granodiorite are now interpreted to be fold hinges or 'knuckles'. Current drilling will test this hypothesis and understanding the fold geometry and the controls on higher grade gold can have a positive effect on both the grade and volume of mineralization at BBM.

Drilling completed to date has consistently confirmed strong grade continuity within the distinct silica-biotite alteration system. The fold model suggests the potential for parallel higher-grade shoots within a core zone of robust mineralization that now exceeds 600m in length with an open vertical depth of 330m, true widths of the mineralized envelope are up to 50m. Mineralization also remains open outside the BBM discovery zone, with potential for other plunging shoots within the initial 2 km discovery as well as satellite discoveries along strike. The Company will continue with further step-out and infill drilling throughout the 2024-2025 field season. Prior to drilling the extension targets, an Induced Polarization ("IP") program is planned to aid in drill targeting in the satellite areas northwest of the BBM zone. This IP survey on the Joint Venture permits will complement and be completed alongside the IP planned over the 100%-owned Awalé 'Sienso' permit which abuts the BBM discovery zone (see October 22, 2024 news release).

Drill collar locations and full table of significant intercepts for the program are provided in Table 1 and Table 2 below.

Table 1: BBM Drilling Collar Cable - (from this program)

HOLEIDEASTINGNORTHINGRL_MAZIM_TRUEDIPEOH_MComments
OEDD0065655949.041048015.91450.1935.00-55.00209.51DD Tail from 66m (NSV)
OEDD0073655796.271048113.92448.9535.00-55.00107.30DD Tail from 209m
OEDD0089655813.071047963.67445.7131.20-57.47410.00
OEDD0090655993.811047946.69450.6835.00-55.00317.27
OEDD0091656138.391047853.14455.3035.00-55.00194.20
OEDD0092655702.701048073.71451.0735.00-55.00335.30
OEDD0093655379.891048249.71458.0835.00-55.00278.27
OEDD0094655518.241048148.92457.5635.00-55.00398.30
OEDD0095655305.161048288.12458.2035.00-55.00284.15
OEDD0096656212.451047770.64460.1335.00-55.00191.18
OEDD0097655771.521047907.10448.8135.00-55.00524.00
OEDD0098655709.291047942.84451.4035.00-55.00525.92

 

Table 2: Significant Intercepts - (from this program)

HoleFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Width
(m)		Au
(g/t)		Cu
(%)		Ag
(g/t)		Mo
(ppm)		AuEq.
(g/t)		Au
gm		AuEq.
gm		Comp
Trigger
(g/t)
OEDD0073147.00173.00260.60.160.51310.915230.2
including150.00152.0020.90.140.6141.1220.5
including160.00173.00130.80.240.82301.311170.5
OEDD0089318.00353.00352.20.481.95673.3771140.5
Including319.00325.0062.30.271.010713.514212
Including330.00353.00232.50.602.33653.659831
and 377.00394.00171.80.300.91952.431410.5
Including384.00390.0063.10.551.63534.119252
OEDD0090181.00233.00521.50.210.92342.0801040.2
Including212.00231.00192.60.311.12463.250622
OEDD0091120.00173.00530.60.130.61300.934480.2
and 134.00169.00350.80.140.61581.128390.5
OEDD009284.0089.0050.70.461.5181.3470.5
Including84.0085.0012.71.826.1385.2371
and 278.00310.00321.50.361.31382.148670.50
Including287.00302.00152.40.381.31813.035451.00
OEDD0093199.00233.00340.60.593.0401.522510.20
Including180.00182.0022.51.164.8364.1581.00
and 211.00232.00210.80.743.9401.917400.50
Including215.00216.0011.40.943.8272.8131.00
Including220.00221.0013.81.026.41325.3451.00
Including228.00229.0011.50.332.6182.0221.00
OEDD0094241.00257.00160.70.370.91461.312210.50
Including245.00246.0011.90.210.6932.3221.00
Including252.00253.0011.10.541.0991.9121.00
Including256.00257.0011.21.033.3852.7131.00
and 298.00317.00190.80.140.5691.015190.50
Including298.00303.0051.10.200.61461.5681.00
Including307.00311.0041.10.200.5301.4461.00
and 333.00354.00210.90.280.91961.418290.50
Including337.00349.00121.10.321.02311.713211.00
and 353.00354.0011.80.351.3432.3221.00
OEDD0095185.00204.00190.30.361.42415.56160.20
Including192.00193.0010.60.813.5631.7120.50
Including203.00204.0011.20.361.571.7120.50
and 212.00213.0010.61.113.8352.2120.50
HoleFrom
(m)		To
(m)		Width
(m)		Au
(g/t)		Cu
(%)		Ag
g/t)		Mo
(ppm)		AuEq.
(g/t)		Au
gm		AuEq.
gm		Comp
Trigger
(g/t)
and 217.00218.0010.60.722.9461.6120.50
and 238.00239.0010.60.222.451.0110.50
OEDD0096126.00137.00110.30.150.41787.0370.20
Including132.00133.0010.50.250.7680.9110.50
and 141.00162.00210.90.170.811426.220260.20
Including144.00146.0022.20.381.52275.8461.00
Including152.00161.0091.40.170.99515.212150.50
Including156.00159.0032.90.321.611210.49102.00
OEDD0097446.00476.00301.10.280.7831.533460.2
including454.00476.00221.40.350.91072.031440.5
including461.00471.00102.10.461.21372.821282
and 519.00524.0051.30.000.261.4770.5
OEDD0098435.00462.00271.90.401.42792.752720.5
including435.00445.00101.340.250.922411.913191
including449.00461.00122.860.591.953383.934471
and 482.00498.00161.00.230.81291.416230.5

