Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is pleased to announce that the Company's board of directors has approved the granting of stock options (the "Options") exercisable for a total of 2,725,000 common shares to its directors, officers, and consultants at an exercise price of CAD$0.15 per common share.

All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The options are subject to a 1-year vesting period, with ¼ of the options vesting 3 months after the date of the grant and the remaining options vesting on a quarterly basis thereafter. The options expire 5 years from the date of the grant, subject to the optionees continuing to act as directors, officers or consultants of the Company.

About HealthTab

HealthTab is a turnkey point-of-care testing solution that combines best-in-class point-of-care technologies with a secure, cloud-based platform for tackling pressing global health issues.

With just a few drops of blood from a finger prick, the system generates lab-accurate results on the spot and data is reported in real time. The test menu includes up to 23 key biomarkers for screening and managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes and heart disease (e.g., HbA1c, Lipid Profile, eGFR). HealthTab has also recently added capabilities for bacterial and viral tests, such as strep and COVID-19.

The HealthTab network model is unlike anything in pharmacy today. It gives knowledgeable and trusted pharmacists a greater role in primary care delivery, while empowering patients to take more control of their health. It also reduces costs and waiting times and provides many potential revenue streams including equipment leasing & consumables, direct access testing, disease prevention & management programs, sponsored health programs, decentralized clinical trials, real world data (RWD) sets, and third-party app integration through API.

To find a location near you, please visit: healthtab.com/locations

HealthTab Market Fast Facts

  • Point-of-Care Testing Market to reach $50.6 Billion USD in 2025 ( Source ).
  • Glucose monitoring (diabetes related) to make up the largest growth within the sector ( Source ).
  • Nearly 13.6 Million Canadians expected to diabetic or prediabetic by 2030, with many undiagnosed ( Source ).
  • Over 1 in 3 Americans, approximately 88 million people, have pre-diabetes ( Source ).
  • Close to 160,000 Canadians 20 years and older are diagnosed with heart disease each year, often it's only after a heart attack they are diagnosed ( Source ).
  • There are more than 10,000 pharmacies in Canada, 88,000 pharmacies in the US, nearly 12,000 in the UK.

About Avricore Health Inc.

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR) is a pharmacy service innovator focused on acquiring and developing early-stage technologies aimed at moving pharmacy forward. Through its flagship offering HealthTab™ (a wholly owned subsidiary), its mission is to make actionable health information more accessible to everyone by creating the world's largest network of rapid testing devices in community pharmacies.

Contact:

Avricore Health Inc.
Hector Bremner, CEO 604-773-8943
info@avricorehealth.com
www.avricorehealth.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Information in this press release that involves Avricore Health's expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Avricore Health generally uses words such as "outlook," "will," "could," "would," "might," "remains," "to be," "plans," "believes," "may," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "estimate," "future," "positioned," "potential," "project," "remain," "scheduled," "set to," "subject to," "upcoming," and similar expressions to help identify forward-looking statements.

In this press release, forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the completion of the placement and the expected timing thereof and the Company's expected use of proceeds from the placement; the unique features that the HealthTab™ platform offers to pharmacists and patients. Forward-looking statements reflect the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts of Avricore Health's management. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Avricore Health as of the date of this press

release. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Avricore Health and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations, including without limitation: failure to meet regulatory requirements; changes in the market; potential downturns in economic conditions; and other risk factors described in Avricore's public filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy.


Primary Logo

Avricore Health
AVCR:CA
avricore

Avricore Health


Avricore Health Executing Growth Strategy - Summer 2022 Corporate Update

Avricore Health Executing Growth Strategy - Summer 2022 Corporate Update

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is pleased to provide this corporate update on the Company's activities and progress in the first five months of 2022, as well as an outlook on the Company's objectives and expectations for the balance of the year.

"At the beginning of the year, we laid out a plan to expand our point-of-care testing platform in pharmacies across Canada and beyond and begin to generate more substantial revenues," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. "Our progress towards those objectives has been significant, and we are very confident in our current client negotiations and planning."

Avricore Health CEO and Special Guests Join Radius Research for Investor Update

Avricore Health CEO and Special Guests Join Radius Research for Investor Update

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") is excited to be joined by Shoppers Drug Mart Pharmacist and Associate Owner, Mohamad Adel Elsabakhawi and Abbott Rapid Diagnostics' General Manager Daniel St. Pierre and National Sales Manager, Soul Khan.

"The Company enjoyed an incredible year in 2021, and throughout the Holidays and the beginning of the New Year, we have continued to finalize key agreements which will lead to substantial growth this year." said Avricore Health CEO, Hector Bremner. "Our partners are as excited as we are and we look forward to deepening our collaboration."

