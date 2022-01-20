Gaming Investing News
AviaGames the global leader in mobile, social competitive gaming, today announced its expansion beyond the U.S. market with the release of popular gaming titles "Solitaire Clash" and "Bingo Tour" in the UK. AviaGames' global expansion to the UK is their latest move to meet the demand of the ever-growing mobile gaming industry.

"We're thrilled to bring mobile gamers in the UK a new form of entertainment with our casual skill-based titles," said Vickie Chen , CEO and founder, AviaGames. "At AviaGames, we recognize the exponential growth of mobile gaming globally. This expansion underscores our commitment to develop social competitive mobile games that are easy for gamers at any level to participate and engage in social competitions for fun."

AviaGames has dominated the U.S. mobile gaming market with its social competitive gaming platform, surpassing an install base of more than 10 million users. With over 1 billion tournaments hosted, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players while topping mobile gaming charts.

Developed in-house by the AviaGames team, both "Solitaire Clash" and "Bingo Tour" will offer UK users the opportunity to participate in multiplayer skill-based tournaments for a chance to win real money and prizes. Building off its successful titles in the U.S. market, AviaGames has enhanced the graphics and engagement settings of both games to augment the interactive social gaming experience for its community of players.

"Solitaire Clash" provides free and cash-based gaming competitions in fair and fun multiplayer tournaments. Players with similar skill sets are matched in tournaments of five to 10 players to compete in klondike-style solitaire games with a variety of game modes, with the top three players awarded prizes. One-on-one and multiplayer gaming options are also available. "Solitaire Clash" users can earn diamonds, used to enter tournaments, on a daily basis by joining in-game events.

"Bingo Tour" provides a twist to the classic Bingo format where gamers can compete against opponents with similar skill levels in online multiplayer tournaments to win real cash. Players face off against other players using the same cards and numbers, with speed and precision as the key to yielding more points and bonus options in tournaments. "Bingo Tour" users can also participate in engaging in-app events enabling players to play for free by collecting tickets or in cash-based tournaments.

Availability

"Solitaire Clash" and "Bingo Tour" are currently available for download from the Apple App store. Skill-based gaming with real money prizes is regulated differently country-to-country. The AviaGames platform employs strict compliance protocols to regulate playing guidelines region to region to comply with local country regulations.

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang , AviaGames is a mobile, skill-based gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, Cooking Clash, 21 Gold, Yatzy Craze, and Match 'n Flip.