 

About Awalé Resources

Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is focused on the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,489 km2 across seven permits. This includes 796 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited ("Newmont") (see May 31, 2022 news release).

Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum discoveries within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.

The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.

Quality Control and Assurance

Analytical work for drill samples is being carried out at the independent Intertek Laboratories in Ghana and Australia, an ISO 17025 (2017) Certified Laboratory. Samples are stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by Intertek from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for fire assay and a second to Australia where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with an Aqua Regia digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis. All fire assay samples returning greater than 5 g/t gold are routinely Screen Fire Assayed, in this special case lower than 5g samples up and down hole from the high-grade interval in OEDD-88 were also subject to Screen Fire Assays. As a further QC precaution due to visible gold presence, Intertek was requested to insert a quartz wash between each sample in the mineralized interval, ensuring no sample contamination in the preparation process.

Mineralized Interval Calculations

Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated downhole length weighted intercepts. For the BBM target initial mineralized are calculated at a 0.2 g/t trigger and include up to 5 metres internal waste for of delineation mineralized zones. Included intervals are at 0.5 g/t, 1 g/t, and 2 g/t trigger values with 3m of internal waste only. Table 1 Contains a list of all BBM holes drilled this program - including extensions to OEDD-65 and OEDD-73 which contain mineralized intervals at less than the 0.2 g/t Au trigger value. True Widths are estimated to be 70% of the downhole widths.

Au Equivalent Calculations

Au Equivalent is calculated using the following parameters in USD: Au - 1910/Oz (Troy), Cu 3.80/lb, Mo 40,000/Tonne, and Ag 23.40/Oz (Troy). Prices are 12 month average for 2023 closing price, and the Formula AuEq = Au (g/t) + ((Cu (ppm) * 0.00014) + (Mo (ppm) * 0.00065) + (Ag (g/t)*0.01225)) assuming 100% recovery rates.

Abbreviations Used in this Release

AgSilver 
AuGold 
AuEq.Gold Equivalent 
CuCopper 
Cu Eq.Copper Equivalent 
g/tGrams per tonne 
kmKilometres 
mMetres 

 

Qualified Person

The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 20 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.

