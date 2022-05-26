Life Science News Investing News

Successful Behavioral Addiction Study Supplied Data for Patent

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today the filing of a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application for the treatment of behavioral addictions with ketamine and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy. The successful completion of Awakn's behavioral addictions study was announced last week and the data provided from the study was used in the patent filing. The pilot study investigated ketamine as a potential new treatment approach for Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder and Binge Eating Disorder.

The PCT covers all behavioral addictions or any recognized disorder or condition with similar compulsive symptoms to those in the study. If granted, the patent claims would give Awakn exclusive rights to use ketamine and ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of behavioral addictions. With no effective pharmacological treatments available globally at present for behavioral addictions, the study results and the patent filing position Awakn at the forefront of the industry at a time when rates of behavioral addictions are increasing at an alarming pace and sufferers have few treatment options which deliver poor outcomes.

The promising results from the pilot study showed a reduction of symptoms for some participants, with some participants no longer meeting the criteria for a diagnosis. Some individuals also showed a reduction of the symptoms of a comorbid psychiatric condition, such as depression or anxiety. The treatment was also well tolerated with no safety concerns.

Awakn CEO, Anthony Tennyson, commented, "Today's news demonstrates our focus on researching, developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction. A core part of our efforts is to continually strengthen our IP portfolio as we work to bring effective therapies to chronic addiction sufferers in desperate need. To be forging a path to find an effective treatment for such a vast unmet medical need is critical and an effort we are very proud to be a part of."

Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, and Binge Eating Order are all recognised in the DSM-5, which is a diagnostic tool that serves as the principal authority for psychiatric diagnoses in the US, and affect up to 450 million1, 235 million2 and 100 million3 people respectively. While Compulsive Sexual Behavior Disorder, which is included in the ICD-11, affects up to 350 million4 people. The ICD-11 was developed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and is the global standard for recording health information and causes of death. Current standard of care for all of these conditions is poor.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including statements relating the business of the Company. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include, but are not limited to:COVID-19; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; the business plans and strategies of the Company; the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; fluctuations in securities markets; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; expectations regarding the size of the addiction market; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's and Awakn's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investor Enquiries:
Anthony Tennyson, CEO, Awakn Life Sciences
anthony.tennyson@awaknlifesciences.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Nora Popova
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

Awakn Life Sciences CEO, Anthony Tennyson, Joins Dustin Robinson of Iter Investments for 'The Investor Hotseat' via Live Stream on May 26th

Awakn Life Sciences CEO, Anthony Tennyson, Joins Dustin Robinson of Iter Investments for 'The Investor Hotseat' via Live Stream on May 26th

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), is pleased to announce that the company's CEO, Anthony Tennyson, will be attending The Investor Hotseat live stream event conducted by Psychedelic Invest. He will be joined in conversation with the host Dustin Robinson, Founder of Iter Investments. The company is inviting investors to join the conversation at The Investor Hotseat which will take place on May 26th 2022 at 4:30PM EST.

Ranked by Psychedelic Invest as one of the Top 100 Most Influential people in the Psychedelics industry, Dustin Robinson is a seasoned attorney, CPA and is also the founder of Iter Investments, a psychedelic fund that invests and holds a portfolio of psychedelic companies.

Awakn Life Sciences Completes World's First Ketamine Treatment Study for a Range of Behavioral Addictions

Awakn Life Sciences Completes World's First Ketamine Treatment Study for a Range of Behavioral Addictions

Promising Results Merit Larger Study Which Awakn is Initiating

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today the completion of the world's first ketamine treatment study for behavioral addictions. The behavioral addictions included in the study were Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, Binge Eating Disorder and Compulsive Sexual Behavior.

The study was led by Prof. Celia Morgan, Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy, Professor of Psychopharmacology at the University of Exeter, U.K., and an internationally respected expert in the therapeutic use of ketamine. The study investigated ketamine as a new treatment approach for these behavioral addictions by opening a window in which the brain can make new connections to change behavior.

The results from the study indicate the desired effects via potentially novel mechanisms and these results merit a larger study and further exploration, which Awakn is now initiating. The study also supports Awakn's Intellectual Property (IP) strategy and existing filed patent applications, positioning Awakn as a leading company in the behavioral-addiction therapeutic research and development industry. The company expects to update investors further on its IP strategy in the coming weeks.

Prof. Celia Morgan, Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy, commented, "These promising early findings may suggest a new treatment solution in behavioral addictions, which are growing rapidly across the globe, and as yet, are a completely unmet treatment need. The team are excited to be starting these new significant studies which promise to bring considerable innovation to the field".

Awakn CEO, Anthony Tennyson commented, "This study is hugely encouraging and gave us all the data we could have hoped for. Critically, it also showed us that a larger study is merited, and we will now pursue this. For such a huge cohort of over a billion people to be suffering with no pharmacological treatment available to them, is unacceptable and we will strive to deliver therapies to patients who are in desperate need".

