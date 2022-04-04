Presentations include new analyses of AURORA 1 and details on the ENLIGHT-LN registry Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering therapeutics that change the course of autoimmune disease, today announced that data from multiple studies of LUPKYNIS™ will be presented at the 2022 National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings, taking place April 6-10, 2022 in Boston, Mass. ...

AUP:CA,AUPH