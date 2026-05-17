AVITA Medical to Host Investor Webinar Briefing

AVITA Medical to Host Investor Webinar Briefing

Avita Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCEL, ASX: AVH), a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions, invites shareholders and prospective investors to attend its investor webinar briefing and presentation by Cary Vance, President and Chief Executive Officer, and David O'Toole, Chief Financial Officer, on May 20, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. Pacific Time (May 21, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Australian Eastern Standard Time).

The webinar presentation will cover financial and business results from Avita Medical's recent first quarter 2026 earnings webcast and will conclude with a Q&A session. Participants are invited to submit their questions via the registration page.

To register for the presentation, please follow this Zoom link:
https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_331aOhhgT3mn94RX0_bEaw

A replay will be available on the Avita Medical website at: https://ir.avitamedical.com/

Armchair Discussion with Cary Vance in Melbourne, Australia

Avita Medical also invites investors to an armchair investor discussion at a pivotal point in the Company's commercialization of its acute wound care platform.

Join Cary Vance, President and Chief Executive Officer, in conversation with Michael Woods, Chief Executive Officer of Newburyport Partners and veteran healthcare investor, for a live discussion and Q&A.

The session will provide an overview of Avita Medical's integrated portfolio, commercial progress and execution priorities for 2026.

  • Date & Time: 4pm AEST, Thursday 21 May 2026
  • Venue: FB Rice — Level 33, 477 Collins St, Melbourne

To register for the Melbourne briefing, please visit: bit.ly/avh0526

A replay will be available on the Avita Medical website, https://ir.avitamedical.com/, following the event.

About Avita Medical, Inc.

Avita Medical® is a leading therapeutic acute wound care company delivering transformative solutions. Our technologies are designed to optimize wound healing, effectively accelerating the time to patient recovery. At the forefront of our platform is RECELL®, approved by the FDA for the treatment of thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL harnesses the healing properties of a patient's own skin to create Spray-On Skin™, offering an innovative solution for improved clinical outcomes at the point-of-care. In the U.S., Avita Medical also holds the exclusive rights to market, sell, and distribute Cohealyx®, an Avita Medical-branded collagen-based dermal matrix, and the exclusive rights to manufacture, market, sell, and distribute PermeaDerm®, a biosynthetic wound matrix.

In international markets, RECELL is approved to promote skin healing in a wide range of applications, including thermal burn and trauma wounds. RECELL and RECELL GO® are CE-marked in Europe, have TGA certification in Australia, and Medsafe WAND listing in New Zealand; RECELL is PMDA-approved in Japan.

To learn more, visit www.avitamedical.com.

Investor & Media Contact:
Ben Atkins
Phone +1-805 341 1571
investor@avitamedical.com
media@avitamedical.com

Authorized for release by the Chief Financial Officer of Avita Medical, Inc.

©2026 Avita Medical. Avita Medical®, Cohealyx®, RECELL®, RECELL GO®, and Spray-On Skin™ are trademarks of Avita Medical. PermeaDerm® is a registered trademark owned by Stedical Scientific, Inc. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.


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