Avricore Health CEO Hosts Investor Call December 15th

Avricore Health CEO Hosts Investor Call December 15th

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") will host a year end update and look ahead discussion by the Company's CEO and key team members.

"We've had our best year yet, despite many external factors that created headwinds, and we're extremely excited to head into 2022," said Avricore Health CEO, Hector Bremner. "Given that we are well capitalized and have executed several key agreements already, we're well positioned for growth."

HealthTab to Offer Abbott's i-STAT Alinity, Expanding Chronic Disease Testing to Select Community Pharmacies in Canada

HealthTab to Offer Abbott's i-STAT Alinity, Expanding Chronic Disease Testing to Select Community Pharmacies in Canada

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a non-exclusive, pilot supplier distribution agreement in Canada between HealthTab™ Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary, and Abbott, the global healthcare company, with respect to the handheld blood chemistry analyzer, i-STAT Alinity.

The agreement allows HealthTab to distribute Abbott's point-of-care i-STAT Alinity and its associated tests for creatinine in Canadian pharmacies to better support patients with important information about their renal function.

burnaby optometry

HealthTab Expands to British Columbia in Select Shoppers Drug Mart® Locations

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") announces that it has expanded patient testing with the HealthTab™ platform in select Shoppers Drug Mart® pharmacies in British Columbia, bringing its diabetes screening program to Western Canada for the first time.

"The launch in Shoppers Drug Mart pharmacies in Ontario has been very successful and we are very happy to see the program lay the groundwork for expansion," said Hector Bremner, Avricore Health's CEO. "Having a real-time patient observation program reporting seamlessly across 3000kms is very unique and we are very proud to deliver this innovation."

Nanalysis Announces Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , August 25th

European Q&A Session on August 26 th at 8:30am ET

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Development of Fuel Cells for Off-Grid and Back-Up Generator Markets

REPEAT -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Announces Development of Fuel Cells for Off-Grid and Back-Up Generator Markets

Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR) (OTCQB: ALKFF) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company") a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech, is pleased to announce that the Company is supplementing the ongoing development of our 4 kW Combined Heat and Power (" CHP ") fuel cell by developing a range of fuel cells that target more immediate revenue opportunities within the off-grid and back-up generator markets.

"A number of global pressures are driving rapid growth and accelerating the revenue potential of the generator market at a pace that exceeds the mass home market, and AFCP is ideally positioned to use our cost-effective alkaline technology to meet this growing demand," commented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer of AFCP. "By leveraging our existing staff and resources in Belgium and Czech Republic, we anticipate being able to generate revenue earlier by selling our fuel cells into the burgeoning generator market."

Off-Grid and Back-up Generator Systems
In 2021, the global portable generator market had a value estimated at US$4.6 billion with that figure expected to grow to US$6.7 billion by 2027, representing a CAGR of 6.5% over the period 1 . AFCP is developing fuel cells of varying power output capacities to satisfy these off-grid and back-up generator markets, including fuel cell configurations with an expected stacked range between 40kW and 100kW generator systems. These configurations build on AFCP's current design for the 4kW CHP system, incorporating different membrane technology into larger fuel cells suitable for servicing the generator market.

Discussions with integrators are ongoing and AFCP will collaborate with them to gain access to assembly, sales, marketing, and maintenance capabilities for customers, with the goal of targeting systems that have a power capacity of between 40kW and 100kW with our alkaline fuel cell, including the following:

  • Cell towers / weather stations
  • Highways / rail monitoring
  • Rescue & military
  • Residential
  • Datacentre / hospital / industrial

Global players currently operating within the above segments provide diesel generators which feature a significant carbon footprint compared to the zero-emission alternative offered by AFCP's fuel cells.

Key Advantages of AFCP's Alkaline Technology
Alkaline fuel cell technology offers a number of meaningful advantages compared to other fuel cell types, including:

  • lower cost, as no precious metals are required, which enables affordable mass production;
  • operable with less pure "industrial" hydrogen that may contain up to 10 parts per million of carbon monoxide; a capability not shared by other fuel cell technologies;
  • functional at very low temperatures (-35°C); and
  • a less complex balance of plant.

Emerging Trends in the Off-Grid Generator Segment
The construction sector is a large market and accounts for 36% of global energy use and 38% of energy-related CO 2 emissions. This sector has a large demand for off-grid power generation that is currently being met by diesel power generators and aligns with the heavy transportation sector given both sectors use diesel fuel as the main energy carrier 2 .

