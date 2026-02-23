AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2026 Earnings on April 22

AT&T will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.
Key Takeaways:
- AT&T will release its first-quarter 2026 results on April 22
- AT&T will webcast a conference call to discuss results
AT&T (NYSE:T) will release its first-quarter 2026 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. The company's earnings release and related materials will be available on the AT&T Investor Relations website.
At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, AT&T will host a conference call to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the AT&T Investor Relations website, and the webcast replay and transcript will be available following the call.
To automatically receive AT&T financial news by email, please subscribe to email alerts.
About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.
© 2026 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-to-release-first-quarter-2026-earnings-on-april-22-302694934.html
SOURCE AT&T
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2026/23/c5876.html