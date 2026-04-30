Audited Annual Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

Audited Annual Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2025

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V:SEI)(AIM:SEI)(OTCQX:SEUSF) ("Sintana" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its audited Annual Results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

The 2025 Annual Report is available on the Company's website: https://sintanaenergy.com/

For further information, please contact:

Sintana Energy Inc

Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer

Eytan Uliel, President

Tel: +44 (0)7 747 845 987

Zeus - Nomad and Joint Broker

Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel / George Duxberry

Simon Johnson (Broking)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3829 5000

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - Joint Broker

Neil McDonald / Derrick Lee / Pearl Kellie

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3493 8000

Jonathan Paterson - Investor Relations
jonathan.paterson@harbor-access.com

Tel: +1 475 477 9401

CAMARCO - Financial PR
Billy Clegg / Georgia Edmonds / Sam Morris


Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy is an Atlantic Margin-focused oil and gas company, holding interests in a diverse portfolio of high-impact assets that spans the Southern Atlantic conjugate margin. The Company's current portfolio is strategically positioned in the emerging frontier geographies of Namibia, Uruguay and Angola, with additional legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas. Led by an experienced team, Sintana Energy is partnered with major industry players, and benefits from significant carry support, on key licenses across multiple jurisdictions. Sintana Energy is listed on the TSX-V in Canada under the symbol "SEI", in the United Kingdom on the LSE-AIM under the symbol "SEI" and in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "SEUSF".

For further information, please visit sintanaenergy.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this announcement contains certain forward-looking statements and information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Sintana. Forward-looking statements are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "maintain", "continue to", "pursue", "design", "result in", "sustain" "estimate", "potential", "growth", "near-term", "long-term", "forecast", "contingent" and similar expressions, or are events or conditions that "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. The forward-looking statements contained in this announcement speak only as of the date hereof and are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Forward-looking statements are based upon, among other things, factors, expectations and assumptions that Sintana has made as at the date of this announcement regarding, among other things, the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals and the anticipated schedule for receipt of funds pursuant to the Settlement Agreement.

Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability of Sintana to receive all necessary regulatory approvals and third party satisfaction of all conditions of the Settlement Agreement.

Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Sintana does not assume any obligation or intent to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Sintana Energy Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sintana Energy Inc.SEI:CCtsxv:sei
SEI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Sintana Energy Inc.

Sintana Energy Inc.

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nuvau Minerals Announces Grant of Options and Provides Update on Finder's Fees and Commissions

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Partial Settlement and Amendment and Restatement of Convertible Loan Facilities

Westport to Showcase High?Pressure CNG Fuel System for North American Heavy?Duty Fleets at ACT Expo 2026

Cartier Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. Under Symbol ECRFF

Related News

base metals investing

Nuvau Minerals Announces Grant of Options and Provides Update on Finder's Fees and Commissions

base metals investing

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Partial Settlement and Amendment and Restatement of Convertible Loan Facilities

Westport to Showcase High?Pressure CNG Fuel System for North American Heavy?Duty Fleets at ACT Expo 2026

precious metals investing

Cartier Begins Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the U.S. Under Symbol ECRFF

base metals investing

Cotec Holdings Corp. Files Annual Audited Financial Statements and MD&A

energy investing

Skyharbour Partner Company Terra Clean Energy Announces an Upcoming Drill Program at the South Falcon East Uranium Project

energy investing

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Revised and Improved Earn-In Terms and Upcoming Drill Program at South Falcon East Uranium Project