Gambling Disorder, Internet Gaming Disorder, and Binge Eating Order, all recognised in the DSM-5, affect up to 450 million[1], 235 million[2] and 100 million[3] people respectively, while Compulsive Sexual Behavior, which is included in the ICD-11, affects up to 350 million[4] people. Current standard of care for these conditions is poor.

Awakn Life Sciences Appoints UK Leader in Addictions Psychiatry, Dr. Arun Dhandayudham, as Chief Medical Officer

Awakn Life Sciences Appoints UK Leader in Addictions Psychiatry, Dr. Arun Dhandayudham, as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Dhandayudham Brings Significant Frontline Addiction and Mental Health Medical Leadership Experience to Awakn

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat addiction with a near-term focus on Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), announced today that Dr. Arun Dhandayudham is joining Awakn as its Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Ben Sessa is stepping back from his role as CMO to become Awakn's Head of Psychedelic Medicine, allowing him to continue his work in research, academic and training activities, as well as a greater focus on the day-to-day treatment of his clients as the Lead Physiatrist for Awakn Clinics Bristol.

Awakn Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming May 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences to Participate in Upcoming May 2022 Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering combined therapeutics to treat addiction, announced today that Awakn's management team is scheduled to present at the following upcoming May 2022 conferences.

PSYCH Symposium: London 2022

KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the April 27 th and 28 th KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3OGHgD4

Optimi Health

Optimi Health


Optimi Health

Open For Business: Optimi Completes First Grow of Psilocybin Mushrooms and Introduces Head of Cultivation

Optimi Health Corp. (CSE: OPTI) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce an historical milestone in the Company's road to commercialization with the successful completion of its first batch of psilocybin cubensis and functional mushrooms.

With the vast availability of Optimi's newly acquired genetics and recent amendment to its Health Canada's Dealer's Licence, Optimi is positioned to lead the industry in the scalable cultivation of mushrooms and is ready to deliver on the Company's promise of building a future where natural psychedelic alternatives aid a wide variety of mental health conditions.

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc.

Nirvana Life Sciences Announces Partner Symeres Can Produce High Volume Controlled Substances

Nirvana Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: NIRV) (Nirvana or the "Company"), a western Canadian based life sciences company aimed at developing non-addictive chronic pain and relapse preventing products announces that its strategic partners Symeres are licensed to produce large quantities of controlled compounds required by Nirvana.

The company is excited to announce that strategic partner Symeres has confirmed with Nirvana Life Sciences, its ability to produce up to 1000g batches of pharmaceutical Psilocybin and Psilocin. These batches can then be utilized for sale to qualified investigators for use in research and development of such compounds as well as pre-clinical and clinical trials. Nirvana believes there will be significant demand for psychedelic compounds, as an ever growing number of clinical trials and research is taking place within the psychedelic sector. This will give Nirvana Life Sciences the ability to provide a bridge to a consistent source of pharmaceutical grade, psychedelic compounds to significantly evolve and further the global psychedelic sector.

COMPASS Pathways presents largest ever study of psilocybin therapy, at American Psychiatric Association annual meeting

Positive data from phase IIb study shows potential of COMP360 psilocybin therapy
in treatment-resistant depression

London, UK 23 May 2022 COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today presented positive data from the largest randomised, controlled, double-blind study of psilocybin therapy ever completed, at the American Psychiatric Association annual meeting in New Orleans*. The study showed that a single 25mg dose of COMP360 psilocybin, in combination with psychological support, was associated with a highly statistically significant reduction in depressive symptoms after three weeks (p

Optimi Health

U.K. Member of Parliament Crispin Blunt To Inaugurate Psilocybin Cultivation Facility At Optimi Health Grand Opening

Optimi Health Corp. ( CSE: OPTI ) (OTCQX: OPTHF) (FRA: 8BN) ("Optimi" or the "Company"), a homegrown, Canadian company producing natural, scalable, and accessible mushroom formulations for transformational human experiences, is pleased to announce that Crispin Blunt, Member for Reigate for the Conservative Party of the United Kingdom, will be appearing as a keynote speaker at the Grand Opening of the Company's 20,000 square foot psilocybin cultivation facility in Princeton, British Columbia.

As Chair of the Conservative Drug Policy Reform Group, Blunt has been a vocal advocate for the rescheduling of psilocybin under current United Kingdom drug laws, with particular emphasis on the treatment of mental health conditions such as depression and cluster headaches.

Seelos Therapeutics Receives a Notice of Allowance in the U.S. for an Additional Patent for SLS-007

- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced it has received a Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent application number 16833,515 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) covering SLS-007 titled: "Structure-Based Peptide Inhibitors of Alpha-Synuclein Aggregation".

