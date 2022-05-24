Life Science NewsInvesting News

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) between May 7, 2021 and February 25, 2022 inclusive (the "Class Period").

SO WHAT: If you purchased Aurinia securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 14, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aurinia was experiencing declining revenues; (2) Aurinia's 2022 sales outlook for LUPKYNIS would fall well short of expectations; (3) accordingly, Aurinia had significantly overstated LUPKYNIS's commercial prospects; (4) as a result, Aurinia had overstated its financial position and/or prospects for 2022; and (5) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of ABBVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) between April 30, 2021 and August 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

SO WHAT: If you purchased AbbVie securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 6, 2022. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) safety concerns about Xeljanz and Xeljanz XR extended to Rinvoq and other Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors; (2) as a result, it was likely that the FDA would require additional safety warnings for Rinvoq and would delay the approval of additional treatment indications for Rinvoq; and (3) therefore, defendants' statements about AbbVie's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

AbbVie Showcases its Leadership in Rheumatology Research with New Data Across Multiple Inflammatory Joint Diseases at the EULAR 2022 Congress

SELECT-PsA 1 & 2 highlight the efficacy and safety data of RINVOQ at two years in psoriatic arthritis (PsA) patients with an inadequate response or intolerance to ≥1 non-biologic DMARD, and in PsA patients with prior inadequate response or intolerance to ≥1 bDMARD, respectively - KEEPsAKE 1 & 2 trials showcase the efficacy and safety data of SKYRIZI ® (risankizumab) in patients with active PsA

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced accepted abstracts and presentations, including three oral presentations, three poster tours and 25 posters, at the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) 2022 Congress. The range of data accepted for presentation showcases ABBVie's commitment to discovering and delivering diverse and innovative solutions for the management of rheumatic diseases. The hybrid congress will take place from 1-4 June in Copenhagen , as well as virtually.