AWALÉ Resources Limited
On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Andrew Chubb"

Chief Executive Officer
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Andrew Chubb, CEO
(+356) 99139117
a.chubb@awaleresources.com

Ardem Keshishian, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
+1 (416) 471-5463
a.keshishian@awaleresources.com

The Company's public documents may be accessed at www.sedarplus.com. For further information on the Company, please visit our website at www.awaleresources.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws (collectively "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, plans, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements regarding, the Company's presence in Côte d'Ivoire and ability to achieve results, creation of value for Company shareholders, achievements under the Newmont JV, works on other properties, planned drilling, commencement of operations. Although the Company believes any forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations and assumptions in such statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis as filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230353

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Awale Resources LimitedARIC:CATSXV:ARICBase Metals Investing
ARIC:CA
Awale Resources Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Awale Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Awale Resources Limited (TSXV:ARIC)

Awale Resources Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Hits 14.7 g/t Gold over 59 Metres at the Charger Zone, Odienné Project

Awalé Hits 14.7 g/t Gold over 59 Metres at the Charger Zone, Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14.7 g/t gold ("Au") over 59 metres ("m"), or 868-gram-metres gold, from 96m downhole, including 22.4 g/t Au over 21m from 143m downhole in Hole OEDD-100.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Uncovers 3.5km Gold Footprint on 100%-Owned Ground and on Trend from the BBM Discovery

Awalé Uncovers 3.5km Gold Footprint on 100%-Owned Ground and on Trend from the BBM Discovery

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Greater than 37ppb gold footprint over a 3.5 kilometre open trend with peak value of 1.3 grams gold.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Update: Newmont to Exercise 10% Minority Interest Option on the Odienné Joint Venture

Awalé Update: Newmont to Exercise 10% Minority Interest Option on the Odienné Joint Venture

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") announces that Newmont Ventures Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) (TSX: NGT) (ASX: NEM) (PNGX: NEM) ("Newmont"), has provided notice of its intention to acquire the 10% minority equity interest in the Odienné Joint Venture (JV) Project in Côte d'Ivoire (see Figure 1). The minority interest is currently held by the shareholders of Africa New Geological Technologies Côte d'Ivoire SARL ("ANGET"). This notice is in accordance with the Exploration Agreement with Venture Option, signed on May 27, 2022 (see May 31, 2022 news release), and follows Newmont's recent completion of Phase 1 of its Earn-In, which has vested it with a 51% controlling interest in the joint venture.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Options and Share Units

Awalé Announces Voting Results from Annual General & Special Meeting of Shareholders and Grant of Options and Share Units

Awalé Resources Limited. (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general and special meeting of shareholders which was held on September 17, 2024, in Toronto, ON (the "Meeting"). Full details of all the voting results for the 2024 Meeting are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 29,825,288 representing 34.36% of the Company's outstanding shares.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

Awalé Hits Multiple High-Grade Intercepts, including 3.3 g/t Gold Eq. over 35 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 35m @ 3.3 g/t gold equivalent (Au Eq.) and 17m @ 2.4 g/t Au Eq. in OEDD-89
  • 52m @ 2.0 g/t Au Eq. in OEDD-90
  • 32m @ 2.1 g/t Au Eq. in OEDD-92
  • BBM's strike length expanded from around 400 to over 600 metres, with mineralization defined from surface to 250 metres depth with true widths of up to 50 metres.
  • Assay results are pending for 6 more holes from this drill program, from both BBM and Charger.
  • Awalé will start a new 8,000-metre drill program, fully-funded by Newmont, in Q4/2024.

Awalé Resources Limited. (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to announce partial results of a follow-up drilling program from the BBM Zone at the Odienné Project in Côte d'Ivoire.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Further Expands Land Position and Provides Exploration Update

Heritage Mining Further Expands Land Position and Provides Exploration Update

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - November 19, 2024 Heritage Mining Ltd. (CSE: HML FRA:Y66) (" Heritage " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the claim package expansion at its flagship Drayton Black Lake (" DBL ")  based on experts recommendations Brett Davis and Dr. Gregg Morrison in addition to an update on the ongoing 2024 exploration program over the Ontario Project Portfolio. The Company believes the progress achieved to date represents important milestones for systematic exploration in one of the last underdevelopment greenstone belts in Northwestern Ontario.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Brokered Private Placement Offering to Raise $3.0 Million

