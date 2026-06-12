Aurania Shareholders Approve All Resolutions at Annual Meeting

Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU,OTC:AUIAF) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that its shareholders approved all resolutions at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") which was held on Thursday, June 11, 2026. The formal part of the Meeting was followed by an update from Aurania's President & CEO, Dr. Keith Barron. To access the replay of Dr. Barron's update on YouTube, click this link: https:youtu.be1zy_uvtShrw

At the Meeting, shareholders approved the financial statements for the year-ended December 31, 2025, and the report of the auditors thereon, the appointment of auditors, election of directors, and the Company's incentive stock option plan for the upcoming year. Details of these matters are disclosed in the Management Information Circular for the Meeting dated April 27, 2026, and posted under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca on TSX Trust's website at http://docs.tsxtrust.com/2167, and on Aurania's website.

About Aurania
Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and critical energy in Europe and abroad.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedarplus.ca, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir
VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Aurania Resources Ltd.
(416) 367-3200
carolyn.muir@aurania.com 		 

 

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301253

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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