AviaGames the global leader in mobile, social competitive gaming, today announced its expansion beyond the U.S. market with the release of popular gaming titles "Solitaire Clash" and "Bingo Tour" in the UK. AviaGames' global expansion to the UK is their latest move to meet the demand of the ever-growing mobile gaming industry. "We're thrilled to bring mobile gamers in the UK a new form of entertainment with our ...