Quetzal Copper Announces Brokered Private Placement Offering to Raise $3.0 Million

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") a North American focused copper exploration company is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner in connection with a "best efforts" private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000 from the sale of the following:

  • up to 6,666,666 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 from the sale of Units; and
  • up to 10,526,315 common shares of the Company (the "FT Shares", and together with the Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of $0.19 per FT Share for gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 from the sale of FT Shares. Each FT Share will be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Each Unit issued under the Offering shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the Closing Date (as defined below).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Stakes Claims Near Joutel, Québec and Completes Second Phase of Fall Exploration at the Company's Properties in Northwestern Ontario

Bold Ventures Stakes Claims Near Joutel, Québec and Completes Second Phase of Fall Exploration at the Company's Properties in Northwestern Ontario

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces that it has staked 26 claims near Joutel, Québec (with 4 claims pending), approximately 140 km northwest of the city of Val d'Or, Québec. The claims are situated in the vicinity of Bold's former Joutel property, over which Bold flew an airborne VTEM survey in 2012. The new claims cover geophysical anomalies from the 2012 survey. Historical diamond drilling in this area has identified anomalous nickel, silver, copper, zinc and gold associated with geophysical anomalies. Click here for more details about the property.

Additionally, senior management of Bold and prospectors from Emerald Geological Services ("EGS") have completed a second phase of fall fieldwork in the Atikokan, Ontario area, including prospecting, soil sampling, and lake sediment sampling. Work was carried out on the Wilcorp, Burchell, and Traxxin properties during the first half of November. A week-long first phase of fieldwork in September of this year resulted in assays up to 16.3 g/t Au at Bold's Wilcorp property (Oct. 31st news release). The purpose of the recent program was to define 2025 trenching and drilling targets in historical areas of interest, based on rock assays, soil geochemistry, and geological data.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Resources Corp. to Attend the 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Group Eleven Resources Corp. to Attend the 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming New Orleans Investment Conference on Saturday, November 23rd at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside. Bart Jaworski, CEO of Group Eleven Resources Corp. will be doing an investor presentation and participating in 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

The New Orleans Investment Conference gathers some of the world's brightest and most successful analysts and investors. This year's event will highlight all major asset classes, including the zinc market.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - OM

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - OM

Trading resumes in:

Company: Osisko Metals Incorporated

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Announces Trading on the TSX-V and Provides Project Summaries

Silver47 Announces Trading on the TSX-V and Provides Project Summaries

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company), is pleased to announce that its common shares will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") effective at the open of trading today.

Silver47 wholly-owns three silver and critical metals (polymetallic) exploration projects in Canada and the US: the flagship Red Mountain silver-gold-zinc-copper-lead VMS-SEDEX Project in southcentral Alaska; the Adams Plateau ‎silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX-VMS Project in southern British Columbia, and the Michelle ‎silver-lead-zinc-gallium-antimony MVT-SEDEX Project in Yukon Territory.‎

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Awale Resources Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Awale Resources Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Heritage Mining Further Expands Land Position and Provides Exploration Update

PROSPECT RIDGE CONFIRMS LARGE MINERALIZED SYSTEM AT COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

Related News

Gold Investing

Orla to Buy Musselwhite Gold Mine from Newmont for US$850 Million

Gold Investing

Indigenous-owned Mining Royalty Firm Targeting Canadian Resource Opportunities

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of a Third and Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Private Placement

Battery Metals Investing

SAGA Metals Announces Assay Results from North Wind Iron Ore Project

Precious Metals Investing

PROSPECT RIDGE CONFIRMS LARGE MINERALIZED SYSTEM AT COPPER RIDGE ZONE OF KNAUSS CREEK PROPERTY IN BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Inc. to Attend the 50th Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Battery Metals Investing

Mawson Finland Limited Presents Downhole EM Geophysics: Multiple Deep Conductors Newly Identified at Rajapalot

×