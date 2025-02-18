Awalé Hits 2.2 g/t Gold Eq. over 29 Metres at the BBM Zone, Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS
29m @ 2.2 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold equivalent ("AuEq."), including 10m @ 2.8 g/t AuEq. from 93m downhole in OEDD-105.
28m @ 1.3 g/t AuEq., including 5m @ 1.8 g/t AuEq. from 256m downhole in OEDD-108.
Drilling continues to demonstrate excellent continuity over significant width and gold tenor.
A total of 6,380m of drilling was completed across 22 holes and one re-entry hole, marking the completion of this phase at BBM.
Drilling continues at the Fremen, Charger, and Empire targets.
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 18, 2025) - Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from two diamond drill holes completed as part of the expanded drill campaign targeting the BBM zone at the Odienné Project ("Odienné" or the "Project") in Côte d'Ivoire. The drill program, which began in November 2024, is now complete with 6,379.9m drilled, with assays from 18 holes yet to be released. Drillholes OEDD-105 and OEDD-108 were drilled within the previously reported central mineralized zone, where the Company is tightening drill spacing to a 100m grid (see drill plans and sections in the link below).
"Building on the success of our previously released results, we are pleased to announce further excellent drill results from BBM. The two holes reported today, along with those released on January 29, have returned results in line with our expectations, with robust gold and copper mineralization demonstrating consistency in both width and grade. These results reinforce the continuity of mineralization at BBM and support its potential as a near-surface resource.
The drill program at the BBM target was extended after step-out holes from the core zone encountered sulfide mineralization and alteration, giving the Company reason to believe that further drilling could unlock substantial growth potential along strike to the southeast and northwest. To expedite progress, a second diamond rig was deployed, enabling us to test the fold model at the Charger target and resume drilling at the Empire target without delay from the extended program at BBM. Additionally, we are actively progressing the Induced Polarization ("IP") geophysics program along the BBM trend and reverse circulation ("RC") drilling over the 100%-owned Fremen target. This increased level of activity is expected to yield a steady flow of results to the market throughout this quarter and beyond," commented Andrew Chubb, CEO of Awalé Resources.
Drilling is ongoing at Fremen, Charger, and Empire
Further to the completion of 6,379.9m of drilling across 22 holes and one re-entry hole at BBM, the Company continues drilling at Fremen, Charger, and Empire.
- Fremen - 2,000m of RC drilling at this 100%-owned Awalé target, 4km along strike from BBM (see February 11, 2025 news release).
- Charger - 2,000m of diamond drilling planned in 10 holes, testing the fold model, which has previously returned 57m @ 26 g/t Au in hole OEDD-83 and 59m @14.7 g/t Au in OEDD-100.
- Empire - 1,000m of diamond drilling planned in 6 holes, targeting the top 120 vertical metres to increase confidence in the structural model. Awalé's first high-grade gold discovery, with previous results including 15m @ 13.1 g/t Au in hole OEDD-24.
A full table of significant intercepts from this release, with drill collar locations for all drilling in this phase at BBM are presented in Table 1 and Table 2, respectively.
Table 1: Significant Intercepts - (from this release)
|Hole ID
|From
(m)
|To
(m)
|Width
(m)
|Au
(g/t)
|Cu
(%)
|Ag
(g/t)
|Mo
(ppm)
|AuEq.
(80%)
|Comp. Trigger
(Au g/t)
|OEDD0105
|33
|36
|3
|0.6
|0.37
|2.4
|591
|1.2
|0.2
|Including
|33
|34.5
|1.5
|1.1
|0.68
|4.5
|1176
|2.3
|0.5
|OEDD0105
|62
|76
|14
|0.4
|0.09
|0.4
|32
|0.4
|0.2
|including
|72
|75
|3
|0.9
|0.13
|0.6
|28
|0.9
|0.5
|OEDD0105
|80
|89
|9
|0.4
|0.06
|0.2
|708
|0.8
|0.2
|including
|83
|84
|1
|1.1
|0.02
|0.1
|0
|0.9
|0.5
|OEDD0105
|93
|123
|30
|1.4
|0.68
|2.4
|471
|2.1
|0.2
|including
|93
|122
|29
|1.4
|0.70
|2.5
|486
|2.2
|0.5
|and
|93
|109
|16
|1.9
|0.63
|2.1
|560
|2.6
|1.0
|and
|93
|103
|10
|2.4
|0.54
|1.8
|511
|2.8
|2.0
|OEDD0108
|139
|140
|1
|0.5
|0.01
|0.1
|8
|0.4
|0.2
|OEDD0108
|211
|220
|9
|0.3
|0.17
|0.7
|123
|0.5
|0.2
|OEDD0108
|255
|286
|31
|1.1
|0.22
|0.9
|135
|1.2
|0.2
|Including
|256
|284
|28
|1.2
|0.23
|1.0
|147
|1.3
|0.5
|and
|264
|284
|20
|1.5
|0.25
|1.0
|158
|1.5
|1.0
|and
|279
|284
|5
|2.2
|0.03
|0.3
|6
|1.8
|2.0
About Awalé Resources
Awalé is a diligent and systematic mineral exploration company focused on discovering large high-grade gold and copper-gold deposits. Exploration activities are currently underway in the underexplored regions of Côte d'Ivoire, where the Company is focused on the Odienné Copper-Gold Project ("Odienné" or the "Project"), covering 2,489 km2 across seven permits. This includes 796 km2 in two permits held under the Awalé-Newmont Joint Venture ("OJV"). Awalé manages all exploration activities over the OJV, with funding provided by Newmont Joint Ventures Limited ("Newmont").
