Life Science NewsInvesting News

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial and Operational Results on February 28, 2023

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that it will release financial and operational results for fourth quarter and full year 2023 on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, before markets open. Aurinia's management team will host a conference call/webcast at 8:30 am ET that day to review these results and provide a general business update. Interested participants can dial 877-407-9170 (Toll-free U.S. & Canada). The audio webcast can also be accessed under "News/Events" through the "Investors" section of the Aurinia corporate website at www.auriniapharma.com . A replay of the audio webcast will be available on Aurinia's website.

About Aurinia
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company's head office is in Victoria, British Columbia, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

Aurinia@westwicke.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Aurinia PharmaceuticalsAUP:CAAUPHBiotech Investing
AUP:CA,AUPH
Komo Doubles Retail Distribution to 840 Stores

Komo Doubles Retail Distribution to 840 Stores

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FSE: 9HB0) (the "Company", "Komo"), a premium plant‐based food company, reports significant growth in the number of retail stores carrying Komo products with an increase of over 100% in 3 months.

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc., a fast-growing plant-based food products manufacturer, announces a 100% increase in retail distribution since November of 2022, now available in 840 grocery retail locations across Canada. This impressive growth includes Loblaw's and Loblaws' banner stores and the addition of 50 new retail stores in January 2023, including Georgia Main Group (IGA West and Fresh St. Market), Sobey's West, Safeway and Freson Brothers locations in western Canada, and key natural accounts such as Boites à Grain in Quebec.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Komo Plant-Based Foods Inc.

Komo Plant-Based Foods Announces Private Placement Financing

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE: YUM) (OTCQB: KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company"), a premium plant-based food company, announces a non-brokered private placement of units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 36 months from the closing of the Offering.

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. FDA Approves Trodelvy® in Pre-treated HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer

-- First Trop-2 Directed ADC to Demonstrate Overall Survival Benefit in HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients who had Received Prior Endocrine-based Therapy and at Least Two Chemotherapies --

-- Trodelvy has Now Improved Survival in both Pre-Treated HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer and in Second-Line Metastatic Triple-Negative Breast Cancer --

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb to Participate in the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2023 Oncology Conference

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the company will take part in a fireside chat at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 2023 Oncology Conference on Thursday, February 9, 2023. Chris Boerner , Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Commercialization Officer, will answer questions about the company at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the session at http://investor.bms.com . An archived edition of the session will be available later that day.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences Announces 2.7 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2023 Dividend

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared an increase of 2.7% in the company's quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2023. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2023. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Gilead Sciences

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Product Sales Excluding Veklury Increased Year-Over-Year by 8% for Full Year 2022

Biktarvy Sales Increased Year-Over-Year by 20% for Full Year 2022

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Argentina Lithium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference and Invites Individual and Institutional Investors as well as Advisors and Analysts, to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation

Blue Sky Uranium to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference and Invites Individual and Institutional Investors as well as Advisors and Analysts, to Attend Its Real-Time, Interactive Presentation

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Cobalt - Nickel Assays of 11 and 4 Percent Respectively from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Releases Cobalt - Nickel Assays of 11 and 4 Percent Respectively from Concentrate of Castle Mine Waste Rock

Precious Metals Investing

NV Gold Announces the Approval of the Notice of Intent for its Drill Program on the SW Pipe Project in Nevada

Base Metals Investing

Fabled Copper Reports Values As High as 19.85% copper and 21.90% Copper on Eagle Creek Copper Occurrence

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Provides Quebec Lithium Projects Exploration Update and Reports Acquisition by Staking of Python Lithium Showing

×