AuMEGA Metals Announces Positive Results from the Special Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Tranche 2

AuMEGA Metals Ltd (ASX: AAM) (TSXV: AUM) (OTCQB: AUMMF) ("AuMEGA" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that at the Special Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") held today, all resolutions passed.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Australian Corporations Act, details of both the poll and valid proxy votes received are shown below.

Resolution details Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close) 		Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable) 		Resolution
Result
Resolution Resolution
Type 		For Against Proxy's
Discretion 		Abstain For Against Abstain* Carried /
Not Carried
1 Ratification of Prior Issue of Tranche One Shares - Listing Rule 7.1 Ordinary 186,300,424
99.06%		 834,262
0.44%		 942,831
0.50%		 0 187,243,255
99.56%		 834,262
0.44%		 0 Carried
2 Ratification of Prior Issue of Tranche One Shares - Listing Rule 7.1A Ordinary 186,038,424
98.92%		 1,096,262
0.58%		 942,831
0.50%		 0 186,981,255
99.42%		 1,096,262
0.58%		 0 Carried
3 Ratification of Prior Issue of Tranche One Warrants - Listing Rule 7.1 Ordinary 186,300,424
99.06%		 834,262
0.44%		 942,831
0.50%		 0 187,243,255
99.56%		 834,262
0.44%		 0 Carried
4 Issue of TF Shares to Director - Mr Sam Pazuki Ordinary 184,777,524
98.79%		 1,334,262
0.71%		 942,831
0.50%		 1,022,900 185,720,355
99.29%		 1,334,262
0.71%		 1,022,900 Carried
5 Issue of HD Shares & Warrants to Director - Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell Ordinary 184,891,348
98.76%		 1,387,104
0.74%		 942,831
0.50%		 856,234 185,834,179
99.26%		 1,387,104
0.74%		 856,234 Carried
6 Issue of HD Shares & Warrants to Director - Mr James Withall Ordinary 184,944,190
98.79%		 1,334,262
0.71%		 942,831
0.50%		 856,234 185,887,021
99.29%		 1,334,262
0.71%		 856,234 Carried
7 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Condire Ordinary 185,509,090
99.05%		 834,262
0.45%		 942,831
0.50%		 791,334 186,451,921
99.55%		 834,262
0.45%		 791,334 Carried
8 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to B2Gold Ordinary 185,544,190
99.07%		 734,262
0.39%		 1,007,731
0.54%		 791,334 186,551,921
99.61%		 734,262
0.39%		 791,334 Carried
9 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Franklin Ordinary 185,609,090
99.11%		 734,262
0.39%		 942,831
0.50%		 791,334 186,551,921
99.61%		 734,262
0.39%		 791,334 Carried
10 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Schroders plc Ordinary 185,597,090
99.10%		 746,262
0.40%		 942,831
0.50%		 791,334 186,539,921
99.60%		 746,262
0.40%		 791,334 Carried
11 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Dundee Corporation Ordinary 185,597,090
99.10%		 746,262
0.40%		 942,831
0.50%		 791,334 186,539,921
99.60%		 746,262
0.40%		 791,334 Carried
12 Approval to Issue CF Shares & Warrants Ordinary 185,532,190
99.06%		 746,262
0.40%		 1,007,731
0.54%		 791,334 186,539,921
99.60%		 746,262
0.40%		 791,334 Carried
13 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Cadiz Capital Advisors Ordinary 185,347,090
98.96%		 746,262
0.40%		 1,192,831
0.64%		 791,334 186,539,921
99.60%		 746,262
0.40%		 791,334 Carried
14 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Nero Funds Ordinary 185,597,090
99.10%		 746,262
0.40%		 942,831
0.50%		 791,334 186,539,921
99.60%		 746,262
0.40%		 791,334 Carried
15 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Zuri-Invest AG Ordinary 185,597,090
99.10%		 746,262
0.40%		 942,831
0.50%		 791,334 186,539,921
99.60%		 746,262
0.40%		 791,334 Carried
16 Approval to Issue TF Shares to Ninepoint Partners LP Ordinary 185,597,090
99.10%		 746,262
0.40%		 942,831
0.50%		 791,334 186,539,921
99.60%		 746,262
0.40%		 791,334 Carried

 

* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

- ENDS -

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company's Secretary.

To learn more about the Company, please visit www.aumegametals.com, or contact:

Sam Pazuki, Managing Director & CEO
Canada Phone: +1 780 665 4925
Australia Phone: +61 8 6117 0478
Email: info@aumegametals.com

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291908

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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