Awalé has discovered four gold, gold-copper, and gold-copper-silver-molybdenum mineralized systems within the OJV and has recently commenced exploration on its 100%-owned properties following an $11.5 million capital raise in April 2024.
The Odienné Project is underexplored and has multiple pipeline prospects with similar geochemical signatures to Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and intrusive-related mineral systems with substantial upside potential. The Company benefits from a skilled and well seasoned technical team that allows it to continue exploring in a pro-mining jurisdiction that offers significant potential for district-scale discoveries.
Table 2: BBM Drilling Collar Cable - (all collars from this program)
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|RL_M
|AZIM_TRUE
|DIP
|EOH_M
|Results Received
|Comments
|OEDD0103
|655899
|1048090
|450
|35
|-55
|197.43
|✓
|OEDD0104
|655737
|1048029
|451
|35
|-55
|452.3
|✓
|OEDD0105
|656034
|1048010
|454
|35
|-55
|182.17
|✓
|OEDD0106
|655947
|1047877
|453
|35
|-55
|434.3
|OEDD0107
|656024
|1047863
|455
|35
|-55
|30.5
|Failed Hole
|OEDD0108
|656027
|1047867
|453
|35
|-55
|338.2
|✓
|OEDD0109
|655999
|1047787
|455
|35
|-55
|411.13
|OEDD0110
|656075
|1047766
|457
|35
|-55
|380
|OEDD0111
|656179
|1047907
|457
|35
|-55
|155.1
|OEDD0112
|656248
|1047824
|461
|35
|-55
|140.2
|OEDD0113
|656157
|1047726
|460
|44
|-56
|320.2
|OEDD0115
|656118
|1047645
|460
|35
|-55
|431.29
|OEDD0119
|655870
|1048027
|448
|35
|-55
|341.6
|OEDD0122
|655737
|1048132
|451
|35
|-55
|245.2
|OEDD0123
|656299
|1047755
|462
|35
|-55
|140.15
|OEDD0125
|656253
|1047682
|462
|35
|-55
|251
|OEDD0128
|655693
|1048160
|453
|35
|-55
|275.74
|OEDD0129
|656211
|1047615
|448
|35
|-55
|341.15
|OEDD0130
|655650
|1048106
|433
|35
|-55
|107.2
|OEDD0131
|655823
|1048362
|419
|215
|-55
|360.2
|OEDD0132
|655566
|1048098
|424
|35
|-55
|422.2
|OEDD0133
|655546
|1048192
|442
|35
|-55
|332.1
|OEDD0076
|655766
|1048079
|450
|35
|-55
|344.76
|90.56m
re-entry
Quality Control and Assurance
Analytical work for geochemistry samples is being carried out at the independent ALS Laboratories in Ghana and Ireland, an ISO 17025 Certified Laboratory. Samples are prepared and stored at the Company's field camps and put into sealed bags until collected by ALS from the Company's secure Odienné office and transported by Intertek to their preparation laboratory in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire, for preparation. Samples are logged in the tracking system, weighed, dried, and pulverized to greater than 85%, passing a 75-micron screen. Two pulps are prepared from each sample with one stream to Intertek Ghana for fire assay and a second to Ireland where the sample is analyzed by 52 element ICP/MS with a 4-Acid digest. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference material (standards) are being used to monitor laboratory performance during the analysis.
Mineralized Interval Calculations
Significant intervals reported in this news release are calculated as downhole length-weighted intercepts. For the BBM target, initial mineralized zones are calculated at a 0.2 g/t trigger and include up to 3 metres of internal waste for delineating mineralized zones. Included intervals are calculated at 0.5 g/t, 1 g/t, and 2 g/t trigger values, with up to 3 metres of internal waste. Table 1 contains a list of all BBM holes reported in this release. True widths are estimated to be 70% of the downhole widths.
Au Equivalent Calculations
Au Equivalent is calculated using the following parameters in USD: Au - 1910/Oz (Troy), Cu 3.80/lb, Mo 40,000/Tonne, and Ag 23.40/Oz (Troy). The Formula AuEq = Au (g/t) + ((Cu (ppm) * 0.00014) + (Mo (ppm) * 0.00065) + (Ag (g/t)*0.01225)). An 80% metallurgical recovery is assumed for all metals, as the specific recovery rates for individual metals are unclear, and assuming different recoveries would be premature at this stage.
Abbreviations Used in this Release
|Ag
|Silver
|Au
|Gold
|AuEq.
|Gold Equivalent
|Cu
|Copper
|g/t
|Grams per tonne
|km
|Kilometres
|m
|Metres
|Mo
|Molybdenum
|ppm
|Parts per million
Qualified Person
The technical and scientific information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved for release by Andrew Chubb, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Chubb is the Company's Chief Executive Officer and holds an Economic Geology degree, is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), and is a Member of the Society of Economic Geoscientists (SEG). Mr. Chubb has over 25 years of experience in international mineral exploration and mining project evaluation.
