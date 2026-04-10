AuMEGA Metals Announces Positive Results from the Special Meeting of Shareholders to Approve Tranche 2

AuMEGA Metals Ltd (ASX: AAM) (TSXV: AUM) (OTCQB: AUMMF) ("AuMEGA" or "the Company") is pleased to advise that at the Special Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM") held today, all resolutions passed.
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Australian Corporations Act, details of both the poll and valid proxy votes received are shown below.
|Resolution details
| Instructions given to validly appointed proxies
(as at proxy close)
| Number of votes cast on the poll
(where applicable)
| Resolution
Result
|Resolution
| Resolution
Type
|For
|Against
| Proxy's
Discretion
|Abstain
|For
|Against
|Abstain*
| Carried /
Not Carried
|1 Ratification of Prior Issue of Tranche One Shares - Listing Rule 7.1
|Ordinary
|186,300,424
99.06%
|834,262
0.44%
|942,831
0.50%
|0
|187,243,255
99.56%
|834,262
0.44%
|0
|Carried
|2 Ratification of Prior Issue of Tranche One Shares - Listing Rule 7.1A
|Ordinary
|186,038,424
98.92%
|1,096,262
0.58%
|942,831
0.50%
|0
|186,981,255
99.42%
|1,096,262
0.58%
|0
|Carried
|3 Ratification of Prior Issue of Tranche One Warrants - Listing Rule 7.1
|Ordinary
|186,300,424
99.06%
|834,262
0.44%
|942,831
0.50%
|0
|187,243,255
99.56%
|834,262
0.44%
|0
|Carried
|4 Issue of TF Shares to Director - Mr Sam Pazuki
|Ordinary
|184,777,524
98.79%
|1,334,262
0.71%
|942,831
0.50%
|1,022,900
|185,720,355
99.29%
|1,334,262
0.71%
|1,022,900
|Carried
|5 Issue of HD Shares & Warrants to Director - Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell
|Ordinary
|184,891,348
98.76%
|1,387,104
0.74%
|942,831
0.50%
|856,234
|185,834,179
99.26%
|1,387,104
0.74%
|856,234
|Carried
|6 Issue of HD Shares & Warrants to Director - Mr James Withall
|Ordinary
|184,944,190
98.79%
|1,334,262
0.71%
|942,831
0.50%
|856,234
|185,887,021
99.29%
|1,334,262
0.71%
|856,234
|Carried
|7 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Condire
|Ordinary
|185,509,090
99.05%
|834,262
0.45%
|942,831
0.50%
|791,334
|186,451,921
99.55%
|834,262
0.45%
|791,334
|Carried
|8 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to B2Gold
|Ordinary
|185,544,190
99.07%
|734,262
0.39%
|1,007,731
0.54%
|791,334
|186,551,921
99.61%
|734,262
0.39%
|791,334
|Carried
|9 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Franklin
|Ordinary
|185,609,090
99.11%
|734,262
0.39%
|942,831
0.50%
|791,334
|186,551,921
99.61%
|734,262
0.39%
|791,334
|Carried
|10 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Schroders plc
|Ordinary
|185,597,090
99.10%
|746,262
0.40%
|942,831
0.50%
|791,334
|186,539,921
99.60%
|746,262
0.40%
|791,334
|Carried
|11 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Dundee Corporation
|Ordinary
|185,597,090
99.10%
|746,262
0.40%
|942,831
0.50%
|791,334
|186,539,921
99.60%
|746,262
0.40%
|791,334
|Carried
|12 Approval to Issue CF Shares & Warrants
|Ordinary
|185,532,190
99.06%
|746,262
0.40%
|1,007,731
0.54%
|791,334
|186,539,921
99.60%
|746,262
0.40%
|791,334
|Carried
|13 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Cadiz Capital Advisors
|Ordinary
|185,347,090
98.96%
|746,262
0.40%
|1,192,831
0.64%
|791,334
|186,539,921
99.60%
|746,262
0.40%
|791,334
|Carried
|14 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Nero Funds
|Ordinary
|185,597,090
99.10%
|746,262
0.40%
|942,831
0.50%
|791,334
|186,539,921
99.60%
|746,262
0.40%
|791,334
|Carried
|15 Approval to Issue HD Shares & Warrants to Zuri-Invest AG
|Ordinary
|185,597,090
99.10%
|746,262
0.40%
|942,831
0.50%
|791,334
|186,539,921
99.60%
|746,262
0.40%
|791,334
|Carried
|16 Approval to Issue TF Shares to Ninepoint Partners LP
|Ordinary
|185,597,090
99.10%
|746,262
0.40%
|942,831
0.50%
|791,334
|186,539,921
99.60%
|746,262
0.40%
|791,334
|Carried
* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.
- ENDS -
This announcement has been authorised for release by the Company's Secretary.
To learn more about the Company, please visit www.aumegametals.com, or contact:
Sam Pazuki, Managing Director & CEO
Canada Phone: +1 780 665 4925
Australia Phone: +61 8 6117 0478
Email: info@aumegametals.com
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