As a result, there will be significant challenges adhering to future CO 2 and pollution regulations. For example, in April of 2022, the UK changed its legislation to restrict the use of tax free diesel in generators, which renders hydrogen powered generators as an interesting alternative both ecologically and economically. Across Europe and the UK, the power generation market shows annual sales of nearly 1 billion EUR, while globally that figure is estimated at 20 billion EUR. The market segment being targeted by AFCP represents 65% of this figure and the Company expects that demand for zero emission power generators will grow rapidly driven by the increasing emission restrictions 3 .

The growth potential of this new market is not limited to the sale of new generators; it also includes the replacement of installed generators that no longer meet stricter emission regulations. The anticipated installed base of old diesel generators is forecast between 15 and 20 billion EUR in Europe and the UK and 400 billion EUR world-wide 4 .

Diversification Lends Strength for Second Half of 2022 and Beyond
On June 20, 2022, the Company released an outlook for the second half of 2022, and AFCP's expansion into the back-up and off-grid generator markets is consistent with our drive to further accelerate and ramp up efforts to bring fuel cells to market globally. The Company's inclusion of fuel cells for the generator market enables AFCP to generate revenue in the near term while the distribution system for hydrogen to be delivered to homes continues to advance, supporting our long-term goal of providing micro-CHP Alkaline Fuel Cell Power systems to the market. Off-grid and back-up fuel cell generators can operate using tanks of hydrogen that are stored on site, thus eliminating the need for hydrogen to be distributed directly to local sites.

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP. (NEO: PWWR)
AFCP is a diversified investment platform developing affordable, renewable, and reliable energy assets and cleantech. We bring ‘Power to the People' today, combining a stable revenue stream with a future-forward vision to commercialize our advanced hydrogen fuel cell technology to meet the massive global market need, and ultimately generate compelling returns for investors.

AFCP operates through two global entities: Fuel Cell Power NV, a wholly owned subsidiary in Belgium, and PWWR Flow Streams ("PWWR Flow"), an AFCP brand in Canada.

  • Fuel Cell Power NV is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro-combined heat and power ("micro-CHP") systems based on advanced alkaline fuel cell technology that generates zero CO2 emissions. Fuel Cell Power NV is working through milestones to deliver a commercialized alkaline fuel cell in 2024.
  • PWWR Flow is focused on the development, ownership and operations of combined heat and power ("CHP") assets. PWWR Flow assets deliver efficiency improvements of over 20% with reduced costs to customers in multi-residential and commercial applications. PWWR Flow has contracted existing CHP assets in Toronto, Canada, and has an additional pipeline of potential contracts valued at over $50 million currently in development.

AFCP is well positioned to deliver ‘Power to the People' in the global energy transition while offering a diversified cleantech growth platform for investors.

Further information is available on the Company website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ , and the Company encourages investors and other interested stakeholders to follow it on:

LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube . Common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange ("NEO") under the symbol " PWWR ", the OTC Venture Exchange "OTCQB" under the symbol " ALKFF " and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol " 77R " and " WKN A3CTYF ".

For further information, please contact:

Frank Carnevale
Chief Executive Officer
+1 (647) 531- 8264
fcarnevale@fuelcellpower.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "achieve". Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's technology, intellectual property, business plan, objectives and strategy.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward- looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE NEO EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE NEO EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q2 of 2022

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. Reports Financial Results for Q2 of 2022

Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a smart grid technology company focused on helping build sustainable utilities for the future, is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"We are pleased with the progress our team continues to make in 2022 despite operating in a challenging business environment. In addition to delivering revenue growth of approximately 13% in the quarter as compared to last year, we also had 5 new utilities join our user community during Q2," stated Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "In addition to expanding our user community, we delivered a new milestone for converted orders from our sales pipeline for the first six months of a calendar year at $24.7 million, reflecting 44% growth year-over-year. We also set a new high-water mark for our Annualized Recurring Revenue1 which now stands at $9.0 million."

Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Greenlane Renewables Announces Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

~Company reports record revenue with consistent gross margins~

 Greenlane Renewables Inc. (" Greenlane '' or the " Company ") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) (OTC: GRNWF) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 . For further information on these results please see the Company's Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated and in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (" IFRS ").

dynaCERT Announces Auditor Resignation

dynaCERT Announces Auditor Resignation

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) (" dynaCERT " or the "Company") announces the resignation of its auditors, BDO Canada LLP ("BDO"). BDO resigned on their own initiative, which resignation has been reviewed by dynaCERT 's audit committee. BDO has advised that its resignation is a business decision of such firm and has confirmed that there are no reportable events, "disagreements" or "unresolved issues" (as those terms are defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ) in connection with the change of auditor. dynaCERT is commencing the process to engage a replacement auditor for the 2022 fiscal year.

About dynaCERT Inc.
dyna CERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, refrigerated trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.dynaCERT.com .

