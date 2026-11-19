Processing facility building and civil construction completed as Sweetgrass advances into the next phase of plant installation and assembly
Initial helium recovery equipment deliveries underway, with remaining components expected to arrive in the coming weeks
Avanti Helium Corp. (TSXV: AVN,OTC:ARGYF) (OTC: ARGYF) ("Avanti" or the "Company") is pleased to announce significant progress at its Sweetgrass Helium Project in Montana, United States, highlighted by the completion of the main helium processing facility building, completion of civil construction activities, and the commencement of deliveries of the Company's Helium Recovery Unit ("HRU") equipment to the project site.
These milestones mark the transition from site construction to plant installation.
With the building and civil works now completed, and the first components of the HRU arriving on site, Avanti is advancing into a critical stage of project execution as it works toward bringing a new source of domestically produced helium to the United States market.
SWEETGRASS PROJECT REACHES SIGNIFICANT CONSTRUCTION MILESTONES
Over the past several months, Avanti has undertaken engineering, equipment procurement and site construction at Sweetgrass. The completion of the processing facility building and associated civil works establishes the physical infrastructure necessary to support the next phase of the project's development.
The Company is pleased to report the following key milestones:
- Processing Facility Building Completed: Construction of the main building that will house the Company's helium recovery and purification equipment has been completed, providing the principal structure required for installation and operation of the HRU.
- Civil Construction Completed: Civil construction and site preparation activities associated with the processing facility have been completed, establishing the foundation for the installation and integration of major processing equipment.
- Helium Recovery Equipment Arriving on Site: Initial components of the Company's HRU have begun arriving at Sweetgrass, representing an important step toward the physical assembly of the helium processing plant.
- Remaining Equipment Deliveries Advancing: Transportation and logistics activities are underway, with the remaining HRU equipment expected to arrive at the project site over the coming weeks.
- Plant Assembly and Installation: As additional equipment arrives, Avanti will work alongside Quantum Technology ("Quantum"), the plant designer and provider, to advance the installation and integration of the HRU and its associated mechanical, electrical and processing systems.
- Gathering Infrastructure in Place: The previously completed gathering pipelines connecting the WNG 11-22 and WNG 10-21 wells to the processing facility provide the infrastructure necessary to transport helium-bearing gas from the production wells to the HRU.
Collectively, these accomplishments represent substantial progress across the project's principal infrastructure components and position Sweetgrass to advance through the next stages of plant installation, mechanical completion and commissioning.
SWEETGRASS TRANSITIONS FROM CONSTRUCTION TO PLANT INSTALLATION
With the principal building and civil construction activities now completed, the Company's development focus is shifting toward the installation of the helium recovery plant.
The arrival of the first deliveries of HRU equipment at Sweetgrass is a particularly important milestone, as it represents the transition of previously completed engineering, fabrication and procurement activities into physical plant installation at the project site.
Avanti and Quantum will coordinate the installation of the major processing components as deliveries continue, together with the piping, electrical systems and controls needed to operate the plant.
Chris Bakker, Chief Executive Officer of Avanti Helium, commented:
"We are extremely pleased with the progress being made at Sweetgrass. The completion of our processing facility building and civil works, combined with the arrival of initial loads of our helium recovery equipment, represents a major milestone for Avanti and the culmination of a tremendous amount of work by our team and contractors.
"Over the past several months, we have been advancing multiple aspects of the project simultaneously, including construction, equipment fabrication, procurement and logistics. We are now seeing those efforts come together at the project site in a very tangible way.
"What is particularly exciting is that we are moving beyond the foundational construction phase and into the physical installation and assembly of the helium recovery plant itself. With our gathering infrastructure largely in place, the building completed and equipment deliveries underway, we have made substantial progress toward bringing Sweetgrass into production.
"Our focus is now firmly on working with Quantum to complete the delivery, installation and integration of the processing facility and prepare the plant for commissioning. We believe Sweetgrass has the potential to become an important new source of American-produced helium, and we are excited by the momentum we are building as the project continues to advance."
NEXT PHASE OF DEVELOPMENT
With the completion of the processing facility building and civil works, Avanti's near-term development activities will focus on receiving the remaining HRU equipment, installing the plant, and completing the final connections between the Company's production wells and the facility's inlet separator.
Key upcoming activities include:
- HRU Equipment Installation: Receiving and positioning the remaining processing equipment, followed by mechanical assembly and integration in coordination with Quantum.
- Well-to-Plant Connections: Completing the connections from the WNG 11-22 and WNG 10-21 production wells, through the existing gathering infrastructure, to the facility's inlet separator, establishing the gas flow path into the helium processing plant.
- Mechanical and Electrical Integration: Completing the required piping, electrical systems, instrumentation and controls necessary to support plant operations.
- Testing and Commissioning: Advancing toward system testing, commissioning and initial helium production following completion of installation and integration activities.
The Company expects the remaining HRU components to arrive over the coming weeks and will continue to provide updates as the Sweetgrass Project advances toward operational readiness.
The Company also announces that it has entered into a marketing and consulting agreement (the "OTBC Agreement") with an arm's-length marketing firm, Outside the Box Capital Inc. ("OTBC") of Oakville, Ontario, whereby OTBC will provide marketing and investor relations services, including marketing services through social media channels and online media distribution.
The OTBC Agreement commences on November 18, 2026 (the "Effective Date") for an initial term ending May 18, 2027. In connection with the Marketing Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay OTBC (i) an upfront cash fee of US $150,000 plus applicable taxes; and (ii) 880,000 stock options in the Company at an exercise price of $0.41 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant. The options will be subject to certain vesting requirements: 25% of the options will vest at three months from the date of grant and an additional 25% of the options will vest every three months thereafter.
The Company may renew the term by an additional six months from May 18, 2027, to November 18, 2027 and, in consideration of which, the Company will pay OTBC an additional fee of US $150,000.
OTBC is an entity controlled by Jason Coles. OTBC and Jason Coles are arm's length parties to the Company. Except for the stock options granted to OTBC, neither OTBC nor Mr. Coles have a director or indirect interest in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement.
About Avanti Helium
Avanti Helium Corp. is advancing the development of its helium production assets in Montana while executing a long-term strategy focused on building a scalable industrial gas business. The Company is committed to disciplined capital allocation, operational excellence and creating long-term value through the development of high-quality industrial gas assets.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Chris Bakker
Chief Executive Officer
Website: www.avantihelium.com
Forward-Looking Statements
The information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: statements relating to the expected timing for the development of the helium recovery plant and timing estimates with respect to initial production therefrom, statements relating to the expected benefits to Avanti from the midstream agreement and liquefaction tolling agreement, statements relating to obtaining financing to fund associated infrastructure work for the plant, risks associated with helium exploration, development, production, marketing and transportation, volatility in helium prices, risks relating to the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from production and external sources, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information and risks applicable to the Company.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
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SOURCE Avanti Helium Corp.