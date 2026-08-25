Avrupa Grants Options

Avrupa Grants Options

(TheNewswire)

Avrupa Minerals Ltd.
 

August 25, 2026 TheNewswire - Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (AVU:TSXV) announced that the Company has granted options to directors, officers, consultants and contractors to the Company at a price of $0.05. A total of 2,850,000 options were granted, expiring August 25, 2031.

 

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company directed to discovery of valuable mineral deposits, using a hybrid project generator business model.  Avrupa is actively advancing seven copper-zinc VMS targets and one orogenic gold prospect in central Finland through its partnership with Akkerman Exploration B.V. in the Finnish exploration company, Akkerman Finland Oy.  Avrupa holds one 100%-owned project in Portugal, the Alvalade VMS Project, and has submitted an application for a mining license covering the Sesmarias Cu/Zn massive sulfide showing within the Project area.  The Company holds one 49%-owned exploration license covering the Slivova Gold Project in Kosovo, optioned to Western Tethyan Resources.  Avrupa continues to focus its project generation work in politically stable and prospective regions of Europe, and looks to develop new opportunities around the general Mediterranean Basin.  The Company is actively seeking new JV partnerships for its projects in Finland and Portugal.

 

For additional information, contact Avrupa Minerals Ltd. at 1-604-687-3520 or visit our website at www.avrupaminerals.com.

   

On behalf of the Board,

 

"Paul W. Kuhn"

                               

Paul W. Kuhn, President & Director

   

This news release was prepared by Company management, who take full responsibility for its content.  Paul W. Kuhn, President and CEO of Avrupa Minerals, a Licensed Professional Geologist and a Registered Member of the Society of Mining Engineers, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators.  He has reviewed the technical disclosure in this release.  Mr. Kuhn, the QP, has not only reviewed, but prepared and supervised the preparation or approval of the scientific and technical content in the news release.

 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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