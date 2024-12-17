Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 277 g/t gold at Boundiali BM Target 3

Download the PDF here.

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

Download the PDF here.

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Over 95% gold recovery from the Boundiali Gold Project

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Over 95% gold recovery from the Boundiali Gold Project

Download the PDF here.

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced MKG: Takeover Offer Update

Download the PDF here.

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum earns 80% interest in Boundiali BM tenement

Download the PDF here.

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Pennys Find Pre-Feasibility Study and Ore Reserve

Download the PDF here.

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Positive Iris Infill Results for Inclusion in Mandilla PFS

Download the PDF here.

(TheNewswire)

TORONTO, ON, December 16, 2024 TheNewswire - Silver Crown Royalties Inc. (" Silver Crown ", " SCRi ", the " Corporation ", or the " Company ") (CBOE:SCRI; OTCQX:SLCRF; FRA:QS0) is pleased to announce the signing of a definitive silver royalty agreement (the " Agreement ") with PPX Mining Corp. (" PPX ") (TSXV:PPX; BVL:PPX).

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Further Exceptional Rock Chip Assays From Odyssey Prospect

Download the PDF here.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. (the " Company " or " Prospect Ridge ") (CSE: PRR) (OTC: PRRSF) (FRA: OED) announces that it has adjourned its annual general meeting (for more information, see news release dated December 12, 2024 ), to reconvene on Friday, December 20, 2024 at 11:30 AM (Pacific Time) at Suite 430, 605 Robson Street, Vancouver British Columbia.  Proxies will continue to be accepted until 48 hours prior to the commencement of the adjourned meeting.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.)

About Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. is a British Columbia based exploration and development company focused on gold exploration. Prospect Ridge ' s management and technical team cumulate over 100 years of mineral exploration experience and believe the Knauss Creek and the Holy Grail properties to have the potential to extend the boundaries of the Golden Triangle to cover this vast under-explored region.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as   "   intends   " or   "   anticipates"   , or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results   "   may",   "   could   ",   "   should   ",   "   would   " or   "   occur   "   . This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prospect-ridge-resources-adjourns-annual-general-meeting-302331800.html

SOURCE Prospect Ridge Resources Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/13/c2016.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Golden Mile Resources (G88:AU) has announced Pearl Copper Project Exploration Update

Download the PDF here.

×