Austral Gold Files Q4 2025 Quarterly Activity Report

Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD,OTC:AGLDF) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) ("Austral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its Q4 2025 Quarterly Activity Report. The complete Report is available under the Company's profile at www.asx.com.au, www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at australgold.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.

For additional information please contact:

David Hwang Jose Bordogna
Joint Company Secretary Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary
Austral Gold Limited Austral Gold Limited
david@confidantpartners.com jose.bordogna@australgold.com
+61 433 292 290 +61 466 892 307

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282165

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

AGD:AU
Homeland Nickel: Building a US-focused Nickel Portfolio

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Q2 FY26 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

